Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (CDPYF) Mark Kenney on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

David Mills

Thank you, Marc [ph]. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that the following discussion may include comments that constitute forward-looking statements about expected future events and the financial and operating results of CAPREIT.

Our actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements as such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Discussions concerning these risk factors, the forward-looking statements, and the factors and assumptions on which they are based can be found in our regulatory filings, including our annual information form and MD&A, which can be obtained at SEDAR.

I’ll now turn things over to Mark Kenney, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, David. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today. Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Scott Cryer. And as you can see on slide four, 2018 was another record year for CAPREIT, with strong increases in all of our key performance benchmarks. Our record results were driven by property acquisitions during the year, strong increases in net average monthly rents in stable, high occupancies.

And FFO rose a significant 15.5% for the year, driven by the growth in revenues and our continuing strong increases in stabilized NOI generating a very conservative NFFO payout ratio of 65.7%, much improved from 70.3% last year.

This solid payout ratio supported by a powerful balance sheet drives our ability to deliver growing monthly cash distributions to our unit holders. In today's uncertain economic environment, a record of stable income is a distinct advantage.

Turning to Slide five, you can see that our growth in strong performance continued through the first quarter of 2019. Revenues were up 8% compared to last year, driven by the positive contribution from our acquisitions, strong increases in monthly rents and continuing high occupancies.

NOI rose a solid 10.8% in the quarter, and NFFO was up strong 17.3%. We also maintained our track record of strong, accretive growth with NFFO per unit up almost 7% despite the almost 10% increase in the weighted average number of units outstanding.

Slide six shows the key drivers of our growth, as we continue to deliver real value to our unit holders. Our sustained focus on business fundamentals has resulted in more than 21 years of growth and success. We look forward to this continue going forward, a key driver of our continuing ability to generate increases in revenues in our diversified property portfolio.

Occupancies remain high at 98.7% up from the prior year, and maintaining our track record of strong occupancies through all economic cycles. We also continued to generate increases in average monthly rents, up 3.7% from last year. A key driver of these increases were solid 14.1% increases on suite turnover in the quarter.

We saw a 2.4% increases in monthly rents on lease renewals, demonstrating our success in retaining residents, and applying above guideline increases. Our track record of organic growth continued in the quarter with same property NOI up 6% driven by strong rental increases and strengthened NOI margins.

We have steadily improved NOI margins, which strengthened to 62.7% in the quarter, up from 61.2% last year.

In summary, it was a strong start to the year, and we look for this growth in solid performance to continue. As you can see on Slide seven, by combining some Netherlands properties with the commercial assets of European commercial REIT, we created ERES REIT, Canada’s First Europe focused multi residential REIT.

At the end of March, we once again demonstrated our ability to generate value for unit holders. Over the last few years, we have capitalized on our very positive experience in Dublin to build a strong and growing property portfolio in the Netherlands.

Slide eight outlines the details of the ERES REIT transaction. We sold 41 Netherlands properties, 2091 residential suites for a total proceeds of approximately $634 million. To satisfy the purchase price, CAPREIT receives Class B LP units of ERES LP, which are exchangeable to ERES units on a one-to-one basis. CAPREIT now owns approximately 83% of ERES, fully aligning our interests with all ERES unit holders.

Going forward, we will generate a growing base of fee revenues from our asset and property management services to these Netherlands properties. We believe, this transaction provides a number of benefits to our unit holders, including a more direct and diverse means to drive value in the European residential market.

Also, on the international front, we continue to be pleased with our performance in Ireland as detailed on Slide nine. In Q1, 2019 CAPREIT saw an increase in acid and property management fees, equating to an increase of 29%. This increase is largely driven by acquisitions and now depreciation. Our retained interest also continues to generate a solid stream of dividend income, amounting to 3.5 million for Q1, 2019.

I'll now turn things over to Scott for his financial review.

Scott Cryer

Thanks Mark. Turning to our balance sheet on Slide 11, we continue to maintain a strong and flexible financial position with conservative leverage, strong coverage ratios and historically low interest costs on our mortgage portfolio.

In January of 2019, CAPREIT completed a $288 million bought-deal equity offering, which includes the overallotment option. This resulted in debt-to-GBV to further decline, reducing to just under 38% as of March 31, and putting us in a great position for future acquisitions and development.

With the acquisitions complete in the quarter, we had approximately 142 million available borrowing capacity on our credit facilities as at quarter end. Our mortgage portfolio remains well balanced as shown on Slide 12. Looking ahead, our ability to top up on renewing mortgages through to 2026 will provide significant liquidity to fund our acquisitions and development pipeline.

