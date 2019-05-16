Tilray: Solid Results, With Even Better Ones On The Horizon

Management has some issues that need to be dealt with in time, but for now the most important thing is continued growth.

Tilray (TLRY) undeniably has investors excited right now. Despite not having the same kind of cash or other resources that some of its peers have, the management team at the firm announced a rather appealing quarter, with revenue essentially tripling as acquisitions prove accretive to the firm and as cannabis production more than doubled year over year. While the business still has issues to contend with long term, these results are encouraging and, so far as management can keep up this trend, the picture for the enterprise should look positive moving forward.

A solid quarter

On the whole, it’s hard not to be impressed with Tilray right now. According to management, revenue at the cannabis firm came in at C$23.38 million for the first quarter of the business’s 2019 fiscal year. This represents a near-tripling compared to the C$7.808 million management reported the same time last year. A big contributor, no doubt, to the firm’s quarter was an increase in cannabis sales. During the quarter, it sold 3,012 kg (kilogram) equivalents of product. This represents an increase of 131.9% over the 1,299 kg it sold the same time last year.

Such growth has been made possible by a number of factors. First and foremost has been the firm’s dedication to growing its physical footprint. The latest example of this was the decision, on May 8th of this year, to grow its production capacity across three different facilities by increasing its square footage by 203,000. This will bring its facilities’ aggregate size to 1.3 million square feet and will cost C$32.6 million in order to achieve. Naturally, because of the timing of this announcement, it had no impact on first-quarter results, but it does imply that more revenue expansion, through production capacity expansion, is right around the corner.

Another contributor to growth has been the company’s dedication to M&A activities. During the first quarter, it completed the acquisition of Natura Naturals, a cultivation firm, for $C71 million. This particular acquisition occurred on February 19th, so we really only have half of a quarter to deal with. This bodes particularly well moving forward, though the extent to which this will add to Tilray’s top line is a mystery, since revenue specific to the acquired firm has not been shared with investors.

One acquisition that we do have some clarity on, though, is that of Manitoba Harvest. On February 28th, management completed the purchase of Manitoba for C$410 million, giving us exactly one month - March - worth of revenue to deal with. As a hemp food provider, the firm contributed C$5.58 million in sales to the company during the quarter. Annualized, this works out to around C$67 million in revenue, meaning that investors can, and should, expect future quarters to show much greater revenue on the food side of the equation.

In addition to M&A activity, Tilray benefited materially from the existence of the adult-use market and from a growth in medical cannabis sales internationally. Adult-use revenue during the first quarter came out to C$7.88 million, or slightly more than all of the firm’s sales in the first quarter of 2018. This compares to nothing reported in the first quarter of 2018, since at that time recreational cannabis sales were illegal in Canada. On the medical side, Tilray continues to benefit from a wider acceptance of cannabis throughout the global medical community. In the first quarter of 2018, revenue from that category came in at only C$0.41 million. This year, that figure more than quadrupled to C$1.81 million, and while I suspect that medical growth will be slower than recreational growth for the foreseeable future, investors would probably be mistaken in thinking that medical cannabis sales won’t continue to expand for the foreseeable future.

Some items need to be worked on

Driven by attractive volume growth and by M&A activity that only had a short time to really affect the company, it’s easy to see how the reception to the news for Tilray was bullish, but it’s important to keep in mind that there are still some issues affecting the firm that need to be addressed eventually. First and foremost is the pricing it realized during the quarter. Per gram, the selling price on cannabis during the quarter was C$7.54 (C$7.02 excluding the excise tax). This was down from C$8 per gram seen a year earlier, and was also down compared to the fourth quarter of last year. In its conference call with investors, the management team at the firm said this was largely due to product mix (less extracts, which tend to have higher realized pricing) and due to the growth of the adult-use space.

At the end of the day, pricing will be a material determinant of the health of the cannabis space, and investors shouldn’t forget that. Even though I accept the firm’s explanation for pricing during the quarter, to see decreases over an extended period of time could mean that the industry is not as attractive in terms of growth prospects as many investors think and/or it could be an indicator of a poor competitive position for the firm. The time we have now, I believe, is insufficient to establish if this is just a blip on the radar or part of a larger trend, but investors should keep a close eye on Tilray and all other firms in this space that have seen anything besides growing pricing.

The last issue Tilray needs to contend with eventually is an issue I believe I’ve seen with every single cannabis producer out there at the moment: profitability. Even if you ignore net income and go for the more forgiving EBITDA, profitability is a concern in the space, and Tilray is no exception. During the quarter, the company’s EBITDA was -C$14.56 million, which was far worse than the -C$3.23 million seen a year earlier. During this period of rapid growth, EBITDA and profitability is not really much of a concern in the eyes of investors (revenue and scale are what’s important now), but as the market eventually reaches saturation, those who can produce a profit or at least attractive EBITDA will fare far better in the market than those who don’t.

Takeaway

On the whole right now, I must say that I was pleased to see Tilray’s performance. Sales growth is good, volume growth is fine, and the impact caused by acquisitions will only help moving forward, as will continued organic growth. Not everything is perfect with the company, and investors should be aware of that, but so long as Tilray can continue expanding at a rate like it just demonstrated, the picture for shareholders should look nice long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.