Square: Back To Earth

Square is now down over 35% from the highs last year.

Unfortunately for shareholders that bought into the moon shot thesis, Square (SQ) now trades far below $100. The market now, rightfully so, has questions about the sustainable growth rate for the mobile payments company, causing the stock to come back to earth.

Revenue Growth Lags

Anybody following my previous research knew that revenue growth was going to decelerate in 2019 and beyond. A stock never maintains lofty valuation multiples in such a scenario.

Square saw peak adjusted revenue growth of 68% in Q3 last year. No surprise to anybody listening, the stock hit a peak of $101 in September that happens to reside in Q3.

As highlighted over and over, Square's revenue growth was artificially boosted by the acquisitions of Weebly and Zesty last Q2. The only reason that revenue growth surged into the 60% range were these deals.

In fact, without these acquisitions organic revenue growth was only 49% in the last quarter. Even worse, Square beat on Q1 revenues by over $9 million, but actually guided down for Q2 with revenues below analyst estimates of $555 million.

For the year, Square slightly boosted revenue estimates, but the number wasn't the typical boost forecasting growth in excess of expectations. Without a big guide up, the mobile payments leader is left to trade based on analyst estimates for revenue growth to slip into the 35% range in 2020.

Lofty Valuation

Analysts now forecast that Square reaches revenue of about $3.1 billion next year. The stock still has a valuation of $31.2 billion based on a diluted share count of 487 million.

The stock trades at about 10x '20 sales estimates. Remember, this is based on Square down at $64, not the stock back at $100.

The above chart uses the basic share count due to the reported GAAP losses, but the key metric is how the stock has finally lost momentum. The Cash app has gone through the major growth phase and Venmo from PayPal (PYPL) has started fighting back.

Nomura Instinet estimates that the download gap between the Cash App and Venmo narrowed to only 296K in April. Analyst Dan Dolev and his team estimated that a 600K download gap existed in January and Cash App had 22.8 million downloads in 2018 for a 6.6 million lead over Venmo.

The December stock low around $50 appears a good target price for investors looking to own Square for the long-term growth in the 30% range. At $50, the market valuation dips to $24.4 billion for a forward P/S multiple of slightly below 8x.

The stock may never dip back to $50, but the returns for long-term investors are boosted by buying the right price. A double bottom would provide that ideal signal that investors are indeed getting in at the lows.

The odds are far improved from those when investors bought the stock at $100 with a forward P/S multiple at an absurd 20x. Those investors are already sitting on 35% losses after holding the stock for nearly 9 months.

If the stock were to reach $125 by September 2020, the following annualized returns would be achieved by investors:

Bought for $100 on Sept. '18 = ~12.5%

Bought for $50 on Sept. '19 = ~150%

While this is a simple calculation using round numbers, the exercise shows the flaws in investors holding onto the stock assuming future upside. Such investors have seen significant losses or given up large gains for the potential of minimal future gains.

Even under a bullish scenario, an investor will see modest upside after holding Square for two years that doesn't warrant the risk. An investor holding for a more bullish price entry has 12x the potential upside gain.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Square is finally trading back to earth. The momentum that boosted the stock above $100 is now hurting the stock as analysts like Dan Dolev lower the price target by $15 to a still reasonably high $90.

The best way to reduce risk on Square is to look for a double bottom opportunity around $50 where the stock isn't ridiculously priced based on sales estimates.

