Astea International Inc. (ATEA) CEO Zack Bergreen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Zack Bergreen - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Rick Etskovitz - Chief Financial Officer

David Kanen - Kanen Wealth Management

Alan Densir - Private Investor

Zack Bergreen

Thank you. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2019 results. Following my overview, I will turn the call over to Rick Etskovitz, our Chief Financial Officer who will cover details of our financial results. We will then open the call for Q&A. We have just filed our 10-Q financial results with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this afternoon. It is available online via the SEC, Securities and Exchange Commission site and it is also available on our Investor Relations section of our company website.

Let me begin today by sharing that we have had a strong 2019 start with several new hosted customers added in the first quarter. As stated in the past, we deferred this revenue until the customers go live. However, our subscription revenue increased by nearly 50% over the first quarter of 2018. The reinvigorated efforts of our sales and marketing team have also contributed to the increased recurring revenue plus NOR numbers and as a percentage of overall revenues. This helped us deliver results on our commitment to transition to a SaaS or subscription revenue model hosted at our customers’ facilities. As we have mentioned before, we recognized that investors provide greater valuation rate to recurring revenue than any other forms of revenue. Accordingly, it is part of our strategic and corporate initiatives to sell only SaaS licenses either hosted by us or hosted at our customer site. We no longer be selling perpetual licenses to new customers.

Let me take this opportunity to highlight a few and notable organizations that we signed in this first quarter 2019. Our first customer is a telecommunication firm that provides wireless infrastructure engineering solution to the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. That deal was closed in a relatively short period only 4 months and other sales, that was closed in a relatively short time in Japan is the service provider that maintains nearly 300,000 parking systems. Another new notable customer is helping us to gain more market share in oil and gas industry, without operating location in North America and Canada, this customer offers both direct purchase and leased program for oil producers that seek reliable remote power for operating sites. And the last new customer I will highlight is the largest service provider for check processing equipment, bank branch per force and cash automation technology from financial institutions in the U.S. and Canada. These sale successes reflected significant style we are making in reinvigorating our sales and marketing driven culture.

Let me reiterate for the first quarter is typically slow in terms of new sales due to the budgetary constraint of our cost base at the beginning of new calendar year. Generally, most of their budgets for technology investment is not approved until later the year, so having closed several new clients in the first quarter is the result of our increased sales and marketing efforts. On that note, I would like to briefly mention some other success initiatives from our sales and marketing department. Our team recently attended the field service management conference in North America, Field Service Palm Springs. This trade show resulted in several new promising opportunities for us to pursue. I am proud to say that our sales pipeline is trending upwards and our sales and marketing teams continued to execute on successful business development activities.

In related news, while the adoption of our Alliance platform has increased one area that we needed to enhance in order to keep pace with our sales growth with our implementation partner network. On our last call, we have mentioned the two upcoming implementation partnerships. I am happy to report that both partnerships agreements have been successfully executed and you will see both press announcements soon. Our new implementation partner in EMEA is PricewaterhouseCoopers, a highly respected global consulting firm. Our partnership with PwC will enhance the scale velocity and geographic reach of the implementation and adoption of our Alliance Enterprise platform. PwC has the broad reach across Fortune 500 companies and will help us pursue new opportunities that may not have them visible to us previously. This partnership gives the field service industry the best of events by combining Astea’s best-of-breed solution with a best-in-class consulting firm to ensure that service providers will have the maximum value from their technology investments. The new implementation partner in North America is the well traded and well regarded global IT service provider with long history of strong experience in consulting technology outsourcing services. We will share the name in the near future.

Before I turn the call over to Rick for financial review, I will provide you on our continued increase investor community activities. As I mentioned in our last call, we ramped up our presence into strategic investor conferences across the country last year. We continued that momentum first quarter by attending two more events that we will – and we will be attending more events this quarter, including the LD Micro Conference in Los Angeles in early June followed by week later by the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston. We remained vigilant on our commitment to transform our approach on many fronts and most notably the sales and marketing. I am proud to report that our strong performance in the first quarter is evidence that our focused effort is starting to payoff.

