Amgen Inc.'s (AMGN) Management Presents at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bank of America Merrill Lynch Healthcare Conference May 15, 2019 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

David Meline - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Arvind Sood - Head, Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Ying Huang - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Ying Huang

Good morning everyone. Welcome to Day 2 of the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Ying Huang and I am senior analyst covering U.S. large cap biotech here at BofA. We’re very pleased to introduce our next company Amgen. Well, the fire is up already. So, we’re going to use the fireside chat format. We have the EVP and CFO, David Meline; and also Arvind Sood, Head of Investor Relations from Amgen with us. So, while the fire is up I guess.

David Meline

Thank you. Yeah. So we always use this for fireside chat sort of sets the relaxed mood in the room, calms everybody down, right. So – yeah, so I'll give a few comments of introduction and then we can go to Q&A. So I'm David Meline. With Amgen, I think, those of you who know us recognize that we've established a very good and stable track record of execution over recent years.

The first quarter was no exception to that. We had mid single digit volume growth for the company. We delivered EPS growth on a non-GAAP basis and we raised our guidance again for 2019 on both revenue and on an EPS basis. We continue importantly to invest in the business. And that involves, of course, advancing your own pipeline including an early oncology portfolio, which we think is a very exciting set of developments where we're going to have some additional news here forthcoming at ASCO.

We continue to build out the global presence of the company, which we think is a big opportunity for Amgen. And then finally we believe that long-term volume driven growth is the path to success for any participant in this sector and we believe we have a plan that will deliver on that. If you go specifically to some of the important products that the company is supporting right now in the market for us, top of mind, of course are Repatha and Aimovig; Repatha in the cardiovascular space and Aimovig in migraine.

We have leading positions with these products. We're still in the early phase of their development and we're continuing to take steps to ensure a broad availability and access for patients and also addressing affordability questions, which is top of mind for any healthcare consumer these days. We have EVENITY, which is recently launching now in the U.S. in addition to Japan. This is a bone building product, which is a complement to our Prolia product, which has been a very successful product in the bone area and Prolia grew again 20% year-over-year in the first quarter of this year.

And that's been a very consistent and strong grower for the company over recent years. We also have an important presence in oncology and hematology. We have a portfolio of six products in the market today, led by KYPROLIS and XGEVA, but including Nplate and BLINCYTO. Those have been growing in the 8% to 10% range over recent quarters and are annualizing now at almost $5 billion annually. And we see a potential for more growth from that portfolio.

We're investing, of course, in bolstering that oncology portfolio and have a number of products in the pipeline that we think will be successful and important to Amgen’s success. Of course, we as one of the original biotech innovators have several products which are facing competition such as Neulasta, which has been and will continue to be an important contributor to Amgen. We now have two competitors in the market. We had roughly 90% of the market in the first quarter of which 60% share was allocated to our Onpro device, which we think will be an important enabler to continue to have a long tail of a market position for Neulasta.

We have ENBREL in the market, an important product which we continue to invest in and enjoy success with. And then finally, in terms of the key legacy products we have Sensipar, uniquely a small molecule, which has an uncertainty in terms of its longevity and we're going through some litigation on right now. Finally in terms of the product portfolio, I would mention our biosimilars business, which we embarked on a number of years ago with 10 molecules under development. We now have two of those that entered the market in Europe in the second half of last year. And by the first quarter are now annualizing at $200 million and we see more launches coming in, more growth from that portfolio, which we think will be successful contributors of growth for the company.

In terms of balance sheet and cash flow, we have a very strong balance sheet. We ended the first quarter with some $26 billion of cash. We have stable and durable cash flows, which give us the opportunity to first and foremost invest in the business via acquisition, but also we have a commitment to return excess cash to shareholders, which we do via our dividends, which we raised again by 10% here in the first quarter as well as repurchasing shares where we did $3 billion of repurchases in the first quarter and we expect to do $1.5 billion to $2 billion more in the second quarter. And we can do all of that while still having ample financial flexibility to continue to invest in the business. So we're building the business. We are very excited about the prospects for the company and for our long-term growth.

So with that, Ying maybe we can get to some questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ying Huang

Sure. Thanks David for that great introduction. So maybe given the timing of the potential court ruling on the ENBREL patents, we can talk about that first. Do you think Sandoz could potentially launch similar ENBREL if they hypothetically win the lawsuit in the court? And then does Amgen have a plan B if that happens?

David Meline

Yeah, so in the case of ENBREL, obviously an important product for Amgen, we have two composition of matter patents in effect that continued through the years 2028 and 2029. Sandoz has challenged the validity of those patents. So they've acknowledged infringement on those patents, but they've challenged the validity of those patents. We went through a court proceeding that ended late last year and we're now awaiting the pronouncement of the judge as to the outcome of that trial, which we think could happen any day now.

