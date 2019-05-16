Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INNV) CEO Bassam Damaj on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:INNV-OLD) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 4:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Bassam Damaj - President and CEO

Ryan Selhorn - VP and CFO

Randy Berholtz - EVP, Corporate Development and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Beth Senko - Zacks

With me today from Innovus are, President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Bassam Damaj; Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and General Counsel, Mr. Randy Berholtz; and Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Ryan Selhorn.

During today's call, management will provide a brief overview of the company's progress in the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019, as well as provide a corporate update and brief roadmap of the remainder of 2019. Management will also provide an overview of the financial statements and discuss the products pipeline. We'll then open the lineup for questions.

I'd like to remind everyone that certain information discussed in today's conference call is covered under the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. During today's conference call, management will be making certain forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of the company, including statements relating to the expectations around the timing for the commercial launch of products, the timing of outcomes of clinical trial results and the regulatory approval process of Innovus Pharma product candidates, business development, plans and objectives, such as outlicensing and acquiring products and product candidates, product launches, the amount and source of future revenues, expected use of cash reserves and the development of the company's products pipeline.

Such statements are predictions based upon current expectations and actual results could differ materially. Please refer to the company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Innovus Pharmaceuticals' Form S-I and annual and quarterly reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q for additional discussions regarding these and other risks that may affect the company's business. These documents can also be found on the company's website at innovuspharma.com.

Innovus Pharma's financial results press release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019 was released earlier today and can be accessed on the company's website. The 10-Q for the first quarter 2019 was filed by the company with the SEC today.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dr. Bassam Damaj. Dr. Damaj, please go ahead.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Andrea and good afternoon everyone and thank you for joining us today as we discuss the performance of our business during the first quarter of 2019.

As we have seen from our numerous announcements the first quarter was a busy one for us. First we raised additional public financing and conducted a reverse stock split with plans to uplift to a national exchange. Second, we secured our second OTC ANDA for our pipeline which may allow us to increase the profitability of FlutiCare and expand it through certain overseas markets.

Third, added additional ANDA post products through our obtaining rights to settle Minoxidil 5% foam shampoo for men and women. Fourth, we focused our direct to consumer business on the higher profit driving channels in the U.S. and Canada including growing our subscription base. Five, we decreased our reliance on the direct to consumer business by expanding our revenues from our e-commerce platform business. And six, we have begun seeing an increase in revenues from our international distributors.

As a result, we believe the company is well situated to benefit from each of the above items. And I'll discuss in details these items later on the call.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Ryan our Chief Financial Officer to discuss our financial results followed by a detailed discussion on our corporate and business performance. Ryan?

Ryan Selhorn

Thank you, Bassam.

As previously announced our revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2019 was $5.4 million a 12.8% increase from the prior quarter and an 18% increase from the prior year first quarter. As we had discussed on the previous call, we intended to diversify our revenue channels and during the first quarter approximately 30% of our revenue came from e-commerce platforms including our newly acquired entities, Supplement Hunt and Prime Savings Club.

We continue to focus on diversification to reduce the sole reliance on the direct to consumer marketing while establishing a steady stream of direct to consumer marketing spend to continue to grow our subscription base, as well as expanding into additional geographies.

Supplement Hunt performed well during its first full quarter under management experiencing a 12.2% increase in revenues compared with the monthly average revenues under previous ownership. Now that the tech transfer is complete, we expect the growth to continue to increase.

We also recently started a strong affiliate reach of the site for the second and third quarters to attract new customers and continue to build brand awareness which we expect will add an additional 10% growth. Prime Savings Club was acquired on January 1, 2019 and sells consumer goods primarily through the Amazon platforms which provide us with another avenue to market our existing products while also generating revenues from third-party products.

This platform is on track to generate close to $3 million in revenue for 2019. This platform tends to be more seasonal and therefore we expect Q3 and Q4 to experience significant growth compared with first quarter complementing our direct to consumer channel well which tends to have slightly lower sales in Q4 due to the holidays.

The first quarter of 2019 was the first full quarter which we established our outbound concierge service which we proactively reach out to consumers to ensure that our product are being taken appropriately, are working for the individuals, answer any questions they may have as well as provide us an opportunity to sell additional products or cross-sell other products. This service allowed for a better relationship with customers and recurring purchasing, which complements our subscription-based quite well.

