Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Management Presents at 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) 47th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference Call May 15, 2019 10:50 AM ET

Company Participants

Dave Pahl - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Harlan Sur - J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.

Harlan Sur

All right. Good morning, and welcome to the second day of J.P. Morgan’s 47th Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference. I'm Harlan Sur. I'm the Semiconductor and Semiconductor Capital Equipment Analyst for the firm. Very pleased to have Dave Pahl, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations for Texas Instruments here with us today. I'll ask Dave to start off with some opening commentary and then we'll kick off the Q&A.

So with that, Dave, thank you for joining us this morning.

Dave Pahl

Thank you, Harlan. Thanks for having us again. If you're not familiar with Texas Instruments, we focus on what we think are the best markets and the best products in the semiconductor industry. The best products we believe are Analog and Embedded. They're good products because they have a lots of natural competitive modes that sit around them.

And if you look at us and look at our peers, many of them have great balance sheets and great income statements and very good positions in the market. The best markets, we believe, are both the automotive and the industrial markets. Out of the two of those, we're probably most excited about industrial.

It's already out twice as large as the automotive market is for us, and I think we can all – this really tell the content increases that are going into [indiscernible] over the last few years, and certainly that's going on inside of industrial. It's just harder to measure and certainly much more diverse, and those are some of the reasons that we like it.

I talked a little bit about how those two product areas are great quality product areas that us and our peers enjoy several of the benefits from, but what makes us unique is we’ve got four competitive advantages that taken together make us unique. And those are manufacturing and technology, and Harlan, I don't know if you're familiar with the 300-millimeter is probably the best demonstration of that.

Our broad product portfolio is the second, the reach of our market channels is third, and then the fourth one, which is usually understated, but very important is diversity and longevity. And diversity means we're not dependent on any particular customer or a particular market, particular technology, we’ll benefit from all of those things, but that will lead to a product portfolio that's long-lived. And I think from an owners' perspective can give a high confidence and terminal value of that product portfolio. So with that.

Harlan Sur

Great. Thank you for the opening commentary, and I’m going to start off with just the strong leadership position that Texas Instruments has in its markets and based off of the recent Gartner's share statistics for 2018 in Analog, for example. TI obviously, powerhouse and Analog semiconductor market share at 30%. You grew your franchise 300 basis points last year – 300 basis points faster than your overall markets, I see gain share in Analog for yet again another year. In your Embedded segment, Microcontrollers, you grew 200 basis points faster than the market. And in Embedded Processors, you grew over 400 basis points in that market.

So another strong showing in 2018 for the TI team in terms of market share grab and obviously the momentum we hope will continue on a go-forward basis, but success in these markets is defined not only by best-in-class products, but also your ability to work with your customers and help bring your customers faster to market and that involves things like systems-level expertise, software or firmware, what is it that TI is doing in these areas, the systems focus area to help accelerate your customers either productivity, time-to-market and so on?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So first I'll start with – I haven’t digested all that market report, and I just cautioned when we think of market share gains and we've been a share gainer for a long time, always look at it and kind of three and five and 10 and maybe even 20-year kind of horizons. And we've clearly been gaining share when you look at those types of things. I think we've been gaining share, first of all, you got to have great products like you’ve talked about.

We produce about 300 to 400 new products a year. We got about 65 to 70 product lines, where we've got managers that are looking for differentiated products that they can come to market, understand how long will have that differentiation versus our competitors, how many customers, how many end equipments, how many sectors, how many markets can we sell that product into, and what's the longevity of it. And so those are some of the characteristics that we look for, that's a high-quality investment.

And I would say the largest portion of our R&D goes into that effort and is driven by those product lines and then that's complemented by, what we call, Kilby Labs. And Kilby Labs is where we take longer-term investments perhaps new materials, new design techniques kind of breakthrough things, and we've seen things come out of Kilby Labs like our millimeter wave sensors that you can use for radar systems and other techniques or our magnetic flux sensors that have come through there or new materials like our gain products or isolation products that you can use in battery-based systems and EVs and things like that.

So it's really a combination of those plus the investments in our competitive advantages, things like our reach of our channel and making it easier for a designer to select our products, and we've got a portfolio of tens and thousands of products. And how do we make relevant to that engineer making a decision. So it's not one thing, it's a combination of a lot.

Harlan Sur

Great. Well, congrats to the team another strong show in 2019. I'm looking more into the product focus a little bit later, but obviously top most on investors – a lot of investors mind from a near-term perspective, the market continues to be concerned about the current environment with well known slowdown in industrial, China-U.S. trade tensions, slowdown in auto, especially in China and Europe.