I think to your question, notwithstanding our confidence in the strength of our intellectual property were we to have an unforeseen setback in terms of that judgment, you can be assured that we would immediately appeal that judgment and that would take some time then to wind through that process. And then it would be a choice that Sandoz would make as to if they were to launch in the face of that situation. They would be doing so at risk. So we'll have to see how that plays out. But as I said, we feel good about our IP on that one.

Ying Huang

And then maybe you can touch upon your relationship with Novartis because Sandoz is a subsidiary of Novartis and in the court against Amgen or ENBREL patents. At the same time, you're also partners of Aimovig commercialization. But you guys also have a lawsuit going on the alleged breach of agreement on Aimovig. So can you talk about this complicated relationship with Novartis?

David Meline

Yeah, yeah. So if you look at Aimovig, which is the first product that’s specifically been developed to address a very debilitating and symptomatic disease of migraine, where there are millions of patients, I think there are some 4 million in the U.S. that are taking some type of medications right now. We see it as a very big market opportunity on important development to improve the lives of those many patients, who suffer from chronic and episodic migraine.

We chose as it was a new therapeutic area for the company to partner with Novartis for that product because inevitably our objective is to experience success and be a leader in the market. We're encouraged by the initial results of our efforts as we launch that product. We’re the first to market last year. And despite having competition, right now we are enjoying 60% share in the market and we're getting some 40% of the new patients coming on to the product right now.

So, yes, indeed we are in litigation. We have a contractual dispute because we believe that they are supporting a distracting product, which is a contrary to the contract that we have. And so we're having a – we're going through litigation on that, but I think importantly the commercial relationship is not impacted by that dispute. And we continue to have a very nice trajectory in the market and we think we'll be very successful working together.

Ying Huang

Just along the lines of CGRP, we noticed that the net pricing is starting to decline for the class now that you have contracts with the PBMs and payers in 2019. So we also have seen that CVS Caremark excluded the Aimovig and Teva’s AJOVY, while Lilly’s Emgality is the only one that's preferred across the three formularies. Do you think we're seeing a price war in the CGRP class?

David Meline

I would say that we see the market developing very much as we'd expected in terms of pricing. So as you pointed out, we have two other competitors already in the market. And we had expected that we would have a strong competition that's developing. When you looked at our initial launch pricing at $6,900, we think that was the appropriate pricing level and we've been very encouraged by the broad access that's been provided to patients by the payers, which again we expected given the symptomatic nature of the disease and the fact that a migraine sufferers tend to be very proactive in terms of seeking medications and we've been encouraged by the willingness of the payers to allow that access.

In terms of the pricing, it's a little bit hard to interpret the trends right now because what happened was initially in many cases access was granted to patients before contracts were in place. And so, the initial pricing was at full list price. As we've put contracts in place, which we now have 70% of covered lives are covered by contracts of course that comes with some level of discounting and that's impacted in the reported pricing. So, again, I think, no surprise to us, very much in line with expectations, but you are seeing this period, where you have this transition from non-contracted to contracted sales of the product.

Ying Huang

And then Alder is in the restoration phase for their IV formulation of the CGRP antibody, while there's also an oral CGRP from Biohaven. So Amgen does have a 60% market share. And as a leading player in this class, how do you plan to defend your position with more competition coming to the market?

David Meline

Yeah, so that’s right. So again, no surprise here. We see additional products potentially coming to market as you point out. Let me repeat. We've got all kinds of pyrotechnics. So yes, Alder has an IV version of the product like the other two competitors based on attaching to the ligand, whereas ours is the unique one attaching to the receptor. So we'll see if they launch to market in the future. And then there's oral products that are under development. Again, we feel very good about our position, the offering of Aimovig. And we are setting sights on being a leader in the industry, and we think that's very achievable.

Arvind Sood

And Ying, I would just add that the oral versions of the CGRP are being developed for acute migraine. And also, I think the safety profile the fact that these are orals, you typically worry about the off target toxicity. So the safety profiles has yet to evolve. We'll monitor that carefully. That's not to imply that they don't play a relevant role down the road. But we'll see what the profile shapes up to be.

Ying Huang

Okay, thank you, Arvind. So maybe we can jump to one pipeline asset, AMG 510, which is KRAS G12C inhibitor. I've got a lot questions from the investors on this asset, and it's probably arguably the most exciting clinical program in your early pipeline today. We're all anxiously looking forward to the abstracts released by ASCO this afternoon, in fact 2:00 p.m. local time here, so a couple of questions here. First one, are we going to see actually some real data in the abstract today? And then, secondly, what does Amgen consider a positive outcome from the Phase I dose-ranging trial?