During the first quarter our combined concierge service and subscription revenue totaled 1.1 million compared to 600,000 in the prior year or 98.2% increase. With our plan to now consistently increase our marketing spend and the improvement in the concierge services, we expect these revenues to increase each subsequent quarter.

Our gross margin for the first quarter was 66.8% as compared with 81% in the prior year. We are focusing our sales efforts on channels with higher net margins even if they incur lower gross margins. The decline in gross margins is due to several factors, including higher cost of goods due to a high demand ahead of the tariff increases that took place last week and due to the increase percentage of sales drive from our e-commerce platforms, which experienced lower gross sales prices as compared with the direct-to-consumer platform as well as the addition of Supplement Hunt and Prime Savings top entities, we sell products closer to 40% to 50% margin thus impacting our overall margin but also we spend less overall on marketing efforts.

Assuming we maintained a similar revenue channel breakdown in the future quarters and supply prices of goods continued to be higher, we expect the gross margin to be at a consistent level with the first quarter while our net margin continued to improve.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of net revenue decreased to 48.4% in the first quarter compared to 72.6% in the comparable quarter in 2018 and 65.5% in the prior quarter. As expected with the diversification of revenue channels, the e-commerce sales - e-commerce sales marketing spend is less than is required of the direct-to-consumer channel.

Additionally, our adjusted concentration in the print and direct mail spend allowed us to more strategically place our advertisements which resulted in campaigns with media efficiency ratios or MERs closer to 1.8 to 2 as compared with that experience in previous quarters of closer to 1.3 to 1.4.

We intend to continue to grow the direct-to-consumer channel but at a more consistent pace each quarter as compared to previous quarters in which our focus was primarily driven to drive growth sales.

Along similar lines we are very optimistic regarding the direct-to-consumer marketing in Canada. Recently in the second quarter we began working with the new agency focused on circulations in Canada and although the timeframe has been short, we're already seeing MERs ranging from four to nine. This means that for every dollar we spend on marketing, we are seeing revenues of $4 to $9 depending on the product.

It is this type of return that will help us move to profitability. We will continue to monitor these results and in inconsistent we may consider devoting 30% to 40% of our direct-to-consumer marketing spend in this region.

During the first quarter, sales to Canada represented approximately 13% due to the shift towards more e-commerce sales which are primarily occurring within the United States. However, we would anticipate that if results continue with this new agency, the percentage should increase in future quarters.

As of May 13, 2019, our cash balance inclusive of processor holdback was approximately $2.9 million. Our cash flow used in operations from the first quarter was 602,000 compared with 663,000 in the first quarter of 2018 and 514,000 in the prior quarter.

With that I will turn the call back to Bassam.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Ryan.

So we are entering the second quarter of 2019 focusing on growing our most profitable channels and a continuous and sustainable manner. It is important to note that our focus now is growing the channels producing the highest net margins even if the gross margins are lower and I will talk about each of the major six accomplishments that I touched upon in my introduction.

First, which I think is important. We are additional public financing from very well-known institutions and from that the reverse stock split would plan to uplist to an national exchange. So in January of this year, we announced that we had raised capital $3.17 million from a major institutional entity and then later in the quarter after receiving your approval which is the shareholder approval, a reverse stock split that was designed to help us attain the per share price we need to uplist to higher exchange.

Now that the reverse stock split has occurred, we are working on satisfying the additional requirements that will enable us to uplist which is mainly the stockholders equity. Second, we secured our second ANDA partner for our flagship FlutiCare that should allow us to increase the profitability of this product and expanded to certain overseas markets.

We announced this quarter that our partner ACON has received its long-awaited ANDA for the OTC version of the Fluticasone Propionate Nasal Spray that will help us to manufacture the product at a less extensive price, where the smaller acquires batch sizes and will provide us with the greater opportunity now to expand the sales of the product to an overseas market or markets and this is a very actually important point for the company, as we are working diligently now to expand where we can sell FlutiCare and specifically in the North American region.

Third, we added an additional OTC, ANDA approved product to our obtaining right to sell Minoxidil 5% foam shampoo for one men and women. This is the competitor of Rogaine and we announced in the first quarter, a relationship with Taro Pharmaceuticals that will provide us with the swag to sell the approved product under our own brand Regoxidine.

And that will be sold in two versions to man and woman in the United States. And we then pronounced this product in the second half of 2019.We currently expect this product to produce the sales and revenues that we have seen with our FlutiCare product so far.

