Alamos Gold: Better Keep An Eye On This One

I recommend a long-term approach with accumulation on any weakness triggered either by temporary production setbacks or by the price of gold.

The company produced 125.3K Oz and sold 119.705K Oz in 1Q'19 at an AISC of $957 per ounce.

During the first quarter of 2019, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $156.1 million. Revenues were down 9.8% from the same quarter a year ago and down 4.3% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Alamos Gold (AGI) was created on February 21, 2003, as a result of the merger of Alamos Minerals and National Gold.

The mid-tier gold producer owns four operating gold mines in Canada (Northern Ontario) and Mexico (Sonora) with a production of 125.3K Oz in 1Q'19.

What I like the most with Alamos Gold is that it offers a simple business model, easy to follow for non-professionals, with substantial assets and potential for future growth.

It is generally this financial and technical profile that generates the best return for shareholders when you are lucky enough to invest by accumulation early in the game. Furthermore, the company is debt-free, which is a crucial element from an investor's long-term perspective.

The investment thesis is quite simple. I recommend a long-term approach with accumulation on any weakness triggered either by temporary production setbacks or by the price of gold. It is also essential to trade short term the stock using the gold volatility, and I believe it is reasonable to use about 30% of your position for this purpose.

Note: The company also owns development projects in Turkey (Kirazli, Agi Dagi, and Camyurt); in Manitoba, Canada, with Lynn Lake; and Mexico with the extension of Mulatos (La Yaqui, Cerro Pelon).

John McCluskey, the CEO, said in the conference call:

We have a strong start of the year, producing 125,300 ounce in gold in the first quarter, a significantly lower cost from 2018. All of our sites performed well, lead by Island Gold which achieved records for both quarterly production and free cash flow. Consolidated total cash cost was $732 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $957 per ounce were both better than budgeted and represented a 5% and 3% decrease from the fourth quarter respectively. We're expecting production in total cash costs to be in the similar range in the second quarter, followed by the further improvement in our cost in the second half of 2019. With a strong start to the year, we are well on-track to achieving our full year production and cost guidance.

Alamos Gold financial snapshot 1Q'19. The raw numbers

AGI 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ million 121.0 131.3 128.8 161.7 173.1 168.9 146.7 163.1 156.1 Quarterly Earnings $ million 0.1 2.4 28.8 -4.7 0.6 -8.9 7.2 -71.5 16.8 EBITDA $ million 35.9 21.5 51.4 48.1 60.6 51.9 41.7 -21.0 60.5 Profit Margin in % 0.08% 1.83% 22.36% 0 0.35% 0 4.91% 0 10.8% EPS (diluted) $ per share 0.00 0.01 0.09 -0.02 0.00 -0.02 0.02 -0.18 0.04 Cash from Operating Activities $ million 20.1 51.4 43.4 48.6 58.8 62.5 45.2 47.4 42.4 CapEx in $ 33.6 51.5 38.2 39.2 51.5 53.4 55.1 61.5 53.3 Free Cash Flow -13.5 -0.1 5.2 9.4 7.3 9.1 -9.9 -14.1 -10.9 Total Cash in $ million 495.2 150.4 167.7 236.6 243.2 244.1 230.4 213.8 190.8 (now 199.6 after the sale of royalty non-core-portfolio to Metalla in April) Total LT Debt in $ million 304.2 5.2 4.3 7.5 0 0 0 0 0 Dividend $/ share (semi-annual) 0.01 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.005 0.01 Shares Outstanding 323.3 302.8 303.9 340.6 392.4 389.6 394.6 390.5 394.2

Alamos Gold - Gold Production and balance sheet details

1 - Revenues and Trend. Revenues were $156.1 million in 1Q'19

During the first quarter of 2019, Alamos Gold generated revenues of $156.1 million. Revenues were down 9.8% from the same quarter a year ago and down 4.3% sequentially. AGI made a net income of $16.8 million, or $0.04 per share.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted net earnings of $10.3 million, or $0.03 per share. The results were in line with Wall Street expectations.

Note: On April 17, 2019, Alamos Gold sold its non-core royalty portfolio to Metalla Royalty & Streaming (OTCQX:MTAFF).

Metalla has issued to Alamos 8,219,009 common shares of the company for fifteen royalties.

The gold sold reached an average realized price of $1,304 per ounce.

