When Good Tariff News Meets Another 'Growth Scare'

On the systematic flows front, things are what I would call "neutral" right now, but that's something different from "benign".

In a certain sense, we're reliving late March as bond yields fall and the potential exists for the uninitiated to ascribe too much of the rates rally to growth concerns.

Wednesday was chock-full of notable narratives, including the apparent return of the "growth scare" and, of course, good news on the tariff front.

On Tuesday evening, I cautioned against the overriding tendency to couch the bounce in US equities in terms of "optimism" on trade.

It's fine to explain a rebound in terms of a shift in the market narrative, but only if there is in fact a perceptible shift, and as of Tuesday, the outlook for the Sino-US trade spat had not improved - at all.

Rather, I suggested Tuesday's rebound was probably down the monetization of hedges (which would have been especially enticing considering how well they would have performed on Monday), profit-taking on long-vol. trades and the fact that CTA de-leveraging had likely run its course, barring a sharp move lower.

That turns out to have been a reasonably accurate assessment, or at least according to some quick comments from Nomura's Charlie McElligott. "The monetization of hedges were accelerated yesterday from a position of strength and thus somewhat price-insensitive covering of 'short delta' and/or long vol. profit-taking, as we witnessed significant squeezes in broad index, ETF and crowded shorts", he wrote on Wednesday morning.

Also note that dealer short gamma exacerbates directional moves. That likely contributed to what looked like a "grab" in index futures during Tuesday's rally.

(Nomura)

But if Tuesday's bounce wasn't about trade optimism, risk appetite certainly got a boost on Wednesday from reports that the Trump administration will delay auto tariffs for at least six months, in an apparent bid to avoid rattling markets further at a delicate juncture.

Make no mistake, that's a big deal. Goldman last week estimated the peak impact on core PCE from 25% auto tariffs (excluding Canada and Mexico) to be around 0.3pp, which, when added to a projected peak impact of 0.5pp from the theoretical imposition of 25% duties on the remainder of Chinese imports, sums to a sizable US inflation effect from tariffs. More important than that in the near-term, though, is how risk assets would have likely behaved had the administration decided to move ahead with the auto tariffs just days after the spat with China escalated.

Meanwhile, Steve Mnuchin suggested a plan is in the works to lift metals tariffs on Mexico and Canada in order to pave the way for the ratification of the USMCA. Obviously, this is all part of a concerted effort to allay market fears about the potential for a multi-front trade war. Here's how I put it over on my site when the headlines were coming in fresh:

Someone over the White House thought it might be a good idea to avoid fighting a multi-front trade war just in case Beijing calls Washington's bluff, effectively forcing the administration to go “all-in” by slapping tariffs on another $300 billion in Chinese goods next month. That still isn’t most analysts’ base case, but it’s entirely possible Trump has miscalculated by essentially pre-committing to another escalation. In the event the president “needs” to follow through, it would be helpful if things aren’t careening off the rails vis-a-vis trade with Europe and Japan and if “new” NAFTA isn’t held up by the unresolved metals tariffs issue.

The news came as a relief to European shares on a day when fresh concerns about Italy's commitment (or lack thereof) to fiscal rectitude had equities on the back foot amid a selloff in Italian bonds. You hardly need the annotation to see when the auto tariff news hit:

(Heisenberg)

The euro got a boost from the news, and it's also worth noting that this came on a day when Germany said the economy expanded at a 0.4% clip QoQ in Q1, helping to ease concerns that the country's manufacturing slump was on the verge of tipping things into a recession.

Meanwhile, 10-year German yields dove to -12bps at one juncture, the lowest since October 2016. That move was pared a bit on the tariff delay news, but the rally in bunds underscored both the palpable tension that Italy's Matteo Salvini created with his Tuesday comments about breaking EU budget rules and, more importantly from a macro perspective, a possible return to the "growth scare" narrative that gripped markets at the end of March (top pane below).

(Heisenberg)

Overnight, China reported lackluster activity data for April, with retail sales and industrial output both missing estimates, a development, which, when coupled with other recent data for April (e.g., below-consensus prints on PMIs, exports and credit growth), suggested the Chinese economy was slowing again, even before the latest escalation in the trade dispute.

On the bright side, that presages more stimulus from China, which is why mainland Chinese shares surged nearly 2% Wednesday in another manifestation of the "bad news is good news" dynamic (bottom pane in the visual above).

On the not-so-bright side, April's "nascent reflation" narrative is looking increasingly unsustainable, and misses on US retail sales and factory output didn't help. "The [US] data cut 0.3pp from 2Q GDP tracking, bringing it down to 1.8% qoq saar", BofAML wrote. US 2-year yields fell to the lowest since 2018 early Wednesday and at one point, STIR traders were pricing in 45bps of Fed cuts between now and June of next year.

As an aside, I'd be remiss not to note that what happened in late March in terms of the developed market bond rally was in part due to convexity flows and hedging dynamics which accelerated the move lower in US yields. If you look at swap spreads right now, you've got to wonder if we're starting to see some convexity-related receiving again.

You can read more about this renewed "growth scare" dynamic here, but for our purposes, it's enough to say that between dour projections about what an all-out trade war would mean for global growth, disappointing April activity data out of China and then two reasonably high profile data misses stateside (retail sales and factory output), things were looking a lot like late March in the rates space, only this time against a rapidly deteriorating trade backdrop.

That's why the auto tariff delay (and, to a lesser extent, the apparently imminent push to lift metals tariffs on Canada and Mexico) was such welcome news on Wednesday.

Presumably, the S&P has moved further away from levels that would presage more de-leveraging from trend-following strategies and any moderation in volatility will help ensure that whatever lagged de-risking we see from volatility-control funds (i.e., selling pressure tied to trailing realized vol. being pulled higher thanks to last week) doesn't snowball.

All in all, the narrative shift inherent in the Trump administration's decision to hold off on auto tariffs and push towards a softer stance on Canada and Mexico (thus paving the way for the ratification of the USMCA) came just in time. The question is whether or not that's going to be enough to offset generalized and persistent worries about a complete breakdown in discussions between Washington and Beijing.

As far as market dynamics go, I'd describe the systematic flow backdrop as "neutral", where that just means another nasty bout of CTA de-leveraging would need to see spot move materially lower, while whatever's left of the vol.-control de-risking should be manageable. Lackluster liquidity is the ever-present wild card, and as noted above, dealer hedging will exacerbate moves until positioning flips back to long gamma.

On the "growth scare" story, that's a problem, and if it turns out that convexity flows end up exacerbating bond strength, the door would again open for the uninitiated to fall victim to the "Fata Morgana" effect, whereby an inability to discern the proximate cause of a rates rally leads to a false optic.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.