Fourth, we focus our direct-to-consumer business on the higher profit driving channels in the United States and Canada, including growing our subscription base. As Ryan have mentioned, our subscription based continuously increase on quarter-per-quarter basis and this is something which is important for us as there is no marketing spend associated with the subscription revenue. The only cost to us is the cost of goods and the shipping.'

In the United States, we are focusing on moving away from some of the higher cost channels in the newspapers and magazines channel to other channels that have higher margin of returns. What do we mean by this? It means that we are moving into the channels that cost us less to acquire a customer and still be able to do our margins therefore allowing us a higher net profit on this sale.

In addition, we are increasing our efforts to sell into Canada. As we have a strong and large approved product pipeline and increase the number of products that we are selling there and have recently bought in a new partner as Ryan discussed, which we are seeing much higher MERs.

And I think this is an important point I would like to readdress here is that the numbers that we're seeing, the returns that we're seeing on each dollar we're spending in Canada are between $4 to $9 return on every dollar we spent depending on the product.

And this is very important for us because this is how we have very higher net margins that really goes towards covering our G&As, our expenses and move us to a cash flow and a profitable situation. One of our long term goals is to expand also into additional countries outside the United States and Canada, where we can mimic and realize such MERs and such returns.

Fifth, we decrease our reliance on the direct-to-consumer business by expanding our revenues form ae-commerce platform business. As you recall from our last investor call, the company was keen on derisking and our revenue source by not relying heavily on the direct-to-consumer, so now we were able to do that. This quarter we will continue to do that and it will see from our filings we did. We the e-commerce actually start of the business now is very significant proportion of our revenues.

So as Ryan has said, we acquired Supplement Hunt in the fourth quarter of 2018 and Prime Saving's club in the first quarter of this year. So while we work through the usual sec transfer issues of both e-commerce channels, we believe that both are well-positioned now to increase or to continue to increase their revenues in the next three quarters along with their profitability.

We are continually looking to expand our e-commerce business by finding and acquiring channels that will complement those that we currently maintain. As we mentioned in our last call, we are actually still moving and doing great progress into establishing our Asian platform which we expect will be ready in the near future.

Sixth, we have begun seeing an increase in revenues from our international distributors including the large purchase order we received from our partner Lavasta that we recently announced. And this is important for us to why because as you can see when we have those in - that come in, there is no marketing spend associated with this. This is only because of the product and so everything similar to the auto ships that we have this goes towards our bottom line to continue to add net revenues to cover our G&As and our expenses to move us to a cash flow positive situation and a profitable situation.

And we continue to work with our other international distributors and partners on increasing the number of products they are putting forth for regulatory approval and inventory for commercialization in those countries. Overall, we are very happy at the results that we have been able to achieve by not just growing the revenues but growing revenues in the most profitable manner, in the most profitable channels and keeping a strong cash balance on hand especially in the current economic and political situation and the increasing tariffs that are happening on a daily basis.

And for the remainder of 2019, we believe that we will increase the profitability of the company and we are currently projecting net revenues for the company for the year 2019 as between $26 million to $28 million in revenues for 2019. And this projection is based on our determination not to just increase the revenues to increase the revenues, but thus to increase the revenues and only the channels that are profitable and reach our cash flow and profitable situation. So the market should continue to see a steady increase in revenues quarter-over-quarter until we reach our goal of cash flow positive and profitability.

And with that, I would like to thank you all for your continued interest in the company and I look forward to speaking with you again. With that I will turn the call over to questions from our analysts. Andrea?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] And our first question will come from Beth Senko of Zacks. Please go ahead.

Beth Senko

Couple of quick questions, I mean overall it seems like you guys are doing what needs to be done which is I think great and the quarter is little confusing but I think we're headed in the right direction. Questions would be one, if we were to strip out Supplement Hunt and Prime sales or Prime Savings out of the quarter what is the revenues like, is that something you'd be willing to strip out for us?

Bassam Damaj

I am not sure we would strip that at this time because if we do that we would have to actually continue to disclose that. So we are combining all our online under one revenue section so.

Beth Senko

Okay, no I was just trying to see how the change in marketing I realized it's gradual but how that sort of affecting on a same-store basis but that's okay.

Bassam Damaj

We did disclose our marketing percent spend as Ryan said right so that gives you slight half of your going. And the whole goal of the company really is to spend less marketing on every dollar we bring in, and I think we have shown now that we are able to actually to do that and do it on a scalable level so.