Under recent earnings call few weeks back, you talked about historically kind of four or five quarter year-over-year decline before seeing a recovery, once we start to get into sort of the cyclical downturn, the March quarter being the second quarter of year-over-year declines, from where you stand today? From where the team sits today? What are some of the trends that the Company is seeing in your end markets? And is the team seen any signs of stabilization that some of your Analog and microcontroller peers are pointing to?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I would say that couple of things. One is that, and I think you characterized it exactly correct, but I'll just restate it for an emphasis. As we look back over 30 years, I think, we've seen nine up cycles, and we're living through the ninth down cycle.

And when we're looking at we're kind of looking at when did the market go negative from a year-on-year growth standpoint, and there are some of those that if you look around our monthly basis, it might only be three months and the longest one was something like 22 months or something like that.

So you could judge it four to five. You could say its three to six. That encourage anyone to take a look at the data and we're not trying to predict what's going to happen this time. So if you just look at the facts, this is – we just completed the second quarter. I caution and say the fourth quarter was the first quarter that we had negative growth.

Harlan Sur

Yes.

Dave Pahl

It’s only down 1%. So may be a better way to characterize it is where a little more than one quarter into the correction, technically it's two. And operating, we pull back on wafer starts. That conserves cash upfront. And if you look at our free cash flow generation, tends to be a lot more stable than the topline because of actions like that.

As those lower wafer starts make their way through and begin to burn inventory, inventory becomes a source of cash. And so you kind of think of that is somewhat as a shock absorbers on the business model that provides us much more stable cash generation.

So we're running our factories at a levels. We don't want to run them too lien so that if things strengthen from here that we're in a position to support it and certainly we're at a position things we confirm here, we can take wafer starts down further.

Harlan Sur

And given your global market share and just the broad end market exposure that the team has, help us understand where TI has been impacted the most from all of the U.S. sort of China trade friction? I'm not sure if you can one or two areas where the team has really been impacted?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So first, direct impact, I think it is easiest to quantify because it doesn't exist. So and for our industry, generally the definition of direct impact is simply test of a product in China, it's then shipped into the U.S. now. If it was defined some other way, we've got almost a dozen wafer fabs in our footprint and half a dozen assembly test sites. So we're probably in a better position than most of that we able to mitigate that if we had to. Right now, there is essentially no impact directly.

The secondary impact meaning the impact to our customers, and then tertiary in the global economy, I just say that we're big supporters of free trade. We don't like tariffs, but if they exist, that will exist in the industry and we'll have to operate in that environment.

Harlan Sur

Great. Let's go back to the design win, traction and the strong market share gains. I think one of the tailwinds for Texas Instruments team as it relates to market share or growth is, you discussed previously having the larger sales organization and comprehensive website has been competitively differentiated for the team.

Can you just provide us with some tangible examples of how does the team leverages big sales force and website relative to your competition in order to maintain the leadership and continue this year-over-year sort of trajectory of gaining share?

Dave Pahl

I think as I mentioned earlier, the reach of our channels is one of the four competitive advantages, and it works very closely with the other one, which is the broad product portfolio. So if you look at all the subcategories of Analog and then subcategories of Embedded, we've got a strong product position across that board.

And our customers really don't care whether you got a strong product position. What an engineer cares about when they're working through a circuit design is do you have the right product that meets the requirements that I need, the right voltages, the right current levels, the right IOs and outputs.

And the average selling price of an Analog product in the industry is about $0.35. So they're not picking those products, whether it's $0.36 or $0.34 they're trying to solve that design challenge that they have. So our sales team gives us access we can just call on more customers directly.

We got apps teams that can work with customers when they have technical questions and solve those more quickly in our website, as an example, draws more customers, because of that broad product portfolio and regardless of what they're looking for, we'll have something that we can offer them. And then when we do engage with them, we've got the opportunity to cross-sell them across more products.

And when they're on their website, trying to make that time productive for that engineer and going from tens of thousands of products down to the couple of dozen, very quickly we know that, that engineers interested in as an example, is all part of that strength of that competitive advantage.

Harlan Sur

My understanding is that the team has a lot of analytics horsepower behind your website. And so helping customers trying to predict where – what customers are trying to do and what products that they need as soon as they get onto the website? Maybe you can describe more about the process and the team that kind of supports that website analytics initiative?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I don’t know if you’re listening to the Jamie Dimon talk about the efforts here at J.P. Morgan. So I think those are fairly common, but customers aren't interested in tens of thousands of products. So it's going to be a handful of products that they're interested in.

