Investors Are Hedging Their Risks (And That's Bullish)

The latest threat to the bull market in U.S. equities has seen the S&P 500 Index (SPX) tumble 4.5% in the last few days. Yet despite this admittedly small pullback (by historical standards), investors have reacted by pursuing extremely defensive measures. There is also a growing number of vocal commentators who have asserted that the latest U.S.-China trade war escalation could well end with a bear market and economic recession for the U.S. But, as we'll discuss in today's report, the defensive nature of the typical investor right now is a strong safeguard for the bullish case. Moreover, investors' tendency to quickly panic suggests that the bear won't be making an appearance anytime soon.

When the stock market is truly threatened by the bear, two things usually happen before things get out of hand for investors. The first development is that stock prices begin declining from lofty levels for no apparent reason. Most bear markets, in other words, have no easily discernible catalyst. When there is a definite catalyst behind a sell-off in the major averages, however, the odds are high that the decline doesn't represent the start of a bear market.

Take the previous major pullback in the major indices, for instance. Last October, the SPX fell almost 20% in just three short months and came just shy of entering bear market territory. The rebound from the late December lows, moreover, was quick and powerful and resulted in the benchmark index making a token new high last month. Clearly, last year's market slide was not the commencement of a bear market for the S&P 500.

When the plunge of last October began, there was a clearly discernible catalyst behind the move, namely the fear that the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy was too tight. Investors were easily able to identify the problem, and policymakers were able to quickly respond to it. This is one reason why sell-offs which are the result of news headlines rarely result in bear markets. It's based on what one analyst has called the Cyrano Principle, which states that when the stock market faces a problem, which is as obvious as the nose on your face, policymakers will have an easy time finding the solution to it. In the case of last year's market panic, the solution to the problem was the Fed acknowledging the market's concern that interest rates were too high.

The stock market's latest setback was also caused by a clearly identifiable news catalyst, namely the fear of an all-out trade war between the U.S. and China. Since this problem is easily identifiable, potential solutions to the problem aren't problematic, and the market can be easily assuaged. This is one reason for believing that Wall Street's latest worry won't lead to the bear's return.

Another major feature of bear markets, at least in the early stages, is the tendency for investors to downplay the significance of potentially bad news and even put an optimistic spin on it. This has led to the famous observation that while bull market's climb a "wall of worry," bear markets descend a "slope of hope." Currently, there is no evidence that investors are putting a positive spin to the latest news headlines. In fact, just the opposite is the case. Worry has dramatically increased in the last few days, and this in turn increases the odds of the market finding support from rising short interest levels. The bull market's wall of worry, in other words, is alive and well.

Consider, for example, a recent Bank of America Merrill Lynch global fund survey, which found that 34 percent of participating fund investors are hedged against a stock market sell-off in the next three months. While, at first glance, this percentage may seem insignificant, it should be pointed out that this represents the largest amount of risk hedging in the poll's history. According to the survey, even before the stock market's latest slide, the poll's participants named the potential for a trade war with China as the stock market's biggest "tail" risk.

One sign that investors have quickly embraced a bearish outlook is the latest CNN Business Fear & Greed Index. This index revealed a reading of 35 (out of a possible 100) on May 14, which is regarded as a "fear" reading. This contrasts with a "greed" reading of 74 only a month ago. As I've stated previously, one of the hallmarks of this bull market has been the speed at which participants are willing to abandon the bullish case for equities and assume the worst-case-scenario at the drop of a hat. This tendency for fear to rapidly increase is very encouraging from a contrarian's perspective. It means that the market has no lack of short interest from which to launch the next rally once the latest news-related fear has abated.

Another sign that investors were quick to react to the latest trade war developments can be seen in the following graph. This shows the CBOE total put/call ratio and is a reflection of whether retail options traders are net bullish or bearish on the broad market outlook. Whenever traders get nervous and begin heavily buying put options for protection, the ratio spikes upward, and the stock market tends to quickly bottom after such spikes are made. Historically, when the put/call ratio exceeds the 1.20 level, a tradable bottom in the SPX hasn't been far behind. As you can see here, the put/call ratio hit a multi-month high of 1.24 on May 10, which in turn suggests there is too much bearish sentiment on stocks to be sustainable. This indicator further supports the notion that the bull market's "wall of worry" is in good shape and not likely to crumble anytime soon.

Consider further the testimony of the OEX put/call open interest ratio. The open interest on S&P 100 (OEX) options is regarded by many analysts as a "smart money" indicator since it is mostly professional traders who utilize OEX options. As you can see in the graph below, the open interest ratio has stayed well below levels historically associated with danger signals. Anytime this indicator rises to around the 200 level or above, it means that OEX options trades are buying more puts than calls. This in turn implies a bearish outlook for large cap stocks in the near term. Conversely, when this indicator falls to 120 or lower, it's usually bullish for the stock market intermediate-term (3-6 month) outlook. Current readings of the open interest ratio suggest that the "smart money" is still sanguine on the equity outlook, and that's definitely an encouraging sign from a bull's perspective.

Yet another sign that investors are hedging against the risk of a bear market (and thereby keeping the wall of worry strong) is the surging popularity of safe-haven assets. As one might expect, given the fearful climate right now, safety assets are conspicuously outperforming riskier assets. Gold has rallied lately, along with the Japanese yen, the Swiss franc, and U.S. Treasuries. Among the traditional havens, however, one of the best performers to date has been the utility stocks. Shown here is the Dow Jones Utility Average (DJUA), which reflects the heightened fear, which is so prevalent right now. As long as investors prefer safety-oriented assets to risk assets, the odds are high that the bear will be kept at bay.

It's not just in the realm of investor psychology that there is confirmation that the bull market is likely to continue. Internally, the broad market shows every sign of remaining in strong hands with no evidence of a dangerous distribution (i.e. informed selling) campaign underway. To that end, the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line is still just under a major high and hasn't experienced a measurable decline. This contradicts the assertion of the bears that there is widespread selling taking place below the market's surface. If anything, the A-D line proves that breadth is amazingly strong, given the extent of the recent pullback in the major indices and that the demand for equities remains high among institutional investors.

The evidence we've examined in today's report strongly suggests that retail investors are afraid that the stock market will continue to decline and are hedging accordingly. From a contrarian perspective, this greatly increases the likelihood that those bearish expectations will be disappointed as the long-lived and dynamic bull market lives on. The CBOE put/call ratio mentioned above suggests that short interest is on the rise, and this will eventually fuel a short-covering rally which reverses the damage recently inflicted to stocks. My expectation is for the stock market's rising trend to be resumed by the end of this month as investors come to realize that stocks remain in strong hands and that today's headline fears won't kill the bull. Investors are still justified in maintaining a bullish intermediate-to-longer-term outlook on equities.

On a strategic note, my trading position in my favorite market-tracking ETF, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), was stopped out on May 13 after the ETF fell under the $31.70 level on an intraday basis, triggering my stop loss. This puts me back in a cash position in my short-term trading portfolio. Meanwhile, investors can maintain longer-term positions in fundamentally sound stocks in the top-performing consumer staples, financial, and real estate sectors as we wait for the latest short-term market weakness to dissipate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.