Beth Senko

Sure, no absolutely what I was trying to do is try to look as close to apples-to-apples if I could on a rolling basis, but no it's fine. The second question, I hadn't considered the tariff issue for you all. Can you explain us a little bit on how much of the ATI or any of the key product items are coming in from China or it will be effected by the tariffs?

Bassam Damaj

So the - ahead of tariffs actually the cost of the products started to increase right because everybody was ordering in anticipation of the tariffs. So there was an increase in the cost actually ahead of the tariffs. And now that the tariffs kicked in so we are actually - our products are under the 25% tariffs, but again I mean the type of - the way it affects us is that we do have ingredients of certain products we have that comes from China.

We have our [indiscernible] that comes from China, our lens comes from China, our several of our bottles - most of our bottles actually for the product come from China. So the tariffs do affect us actually and that's why one of the reasons we had a lower gross margins actually is that as with every industry everybody is headed to start ordering ahead of the tariffs to save the 25% but the high demand resulted in a higher increase actually and the price ahead of even the tariffs.

So, with the tariffs kicking in anything we have in transit is not going to be affected right now so I would order as much as we can but we do have actually orders that now will be affected by the tariffs. And again 25% is difficult for a company to absorb so that will have to be - going into the price increases or less discounts that we give on some products.

Beth Senko

Yes, that was the point of the question was will it be a bit like when we started collecting sales tax a bit ahead of or - as they were into sales has the question on from every state, this is something that you think you can, you can push these higher costs to customers?

Bassam Damaj

So we don't believe we'll able to push all the cost to the customers. As we have seen when we started collecting sales tax we had to absorb actually some of the sales tax in order not to lose sales and this is a common in the industry in the pharma world, OTC world and so forth where you would have to give less discounts when people order in larger quantities but we will have to absorb actually a good chunk of the tariffs.

And this is why our guidance that Ryan gave is that as long as the tariffs stay there and the prices are high, we are going to see the same gross margins that we have absorbed in this quarter. This is the reality of the business in the United States right now and it's not unique or specific in order it's actually across all industries that this has taken place unfortunately.

Beth Senko

Yes, absolutely I agree. Last question you had spoken in previous calls a bit about looking into retail shop placement any updates there?

Bassam Damaj

Yes I mean so basically we do have - without giving much specifics most of the decisions taken in the retail place are around the October/November space time frame, right this is where all the retailers take their decisions into adding more products. So until we have those results we don't have much to report, but as soon as we have something believe we will be the first to put it out there and tell people to attend there.

So we have to wait until the reviews are completed before we know the answer but we are actually and in multiple retail stores with multiple products under review right now. And this was mainly due to the success we had with the some private programs that we have announced earlier.

Beth Senko

Exactly, but it will take a year until the stores release their planograms for next year?

Bassam Damaj

Yes, the planogram decisions will not be until October, November of this year and then they will decide on which planogram as most of them have two planograms as you know and then categories visible into and the first quarter 2020

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dr. Bassam Damaj for any closing remarks.

Bassam Damaj

Thank you, Andrea. Actually we have as usual we did receive several questions from our shareholders. So we will go through the questions and answer them as we can. So we've received several questions on the additional OTC ANDAs, the company has mentioned that once to add more OTC ANDAs and including the sales competitor OTC ANDA, can you tell us what is the status of negotiation?

So as I mentioned before, we are executing on our OTC ANDA strategy and our goal really is to increase our pipeline with OTC ANDAs that will allow us to be in niche therapeutic areas where there is less competition.

So we expect the market to hear from us on additional OTC ANDAs in the near future. I won't discuss them in details now. But definitely this is something that the market will be hearing from us on the new OTC ANDA coming out in our pipeline.

The other question, how exactly we are going to utilize the recently approved Novalere ANDA partner? I mean, again, our goal is really to utilize the lower price for FlutiCare that though our partner, to our advantage by selling this product with a better profit margins.

I mean you probably have seen on Amazon, we are the lowest price product. We are the second competitor out there behind Flonase. We are exceedingly world ranked and we ship an extensive number of units a day.

So with having a better pricing for us and better payment terms and that's of a smaller batch sizes will allow us to continue to be more competitive and hopefully continue to increase our ranking and big Flonase in those channels.

Also what will help us there is really pushing FlutiCare into additional markets, where we can expand geographically on sales of FlutiCare. So hopefully, the market will should look for from potentially good news on that front too.

