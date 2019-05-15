Input Capital's (INPCF) CEO Doug Emsley on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Input Capital Corp. (INPCF) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Brad Farquhar – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Doug Emsley – President and Chief Executive Officer

Hossein Aram – GMP

Thank you, Kim, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the call. We are here to report on the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, which ended March 31, 2019. Of course, we will also remind you that our business is highly seasonal due to the nature of agriculture and weather, so we always recommend looking at a full 12-month period as opposed to focusing on any one quarter by itself. As such, the table presenting results for the last three 12-month periods on a trailing 12-month basis are found on Page 5 of the MD&A the best comparison of the previous year long period to prior periods. We also encourage you to use this page and our midyear quarterly MD&As, because you can always make trailing 12-month comparisons.

Let’s get onto the numbers. We’ll start with revenue. You may remember that the Prairies had an extremely early start to winter due to heavy snow last September. Just delayed harvest activity for over a month in many areas. In the end, harvest finished well, but late and the result was that 2018 crop revenue will spread more evenly over Q4, Q1 and now Q2, then we experienced for the previous 2017 crop.

Another factor was high green counts in the canola in that meant we had to – we were helping our clients move these, but it took longer to be feathered into and blended into the system. So that’s why you see revenue for the last 12 months spread over a longer period of time than in the previous period. And our revenue in Q2 is up significantly over the same quarter last year. During the period from January to March, we simply had more to do, more crop left to sell than the year before.

So in Q2, we had adjusted crop revenue of $13.5 million on the sale of 27,775 canola equivalent metric tons at an average price of $487.20 per ton. This is a more revenue and more tons than same quarter last year for the reasons that I just described. Deliveries were spread more evenly over the last three quarters than previously.

On a trailing 12-month basis, we have $44.6 million in adjusted crop revenue on the sale of 91,134 tons of canola. That’s down a little bit from the previous trailing 12-month adjusted crop revenue numbers because of the evolving shift from capital streams to mortgage streams in our book. With mortgage streams, we move less volume of canola, but keep a larger percentage of each time that we move.

Speaking of mortgage streams, we also have a growing interest revenue line. During Q2, we reported $1.1 million in interest revenue for mortgages and loans, which is up significantly from just over $300,000 last year when we were just starting out with mortgages didn’t have many on the book. In the trailing 12-month period, we reported $4.1 million in interest revenue about 3.5 times the previous trailing 12-month periods $1.2 million.

Moving on to the expense side, G&A is down about 8% compared to last year Q2 and down about 12.5% on a trailing 12-month basis. This is partly due to the fact that our directors are paid with DSUs. And so share price fluctuations effect our non-cash G&A expenses, but there is also due to a solid effort on the part of the entire team to keep G&A cost to a minimum and get as much as we can out of each dollar that we spend.

We have an unrealized market value loss during Q1 of $1.3 million primarily due to a decline in canola prices. These are non-cash unrealized losses that have more to do with accounting than they do with our actual results. That’s the reason why we focus on adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA numbers. The primary adjustment from the non-adjusted through the adjusted numbers is to removal of the mark-to-market volatility created by derivative accounting.

So let’s focus on those bottom line per share metrics. Adjusted net income for the quarter is $600,000 or $0.01 per share. This is up from a breakeven per share last year and is related to the difference in the timing of crop deliveries due to the harvest weather that I already talked about. We just sold more canola during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA this quarter is $1.6 million or $0.02 per share compared to $0.01 per share last year.

The weather played a role in this, but the primary reason here is that last year our book of business was really only capital streams and this year includes mortgage streams. Due to differences in the accounting for capital streams and mortgage streams, mortgages generate more predictable earnings, our net income less mark-to-market volatility, but less EBITDA than capital streams.

So in total proportion of mortgage streams and capital streams on our balance sheet stabilizes making year-over-year EBITDA comparisons is a bit of an apples and oranges comparison. On capital deployment, during the quarter, we deployed $3.5 million almost entirely into mortgage streams. Mortgages continue to be the growth area during the quarter, we did not do any capital streams during the quarter for reasons that we’ve discussed previously and discuss briefly in the MD&A.

Cash wise, we ended March with $24.5 million in cash, roughly the same cash position as a year ago. At the end of March, we had drawn about $19.3 million against our $20 million mortgage financing facilities and we owed just over $5 million against our revolving line of credit. So those are the financial highlights from a big picture point of view.

