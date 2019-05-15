Guardant Health: Competitors Are Trading At Cheaper Valuations

Market participants should understand that the risk is significant. If the company is not successful in selling the new early detection program, the total valuation should decline.

The management noted the publication of the NILE study in the most recent earnings call. In the tests that included 282 patients, the company proved that using cfDNA increased detection by 48%.

The revenue is growing at a fast pace. The total quarterly revenue increased by 119% y/y amounting to $36.6 million.

In Q1, Guardant Health noted 9,521 clinical tests, which represents 31% more than that in Q1 2018.

After the IPO, Guardant Health (GH) delivered 133% returns. As of May 14, 2019, it sells at 38x forward sales. Other peers are trading at cheaper valuations. The market expects additional revenue from the company’s new early detection program. It explains why the EV/Forward sales ratio is that high. Undoubtedly, this name should be followed carefully. However, market participants need to understand that as of today, the risk is not low.

Business, Solutions And Partners

Founded in 2011, Guardant Health Inc. focuses on precision oncology.

The company sells two biopsy tests, called Guardant360 and GuardantOMNI. Furthermore, it is developing tests for its early detection program called LUNAR.

In seven days, Guardant360 can offer genomic results from a small blood draw. The company provides an assessment of all genes suggested by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. More than 5,000 oncologists and more than 40 large pharmaceutical partners use this solution.

GuardantOMNI provides additional information as compared to that offered by Guardant360. This solution does not only give a lot of information including a 500-gene panel, but it also includes data on patient response to treatments.

See below more information on these two solutions:

There are large organizations behind Guardant Health, which is very favorable. SoftBank owns 32.4% stake, and Sequoia Capital is also a shareholder. A complete list of the largest shareholders can be consulted in a previous article.

New Information - It May Explain The Market Reaction

The management noted the publication of the NILE study in the most recent earnings call. In the tests that included 282 patients, the company proved that using cfDNA increased detection by 48%. That’s not all. Patients with negative or insufficient tissue results could also be detected. Read the abstract in the image below:

Guardant Health was very positive regarding the results obtained. The words of the management may have seduced market participants. They may explain why the total valuation increased very recently. Read the lines below for further information on the matter:

“We believe this strongly demonstrates the benefits of a blood first paradigm as a greater number of patients are genotyped more quickly versus the current standard of care.” Source: Earnings Call

The company reacted to the beneficial information. It hired more sales personnel. In total, the company has right now 60 sales representatives. The increase in the sales force should help in increasing the revenue line. Notice that the company expects the revenue to be close to $145-$150 million for 2019:

The market pushed the share price up recently beacause of the release of new solutions, the revenue guidance and Q1 results. With that, investors should wonder whether the company’s total enterprise value is reasonable. Take into account that the IPO valuation was approximated to $3 billion, and right now it is at $6 billion.

The chart below offers further information on this matter:

Balance Sheet

As mentioned in the previous article, the financial situation is very favorable. The company does not only have SoftBank and Sequoia Capital financing its activities. Guardant Health also shows, as of March 31, 2019, a large amount of liquidity and an asset/liability ratio of 9x. The company reports total assets worth $579 million with cash and cash equivalent of $466 million, 11.4% more than that in December 2018.

The table below offers further information on this matter:

The total amount of liabilities is approximated to $64 million, which is minimal as compared to the total amount of cash and cash equivalents. Additionally, the company has almost no financial debt. The most considerable obligations are only $7.1 million in duties related to royalty and deferred rent worth $8.9 million. With this in mind, the company’s financial risk is not worrying.

The table below offers a list of liabilities:

Income Statement

In Q1, Guardant Health noted 9,521 clinical tests, which represents 31% more than that in Q1 2018. With these figures in mind, the business model of Guardant Health appears to work very well.

The revenue is growing at a fast pace. In the three months ended March 31, 2019, the company obtained $28 million thanks to its precision oncology testing services. Besides, it reported $7.8 million from development services. The total quarterly revenue increased by 119% y/y amounting to $36.6 million. The table below offers further information on this matter:

With that, Guardant Health reported Q1 net losses of -$21.3 million with R&D expenses of -$16 million. The company is far from reaching its break-even point. However, most likely, growth investors will not care about it. What matters on this name is revenue growth. Small losses should not matter that much if sales growth continues at the same level.

The income statement is reported below:

The company provided some valuable information about future annual net losses. As shown in the image below, they are expected to be about $126-$129 million:

Competitors And Valuation

As of May 7, 2019, Guardant Health had 87,11 million shares of common stock. With the share price at $72, the total market capitalization approximates to $6.27 billion. With cash of $466 million, the enterprise value is close to $5.8 billion.

The companies mentioned below compete with Guardant Health:

- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (TMO)

- Illumina, Inc. (ILMN)

- Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.

- Qiagen N.V. (QGEN)

- Sysmex Inostics

- GRAIL, Inc.

- Natera, Inc. (NTRA)

- Bio-Reference Laboratories, Inc.

- Laboratory Corporation of America (LH)

- Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX)

- Foundation Medicine, Inc.

- Caris Life Science

- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)

Peers show an EV/Forward Revenue ratio of 1.8x-11.2x with revenue growth of 0.3%-22.9%. See below more details on the matter:

Guardant Health believes that its revenue for 2019 could be close to $145-$150 million. Using this figure, its EV/Forward Revenue approximates to 38x. With this figure in mind, other competitors are trading at cheaper valuations.

Total Market Opportunity And The LUNAR program

Market participants should understand that the market opportunity in therapy selection in advanced stage cancer patients approximates to $6 billion. The lines below offer further information on this matter:

Including applications to address early to late-stage diseases, the current market opportunity for Guardant Health is close to $35 billion. With that, market participants should notice that LUNAR, the company’s early detection program, is available only for researchers.

See the image below for further details on the matter:

In January and February, the share price increased as Guardant Health released LUNAR for research use by biopharmaceutical and academic researchers. Take a look at the chart below:

Market participants are expecting more revenues from the sale of LUNAR. It explains the reaction of the market and why the enterprise value trades at a high mark.

However, right now, the risk is significant. Keep in mind that the company has not started selling its solution. Besides, there is little information on whether oncologists will appreciate it. If the product is not successful, the total valuation should decline.

Conclusion

On October 2, 2018, Bilbao Asset Management noted that Guardant Health was undervalued. After the IPO, the share price increased from $29-$30 to more than $70 delivering 133% stock returns. Investors should appreciate the market move.

As of May 14, 2019, the company trades at more than 38x forward sales. Investors are expecting additional earnings from the LUNAR program, which was released in January 2019. With this in mind, market participants should understand that the risk is significant. If the company is not successful in selling the new early detection program, the total valuation should decline.

