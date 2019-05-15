Vodafone Is Bleeding In India

Vodafone Group (VOD) is unable to cope with the crushing competition in the Indian telecom sector. The recent earnings report indicates that there is no hope on the horizon as the losses are becoming too big to manage. As the company continues to bleed, how long can investors stay the course?

Source: EconomicTimes

Vodafone Group partnered with the Indian telecom company Idea Cellular in an attempt to thwart off the competition posed by India’s richest man, Mukesh Ambani’ telecom venture Reliance Jio. However, it looks like that the combined entity Vodafone-Idea is unable to defeat or even match the aggressive tactics adopted by the fierce competitor Jio, which is steadily witnessing its market share grow. While Jio continues to add subscribers at a brisk pace, Voda-Idea is struggling to retain the market share.

Source: Investor Presentation, Feb 2019

The sharply rising grey line represents the rapidly growing market share of Reliance Jio. Other leading telecom operators, Voda-Idea and Bharti Airtel are seeing their respective market share go stagnant or south.

On May 13, the Voda-Idea declared the Q4 earnings on the Indian stock exchanges. The company reported a loss of Rs 4882 crores (~ $700M) even as the data consumption grew by 9 percent, and the network added more 4G subscribers, taking the total to 80.7 million. While ARPU (average revenue per user) for Voda-Idea stood at Rs 104 in Q4, Jio is easily clocking Rs 126.20. The Mukesh Ambani company also managed to post a profit of Rs 840 crore ($120M) in Q4 2019 compared to Rs 510 crore ($72M) in the corresponding year-ago period - very different tales of two companies operating in the same sector.

The poor performance of the last several quarters has brought enormous pain to the investors as they see their holdings diminish in value. Vodafone got its entry into the Indian stock exchanges under the existing ticker IDEA. Since 2018, the stock has lost more than 75 percent of its value and continues to hit new lows with remarkable consistency.

Source: TradingView

The management can keep on lauding its strategic initiatives, but the market fails to see any truth in the claims. To the market, the company has already lost the battle against the other two incumbents i.e. Bharti Airtel and Jio.

It is amazing how even in the face of such adversity, the management of Voda-Idea can claim that there is a strong appetite among the investors for the company’s stock! In the latest media release, the company highlights that it has successfully closed its rights issue at 1.2x subscription:

Source: VodafoneIdea.com

However, the informed investor will know that the marginal oversubscription resulted at a huge cost. The rights issue was priced at a steep discount of 61 percent to the market rate, at Rs 12.50 per share. The company may proclaim that they have the support of the shareholders, but with the sharp fall in the share price, it remains to be seen how patient the investors can remain. The stock has already tested Rs 13 on the Indian exchanges. A plunge below Rs 12.50 (rights issue price) could trigger fresh panic selling of the shares. I say so because Vodafone Group has pledged the entire stake in Vodafone-Idea with seven foreign banks shortly after the rights issue. As the stock price collapses, the lenders may be forced to sell their shares in the open market, leading to more pain for the existing shareholders.

Interestingly, the brokerage firm CLSA initiated a sell on the stock with a target price of Rs 12.50 with a view that the operating metrics look weak with slower-than-expected data adoption.

Vodafone-Idea also has a huge debt problem, so much so that its operating income is insufficient to cover the soaring finance costs. Take a look at the infographic below.

Source: Livemint

Unfortunately, Vodafone-Idea also does not have pricing power. Recently, the company and also its competitor Bharti Airtel introduced service validity vouchers, which required the customers to make minimum recharges to continue using their networks. While this move ensures that lower ARPU customers and incoming-only customers are weeded out, it also fixes a minimum revenue contribution from the active customers. This move saw Voda-Idea user base decline by more than 53 million, or about 14 percent in March quarter alone. Bharti Airtel also saw a slight reduction, but much less drastic than the Vodafone-Idea’s.

This event illustrates that in a scenario, where the company takes a price hike on its plans, the customers would quickly jump on to other networks.

Vodafone-Idea fails to offer high-speed internet which other incumbents do at comparable prices. A study conducted by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in February showed that Reliance Jio offered the highest download speed of 20.9 megabits per second; this compares to Bharti Airtel’s 9.4mbps and 6.7mbps for Vodafone. In this study, Idea’s average speed was mentioned at 5.7mbps. TRAI submits the performances of Voda and Idea separately.

The speed factor is a value factor for the customers. If Jio offers significantly higher speeds at relatively the same prices, why stick with Voda-Idea?

Although India’s telecom space is cut-throat competitive, there is enough potential for the three incumbents to survive. According to an Ericsson report, India is expected to have 1 billion smartphone users by 2024 and the monthly mobile data consumption is expected to grow four-fold to 12 Exabyte by that period. One Exabyte is equal to a billion gigabytes.

Unfortunately for Voda-Idea, their growth depends on what Reliance Jio does. Bharti Airtel is also waiting to raise prices but does not want to take the lead as it could force customers to switch to Jio. Jio can sustain with lower prices for longer as Mukesh Ambani sees the ‘next oil’ in data. He wants to create a dominant position for himself, and for that, he is strongly intent on putting a massive cash pile behind telecom.

The only hope that is there for Voda-Idea is that Jio and Bharti start raising prices so that either more customers switch to its network or it also raises prices to improve ARPUs. But, until then, Voda-Idea will continue to bleed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.