The other question is that are we still on track to uplift to NASDAQ what is the anticipated date? I think we discussed that in our call. We have to satisfy all the requirements for NASDAQ uplifting. So we still have the stockholders equity to satisfy, which we are diligently working towards it to achieve it and hopefully that will be addressed when needed towards that.

The other question, are we beginning to shift focus from OTC drugs and less on supplements? Yes, our goal really is to sell more ANDA OTC products in the future, we believe that market is a much easier market to sell as you have a very clear indication from the FDA, very clear disease that you go after and a well-established market that we can go after and compete with a better pricing and branding with the originators or the brand name. So we're working to that goal as fast as we can.

The second question is in your vision how good our portfolio look into the three years? I mean, it's very hard to predict where or what the product portfolio would be in two to three years but I think from our end what we're looking really to add is add drugs that are in niche areas where there is less of competitor out there.

There is more of a net margin for us to go in there and compete with the current players on the market. I mean, first to bring in Minoxidil 5% Foam for Men and Women, I think was an example of how we look and evaluate what drugs we bring in. As you know, Rogaine dominates in the market but if you go into Amazon for example for the foam there are only two additional players out there and they are only in the men's foam.

So us coming up with the women's actually 5% foam to compete directly with Rogaine as we'll be the second player at lower price, we believe that we'll be able to do some serious actually market penetration in that area. So these are the type of things that we look for in order to before making the decision to bring in new OTC drug to our pipeline.

The sixth question, what is the market potential for our products in the Middle East and North Africa? So we believe the MENA market, which is the Middle East, North African market is a very good market that we would have a little competition with our products and I think we recently announced purchase order we received from a country like Algeria from our product Zestra for $180,000 speak to the size of the market and the potential of the product that we have in there, knowing that for example, Algeria is not a big market and the Middle East or North Africa but Saudi Arabia is the biggest market.

So we have received close to $200,000 first order for product like Zestra and that country, you can see the magnitude of the order that we expect to receive when the product that sold in Saudi Arabia and other countries.

So this is how we see the potential of the market, but we do believe that the actually the MENA regions will be a very significant source of revenue to us that will add really to the bottom line and cover more and more our G&A and expenses to move up to the cash flow and profitable situation.

The other question is related to the GlucoGorx Glucometer that we have that how are the sales going and knowing that the product is manufactured in China how are some of the affected by the tariffs that took effect last week?

So I think I address the tariff situation with my answers to best on the call but the GlucoGorx actually is really on track to doing extreme especially on Amazon if a few people that actually can see the ranking that's increasing of the product, the sales are increasing of the product. As a matter of fact we just placed another large order with our partner actually ACON four for more product really be the reviews and the performance of the product are doing extremely well.

We see this product actually going up in performance to be close towards FlutiCare is doing out there. And I think it is important here to pause and note that our marketing team is really is an expert in sales and marketing on those channels, especially on Amazon, where we know how to market products, how to position them versus the branding, the positioning, the pricing and I think between FlutiCare and GlucoGorx and I think [indiscernible] is following suite on those. We see that our products are reinstalling to be well ranked and the sales of those products are increasing steadily day after day.

And the next question is that, how is a piece selling in showcase in Canada? I am not going to go onto specifics of the sales of certain retailer that we have in Canada. What I can tell you that actually peace now is second to third product for us in Canada.

We are actually I think moving towards being top seller in its category in Canada from the number of units that we're doing on a daily basis for the product. And I think, once we put out our second quarter results, the market will see actually how good those products are doing extensively in Canada.

The other questions that I have as why aren't we using a dedicated IR agency? We do have an IR agency actually but in order for all the retail and shareholder questions-and-answers we actually have taken the decisions to directly actually answer those questions half for the shareholders on a one-to-one basis. I think if we really want to understand the sentiment of the market and the shareholders towards the company, we need to be talking to those shareholders directly to know their concerns, their questions and answers directly and I think you have seen how we have been doing this as we have been answering the questions directly and providing as much public information as we can on product.

And I think we will continue to do that as I believe - and for retail shareholder this the best strategy is listen directly to you from your mouth not through our agencies to be able to answer you properly and answer your question in a direct and best way.

And with that, I will conclude our call for the first quarter 2019. I would like to thank you for your support and I look forward to updating you on our next quarter of Q2, 2019. Thank you very much and have a great day