So trying to get down to those that handful of products, ensure that those are in front of that engineer when they're making that decision. And then we have end equipment team. So you've seen before that we have, what we call, markets that we look at auto industrial, comps equipment, personal electronics and enterprise and then under each of those, we got what we call sector.

So inside of industrial, we've got 13 different sectors. We've got a team of people working on all 13 of those. We've got hundreds of what we call end equipments that sit underneath those sectors, and those end equipment teams look at our product set and that really is kind of gives us the backbone that allows us to get the right products in front of those customers.

So our breadth means that we can afford to have more end equipment teams, we can focus on more things, we got the products that will go into them and because of that, that we have got the return to make those investments and we think that's something that many of our peers just couldn't do.

Harlan Sur

Before I get into some of the product categories, maybe why don't we just open up and see if there any questions. If you do have questions, please wait for the microphone? Okay. So why don't we talk about some of the product in end market sort of areas? On Embedded, connected MCU and processor, if you were to create a pie chart, and as I mentioned, you gained share in both of those segments in 2018. If you were to create a pie chart in terms of exposure, where would the three biggest areas exposure be for your Embedded products?

Dave Pahl

It would be industrial and automotive. I think makeup 75% or so of that market comps equipment will be next, and I think there is very little PE and very little enterprise systems.

Harlan Sur

And so for example, let's take your flagship segments of industrial and automotive – let's just take automotive for a second. So on the MCU front, where will we find a bunch of the TI MCUs in automotive?

Dave Pahl

Well, that's the beauty is that we service about 1,000 different automotive OEMs. Now, of course, the handful of very large ones will probably ship a couple of 1,000 different SKUs or products into those larger Tier 1 OEMs, but it's very, very diverse.

And when we look at investments, we look across those sectors, as I described before, and we're getting growth from all five sectors, but four of them are growing significantly like ADAS, Infotainment, Powertrain, which includes electric vehicles and hybrids and then body and lighting. So there maybe Microcontrollers inside of the multiple motors that control the seat.

The AV system and the ductwork for climate control number, there maybe their Microcontrollers even in turn signals as an example, and that falls inside the body and lighting. So there are a lot of companies that stand up and talk about ADAS and all that other type of stuff, which is very exciting, but we joke that our teams get just as excited about turn signals because there is couple of dollar content and something is boring as that.

Harlan Sur

I apologize, but I wanted to rewind back a little bit to sort of the fundamental environment. There is one question I've got to ask which is that as you looked into the June quarter, help us understand what were some of the end market sort of geographical sort of trends that you were seeing that helped the team come up with its June quarter guidance?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So I think if you look at the June quarter, the midpoint of our guidance, I would suggest the revenues declined about 10% year-on-year. The best explanation…

Harlan Sur

And roughly flattish sequentially.

Dave Pahl

And roughly – that’s right, and roughly flattish sequentially. The best description of why that is we're a little more than one quarter into just a semiconductor cycle. Now if there is any one particular market or customer or geography that's driving unusual behavior will call that out, but we would point back to look at the macroenvironment and semiconductor environment in particular to help explain those results.

Harlan Sur

One of the areas you did point out though very clearly was your 5G cellular infrastructure business. I wonder if you could talk about some of the trends there. It's been strong for the team, but you also characterized it as lumpy and the question we get from investors is what is TI mean by lumpy as it on for two quarters, off for one quarter, service provider dependent, if you can help us out there?

Dave Pahl

Yes. And couple of people at our company gave me a hard time for using the word lumpy, and what I know if it's different than choppy, and just using the words that kind of mean the same thing at least to me. But I think if you look at that market and look at it over 10 and 20 years, it is characterized as being choppy or lumpy, whichever your favorite term is.

We've had quarters where we've seen year-on-year declines in the past as much as 40%, now it's growing at 30% year-on-year, and we have – we’re benefiting from decision we made going back a decade ago to shift investments to 5G and specifically in Analog, and we're seeing the benefits of that.

So that is a good market, that's one that we continue to invest in. But we're just cautious to make sure everybody knows that markets typically behave the way that they have in the past. We also pointed out we're up 30% year-on-year, but, I think, we’re down double-digits a year-ago. So some of that benefit, it's a weak compare. But it's a market we like and market that we'll continue to invest in.

Harlan Sur

And what was your expectations for based in the June quarter guidance in terms of geographical demand trends?

Dave Pahl

We haven’t provided any guidance by geography or product or other cuts. And again if there was something very unusual going on, we would call it out. And our guidance, I think, was kind of very consistent with what kind of being somewhere in the down part of the semiconductor cycle.

