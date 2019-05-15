Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WINMQ) CEO Tony Thomas Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Windstream Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:WINMQ) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris King - Vice President of Investor Relations

Tony Thomas - Chief Executive Officer

Bob Gunderman - Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Chris King

Good morning everyone and thank you for joining Windstream’s First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on the call today are Tony Thomas, our Chief Executive Officer; and Bob Gunderman, our Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. To accompany today’s call, we have posted the presentation slides, earnings release, and a supplemental schedule on our Investor Relations website.

Please note that our financial statement presentation now includes certain pro forma adjustments for expenses previously adjusted from OIBDAR. Network optimization costs and other costs incurred in outsourcing certain support functions are now shown as deductions from OIBDAR.

Today’s discussion includes statements about expected future events and financial results that are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in Windstream’s filings with the SEC, which are available on our website.

With that, let me turn it over to Tony Thomas.

Tony Thomas

Thanks, Chris. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Before I begin discussing Windstream’s operational performance, I wanted to briefly provide an update on our Chapter 11 reorganization process.

Since we last provided a formal update, our series of second day motions were approved by the court in mid-April, and we now have unfettered access to the full $1 billion in our DIP financing, which, as a reminder, has been rated investment grade by both Fitch and Moody’s. Discussions continue with the various parties involved in the restructuring process; however, it is too early to provide an expected timeframe for emergence. We appreciate the strong support we have received from our employees, customers, vendors and financial stakeholders as we work through this process.

Turning to our operations, Windstream began the year with another solid quarter, demonstrating the company’s continued momentum in the marketplaces that we serve.

Beginning on Slide 4, we delivered $447 million in adjusted OIBDAR in the quarter, a 3.2% decline from our first quarter 2018 levels. Our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin of 33.8% increased 110 basis points year-over-year, as our interconnection and synergy achievements continue to remain on schedule.

For the fourth consecutive quarter and now 14 consecutive months through April 2019, we recorded consumer broadband growth, adding over 11,400 subscribers during the quarter, which represents our strongest quarter since 2011. In the Enterprise business unit, we continued to see strong growth in our strategic sales. We remain the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country in terms of customers and location served. Our strategic sales represented over 55% for total Enterprise sales in the quarter and strategic revenues now represent 10% of our total Enterprise service revenues.

Turning to Slide 5, our Kinetic segment is rapidly expanding its broadband capabilities. We have more than doubled the availability of 100 Mbps speeds across our footprint over the past several months. Today, 35% of our households can receive 100 Mbps or greater speeds. In 2015, not a single household could. Today, 65% of our households have access to speeds of 25 Mbps or greater, and over 2 million homes, which represents half of our ILEC footprint, have access to speeds of 50 Mbps or greater.

Slide 6 highlights some of the results of these network improvements. A 19% improvement in gross adds year-over-year contributed 11,400 new subscriber additions in the first quarter, representing the strongest subscriber addition quarter for the company since 2011. We also added broadband subscribers during March and April, achieving 14 consecutive months of broadband growth. This strength across our consumer broadband metrics show that our network investments are paying off.

Project Excel, which was completed in the first half of 2017, along with targeted initiatives that are ongoing, are extending faster broadband speeds across our ILEC footprint, and our customers are responding. We expect to add approximately 30,000 broadband subscribers during 2019, reflecting our continued momentum in the marketplace.

Slide 7 outlines our customers’ growing demand for our increasing broadband speed capabilities. As you can see, the percentage of our broadband subscriber base taking faster speed tiers continues to improve dramatically. As of March, 44% of our broadband subscriber base now enjoys speeds of 25 Mbps or faster. We have more than tripled our subscriber base of those premium tiers in the past two years. Additionally, we have enabled 1 Gig capability to over 100,000 commercial locations across our ILEC footprint.

Turning to Slide 8, I wanted to touch on our multi-pronged approach to improve broadband speeds. This ongoing effort to accelerate speeds includes software enhancements, fiber expansion that includes fiber-to-the-premise and shorter loop lengths, and increasingly, fixed wireless. Our approach to broadband speed expansion and its intersection with our lease with Uniti and the decision to accept or reject the master lease during the Chapter 11 proceeding has been a subject of much discussion. I wanted to outline a few critical pieces of information to better inform that dialogue.

