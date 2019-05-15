Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/13/19

Includes: ACRS, AES, BUSE, CNDT, CWH, KMI
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/13/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue and will continue increasing into mid-May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Kinder Morgan (KMI);
  • Camping World (CWH);
  • Conduent (CNDT);
  • AES (AES), and;
  • Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI);
  • WEX (WEX);
  • Shake Shack (SHAK);
  • Hershey (HSY);
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • American Homes 4 Rent (AMH), and;
  • Accenture (ACN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • LendingClub (LC), and;
  • Funko (FNKO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI), and;
  • NextCure (NXTC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Ubben Jeffrey W

DIR

AES

AES

B

$41,581,020

2

Icahn Carl C

BO

Conduent

CNDT

B

$32,683,424

3

New Enterprise Assoc 16

BO

Trevi Therapeutics

TRVI

JB*

$25,000,000

4

TPG Group

BO

Trevi Therapeutics

TRVI

JB*

$8,000,000

5

Abrams Capital

BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$6,298,163

6

Orbimed Advisors

DIR,BO

NextCure

NXTC

JB*

$5,250,000

7

Jefferies Financial

BO

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$5,127,146

8

Kinder Richard D

CB,DIR,BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$3,449,091

9

King Stephen V

DIR

First Busey

BUSE

B

$1,503,172

10

Lemonis Marcus

CEO,DIR,BO

Camping World

CWH

B

$1,123,510

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Trust For Milton Hersh

BO

Hershey

HSY

AS

$58,208,616

2

Corrigan Jack E

COO,DIR

American Homes 4 Rent

AMH

S

$21,390,000

3

Sokoloff Jonathan D

DIR

Shake Shack

SHAK

S

$13,843,801

4

Braunstein Douglas L

DIR

Eagle Pharm

EGRX

S

$9,045,973

5

Flynn James E

BO

Aclaris Therapeutics

ACRS

S

$3,765,522

6

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$3,138,824

7

Lumb Richard

CEO,FO

Accenture

ACN

AS

$3,110,842

8

Dubyak Michael E

DIR

WEX

WEX

S

$3,000,000

9

Meeker Mary G

DIR

LendingClub

LC

S

$2,807,066

10

Fundamental Capital

BO

Funko

FNKO

S

$1,848,992

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

