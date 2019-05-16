XOMA Corporation: Royalty Aggregation Strategy Likely To Pay Off

Lean cost structure, coupled with royalty aggregation strategy, appears likely to pay off as company rakes in milestone payments followed by royalties.

Shares of XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ:XOMA) have lost over 90% of their value during the past 10 years and are in the red by roughly 30% in the past 12 months. In 2018, it was noted that, since formation (in 1981), the company burned through an astounding $1.2 billion of capital and failed to bring a drug to market, showing an impressive disregard for shareholders as reasons for its prolonged existence kept being created.

After listening to management's presentation at HC Wainwright, I came away intrigued with their new royalty aggregation strategy (doing away with traditional drug development and binary risk while cutting costs and diversifying revenue streams). Prior precedent for success here does exist, when one considers that a fellow royalty aggregator Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) has seen its share price rise by almost 600% over the past 10 years.

Figure 1: XOMA daily advanced chart (Source: Finviz)

Figure 2: XOMA 15-minute chart (Source: Finviz)

When looking at charts, clarity often comes from taking a look at distinct time frames in order to determine important technical levels to get a feel for what's going on. In the first chart (daily advanced), we can see shares bouncing around in the $12 to $16 range for the past six months or so. However, recently, price action and volume appear bullish, with relative strength rising as the stock looks to make a decisive breakout. In the second chart (15-minute), we can clearly observe buyers coming in multiple times to drive the share price higher (bodes well for continued near-term upside).

Overview

At H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, management states that the company no longer does research and development, instead describing the current business as monetizing royalties (focus on precommercial arena), allowing investors to have exposure to biotech upside possibilities without the usual binary risk. Value creation is coming from two sources, one being legacy assets all funded by partners (XOMA to receive milestones and ultimately royalties) with all work done at zero cost to the company. The second source is addition of new assets (buying additional milestone and royalty streams from companies who could use the cash today). Management states that the key to this business model is that partners take care of the heavy lifting with research and development, while the company takes a portfolio approach to exploit success ratios in this notoriously risky business.

Figure 3: Pipeline diversification across 10+ therapeutic areas (Source: corporate presentation)

Whereas Ligand and other similar companies focus on late-stage assets, XOMA is focusing on early stage (phase 1 & 2) as risk-adjusted cost per asset is much lower. The current portfolio consists of 50+ assets with a high probability of eventually getting at least an approval or two. The company has made the transition from capital user to provider, and thus patience is required as these assets progress in the clinic. Fortunately, the cost structure is much leaner now, and management has tried to mirror the industry by focusing on a variety of attractive therapeutic areas to target.

Figure 4: XOMA portfolio snapshot (Source: corporate presentation)

Consider that many of these assets in the company's portfolio have blockbuster potential with a typical royalty rate of around 3% and duration of around 10 years post commercialization. Thus, even if just one makes it to that kind of peak sales, that's $30 million of capital going to the company's bottom line, considering its lean capital structure.

Key assets highlighted in the presentation included Novartis (NYSE:NVS)-partnered CFZ533 (anti-CD40 in phase 2) and NIS793 (anti-TGFβ), both of which were highlighted in the large pharma's R&D day as having blockbuster potential (XOMA stands to receive royalties in mid-single digit to low double digits).

Let's take a look at recent business developments to determine how they impact the bullish thesis.

Select Recent Developments

On May 8th of 2018, XOMA entered into a flexible $20 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank, paying a floating per annum interest rate equal to the greater of (I) 4.75% and (II) the Wall Street Journal Prime Rate plus 0.25%. For the first 12-month period, payments were interest-only followed by 24-month payments of principal plus interest. Term loan could be extended to March 2020 with an opportunity to increase borrowing capacity to $40 million.

On September 21st, XOMA announced that for $15 million it acquired from Agenus (AGEN), a partial interest position in rights to milestone and royalty payments associated with seven immuno-oncology antibodies currently being developed by Merck (MRK) and Incyte (INCY). Under deal terms, XOMA will receive low- to mid-single-digit royalties on future sales - additionally, it is entitled to a portion of milestone payments associated with the assets. The deal was funded in part by the Silicon Valley Bank credit facility.

On November 19th, the company announced a rights offering, which raised gross proceeds of $20 million (financing was fully backstopped by BVF Partners, a significant green flag). It issued 285,689 shares of common stock at $13 per share and 570.126 shares of its Series Y Preferred Stock at the price of $13,000.00 per share. Also, BVF Partners purchased an additional 682.646 shares of the Series Y Preferred Stock.

On April 8th, XOMA acquired rights to royalty payments and a portion of potential milestone payments associated with five hematology assets from Aronora, Inc. Three of these assets are anti-thrombotic candidates in collaboration with Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF), while two others are collaboration assets in early-to-mid stages of development and a third is a phase 2 candidate subject to option. XOMA also agreed to acquire rights to potential royalty payments and a portion of upfront and milestone payments associated with two unpartnered hematology programs from Aronora. In return, XOMA paid $6 million upfront with up to $3 million more based on fulfillment of other conditions.

Other Information

For the first quarter of 2019, the company reported cash and equivalents of $48.4 million (sufficient for multiple years of operation per management's guidance). Total net revenue rose to $8.1 million due to $8 million license fee revenue recognized under agreement with Rezolute (OTCQB:RZLT) in Q1 2019 ($5.5 million of cash received during the period). Research and development expenses continued to fall to $0.3 million, while G&A rose to $5.9 million. Interest expense doubled to $0.4 million primarily due to Silicon Valley Bank loan balance. Net income was $3.2 million (as compared to net loss of $3.8 million for Q1 2018).

As for future catalysts of note, progression of gevokizumab (by Novartis) in clinical studies, expanded development of CFZ533 (now known as iscalimab) and progression of other assets could drive more interest within the next few years.

As for institutional investors of note, aside from BVF Opaleye Management also owns a small stake in the company. Recent major insider purchase from BVF just yesterday is a good sign and likely spurring recent positive price action.

Also, consider that potential milestone payments are elevated for certain assets, such as Novartis-partnered NIS793 ($480 million) and VPM087 ($438 million) and Rezolute-partnered XOMA358 ($232 million).

Final Thoughts

To conclude, given the pivot in business strategy, XOMA is worthy of consideration for a space in readers' biotech portfolios, given that it offers an ideal mix of diversification and upside potential. The company is helping fill a critical role in the industry by providing immediate, non-dilutive cash infusion to early-stage firms who otherwise find it hard to partner their product candidates until after they receive mid to late-stage study data.

For readers who are interested in the story and have done their due diligence, I suggest establishing a pilot position and patiently accumulating dips over the next few quarters.

Time frame for upside here is 12 months to multi-year time frame, as management has stated that patience is required as assets take time to progress through clinical trials and generate meaningful data. If share price regressed to multi-bottom ($12) observed over the past couple quarters, it'd become more attractive to scoop up.

Risks include dilution via additional financing (not likely in 2019, given current cash position), setbacks with certain assets (diversification helps mitigate this risk) and unfavorable developments with partnerships (i.e. if Novartis or Bayer jettisons an asset that looks no longer promising). Sector volatility over the next year (including related to upcoming elections) would likely affect the stock's performance as well.

For our purposes in ROTY, I relegate this one to the "long-term category" whereas we are focused on upside within the near to medium term.