Through the balance of 2019, we have 280 million in mortgages maturing, with an average interest rate of 3.3%, and we expect to refinance approximately 90 million in principal repayments with these new mortgages.

We expect overall mortgage renewals and re-financings for 2019 to be between 365 million to 415 million, excluding financings on acquisitions. Finally, you can see that we currently have approximately 530 million of our properties not encumbered by mortgages at quarter end.

Over the long term, we intend to maintain unencumbered investment property with an aggregate fair value in the range of 450 million to 500 million, mainly comprised of the MHC portfolio.

This provides further flexibility to fund our growth and investment programs going forward. On the liquidity front, we remain well positioned to continue our growth programs as shown on Slide 13. With a very strong 2019 pipeline of acquisitions, in January of 2019, we completed a successful bought-deal offering raising a total of 288 million in funds, including the over allotment option.

In addition, on April 23, we completed another successful bought-deal offering raising a total of 345 million in funds, including the overallotment option as well. To complete further portfolio growth in the second quarter [ph], this has resulted in a total equity raised to date in 2019 of 633 million. We have never had a stronger balance sheet to fund our acquisitions, and plan for long term development ambitions as we do today.

I’ll now turn things back to Mark to wrap up.

Mark Kenney

Thanks, Scott. Looking ahead, we have defined three strategic objectives that we are confident will continue to build value for our unit holders. First, we will continue to invest in our operating platform and our people, capitalizing on our significant expertise, while using new technologies to increase efficiency, and lower costs.

Second, we will maintain our focus on enhancing resident satisfaction by employing state of the art technologies, building on our reputation as Canada's landlord of choice in our chosen markets. And third, we will continue to strengthen the value of potential of our property portfolio through a number of initiatives that reduce its average age and enhance the opportunity for continued revenue increases going forward.

As you can see on slide 16, we further strengthened and modernized our portfolio during and following the first quarter. On April 15th, we announced the purchase of a brand new 191 unit luxury apartment property in Langley, British Columbia. Located in one of the province's fastest growing urban markets, the property is an excellent example of how we are modernizing our portfolio with best-in-class amenities, condominium style interiors, and numerous energy saving initiatives.

We also significantly expanded our presence in the manufactured home community market with the purchase of 1,104 sites across Canada in Q1. These acquisitions, along with the expected closing of the MHC portfolio in Q2 totaling 3,469 sites will increase our MHC portfolio by over 45% to over 1,1000 sites in 68 communities.

As you know, we really like this aspect of our business. Revenues are highly stable, with residents owning their own homes, and capital requirements are significantly reduced. As you can see on slide 17, we are continuing to focus on our development and intensification programs on land and properties that we own.

We are confident these projects will generate very accretive returns on investment for our unit holders. This is the beginning of our goal to add more than 10,000 new rental suites, primarily in the strong markets of Toronto in Vancouver, where demand remains high and monthly rents support profitable investment.

For the current year, we anticipate that 5 applications to 10 applications will be submitted primarily in the GTA and in British Columbia. We will provide a quarterly update as applications are submitted. We currently have active applications in the process for two development sites in Toronto, at 141 Davisville and 101 Wellesley for a total of 266 suites.

We also have an approved building permit in Montreal at 25/25 Cavendish. Currently in construction with a targeted delivery date of August 2019. Upon completion, 52 suites will be added to the portfolio.

For the long term, we adopted EBITDA up to three goals as shown on Slide 18. To become the best place to live for our residents, we will continue to engage with them on a personal level through our proven hands on property management programs. We are enhancing their experience through new technology investments such as online leasing and a new resident portal to access CAPREIT services. To become the best place to work for our people, we have created successful employee development programs that support our culture.

Going forward, we will remain focused on continuous learning as a key driver of our success. And for our unit holders, driving value remains our ultimate objective in all we do. We are adopting new risk management practices and other programs to strengthen our foundation and ensure our over 20-year track record of growth and success continues.

In summary, it was another very strong quarter for CAPREIT and we look forward to this growth and strong operating performance to continue through the balance of the year. We’d now be pleased to take any questions that you may have.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

Thanks. Good morning.

Mark Kenney

Good morning, Jonathan.

Jonathan Kelcher

You guys bought a lot of MHC properties this year. I know you said in your remarks that you're you really like your asset classes. Is that a function of product availability, the fact you've been able to get so much this year or….

Mark Kenney

Yes the first portfolio represented one of the largest MHC transactions in Canadian history and the second transaction work that, it is a great business. And as we we've talked about in the past, the only challenge that we see is the ability to accumulate these communities. There are far few between what we like about these communities is either location, the development potential, the vacancy potential and the various streams of income that come off of home sales, and other forms of income. But we're – we feel very excited that we able to successfully secure both portfolios.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Are there any other portfolios sitting out there now?

