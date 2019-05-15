UrtheCast Corp. (LFDEF) CEO Donald Osborne on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

UrtheCast Corp. (OTC:LFDEF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sai Chu - CFO

Donald Osborne - CEO

Sai Church

And with that, I'll turn it over to Don.

Donald Osborne

Thank you, Sai, and good morning to all. I would like to provide everybody with a brief update this morning on some of our key initiatives. Sai will then discuss our Q1 financial results, and we will wrap things up by opening up the line for questions. Please turn to page three of the presentation.

My main focus continues to be on the following: improving and strengthening our operations to drive towards positive EBITDA, efficiently integrating Geosys into our operations and realizing revenue and cost synergies from the acquisition, which extends UrtheCast reach up the value chain into high margin geoanalytics products and services and expand the customer base into large position agriculture market, continuing to advance towards securing financing for the UrtheDaily Constellation, a global change detection system that has been uniquely designed to serve the Big Data Analytics market, interest from diverse market participants across numerous verticals and geographies for UrtheDaily service remains robust, and commercializing our internally-developed intellectual property, including our SAR next-generation technology or pipeline or automated cloud-based ground processing software.

Please turn to page four of the presentation. As we have discussed on previous calls, we have undertaken a number of measures to restructure and strengthen our operations. Much of this effort has been focused on reducing costs and operating more leanly without interfering with our ability to execute and deliver services to our customers. Our operating costs from continuing operations, excluding Geosys have been reduced by more than 60% year-on-year. We become far more streamlined, resilient, and capable of translating increased revenues from our growth initiatives on to the bottom line. Speaking of which, we are actively pursuing opportunities to grow our top line by leveraging new service offerings that are available through our acquisition of Geosys, expanding geographically and commercializing some of the intellectual property that has been developed to support UrtheDaily, which I will discuss in more detail later.

We are beginning to see the positive impact of these activities in our Q1 operating results, as we have achieved significant cost reductions compared to last year and expect further improvements going forward. Additionally, as discussed during our last call, we are engaged in a process to sell non-core assets and have commenced a bid process to sell all or substantially all of the assets Deimos Imaging, including the Deimos-1 and Deimos-2 satellites, operations and ground station assets. We intend to use the proceeds from the sale of these assets to reduce our debt, improve our working capital, and strengthen our overall balance sheet and financial position. Since joining UrtheCast I'm highly focused on optimizing this business and ensuring its long-term viability and profitability ahead of the roll out of the UrtheDaily offering. While there is still work to be done, we're making real progress.

Please turn to page five of the presentation. As I discussed some links last quarter, we closed our acquisition of Geosys in January, immediately moving UrtheCast up the value chain into geoanalytics and positioning us to service as both an existing book of business and a significantly widened range of potential customers in the very large agricultural market. As part of this acquisition, we have entered into and began providing services under a 13-year services contract with Geosys's former parent company Land O'Lakes, which generates more than USD10 million in annual revenues. We have now closed the first quarter since the acquisition, and we are pleased to report that Geosys has already started delivering positive EBITDA. This was achieved by managing cost wisely, and investing key resources in the projects with the highest margin potential. High level road mapping for the UrtheDaily preparation and integration with Geosys Analytics has also begun with a collaborative effort across the combined UrtheCast and Geosys software engineering teams.

Please turn to page six of the presentation. We continue to be in discussions with a number of potential investors to raise the capital required to begin the build-out phase of our UrtheDaily Constellation. UrtheDaily has been designed from the ground up to power machine learning and artificial intelligence ready geoanalytics applications on a global scale. The UrtheDaily Constellation is a key component of UrtheCast vertical integration strategy to address the large and rapidly-growing markets for commercial imagery data, value-added products and services and Big Data Analytics. The market for earth observation imagery data is more than $1 billion today, and is projected to nearly double over the next ten years. The market for high value services and Big Data Analytics, our primary target markets is expected to be even larger than the market for imagery data alone. The growth in Big Data Analytics is going to require high-quality information-rich data of exactly the type UrtheDaily has been designed to generate with global coverage and high revisit. As previously mentioned, the business case for UrtheDaily has been validated by securing binding revenue commitments for UrtheDaily data, and remain confident in our ability to secure financing for this project.