I’ll turn it over to Doug now for his comments.

Doug Emsley

Thanks, Brad. I’m going to be just a few brief comments, but before I do, I’m going to just advise folks on the call that as well, besides Brad and myself who typically do these calls. We also have Gord Nystuen in here today, Gord is our Vice President of Market Development and Marketing. And so Gord is our sort of resident expert on all matters, market and canola related. So with that I’m done here, if you have questions of Gord, please feel free to ask him to take advantage of his presence.

So thanks, Brad. And from our today, I’m going to make a few brief comments about our company and our strategy going forward. We released three different press releases yesterday, the first one announcing our second quarter financial results, which Brad has summarized. Essentially this was a sort of neutral to positive quarter, which some good results in a couple of areas.

And we have now sold most of our crop from the 2018 growing season in the process of just cleaning up some final accounts, where we’re helping managing the green count and some canola deliveries which Brad as explained. So our profit for this last quarter is running slightly ahead of last year, as in part due to the great price that our marketing program is achieving for the product.

We’re getting an average selling price of $487.27 per ton, the canola. And that’s an excellent price by any standard today. It’s particularly impressive since we saw canola futures weakened during the quarter. And they have further soften since the end of the quarter. So they’re well below the $487 million number. So the fact that we can achieve, that kind of numbers is impressive for the team. So it’s also doing in parts of the trade disruption with China, Canada is traditionally largest canola customer, as well as some general softness in the price of U.S., maybe which canola prices have a strong correlation.

So that’s why prices are operating now. But our price that we got for the year for the average selling price for our crop, we think is pretty strong and it’s contributed to the decent results. So it’s impossible to know when or to what degree canola prices today will rise or these trade tensions are going to be resolved. However, shareholders should bear in mind that well, lower canola prices do have an impact on the profitability of our business. The effect is moderate. And we carry a significant margin of safety. Every one of our current contracts remains profitable. That’s prevailing canola prices. In fact, the price of canola good ball below marginal cost of production of our farm clients and our canola margins would still remain positive. So the second release announced the Input Capital’s issuing its 11th consecutive quarterly dividend, the $0.01 per share representing a total of $0.04 on an annualized basis. That was our second release.

And our third release yesterday announced an update to our strategic alternatives process that we’ve been running for the past few months. The board has undertaken a thorough and comprehensive review and consultation with management and our financial advisors, and in the context of the current market opportunities and trade disruptions. The board is the board of input is officially concluded that options for cost effective scalable funding of the company’s mortgage stream business are not competitively available in the marketplace at this time. So that’s disappointing. It’s important to realize that there’s only so much mortgage deployment that you can do using your own balance sheet as the source of funds.

So as a result, we’ve taken the decision postpone any further capital deployment, favorite maximizing shareholder value from our existing book of business and our existing 400 farmer clients. We’ll have plenty to do here and this will keep us very, very busy. So we have further resolved concentrate our efforts on the profitable operation of our existing portfolio of mortgage, marketing and capitol streams with the singular objective of maximizing book value per share and by continuing to returning capital to shareholders through maximizing of our normal course issuer bid, which we’ve been doing and exploring the potential use of a substantial issuer bid in the future.

So I’m going to stop at this point and turn it over to the operator for questions. But again, I’ll just remind you that we’ve got Gord on the call, if you have market specific questions. And Kim, I’ll turn it back to you for questions.

Hossein Aram

Hi, good morning from GMP. So I think I have two questions [indiscernible] So can you give us little more color about all the alternative options that you had at the time of the start of the study, this process, and what was your observation for them? And also the second one is, what about participating or funding to one financial institution if we think that was going to be more towards mortgage businesses. So if you see the mortgage, the agri, finance company in like next five years? So a little more color here we appreciate, thank you.

Doug Emsley

Yes. I had a little trouble hearing some of your question there, but I think you were asking what options that we had been looking at in the past as we have been assessing our plan going forward with respect to mortgages and scalable financing. We can invest the market fairly broadly the same. We talked with pension plans. We talked with typical funders of the kind of mortgage business that we’ve got. We’ve got a great idea in the mortgage stream sector, but we were unable and I’m going to I mean won’t get into the details of the various places that we went.