As a reminder, as illustrated on Slide 9, when Windstream entered the lease with Uniti, the assets we are leasing had a fair market value of approximately $7.5 billion. Windstream’s copper assets comprised 54% of the value of those assets, with fiber representing only 27%. Of that 27%, ILEC fiber only represented approximately a third of the original fiber asset value, with the remaining two-thirds consisting of fiber outside of our ILEC footprint.

Windstream has utilized its copper facilities to improve its speed profiles, but there are very real and significant technological constraints that limit copper’s ability to support the expected growth in demand for increased broadband speeds. It is well understood that copper is losing its value precipitously and will likely continue to do so, and that new technologies must be utilized to gain faster speeds. As a result, Windstream believes the current Uniti master lease rate is significantly above market.

Windstream has utilized fiber to replace copper in select portions of its ILEC markets. Many of these investments fully accrete to Uniti under the terms of the master lease. However, it is important to understand that Windstream estimates that historically only approximately $50 million in tenant capital improvements annually relate to long-term fiber assets that would have value upon renewal of the lease. The remaining tenant capital improvements relate to copper replacement, road moves, or other items which are expected to have little or no value at renewal.

In fact, given the prescriptive valuation process outlined in the lease, Windstream estimates that the lease payment could be reduced by 80% or more if the lease were to be renewed in 2030, because of the significant decline in the value of copper facilities.

It is important to remember that all our investments in electronics, equipment and fixed wireless infrastructure accrue solely to Windstream and are outside of the Uniti lease. The diversity of such new technologies, such as 5G fixed wireless, is an integral component of our evaluation of the current lease.

Windstream believes that the current rent under the Uniti master lease is significantly above market. In the context of its Chapter 11 cases, Windstream is evaluating all options regarding the Uniti lease, including renegotiation, recharacterization, unwinding the lease, as well as an outright rejection of the lease. More details will emerge as the Chapter 11 process evolves.

Now, turning back to our first quarter operational highlights, Slide 10 shows our SD-WAN and strategic sales growth in our Enterprise segment. Today, Windstream is the largest SD-WAN service provider in the country, with more than 1,800 customers under contract in over 15,000 locations. We install over 500 additional locations every single month, and that number continues to grow. Our UCaaS leadership position, driven by our proprietary OfficeSuite product, remains strong as we had over 518,000 UCaaS seats installed at quarter-end.

Our strategic sales continue to accelerate, representing over 55% of our total Enterprise sales during the first quarter, and these strategic products and services now represent an annualized run-rate of $250 million in revenues, which represents a $70 million increase in our annualized run-rate in the past three months alone. These revenues are growing at approximately 44% year-over-year.

On Slide 11, I wanted to take a minute to highlight several of the recent product improvements and launches that have taken place at Windstream Enterprise just since the beginning of the New Year. WE Connect is the cornerstone of our digital strategy, aimed at empowering customers with ever greater control and agility. WE Connect delivers on the elusive single pane of glass, positioning services such as SD-WAN, Cloud Security and OfficeSuite together as solutions, not silos, alongside a rich pallet of self-service controls. We implemented five new development upgrades year-to-date and have migrated tens of thousands of customers to WE Connect since January 1.

In addition, Windstream Enterprise launched OfficeSuite with full Amazon Alexa integration. OfficeSuite is now certified by Amazon and published live for Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service. The combination of OfficeSuite features with Alexa’s hands-free, voice-first interactions enhances the value of Windstream Enterprise’s flagship communications solution.

During the first quarter we also launched a new LAN Services product suite that allows customers a managed solution for their premise switches, Wi-Fi solution and IP cameras. Our solutions are top-rated with single source convenience. As an example, our secure Wi-Fi solution includes management of the wireless access points along with analytics that provides critical insights and customer intelligence.

Windstream Enterprise also launched a Security Information and Event Management service, which provides critical threat detection, as well as log retention and reporting to meet compliance requirements. We also expanded access to our wholesale Ethernet service with fixed wireless access in over 50 major markets across the country. This complements our 150,000-mile core fiber footprint and adds 400,000 pre-qualified buildings that serve more than 3 million businesses to our scope. Equally exciting, more markets and locations will be added during 2019.

Our Wholesale unit also expanded its core network with access to a Virginia Beach landing station as well as a 200-mile fiber expansion into Montreal. These new product launches, upgrades and network expansions are driving numerous awards across the industry for our powerful product line-up.

Lastly, I want to briefly address the $20.4 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund that was proposed by FCC Chairman Pai last month. We are pleased with the focus on continuing the rural broadband upgrades that have been achieved through the Connect America Fund programs.