Harlan Sur

Let’s talk about – we talked about the Embedded, so connected MCU, and processor, let's talk about Analog. So again number one market share, you took share last year. Obviously, I think most of us know that your powerhouse in Power Management, but you also do have actually quite good share in the other parts of high-performance Analog, inverters, amplifiers, interface. And so what is Texas Instruments doing to sort of beef up your share capabilities in some of these areas outside of Power Management?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I think if you look at our share gains, certainly it's been the Power Management, but it’s also been in Signal Chain products as well. And there again, I would go back to how we allocate capital and R&D, we try to make our investments and products as efficient as we can that process hasn't changed dramatically in the last decade or so.

And we just have a process of trying to find the best opportunities to make the investments. We also make core investments and one of our competitor advantages is manufacturing and technology. There we control those assets and when you have a product line that needs a slight tweak or slightly different feature in a silicon process, we can put that tweak in.

Is that going to show up in any one quarter or any one year's market share numbers are probably won't, but over 5-year and 10-year and 20-year time periods, controlling those assets and being able to have that flexibility continue to make our product lines stronger.

So again, I think that's kind of the beauty of the markets that we're in. It's double edge sword of market share is very tough to move, but if we can just be consistent at it over a long period of time, it will be very meaningful to the topline and to – and the free cash flow growth.

Harlan Sur

TI has obviously really focused on the market on its cost competitive advantage with their 300 millimeter manufacturing assets. Less understood, I think is that part of the product leadership perspective is TI's leadership not only in design capability, but also process technologies.

And so I guess, the question is looking under the hood, low voltage, high voltage, RF, microwave, new areas such as silicon carbide and gallium nitride that you might have talked about. How many different process technologies does TI support internally for the Analog division? And is it – as I would characterize it, is it a big differentiator for the TI team?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So first of all, it is the kind of the fuel that goes into the engine, right. Great process technologies and then design tools, because our industry unlike on the digital side that has tools that abstract that technology and things like cadence or mentor, those types of tools that abstract that. You don't have those same type of tools on the Analog side.

So we've got to develop those tools, develop the process technologies and that's really the gas in the engine that our design engineers have to drive those products that product differentiation that we talked about.

Again so another nod on that is the ability when we own those factories and control that, we can just push that a little bit harder than you'd be able to in other places. And again I don't think that that's something that will ever show up in one quarter, but overtime does it make your product portfolio stronger and give you the advantage to do things that others just can't do, because you just got more degrees of freedom.

Harlan Sur

Any questions from the audience? Why don’t we wait for the – we got a few up here. Why don’t we go with Sean first right here?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Dave. Can you just give us kind of an update on the launch of your new 300-millimeter fab kind of the timing does affect of that were currently in a downturn, does have any effect on kind of the timing of when you need to ramp your new fab?

Dave Pahl

Yes. So just the timing of our next factory. We just recently announced that we've chosen the site, obviously an important step in the process. We're going to build it next to our existing – one of our existing 300-millimeter fabs in Richardson, Texas. That fab when it's equipped will support above $5 billion worth of revenue. We said that we're going to make the decision in the next couple of years to break ground. If you kind of think about what drives that timing, we finished last year with about $3 billion of open 300-millimeter capacity.

Our Analog business is roughly a $10 billion business. So where we're starting first quarter and have guided second quarter too, growth would be tougher to come by this year. But if we grew at upper single-digits or low double-digits, that's says that we probably have three, four years before we have to have that capacity. And that's probably on the inside, because growing at those rates are probably unrealistic. So that's kind of what drives the next couple of years and certainly environment plays a role in that decision.

Harlan Sur

Maybe to follow-on from Sean's point though, the shell is going to go up earlier, so any timing on the shell – when the shell you think…

Dave Pahl

And that's what we kind of describe just the next year or two. That is the long pull in the process. That will cost us $600 million to $700 million when we break that ground, and it will take us 18 months, may be two years somewhere in that timeframe to complete the building [indiscernible].

Harlan Sur

I think we had a question here.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. You guys done a great job in recent years in terms of taking opportunities like this to kind of build some smaller batch stuff, long life stuff, kit factories et cetera. Is there anything we can do from the outside to understand kind of where we are in that opportunity? Is that extend through the down cycle or kind of is that out at some point, how do we think about that?

Dave Pahl

Sure. Yes. So if I put it into context and we think about our four competitive advantages and one of them is to reach the channel, we've had teams that go off and try to figure out ways to strengthen our relationship with our customers have a more direct closer relationship.

One of those ways is by owning and controlling our inventory in the channel. So it's kind of an outcome of that that's why we put in place consignment inventory and that's putting pressure on inventories up. We got about two-thirds of our revenues now supported by consignment.