With that I will turn the call over to Rick to make some additional closing – and I will make some additional closing comments after he finish his review. Go ahead, Rick.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, Zack. For the quarter ended March 31, 2019, Astea reported revenues of $6.6 million compared to revenues of $6.7 million for the same period in 2018. Net loss to shareholders for the quarter was $70,000 or $0.02 per share compared to a net loss to shareholders of $119,000 or $0.03 per share for the same period in 2018. Subscription revenue was $1.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, an increase of 48% over the same quarter in 2018. Total recurring revenue which consists of subscription revenue and maintenance revenue was $3.8 million, which comprised 57% of total revenue for the quarter. This compares to total recurring revenue of $3.5 million in the first quarter of 2018, which comprised 52% of total revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 compared to 0 for the same quarter last year. The decline in revenue for this quarter is fully attributable to professional services. As Zack stated a few minutes ago, this is a reflection of our plan the transition more of our low margin labor intensive work to those companies that are better equipped to provide this type of work. As a result, our gross profit margins improved from 33% last year to 34% this year. Most of the professional services work that was moved to the third-parties was in the Asia-Pacific region. We are actively pursuing increasing the amount of low margin services work to be outsourced as our goal continues to be to improve returns to our shareholders and to increase shareholder value. Included in our reported cost of sales is the non-cash charge for the amortization of capitalized software development. This cost is not directly related to licensed sales. If we eliminate this non-cash charge, our adjusted gross profit will be 44.5% compared to adjusted gross profit for the same quarter last year of 42.5%. This concludes my remarks and I will now turn the call back to Zack.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Rick. I am very proud of our team’s efforts thus far in 2019 and I am confident that the strong start we have had will help us achieve our strategic corporate goals for the rest of the year. I will remind you that we have some exiting product development initiatives that we will be announcing later this year which will give us additional revenue vectors that are synergistic to our focused market of field service management. And as we have stated, we are changing our business model to focus exclusively on subscription-based licenses going forward. This is already helping us to build our recurring revenue stream, which will enhance our financial strength and help us establish more credibility with respect to among investors community. As always, I thank you for continued support and I urge you to stay updated on our exciting news announcements later this year. Thank you for taking the time to attend today’s call. And now, I would like to have the operator open the call for questions.

And we can take our first question from David Kanen with Kanen Wealth Management. Your line is open.

David Kanen

Good afternoon guys and congratulations on the increasing profit and cash flow. The first question is related to new customers and new orders that occurred in the first quarter and I understand with SaaS model, you can’t recognize all of the revenues upfront, but could you give us some directional guidance or information on the total if annualized what those new first tier orders were in the quarter and how many new customers did you add during the quarter as well?

Zack Bergreen

We have normally announced it, provided information, so not that were [indiscernible] from you, but most of the new customers that we obtained this quarter were subscription customers. So at this time, I don’t have that information handy at that time.

David Kanen

Okay. And then on a different subject, I believe last quarter you spoke about potentially uplisting to the NASDAQ in the prepared remarks you spoke about your investor outreach activities, what is the potential timeframe at this point do you guys still see the benefit in an uplisting to the NASDAQ and what is the potential timeframe on that?

Zack Bergreen

Yes. We continuously look at various methods and ideas to enhance shareholder value. Certainly, uplisting to NASDAQ is one of them and we have discussed that extensively at various forms, including the last conference that you attended with us. Now, obviously many considerations that have to be kept in focus as part of these various strategies. We will continue to look at all of them. At the end the primary goal is to enhance shareholder value. So everything is under consideration. It is again a balance between maximizing shareholder value and avoiding unnecessary dilution to shareholders.