Is it going to be a 30% to 50% response rate? Is that good enough for you to put that drug forward into the Phase II?

David Meline

Yeah, so maybe we can comment together on this. So yes, so if you look at AMG 510, the KRAS molecule, we're excited about the product. Obviously, first to the clinic. And I think importantly, the reason for that is we've been working very hard as a company to improve the speed at which we develop our products in the pipeline such that on average now we've reduced the time to market by some three years on average and in some cases, up to five years. So that we believe will translate to competitive advantage for the company and I think this may be an early example of the fruits of that effort, so nice product.

I think the other point is we've been developing technologies, both platforms, including our BiTE platform as well as other modalities that give the company a competitive advantage and allow us based on our human genetic insight, which we think we have a unique capability to not only identify interesting opportunities but then with the multiple modalities in which we operate to choose the optimal modality, whether that be a small molecule such as the KRAS, whether it would be a BiTE format, which we've got some dozen products either in the clinic or close to, and we'll see at ASCO some additional news on several of these. So as to the specifics, Arvind?

Arvind Sood

And so I would add that, first of all, mutations of KRAS are quite prominent in human tumors. As a matter of fact, this is probably the most commonly mutated oncogene. About 25% of the human tumors have mutations of KRAS. Now within that, if you look at KRAS G12C, I would say about 12% to 15% of the lung adenocarcinomas have this mutation. And then if you look at some of the other tumor types, colorectal cancer, pancreatic cancer, it's in the 2% to 4% range.

I think the reason this gets so much attention and notoriety is because historically has been the drug ability of this target has been very difficult. We have, obviously, developed a small molecule. But the data that we are going to see at ASCO is going to be with a relatively small number of patients. We have completed our dose escalation portion of this particular trial, the Phase I trial, and we are expanding the patient population at this stage, but that's what you should expect to see at ASCO.

You're right, the abstracts will come out this afternoon. Of course, these abstracts had been submitted back in February. So they're going to contain data on relatively small number of patients, across different tumor types, be it lung cancer or colorectal cancer. So what you can expect in terms of data at ASCO is going to be more expansive than what you see listed in the abstracts today. And just one last note, we are going to host an analyst/investor event at ASCO. So again, hopefully, you will be able to come and join us and we review this data.

Ying Huang

Okay, maybe you can switch the gears to Neulasta. As you mentioned before, Neulasta maintains about 90% share in the face of two biosimilar competitions today in the U.S. If you look at the share since the introduction of biosimilar, is that within your expectation? And can you talk about also the breakdown of this product in the hospital setting versus physician office setting? What -- is it a long-range study state that market share Amgen can retain for Neulasta in the pass?

David Meline

Sure, yes, so Neulasta has been an important contributor to the company’s success over many years. And despite having lost our patent exclusivity several years ago, it took quite some time for biosimilar competitors to enter. We now have two in the market since last year. And as mentioned, we had a little more than 90% share of the market in the first quarter. So we are seeing an impact on our position. I think importantly, for us, we've had very good adoption of a differentiated delivery device, the Onpro.

And the benefit of the Onpro device is, it allows the patient to have a device attached to the skin at the time that they do chemotherapy and avoids the need to come back to the clinic or hospital the day after chemotherapy, which in a traditional format would be necessary. So given the extended period of exclusivity that we enjoyed, we saw that penetration of the Onpro exceeded 60%. And in the first quarter, we had 60% in the penetration of Onpro.

So given that differentiation and the very positive reaction of clinicians and the patients to that offering, we think that will provide additional longevity to the product and enable us to have a meaningful position in the market for some time to come. But I think it would be incorrect for us to suggest that we won't experience competitive impact and some loss of shares we've already seen, and we think that will continue. So that would be what I'd offer.

Ying Huang

Maybe we can touch a little bit upon your M&A strategy and also capital allocation. At the end of 1Q, you still had about $26 billion in cash. How does Amgen plan to deploy the capital besides the share repurchases you just mentioned about? And what do you think about today's valuation for small cap biotech market, if you are to conduct some M&A?

David Meline

Yes, sure, so – yes, so if you look at capital allocation for the company, I think the first observation, which we made and you made is that we enjoy very strong and stable cash flow. And even in the event of competition against legacy products, given that the vast majority, our biologic products, they tend to have a very long tail of cash flow contribution. So stability and strength of cash flow through time, which we expect to continue. That allows us then to invest first and foremost in the business and that involves both our own internal efforts to develop innovative drugs, but also if you look in our history, roughly half of our revenue had some history of acquisition, and we don't see that changing in the future.