But suffice to say, we can invest the market fairly broadly. And we’re not able to come up with a new scalable source of funding, which is really what you need in order to make the mortgage stream business in the future of the mortgage stream business to come. So we were comfortable that we turned over all the rocks there, then we of course engaged and began the process of further looking at strategic alternatives that ranged anywhere from sale of a company to any kind of a merger. And I think the press release sort of outline all of them – all of those alternatives.

We engaged a couple of companies, one that you’ll be familiar with is our advisor company called GMP and Cormark to help us through that process. We went through a good review. We did not get in the course of that process or at least to date any acceptable deals in our mind. And so that has let us do the place that says, okay, we’ve got a good strong business right now. We’ve got a good strong book of business and a portfolio of 400 clients.

We are going to cease our deployment efforts right now, because we haven’t effectively, we haven’t got the cash to go in and do a bunch of mortgages that we could use our balance sheet where we wouldn’t get very far and wouldn’t be able to build the scale that we need in the mortgage business to create that. So we’re going to run our existing book of business to maximize our book value per share.

It’s pretty straight forward. And as I say, we currently have 400 clients and 400 farm clients, which makes us large in this industry. And we’re going to manage our relationships with those clients maximize the repatriation of our cash from those clients to the extent that we can and continue to work with those 400 clients. So that’s sort of the results of a multi-month process here and we’re going to continue to look at all of our options. But at our plan quite specifically is to maximize our book value per share from our existing book of business.

Hossein Aram

And are you expecting to continue this momentum towards mortgage versus the capital versus streaming in the next one or two years.

Doug Emsley

I won’t say never, but at this point since we have not been able to secure a scalable source of funding for the mortgage stream business, we’ve put that on hold.

Hossein Aram

Okay. Fair enough. Thanks.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you for taking my questions, Brad and Doug. Two quick ones for you. The first, now the company is going into what you can call harvest mode. Do you expect further cuts to G&A over the coming quarters?

Brad Farquhar

I’ll just – what I’ll say to that is, we’re always pretty tight. We’re kind of cheap, we are always pretty tight with our G&A. We’ll be looking at everything at all times and to the extent that we’re expanding G&A in areas, where we don’t need to, that’ll stop. So yes, we’ll be continuing to sort of work hard to minimize our G&A spend. But it’s, I mean, we have – as I say, we have 400 clients. We have tens of thousands of tons of canola to bring in from those contracts that we have in our portfolio over the next few years. So we’ve got lots of work and lots of business to do, but we’ll be minimizing our G&A where we can for sure.

Doug Emsley

And Matt, just in obvious areas there, if we’re not trying to attract new clients to new mortgages are, it’s pretty obvious that our sales and marketing spend is likely to decline. And we’ve been making big investments in that area for the past few years. So we expect to make some ground there and continued to be profitable, perhaps more profitable in the years ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. And under the hypothetical that no more capital was deployed into capital streams. Can you give us a sense of the schedule of when those agreements start to expire? I believe they’re mostly five to seven agreement, would that mean the last ones stop cash flow in 2024?

Doug Emsley

So we have our – so our capital streams we started a number of years ago. And you’re right that they were the ranged in terms from five to seven years. So we have – I don’t have the actual sort of expirees in front of me, but we’ve got capital streams that will continue to run for the next three years, probably two to three years. I’m looking to Brad here, but I think that’s probably about right.

Brad Farquhar

Yes. Our capital stream book has another sort of two to three years in it. And then the mortgage streams most of which have been done in the last 12 months tend to be five year terms. And so – and a lot of those would just be there. They would be new since harvest. And so they’ll have another five years of harvest to come before they would be up for renewal. And then we could renew with that client or they may move on to a more traditional financial institution for their funding. But that’ll be part of what we see over the next few years.

Doug Emsley

Matt, it’s Doug here, again. Just you use the term in your first question, moving the harvest mode. I wouldn’t want to – I wouldn’t over rotate on that so much, but I would tell you that we’re always in harvest mode here at this company, looking to maximize what we can make from our existing books, which is substantial. Like I said, we have 400 clients. So we’re always in harvest mode.

Unidentified Analyst

Fair enough. Thank you, gentlemen. Appreciate the time.

Doug Emsley

Thank you very much, everyone. We appreciate your time. Enjoy the upcoming long weekend and we’ll talk to you again in next quarter. Thanks, all.