David Kanen

Okay. So what some of the alternatives would be to increasing shareholder value, one of them obviously would be an outright sale of the company, is that something that at this stage of your life you have been with the company for many years, would you entertain that? And given the recent transition to a SaaS model and the growth of your current revenue, what do you think would be a fair value. I have looked at software companies that some of them trade as low as 1.5x to 2x revenue depending on the mix of recurring and the gross margins and then some of them that are majority high margin recurring trade up to 10x, what do you think would be fair value for your company in your opinion and would you entertain an outright sale as a way to increase shareholder value?

Zack Bergreen

Well, look, I think we are not out there trying to make these assessments. I think we will evaluate any opportunity when they come about and we will certainly advise the outboards as the opportunities across our desk of merit and I will leave it at that. I think it would be pretty mature for me to enter into a speculative assessment of what I believe the value of the company is. And mind you that the company is very blessed with exceptional individuals that can carry the torch for many, many years going forward. This is a public company, yes, I am a shareholder as just as many of you are and I believe the company’s future is very bright and again, but all of us clearly recognize the importance of constantly focusing of executing and raising shareholder value.

David Kanen

Okay. Just one more question before I go back into queue, I mean the standout or the callout in the earnings report is the almost 50% growth in subscription revenue and then the margin impact overall to that, what do you think is a reasonable growth rate going forward obviously as it continues to get bigger, one would think that you would not be able to maintain that kind of a growth rate, what do you think is reasonable expectation this year for subscription revenue growth?

Rick Etskovitz

We expect overall subscription growth to be in the 40% range. We could exceed that. Usually if all the opportunities in the pipeline come to fruition, of course, to them have an impact this year, they have to occur within first half of this year [indiscernible] of the deferred revenue.

Zack Bergreen

Right. But we also have a significant number of growth within our installed base with customers that started off with lower numbers, with clear plans to expand their deployments globally as they can roll them out. So based on what we know as well as the expectations for bringing in new customers, 35% to 40% growth that we think is an achievable rate this year.

David Kanen

Okay, thank you. Good luck.

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, David.

And we will take our next question from [indiscernible]. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, Zack and Rick. I have been a long-term shareholder since 2015 and I guess I was wondering what you guys feel like just the reasonable timetable for uplifting and last time we spoke when you guys were off, there is one suggestion I made to you that if you were to consider increasing the equity an option would be to evaluate a rights offering. Is that something you guys have thought more about?

Zack Bergreen

We certainly have looked at various options, certainly, rights offering. Look, I can tell you, I know that we have many long-term shareholders, who have constantly been looking for and constantly committed to a company for a very long period of time. I think it will be probably reasonable for us to put in place plans that will not cause any dilution if we and I want to emphasize the if we go through that relisting process. So, certainly, rights offering is something that we have looked at, certainly, a variety of other revenue recapitalizations being looked at and various other things. So, again, everything, we’re constantly looking at ways to enhance shareholder value. And yes, we recognized the benefit of NASDAQ, and yes, we recognized the likelihood of increased investors.

But keep in mind, just as a cautionary comment, if the uplifting is not executed properly without getting any technicalities at the moment and let’s assume the uplifting is done by the show, there are ways for shareholders just as a cycle, as an example, all of which decide to buy and hold the trading volume will not increase in any way and there won’t be any significant impact on the shares et cetera. So, whatever consideration is given, we have to factor in activities, trading activities on the shares as opposed to just going through the uplifting process.

Unidentified Analyst

Understand. Is there – I understand you do need to kind of increase the flow given I think they’re almost 30 or less than 3 dozen [ph] total shareholders right now and it’s closely held. So, but do you guys expect to have any kind of visibility into that or announcement in Q2, Q3 or are we looking at – what is the general timeframe that you guys are thinking about to make a decision with the Board and with everyone?