Mark Kenney

Not, not that we're aware of.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And then just secondly, as you start on development, what's the cost you expect on Cavendish or what are you budgeting now and what sort of yield do you expect from that, once it’s stabilized?

Mark Kenney

Yes, that, that it really is a large intensification property, and because of that, they are not typical returns, but from a CAPREIT perspective, it's close to a seven with yields being much higher than that. Again, it's a unique opportunity, we took commercial space that had been unoccupied for over a decade and we’re able to refit it with apartments. So, not typical returns but very accretive returns on Cavendish.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. And what's the estimated cost on that?

Scott Cryer

I'd get back to you to be certain, but it's somewhere in the neighborhood of about $8 million as I recall.

Jonathan Kelcher

Okay. Thanks all. I'll turn it back.

Thank you. Following question is some Neil Downey from RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Neil Downey

Thank you. Good morning. Your business is doing just amazingly across the country and even outside of the country. So I don't have any questions in that regard. But if we could just spend a couple of minutes on admin expenses, Scott. I see there are about 10 million for the quarter. But I recall in the year prior there was I think your disclosures had said there was a couple of million dollars of non routine costs. So on that basis I think there may be up 25 odd percent year-over-year. Can you comment on how we should think about admin or G&A maybe for 2019 as a whole?

Scott Cryer

Yes. I think definitely we've gone through some different reorganization. So there are costs that we incurred last year in 2018. There are some costs in this year as well not as significant. So we're kind of at a reasonable run rate right now and I understand it's a little lumpy and I think we've kind of articulated that in the past quarters. We've also been investing a lot in our operating platform around technology, our marketing department and other departments. So there's a little bit of that that we're seeing in this year. But I would say that the current run rate is pretty representative of go forward.

Neil Downey

So the current quarter to be clear is a reasonable run rate for the year. Is that right?

Scott Cryer

Yes. It's not far off.

Neil Downey

Yes. Okay. And then I guess just equally maybe along the same lines the amortized component of the LTIP was about $2 million for the quarter. Again up a fair bit from I think 1.2 million a year ago. Is that amortize now kind of stabilized or is that above trend or how do we think about that?

Scott Cryer

No. That's above trend. We actually accelerated both 750,000 in the quarter. So that made that Spike in Q1.

Neil Downey

Got it. Got it. Okay. Thank you. That's great.

Thank you. Our following question is from Mario Saric from Scotiabank. Please go ahead.

Mario Saric

Hi Good morning.

Scott Cryer

Good morning.

Mario Saric

Maybe sticking to the development, I noted that the budget for 2019 came down a little bit and it was a reference to your process timing being a bit longer than originally anticipated. The Ontario government recently announced the more homes, more choices programming that bringing incremental supply into the market. Can you talk about whether you've seen any income change with respect to the zoning process in Ontario? And what your thoughts are on that initiative and whether you think it can help accelerate the development timelines that you have in place today?

Mark Kenney

Yes. Mario, its Mark. We have not seen those changes take effect yet. But what we do know is that they can only help having the provinces support on this front is going to definitely help the application side of moving things along. What we still remain cautious about is it's our intention to go full speed ahead. I do believe the provinces changes will help. We'll gather entitlements in place. But we do remain cautious still on financial viability right up to the point of getting those entitlements.

We have seen big spikes in development costs. I don't see that changing quite yet. We have seen some easing when we looked into the market on the build side. But again all those factors have to come together with rent projections which we see is unchanged as well. We're watching the market very carefully right now. There are several new rental developments that have been brought to market, all in that 385 to 420 a foot range. And we're watching uptake on those projects and we’ll remain cautious. That's not to temper our optimism, but we are going to remain cautious.

Mario Saric

Okay.

Mark Kenney

Combination of both zoning and costing and rents that all have to come together.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then noted also in your disclosed kind of properties or the pipeline in terms of what you want to bring to market in terms of zoning approvals. There is a couple of properties in Alberta and that list is – is that simply just wanting to get the zoning in place when the time is ready or you becoming a bit more positive on your term on Alberta fundamentals?

Mark Kenney

At this point it would be strictly value creation. Once we get the entitlements we do create value and the environment is such that we can get great density. We are not bullish at all on building in Alberta at this stage, but we're very much motivated to get the entitlements we can on our lands especially in the environment that's out there right now. We will do it. We will create value. And then we're ready to go if and when we ever think the market is primed for new rental development. But if you would ask me the question today, it would be very unlikely that we would proceed with the rental development in Alberta.

