Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon

Take a deeper dive into Exxon Mobil. Is it a stock to own at these levels?

(Source: Exxon)

Which Stocks Might Be Part of a Retirement Portfolio?

There is a lot to be said for building a portfolio of stocks for the long haul. As you get older, your time horizon is reduced and one should allocate more to lower-beta stocks and "safer" investments that pay dividends.

One such stock is reviewed in this article: XOM. Let's jump into the review.

(Source: Exxon Mobil)

Exxon Mobil has rebounded nicely off December lows and, thanks to the recent market consolidation, is currently yielding 4.56%. When you buy into XOM, you are getting the assurance of 36 consecutive years of annual dividend increases. I believe the dividend will be increased in the next quarter as a further incentive to owning the stock.

(Source: Fidelity)

While many of my trades with XOM have been using option spreads, I have decided to take a long position in the stock due to: 1) increased stock market volatility, 2) the continued geopolitical issues which directly affect oil prices, 3) XOM's CAPEX, stable dividend, and supportive free cash flow position.

Market Volatility and How to Worry Less

It's always interesting to me when the markets overreact to news - especially thoughts hastily thrown on Twitter. Did anyone really believe that China was going to decide to play by US-imposed rules? Why would they? Part of the way they have been able to keep their economy moving is based on unfair trade and product copying. Unfortunately, as I have written about many times before, tariffs are not the answer to solving these problems, and they generally turn out economically poor for all parties.

Geopolitical Risks

The future is bright for XOM. US crude is still close to hitting a five-month high, coming in recently at 62.12 a barrel. In addition, OPEC and allies such as Russia continue to hold firm to promises of withholding around 1.2 million barrels per day of supply. There are also increasing tensions in the Middle East, with Yemen’s Houthi rebels carrying out multiple drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities and Saudi Arabia oil tankers being damaged in an act of sabotage.

(Source: Oilprice.com)

In my opinion, Saudi Arabia will continue to push for production cuts, as they need higher crude prices to balance their books. It is not clear whether Russia will continue to comply and miss out on increased production and the revenue that comes with it. If promises are broken, we could see weakness in the crude market. In addition, if the world economies get scared into believing a recession is on the horizon, we could see new weakness. However, I suspect that any recession fears will play out dramatically and quickly.

While the news mentioned above is important, the real news is what is happening in the company. As the progress outlined below continues, it is very likely that we will see a higher share price in the future.

XOM continued to expertly drive performance in exploration and development plans. Upstream and downstream business continued to see success in 4Q18. Chemicals saw weakness primarily due to the lower margins in the polyolefins (e.g., polypropylene and polyethylene) market. To the end user, these are very useful plastics/polymers.

In 2018, the company added 1.3 billion oil-equivalent barrels, which included additions from new discoveries and strategic acquisitions primarily in Guyana and Brazil.

Of course, projections are just that - projections. However, XOM adjusted its growth plans and expects annual earnings to increase by more than 140% percent by 2025 from 2017 adjusted earnings (this assumes an oil price of $60 per barrel and 2017 margins).

The company expects annual cash flow from operations to reach $60 billion in 2025 and cumulative cash flow from operations and asset sales over the period from 2019 to 2025 to be $24 billion higher than what was previously communicated, including $15 billion from anticipated asset sales from 2019 to 2021.

Strength of CAPEX, Free Cash Flow, and Dividend Growth

Even in a modestly priced oil environment, XOM generates billions of dollars in free cash flow and has continued to grow its dividend.

(Source: Dividend.com)

Given the major CAPEX investments across the Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments, now is the time to be bullish on XOM.

(Source: Exxon Investor Relations)

While it has been able to generate free cash flow in the billions in the past several years, XOM has even larger projections in the 2019-2025 time period - providing for dividends of $100 billion and free cash flow of $190 billion (with another $90 billion in available capacity), while assuming a flat $60/bbl price. That's impressive to me and shows that the stock should be able to resist volatility on the downside in case the US /China issues are not resolved.

(Source: Exxon Investor Relations)

XOM's free cash flow has provided for solid dividend growth for investors, and the company's average annual dividend growth rate has been well above that of its peers over the past decade.

(Source: Exxon Investor Relations)

Return On Capital Employed

The company expects to double its return on capital employed (ROCE) by 2025 under the $60 per barrel price scenario. ROCE is a financial ratio that determines a company's profitability and the efficiency at which the capital is used.

The formula is:

Exxon has embarked on a large capital spending program and, as mentioned above, expects to more than double earnings by 2025. As such, the company's ROCE is starting to accelerate faster than that of most of its peers. This is key, as it was one of the major issues facing XOM over the past several years. XOM has made it clear that it wants to be an industry leader again, especially when it comes to ROCE.

(Data provided by YCharts)

Technical Analysis

Technically, XOM is mixed. The RSI is below 30 which could either mean that the stock is in a downtrend or just oversold. I suspect that it is oversold. The MACD is below its signal line and negative. The price is below its 20- and 50-day moving averages at 79.65 and 80.37, respectively.

(Source: Fidelity)

Trade Ideas

XOM has turned down along with the overall market. An upside breakout above 78 would look to 81 for the next resistance. I suspect the stock will continue to trend in its current range. The trade here is to grab a decent dividend yield along with some insurance of a step-up in price if the oil market tensions continue to increase.

(Source: Fidelity)

Summary

If you want a stock with excellent long-term yield, increasing dividend growth, and high free cash flows, look no further than Exxon.