Please turn to page seven of the presentation. We are continuing to see progress in our efforts to monetize UrtheDaily's groundbreaking multi-patented in the world's first dual band fully digital synthetic aperture radar technology, which we call, SAR-XL. The performance of the technology continues to exceed our expectations and the technology has been largely de-risked. We have recently been able to brief the technology and deep technical detail to a number of government organizations and leaders in the aerospace industry. In addition to our SAR technology, we are continuing to look at near-term opportunities to commercialize our highly automated cloud-based ground processing software called Earth Pipeline. Earth Pipeline has been developed to support UrtheDaily Constellation quality, automation, and scale requirements and has been specifically designed to power ARA machine learning applications. We are in discussions with a number of select non-competitive customers and have gotten positive response from the demonstrations that we have conducted so far.

And with that, I will turn it back to Sai to discuss our Q1 2019 financial results.

Sai Chu

Thank you, Don. Please turn to page eight of the presentation for year-on-year comparison of our Q1 results. Due to our previously disclosed plan to sell Deimos, our operating results are presented to classify the discontinued operations separately from continuing operations. Therefore, unless otherwise stated, the results I'll be discussing today relate to our continuing operations and our exclusive of Deimos. While we continue to have lots of work to do, we made substantial progress both operationally and diversifying our capital structure.

Our Q1 results are beginning to show the positive impact of the restructuring activities and cost reduction efforts we've been executing over the last several months and it will continue to be sustainable. Revenue in Q1 was $4.4 million and was comprised entirely of geoanalytics products and services from the Geosys acquisition and a commencement of a 13-year-old services contract with their former parent company Land O'Lakes. We did not recognize any SAR related revenue this quarter as expected completion date of our engineering services contract has been extended due to delays incurred by our key subcontractors.

There is approximately $2.5 million of revenue remaining to be recognized under this contract, which we expect to recognize over future quarters as we complete certain milestones. Offering costs of $7.2 million in Q1 decreased by $0.4 million compared to 2018 due to the impact of cost reduction initiatives. These decreases were primarily offset by the consolidation of Geosys's operating costs and acquisition date. If we exclude Geosys's operating costs or operating costs from continuing operations have been reduced by more than 60% compared to last year.

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of negative point $0.8 million in Q1 improved by $2.8 million compared to last year. Again, due to lower corporate and engineering services related headcount and costs plus a positive EBITDA contribution from Geosys. The net loss of $6.5 million in Q1 improved by $4.6 million compared to last year primarily due to higher revenue or operating costs and a smaller net loss from discontinued operations.

In terms of government funding, we filed a number of claims for grants and loans under government different government programs holding $1.2 million and Q1 received $1.5 million from aims previously filed. In terms of liquidity and financing, we ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3 million, an increase of $1.5 million from year-end. January, we closed a U.S. $12 million term loan secured by the Geosys assets, $5 million of which was used to repay an unsecured demand promissory note that was issued in September of 2018. $2.5 million of the proceeds were used were the first installment payment, the Geosys acquisition. The remainder of the proceeds were for general corporate purposes. February, we signed a US$10 million receivables purchasing agreement which allows us to finance certain qualifying trade receivables.

We received advanced proceeds of US$2.2 million in March and US$2.4 million in May under this facility. Subsequent to the quarter, our further extension of the previously announced escrow release agreement was obtained with a holder of the interest bearing convertible debentures extending the drawdown date on the UrtheDaily financing by three months.

Finally, during Q4 of last year, UrtheCast and Banco de Sabadell agreed to defer €2.5 million of the principal repayment that was due on December 11th 2018, and subsequently agreed on a payment plan to repay €2.5 million in four installments. First two of which €0.3 million and €0.2 have already been repaid in January and February of this year. A further €0.5 million is due on May 31st and remaining €1.5 million is due on July 31st.

In closing, I would like to note that we will not be providing additional financial guidance at this time as we continue to focus on restructuring the business, completing the post acquisition integration of Geosys, pursuing the sale of our Deimos assets. I will state that we are making good progress at both our cost savings and revenue growth initiatives and refinancing of UrtheDaily.

And with that, Operator, we would like to open up the line for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Donald Osborne

Thanks, Patrick. I would like thank everybody for joining us today. And we look forward to giving you another update next quarter. Thank you. Bye-bye.