Mario Saric

Got it. Okay. And then my last question may be shifting gears to more of a high level theoretical question. I think it was alluded to earlier in the call with the operations in Canada really strong. Ireland, Netherlands you've successfully exported kind of the property asset management model to Ireland and are in the process of doing that in the Netherlands now. Have you given thought in terms of potentially using that model in Canada itself? So from it from a CAPREIT perspective thoughts about bringing in kind of passive third-party capital whether it's on future growth or whether it's on existing assets today and kind of building up an asset management NOI stream in Canada as well?

Mark Kenney

We have a history of doing very selective joint ventures. We are not hearing the platform specifically around attracting third-party capital. But we always remain opportunistic. And there are still some situations we’re having a GV partner where we're generating fee income can certainly help the viability of a property. There is not an active program now of soliciting that, but we always consider derisking our investments and in some cases decisive investments in development may very well lend themselves to providing property asset management services.

Mario Saric

How would you characterize the appetite of foreign capital in Canadian multifamily today versus six months ago versus 12 months ago?

Scott Cryer

I would say robust and unchanged, Canada continues to present to foreigners the same interest we've had from a cap rate perspective, accelerated interest from Asia in our investing cap rate. But I would say it's been robust for at least the last three to five years and I don't see a change in that at all. Canadian multifamily still seen as a very stable real estate investment group.

Mario Saric

Great. Thank you for calling.

Scott Cryer

Yep.

Thank you. Following question is from something Dean Wilkinson from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Dean Wilkinson

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Mark Kenney

Good morning.

Dean Wilkinson

Just on the margin improvement in the quarter and given the seasonality, Q1 being the weakest. Would you expect that kind of pickup to carry through the year and would something in the mid 60s for the year be about right?

Scott Cryer

We wouldn’t want to forecast margins at this stage, but if you look at the year-over-year margin enhancement it would certainly suggest that our margins are going in the right direction. This is the toughest quarter from an energy point of view we did well. Our investment in energy initiatives is clearly paid off. And we look forward to -- we're calling no real change in trend in our business going forward at this stage. So reasonable to assume that margins are heading in the right direction.

Mark Kenney

I should just note that there is a small impact from the adoption of IFRS 16, the leasing standard for where we have land leases and it changed -- it basically it bump NOI up a little bit and we've got a note in the financial, also MD&A just that to kind of articulate that. So, that was a it was a small component, but it did keep the margin up a little bit.

Scott Cryer

Yes. Not margin, enhancement through performance, but certainly margin enhancement through accounting.

Dean Wilkinson

Scott loves those. Directionally it should be better than last year. And the other question is on the overall inducements vacancy loss and the bad debt expense, I mean they're all materially down from last year. Is that a function more of the tightness of the market? Or have you tightened up anything in your underwriting and how you approach certain new tenants into the portfolio?

Mark Kenney

We've not changed underwriting at all, but we continue to invest in our platform or data, our management analytics. I would like to believe that those all play into improved performance which is showing itself in the quarter. You know, we we've always been robust in our processes and it's paying off. Our team has done a fantastic job and quite frankly I would hand those results to the quality of the team.

Dean Wilkinson

That's great. That's it for me. I'll hand it back. Thanks guys.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. Following question is from Sairam Srinivas from BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sairam Srinivas

Good morning guys.

Mark Kenney

Morning.

Sairam Srinivas

So my only question is on the rent lift on turnover, which I guess is about flat quarter-on-quarter at 14.1. Is it a sign that the market trends in order rise from Q4 or this is due to the mix of the units coming?

Scott Cryer

I'm not – we’re not seeing that. I mean in that the turnover is the year-to-date across the portfolio were up 14%. We've seen huge lifts in Ontario specifically as well as B.C.

Mark Kenney

Yes. In 2018 same period we saw rents increase 9.5%, 8% as compared to 2019 rent lift on turnover accelerating 14.1%. So if anything we're seeing strengthening particular the increases we're getting in Alberta and Nova Scotia and Ontario and NBC.

Sairam Srinivas

But specifically probably on a quarter-to-quarter basis, I guess we shouldn't be reading much of the trend there, right?

Scott Cryer

No.

Sairam Srinivas

Okay. That’s all from me.

Scott Cryer

Thank you very much.

Thank you. We have no further questions registered at this time. I would not like to turn the meeting back over to Mr. Kenney.

Mark Kenney

Thank you very much. Thank you everybody for joining the call today and your ongoing support of CAPREIT. As a reminder I would like to point everybody to our 2018 annual unitholders meeting which we held at 1 King West in Downtown Toronto at 4.30 in the afternoon on Thursday June the 13th. We look forward to seeing you all there. Thanks again and goodbye.