To properly allocate these new funds, we must first remediate the significant broadband mapping issues that exist today. The current FCC broadband maps lack sufficient and meaningful detail, because carriers only report broadband deployment at a census block level.

Consequently, there is no generally available data demonstrating whether specific locations are served or unserved. We agree with FCC Chairman Pai that maintaining updated and accurate data about broadband deployment is critical to bridging the digital divide. We simply can’t solve a problem that we do not fully understand.

It would be reckless to spend tens of billions of dollars over a decade on the back of the current broken mapping system. In the end, robust and complete maps will directly benefit consumers and set the US on a clear path to closing the digital divide.

In summary, our network and software differentiation and customer-centric approach is delivering strong operational and financial improvements across the board, and I am very pleased with the traction we are seeing following our years of investment in the business.

Now, I will turn the call over to Bob to discuss our financial results.

Bob Gunderman

Thank you, Tony, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 12, we show our first quarter financial results. Please note that our financial presentation here excludes our CLEC consumer business, the bulk of which was sold on December 31st.

During the quarter, Windstream generated service revenues of over $1.3 billion, and adjusted OIBDAR of $447 million, a 3.2% decline year-over-year. Consolidated margin of 33.8% during the quarter represents an increase of 110 basis points year-over-year, driven by our strong expense management initiatives.

Notably, our total cash costs improved by over $74 million, or 7.8% year-over-year. Our integration and synergy achievement plans remain on track for both Broadview and EarthLink. We ended 2018 on a run-rate to achieve $145 million in OpEx and CapEx synergies and expect to end 2019 with a synergy run-rate of $180 million.

The ILEC Consumer and SMB segment delivered solid results. For the quarter service revenue was $454 million, down slightly sequentially. Notably, both consumer revenues and consumer ARPUs delivered sequential growth during the first quarter.

Contribution margin was $272 million, up almost $4 million sequentially, representing an approximate 59% margin and a 90 basis point sequential improvement. Consumer broadband units increased by approximately 11,400 during the quarter, the strongest quarter for Windstream since 2011.

In the Enterprise segment, which also includes our out-of-region small and medium business revenue service revenue was $679 million and contribution margin was $153 million or approximately 22%, an increase of 260 basis points year-over-year.

In the Wholesale segment service revenue was $169 million and contribution margin was $114 million or approximately 67%. Wholesale revenues and margins were impacted by recent fiber to the tower contract renewals requiring immediate revenue write-downs in exchange for contract extensions.

On Slide 13, I wanted to provide an update on our continued interconnection expense reduction results. Our total interconnection expenses fell by almost 14% on a year-over-year basis during the first quarter. Notably, we still have almost $1.3 billion of annualized interconnection expense, more than $730 million of which is annual legacy TDM-related. These expenses comprise more than half of our total interconnection expenses. Our access team remains keenly focused on reducing these expenses as quickly as possible, and we continue to believe that we will see greater than 10% annual reductions for the next several years.

Lastly, turning to Slide 14, I want to highlight a recent disclosure that we made laying out our 2019 financial plan. Our financial plan calls for 2019 adjusted OIBDAR decline to improve versus the 5% decline seen in 2018 on a pro forma basis. This improvement will be largely driven by an approximate 100 basis point increase in our consolidated adjusted OIBDAR margin, driven by a strong improvement of over 8% in our cash expenses.

We expect consumer broadband growth of approximately 30,000 subscribers, which will more than double our 2018 broadband performance, which was the best among major US telco providers.

We expect to drive growth in our strategic revenues by approximately 30% in 2019, as our SD-WAN and UCaaS sales continue to accelerate. We anticipate our Enterprise contribution margin to increase by more than 200 basis points year-over-year.

Now, I will turn the call back over to Tony for a few closing comments.

Tony Thomas

Thank you, Bob. In summary, Windstream’s operations are continuing the momentum we saw in 2018. We stand alone among major US telecom service providers with 14 consecutive months of consumer broadband subscriber growth, as well as our strongest broadband net subscriber addition quarter since 2011, coming on the back of large investments in our network.

The transformation is also being seen in our Enterprise business which is focusing on strategic products such as SD-WAN and UCaaS to provide a better, more robust customer experience, and we are continuing to drive material costs out of the business.

Our Chapter 11 reorganization process continues, and we are pleased with the progress thus far. Windstream will emerge from our current restructuring a healthier and stronger company. More than ever, we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

Thank you for joining us this morning. Have a great day.