And as we complete this next phase, we'll probably push somewhere near 70% of our revenues on consignment. Another element of that is, as you pointed out, is during periods of weaker demand, we built low volume parts that we believe will be long-lived and we're doing that so that our lead times and the availability of that product is very high kind of throughout all the cycles.

So that's the reason that we're doing it now. Operationally, that allows us to run our factories a little bit more stable than they otherwise would, that will drive some other efficiencies back. But the reason why we're doing is to ensure they have very good customer service.

So last quarter, we continue to make progress on it. We continue to make progress on it this quarter, and the consignment piece, we said, will probably take to the end of this year before we're completely done with the phase. So maybe next quarter or the quarter after, it really just depends on how demand shapes as we move through the back half of the year.

Harlan Sur

Any more questions?

Unidentified Analyst

All right. Thank you. I would like to ask you about the capital allocation. So as you know, the Company leverages pretty low, one of the lowest compared to the peers, high single credit ratings. I just want to – your thoughts, is there where you see it's an ideal level you want to be? Or is there any room flexibility you want to lever up if you see the right opportunities?

Dave Pahl

Yes. And just to make sure I understand your question is, specifically in capital allocation and there is a room to lever up significantly. So yes, it's great question. We think about debt. We think of it as a way to increase returns for long-term owners that we're comfortable carrying debt because of our business model as long as the economics make sense.

And obviously, we think they make sense today if you've looked, we’ve taken a very cautious approach to debt and we don’t have any lurching moves in it. We’re pretty – still even today pretty close to debt neutral. I would say, on our balance sheet, we probably have more cash than we actually need to operate the company, and we certainly have a lot more capacity to take on debt.

But if you look at us in 5-year and 10-year and 15-year period, we do have a commitment to return all free cash flow to our customers. This past quarter, we returned just a little more than 40% of our free cash flow in the form of dividends and the balance went to share buybacks.

And in fact, we bought back about 120% of free cash flow from our buybacks. So some of that came from reduction in cash, some of it came from issuance of new debt. So again, I would just look back at history, and I wouldn't expect any lurching moves on it, but we are comfortable carrying debt.

Harlan Sur

12% free cash flow per share growth over the past 13 years up 33% in 2018 obviously a great track record here. In a normalized demand environment, you’ve got revenue growth, you’ve got margin expansion combined with your focus on share count reduction through share repurchases. Should we continue to expect TI to grow its free cash flow per share at a double-digits CAGR? Or how should we think about it?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I think it's a great question. I think the first and most important thing we think is growing the topline. And if the semiconductor industry grows 4% maybe 5% and for gaining share, we can maybe add a point or two to that growth. So comfortably get us mid single-digits and start to push into upper single-digits. Every dollar that comes in, we build on 300-millimeter, that's going to give us a structurally lower cost. That will accelerate free cash flow by a point or two over a longer period of time.

And then lastly, that will be taxed on its way to free cash flow. And if we – Mr. Market continues to behave themselves and we can continue to buy shares, that's added another point or two to free cash flow growth. So that says comfortably you can get somewhere in the upper single-digits and maybe have shot at getting double-digits when you're looking at five and 10 years or longer growth.

Harlan Sur

Great. And then my last question is, last year, the team drove 38% free cash flow margins up from 31% in the prior year, obviously increasing mix of revenues to 300-millimeter is a big driver of that, leverage on the OpEx is another driver.

On that note, given your scale, I think your rule of thumb on OpEx is always been 20% to 25% of revenues seems a bit outdated, because even here in the June quarter, let's assume that we're somewhere near the trough of the cycle, your OpEx is still only 22% of revenues. So you're a much bigger company, more scaled. Any plans to tighten the range on your OpEx view through cycle?

Dave Pahl

Yes. I think when we provide those numbers, it's just a general way to think of the model. As we allocate capital, we talked a little bit about how we do that in R&D kind of getting the dollars to the best places. If we felt by increasing the number of products as an example that we do, if we went from 300-to-400 to 600-to-800, if that would change the trajectory of the topline, we've got the cash to do it.

Same thing with investments and SG&A with things like ti.com and other initiatives that we have like this consignment programs, so we're not capital constrain, but as owners of the company, we want to allocate that capital efficiently.

So again there is no limit to add 20%, but it's a guideline that's not how we think of when we allocate that capital. We're not taking a percent of revenue, but that's just an outcome, and our focus really remains, as owners of the Company, to grow free cash flow per share, as fast as possible over a long period of time. And if we’re able to do that, I think, all of our owners will be happy.

Harlan Sur

Dave, thank you very much. Appreciate, you joining us here this morning.

Dave Pahl

Yes. Thank you.