So we continue to be very active looking for opportunities to add to our portfolio through acquisitions. If you look at the company is what we've done over recent years, what you'd observe is over the last several years, you haven't seen us transact on some of the larger later-stage opportunities where there have been deal making, but we continue to be very active and looking and hopeful that we will successfully complete on such transactions in the future. The basic reason why we haven't transacted is when we look at the price-value equation from acquisitions, we're quite rigid in terms of demanding to expect to get a return for our shareholders on such deals, not just the sellers. And where these assets have traded, we weren't able to make those business cases deliver on that promise. So we've had to pass unfortunately.

On later stage deals, we're optimistic that we'll see some come to fruition in the future, and we've seen more opportunities and better value in some cases and some of the earlier stage opportunities where we have continued to operate. So again, important area for the company, first priority for us, and we'll continue to push ourselves for deal making. And then beyond that, we also are committed to return excess cash to shareholders. And as you said, $26 billion we have plenty of financial flexibility to do both, and you can expect to see that from us.

Ying Huang

What’s your thought on potential consolidation in our industry? Because we haven't seen any large-scale consolidations since about a decade ago while recently we did see Takeda acquiring Shire for $65 billion followed by Bristol's $74 billion acquisition of Celgene. Do think we're actually starting to see maybe another wave of consolidation in the phase of more pricing pressure and also other factors affecting the industry?

David Meline

Yeah, I guess, I wouldn’t comment on whether we're now seeing a wave of consolidation. I think, we're often asked about our view of this in the context of acquisitions and deal making. And we're pretty consistent in our answer, which is we look at all forms of ways to create value for our shareholders. That's what they expect of us, and that's what we continue to do. As you get into the category of larger or very large, what we're also quite conscious of is the risk of successful integration and the risk of getting distracted from the mission of developing innovative R&D-driven products, and therefore, the bar necessarily must be very high to consider such large transactions, but we continue to be as we receive feedback as we think it's appropriate for us to be open to any way to create value. But as I said, in the case of that particular area, we think the bar would be very high.

Ying Huang

I also want to ask a couple of questions about your bone franchise. So Repatha -- I'm sorry, your cardiovascular franchise. So Repatha is growing nicely, but then we're also seeing that the increase in prescriptions is offset by the decline in net pricing. So when do you think we're going to see a significant growth in the Repatha franchise?

David Meline

Yes, it’s a great question. So we've been working very hard to provide access for patients because there are millions of patients that should be on the product right now and we’ve experienced very significant restrictions to allowing for access of those patients. So we've been working on that equation to improve both the affordability at the counter in particular for Medicare patients, which is the majority for the eligible population. And hence, the launch last year of a lower-priced alternative format, which allows for more affordable co-pay for the patient. And likewise, we've been working with the payers to improve the formulary position and access for patients, so what you are seeing is a couple of things.

In the first quarter, we experienced 90% volume growth in the U.S. and over 80% globally. So we are encouraged by the fact that access is improving. And then you also see the effects of the contract negotiations that came into effect in the first quarter of this year, which certainly for the time being are offsetting the volume, but really as we look at it, we think we've gotten the right kind of equation now in place to really unleash the growth of that product both on the volume and a revenue basis and providing importantly access to the potentially millions of patients out there. So we are continuing to be very optimistic about the success of that product. And of course, we're the leader in that segment, and we plan to continue to be.

Ying Huang

Maybe you have the time for one last question. I want to ask about Medicare Part B. We're expecting the HHS to publish a final proposal for Medicare Part B reimbursement either this month or next month. So physically, they're also proposing the so-called international pricing index for certain drugs in the physician office setting. Roughly, 20% of your U.S. sales are derived from Medicare Part B. So I was wondering if you have any thoughts or comments about this proposal.

David Meline

Sure, yes, so we have been working very actively with the administration and HHS on the variety of proposals that are being considered to improve the health care system in the U.S., but we always start with the few principles, which are we think it's important to address affordability questions, which is top of mind for patients and consumers and voters. Secondly, we think it's important to respect principles of broad access of innovative medicines for citizens, which has been the tradition in the U.S., and we want to ensure continues. And then the third principle that we think is important and achievable is to continue to provide an environment that encourages investment and risk-taking in innovation and supports the very significant biopharma industry that exists in the U.S. So all of our efforts are with those principles in mind, and we feel good about the fact that we can accomplish those.

Ying Huang

Okay, there are no further questions from audience, thank you very much, David and Arvind.

David Meline

All right, thank you.

Arvind Sood

Thanks for hosting the fireside chat.