2 - Free Cash Flow One crucial financial element that I always indicate in my analysis is the company free cash flow. The company is not performing well at this level and shows a loss for the last three quarters. CapEx has been high due to investment in new projects which should pay off later next year. CapEx will continue to be high in 2019 with the ramp-up of spending at Kirazli. Jamie Porter said in the conference call:

Capital spending totaled $53 million in the first quarter including $15 million of sustaining capital, $34 million of growth capital and $3 million of capitalized exploration. This was lower than budgeted with some spending at both Mulatos and Island Gold deferred into the second and third quarters of the year. Combined with ramp-up of spending at Kirazli, we expect higher capital spending in the next few quarters and maintain our full-year guidance of between $290 million to $315 million for the year.

AGI FCF is now minus $25.8 million yearly.

However, the company is still buying back shares, and I do not recommend it with FCF negative. The company bought back 2,565,752 shares at ~$4.14 in 1Q'19 and recently doubled the dividend to $0.04 per share yearly (Alamos Gold purchased 2.4 million shares at $4.07 in December).

AGI is not passing the FCF test, but we cannot consider it as a negative and the company said that it expects the transition to a period of strong free cash flow growth starting in the second half of 2020.

3 - No Net Debt and Liquidity of $581 million. Alamos Gold remains debt-free and total cash of $190.8 million at the end of the first quarter was down from $213.8 million at the end of December 2018.

4 - Gold production details. The company produced 125.3K Oz and sold 119.705K Oz in 1Q'19.

The company produced 125.3K Au Oz this quarter, down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year, and down 0.4% sequentially. Alamos Gold sold 119,705 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,304 per ounce.

Quick Production review per mine and per Quarter since 1Q'2018: 1 - Island Gold produced 35.6K Oz this quarter. The company said it met budgeted underground mining rates for the quarter while continuing to work on the lower mine expansion. Island Gold produced great numbers with higher grade and higher throughput, and the company is expecting even higher output with the Phase 2 and Phase 3 expansions coupled with the end of the 5% royalty that the company was paying since 2005 which is a saving of $10 million a year.

In the conference call:

The work on the lower mine expansion and the tie-in of the upper and lower mines remains on-track to be completed during the first half of 2020... Looking ahead, we expect to permit the Phase 2 expansion of the operations to 1,200 tons per day by the end of this year and are working on a study of how to best approach the Phase 3 expansion of the operation beyond 1,200 tons per day.

On May 9, 2019, Alamos Gold indicated a high-grade gold deposit at its Island Gold property, which is quite impressive.

2 - Mulatos produced 38.9K Oz and the total cash cost was $743 per ounce and mine site all sustaining costs $809 per ounce. Production was consistent with annual guidance.

3 - El Chanate produced 5.8K Oz.

4 - Young‐Davidson produced 45.0K Oz. Total cash cost of $839 per ounce and mine site all-in sustaining costs of $1,068 per ounce were higher than annual guidance due to planned lower grades.

5 - Kirazli mine project in Turkey is still on track.

Alamos Gold received the GSM permit for the Kirazli project and is ramping up full-scale construction until the end of the year.

Note: In September 2018, the Turkish government issued amendments to decree 32 that required to denominate specific service contracts in Turkish Lira.

John McCluskey said in the conference call:

we received the operating permit for Kirazli in March and now have all the major permits required to start our full-scale construction. We will be ramping up construction activities through the year and expect initial production at Kirazli in the latter part of 2020, contributing to the strong production and free cash flow growth in 2021.

Conclusion and Technical analysis (Short term)

Alamos Gold released its 1Q'19 results on May 1, 2019. Production was not very impressive this quarter but was still in line with expectations.

One positive, AISC is now at $957/Oz and is firmly decreasing sin 3Q'18.

It seems that the challenges encountered recently at Young-Davidson are just long forgotten memories and all is fine again.

Furthermore, the company is doubling the dividend to $0.04 per share yearly, this is a piece of good news for shareholders.

AGI is a reliable gold mid-tier company with an exciting pipeline of new midterm projects (Kirazli project in Turkey, for one, with expected annualized production to over 600K Oz per year). The company's balance sheet is good with no debt after repaying AGI high-yield notes in the first quarter of 2017.

At this stage of the game, AGI looks like a valid proxy for the precious metal. Thus, it is crucial to follow the gold price and take advantage of any weakness.

Technical Analysis

AGI is forming an ascending wedge pattern with line resistance at $5.50 which is a double top (I recommend selling about 20% of your position at this level unless the gold price trade above $1,335 per Oz) and line support at about $4.40 (I recommend accumulating at this level and below unless the gold price is turning very bearish).

On the negative side, the next lower support is about $3.80 but for the stock to reach this lower support or even lower, it would take some adverse events that are not likely at the moment.