Zack Bergreen

Look, again, I don’t want to spend too much time on that particular topic. But we have I believe negative shareholder to the tune of 4 – negative 4, I believe, 4.2 shareholder equity. And to the minimum listing on NASDAQ is 5 million on a positive side. So, we have a swing of about 10 million that as a minimum raise so to speak and obviously that would not be adequate, because obviously, the recapitalization requires a fair bit of investment in auditing, legal and what have you and that may be to the tune of a million or more.

So, any raise will have to be in the north of 10 million, now, again, I don’t want to get into the specifics. And at 3.5 million, 3.6 million outstanding shares, let’s assume for discussion sake and again, please, I’m just doing examples without any specifics at, let’s say, 12 million raise would be 2 million shares, that we have very significant dilution for all shareholders. So, all these factors are taking into consideration and has to be looked at very carefully and a particular posture. So, there are many factors here. We understand the mechanics very well how to go about it, so it’s just the factors that we have to consider.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. The only other question I had is, when I visited you guys back in 2015 met with Rick, one of the suggestions I had was, if it’s possible for you to report the ARR, annualized recurring revenue run rate. This would be very helpful I think for SaaS investors and your other shareholders to understand the lift in the recurring revenue, as well as the churn in some of the other KPIs, and you guys have done a great job with this transition. So, we’re very supportive of it and look forward to the next few years?

Rick Etskovitz

Thank you, Phil. I think I appreciate your suggestion and we will try to report that in the future going forward.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Phil.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

And we will take our next question from Private Investor, Alan Densir. Your line is open.

Alan Densir

Hey, gentlemen, how are you doing?

Rick Etskovitz

Good.

Zack Bergreen

We’re doing good.

Alan Densir

It’s been a while, but I was a people guy and I was thrilled to hear that you’re going to Boston and you’re going to meet with some folks and people’s great organization, I hope you garner some support there. So, good luck with that, but what I wanted to make a comment about was the goal of increasing shareholder value, the best way to do that the way I sense that you can best achieve that frankly is very simple, get yourself to the point where you’re doing $30 million annually and start quarterly producing after-tax profit, all we need is another $70,000 and we’re profitable. So, whether that’s the second quarter, third quarter, fourth quarter going forward I sense that we’re on track for that, and I just hope that you have the same sense that I do about that? Thank you.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you, Alan. Look, I think clearly – I appreciate the $70,000 comment. But keep in mind that we are constantly investing and we can – we will continue to invest specifically in the sales and marketing. So, we have some great people that we’re adding to the team, some of them have already joined us and others who will be joining us shortly. And so we believe with the partnerships, the implementation of partners that is, and some of the other improvements we’ve made in the business clearly we will be spending a lot more time on the sales and marketing, sales execution and so on. And that’s combined with some additional technology we’ll be introducing, I think we are I believe very well positioned going forward. Rick, I don’t know –

Rick Etskovitz

Let me just add on to that, Alan, that as you know, we’re close to that $30 million revenue number. Whether or not we hit it this year is not – we’re not certain about in all likelihood we – I’m pretty confident that it will happen next year and that’s really just because of the timing of subscription revenue recognition. And we’re also very, very close to that profitability level, I do believe that there’ll be quarters this year, where there will be profitability if we maintain this trend that we’re on in terms of bringing in new business, I think that it will be very close to that for the full-year.

We were overall, as you said, just $70,000 loss to shareholders and while that’s a small amount, it’s not where we want to be. Our cash levels have improved in first quarter relative to the end of the year. Our debt levels were down versus the end of the year. So, cash management is extremely important to us and we’re focused on that. So, it’s a combination of investing in the business. We continue to invest in development. We’re not increasing our investment in development, but development is an important component of what we do. But we’re investing in those areas, where we think we’re going to get a greater return, which is add cash, had a couple times, this is in the sales and marketing, which we believe we’re starting to see the benefit from and we expect to see more of it throughout the year.

Alan Densir

Excellent. Thank you.

Zack Bergreen

Thank you everyone for joining us today. We really appreciate your time. Let’s all meet again in around August listing. See you then, all the best. Take care.

