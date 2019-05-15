Caterpillar: Still Cyclical But Building Resilience

We think the stock will do well over the long term.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) announced plans during its recent Investor Day to improve margins, smooth earnings cyclicality, and return a swath of capital to its shareholders. On the plus side, CAT has already made its operations more efficient and has room to grow with its capacity running well below saturation.

Overall, we like CAT long term. Although management has emphasized its attempts to smooth out the company's cyclical profile, it remains a cyclical stock and investors will need to patiently weather the cycles to reap the benefits.

A Bit of Background

CAT manufactures construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, as well as diesel-electric locomotives. It typically holds the largest global presence in the industries it serves. It also licenses and markets a line of clothing and workfare boots bearing its brand name, and, more importantly, offers financing, maintenance agreements and insurance to its customers.

CAT recently held its 2019 Investor Day, and the key message we took from the call was CAT's progress in shifting away from its traditional cyclical profile toward a business model leaning more toward service revenue. Management has raised its margin targets accordingly and now projects a financial profile that can better weather the business cycles.

The company also announced a commitment to consistent shareholder returns through a share repurchase program while also raising the dividend by high single digits; it will commit nearly all of its free-cash-flow (FCF) to achieve this.

The downturn following the China-led boom - which ended around seven years ago - has resulted in turbulent times for the company.

In response, CAT has worked to take out structural cost and bring new products to market. Approximately 57 manufacturing facilities were either closed or consolidated, and the overall manufacturing footprint was reduced by some 25 million square feet. A $1.8 billion reduction in costs as a result of this has delivered a more streamlined manufacturing approach while maintaining capacity utilization at ~70%.

Through its new offerings, the company also has room for growth. New offerings have targeted non-traditional customers; for example, a mini hydraulic excavator has been designed with affordability, performance, ease of service in mind, and the ability to be deployed in locations hitherto inaccessible; sales have been good.

Furthermore, CAT will be leaning on a new digital strategy to drive services revenue. CAT is rolling out a digital platform to its dealers that will offer real-time customer data (from connected machines), communications, and make parts purchases easier.

There is now a newly formed CAT digital division which oversees the connected machines and engines and provides facts, data, and insights for strategic decision making.

Pushing Services

Management is targeting $28 billion of Machines, Energy, and Transportation (ME&T) services sales by 2026, up from the 2018 number of $18 billion.

While management was light on detail, the expectation is that they will be leveraging connectivity (digital division again) to sell more parts and leveraging financial services to sell more parts indirectly via maintenance agreements.

This revenue stream is important as it helps to smooth out total earnings over the cycle; at the trough, 40% of revenue comes from services and at the peak, 30%. CAT has a strong brand, 2 million pieces of equipment in customers' hands, yet just under half of those are connected now.

Service revenue is now also a part of management incentive targets; a clear indication of just how seriously top-level oversight is taking this.

Expanding Margins

Management announced a 1 percentage pt increase over prior normalized (through-cycle) adjusted operating margins and the expectation is now for 10-13% in a down cycle and 16-21% at most. These numbers represent a 3-6 percentage pt improvement over its historical cross-cycle margin profile (on a combined 10-21% basis).

This comes on the back of the structural cost reductions discussed earlier and will be supported by further savings from efficiency gains, attributable in part to the new digital initiatives.

CAT management also devoted some time to explaining that under-penetrated customer segments would also be targeted. These were identified as ones that required light/medium equipment with a keen focus on cost per hour of use. Previously, these customers were offered heavily discounted or older products; now, they will be targeted with dedicated product lines, with better margins for the company on sale.

Cash and Capital

Through-cycle FCF guidance is now $4-8 billion annually. R&D spending has consistently been around $1.8 billion per year and is expected to be maintained, along with capital expenditures of $1.3-1.5 billion per annum (20/80 growth to maintenance split). CAT plans to return "substantially all" of the remaining FCF to shareholders, which we think entails upside relative to the ~65% returned previously. Management also committed itself to maintain the company's credit rating.

CAT also announced a 20% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.03 per share, with high single-digit percentage increases planned for each of the next four years.

CAT plans more consistent share repurchases going forward to return the remaining FCF. In total, over the years, CAT will return some $7 billion in dividends and around $11 billion in share repurchases.

Conclusion

Traditionally, CAT has been at the mercy of cyclical end-markets and is at risk from weakening commodity prices (miners are less inclined to increase capacity and buy machines), reduced state (particularly in China and the US), and private spending on infrastructure and construction. However, management recognizes this and has a sound and realistic plan for at least attenuating the effects of cycles on its revenue and is aiming to capture more cents on the dollar in margins to funnel them into earnings. In addition, the services plan with its emphasis on digital solutions should help to maintain competitiveness in a challenging environment.

We think the massive capital return (via scheduled repurchases and the dividend hike) sends positive signals and could help cushion any future downside for shareholders. The dividend yield is just over 3% currently and is expected to grow to around 4% by the end of 4 years assuming the share price remains constant. We think a 3-4% yield on a best-in-class industry is stellar.

Overall, we are siding with the bulls on this one; CAT has outlined targets that indicate stronger earnings and cash flow throughout the cycle that are supportive of higher valuations, coupled with an increasing dividend and share repurchases. We think these targets are achievable and the company is headed in the right direction; the stock should do well in the long term.

