CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition

CommScope Holding Company (COMM) is a leading telecom equipment manufacturer. The company's stock fell sharply after Q1 2019 results, as Q2 guidance came up short. I believe this is a good buying opportunity. Recently the company acquired ARRIS International to expand its product range. The company is expecting 30%-plus accretion to the adjusted EPS in the first full year of operation. I believe CommScope is attractively valued post the acquisition.

Business Overview

CommScope makes wired and wireless communications networks solutions. Its portfolio includes wireless, fiber optic and copper solutions that are used in vital networks around the world and in fiber-to-the-X (FTTX) deployments. FTTX is a generic term for any broadband network architecture that uses optical fiber instead of copper.

CommScope has two business segments, which are (1) the CommScope Connectivity Solutions (NYSE:CCS) segment and (2) the CommScope Mobility Solutions (NYSE:CMS) segment. The CCS segment offers fiber optic-based and copper cable-based connectivity solutions. The CMS segment offers base station, indoor, small cell and distributed antenna systems.

Growth Opportunities

CommScope’s strategy is to capitalize on opportunities that are offered by consumer demand for bandwidth, competition among operators and continuous technology advancements. In the CCS segment, CommScope’s solutions support mission-critical, high bandwidth applications in the hyperscale and cloud data center markets.

The future of the wired communications networks market will grow based on the opportunities in the cable TV, telecommunication infrastructure, data center, and computer networking markets. The growth drivers are increased demand for Internet connectivity and expanding subscriber base. According to a report, “The Fiber Optic Cable Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 12.26%, during the forecast period of 2018-2023.”

In the wireless connectivity market, the Internet of Things or IoT is the driving force for future growth. IoT is the collection of smart devices that communicate with each other. CommScope is collaborating with Nokia (NOK) for developing innovative antenna solutions for the CMS segment. These antenna solutions will help operators shift towards 5G-ready future. Farid Firouzbakht, senior vice president of RF Solutions, CommScope, said:

The passive-active antenna solutions give operators a strong business case for 5G ready networks, while also increasing the capacity and performance of existing technologies. We will continue to build on the momentum with Nokia, developing innovative solutions for operators.

With the advent of 5G, both wired and wireless markets will see growing demand for data, which in turn will drive demand for CommScope’s products.

CommScope Acquired ARRIS

Few weeks ago, CommScope closes the acquisition of ARRIS at a price of $7.4 billion. CommScope believes that the combined entity’s adjusted EPS will see 30%-plus accretion during the first full year of operation. The company also believes that annual cost synergies can be achieved of at least $150 million within three years.

The combined entity is expected to benefit from emerging trends such as network convergence, the advent of 5G, fixed wireless access and IoT. ARRIS offers set-top boxes, gateways, subscriber premises equipment, cable modem termination systems, video infrastructure, campus network switches and Wi-Fi access points. The total addressable market of the combined entity will expand significantly as a result of the acquisition.

Competitive Landscape

In the copper / fiber optic cable market other established players are Belden (BDC), Corning (GLW), Prysmian SpA (OTCPK:PRYMF) and privately held Fujikura Ltd, Sterlite Tech etc. In the wireless connectivity market, ADTRAN (ADTN) and Ciena (CIEN) are established players, which sell similar products like ARRIS. In the wireless antenna market there are several privately held players, such as Aaronia AG, Abracon LLC, ACKme, Advanced RF Technologies etc.

As a result of the acquisition of ARRIS by CommScope, the combined entity will have products that cover almost the entire area of wired and wireless communications. CommScope’s stock price, though, doesn’t reflect this point.

Valuation

CommScope’s full year 2018 revenue was $4.57 billion and non-GAAP EPS was $2.27 per diluted share. The company’s cash on balance sheet is $176.40 million and total debt is $7.57 billion. CommScope’s most similar peers are ADTRAN, Belden and Ciena.

ADTRAN has total cash on balance sheet of $140.41 million and total debt of $35.12 million. Belden’s total cash is $338.98 million and total debt is $1.54 billion. Ciena has total cash of $787.95 million and its total debt is $695.25 million. In terms of forward 1-year PE ratio and forward 1-year PS ratio CommScope is cheaply valued compared to ADTRAN, Belden and Ciena.

Data by YCharts

The reason for CommScope’s cheap valuation is its levered balance sheet compared to the peers. However, I believe, post the ARRIS acquisition CommScope is attractively valued. This is for two reasons. First, as a result of ARRIS acquisition, the company will generate sufficient amount of cash due to significantly increased scale and will be in a position to de-lever rapidly. Second, as mentioned above, the combined entity will have a product range that will cover almost the entire area of wired and wireless communications.

CommScope’s consolidated revenue (revenue of the combined entity) is expected to be around $11.3 billion. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS of the combined entity should be around $5 (since both companies have almost equal numbers of shares outstanding; CommScope: 193.52 million, ARRIS: 174.12 million), although management said there would be 30%-plus accretion in the adjusted EPS in the first full year of operation. This information is based on the following data:

2018 Revenue 2018 EPS CommScope $4.57 billion $2.27 ARRIS $6.74 billion $2.89

As long as successful integration of CommScope and ARRIS is not happening, revenue and EPS will not increase to the extent mentioned in the above paragraph. Once that happens, revenue and EPS will increase close to the extent mentioned above. From that point of view, the company is really cheap at today's price.

However, the company's looming debt of 7.57 billion is a significant issue, but not too serious. The company funded ARRIS acquisition with $7 billion debt offering. If we consider this, total debt is $10.5 billion, with proforma net leverage of ~5.6x. The company expects to reduce net leverage to ~4x in two years, with long-term target of 2x to 3x. Given the size and scale of the combined entity, I believe this is not impossible. I don't expect net leverage to jump above 5x once it starts to subside and the company will not be able to handle the debt burden. I expect eventually the company's cash flow will rise significantly. The company expects to generate close to $1 billion of cash flow from the combined entity in the first full year of operation.

Now, let’s find out CommScope’s present valuation. For that we will find out the average of forward 1-year PE ratios of CommScope, ADTRAN, Belden and Ciena. The average is 16.04x. Now, since CommScope has a levered balance sheet, we will apply 60% of the average on CommScope, which is 9.62x. We get $30.11 as CommScope’s price, which implies ~65% upside from the current level.

Risks

The rapid technological changes that are happening in the telecom industry could create new types of competitors for CommScope against whom the company may not compete successfully. With networks becoming more virtualized, these competitors could create software-based products and services that might have the same functionality as CommScope’s products. As a result, CommScope’s revenue may be negatively impacted.

The company generates a significant part of its revenue from a limited number of key customers, such as Anixter International (AXE), Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) etc. Loss of one or more key customers could result in meaningful decrease in revenue.

Conclusion

CommScope's ARRIS acquisition will help it to gain access to new markets and to diverse customer base. However, the company has incurred significant indebtedness to fund the acquisition. In 2018, the company has reduced debt by $400 million and by more than $1.4 billion since BNS acquisition in August 2015. This implies the company is really serious about reducing debt. Therefore, post acquisition of ARRIS, CommScope is a good business to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.