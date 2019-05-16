Like Safe 8% Yields? Then You'll Love MPLX LP And Energy Transfer

But each also comes with certain risks, both industry and MLP specific, which could result in high volatility during future corrections and bear markets. Always practice good risk management and proper asset allocation for your individual needs.

Today, both are about 30% undervalued and likely to deliver long-term double-digit total returns (perhaps 15% to 20% over the next five to 10 years).

Energy Transfer and MPLX are two deeply hated income stocks that the market has punished with a five-year bear market. However, that price weakness is not justified by their fundamentals.

There's nothing like a safe sky-high yielding blue chip that lets you enjoy both generous and rising income. The only thing better is if those stocks are deeply undervalued.

Like many income investors, the goal of my retirement portfolio (where I keep 100% of my life savings) is to maximize safe and growing income, with no interest in yield traps (companies that are likely to have to cut their payouts).

This is why over my five years as an investment analysts/writer I've honed my analytical/risk models to focus on quality first and valuation (including yield) second.

Today all my retirement portfolio investments (and article recommendations) are based on my three-factor Sensei quality score, which looks at dividend safety, business model, and management quality. The 11 point scale classifies companies with 8 or higher scores as blue-chips, and 9 or higher as SWAN stocks (sleep well at night, a very high quality blue-chip).

I am only interested in buying level 8 or above quality dividend stocks (though at times I'll point out level 7 "dirty values" buys like Qualcomm was recently for more risk-tolerant investors because I consider the margin of safety high enough).

In this article, I wanted to highlight two deeply unpopular level 8 quality blue-chip MLPs, Energy Transfer LP (ET) and MPLX LP (MPLX), that the market is currently badly mispricing. That's based on their fundamentals, quality, and long-term growth outlook, which should allow them to deliver very generous, safe and growing income over time, in all economic, industry, and market environments.

Better yet, with ET and MPLX LP about 29% and 31% undervalued, respectively, both 8+% yielding blue-chips are likely to deliver long-term double-digit total returns (potentially up to 20% CAGR over the next five to 10 years). That means these MLP giants are potentially excellent buys today, for anyone comfortable with their risk profiles and who doesn't mind that they use a K-1 tax form.

Energy Transfer LP: Nothing Like the Energy Transfer Of The Past Few Years

First I need to address the concerns that many investors have about Energy Transfer's payout safety. That's courtesy of two stealth distribution cuts experienced by unitholders of its predecessor Energy Transfer Partners (both tied to mergers with other Energy Transfer run MLPs).

As Morningstar's Travis Miller explains, the old Energy Transfer Partners faced numerous liquidity concerns that made maintaining and growing its payout very challenging.

Energy Transfer Partners faced a high debt burden and a risk of cutting its distribution to fund Energy Transfer Equity's incentive distribution rights. The combination eliminates those concerns and allows the company to pursue growth investments." - Morningstar (emphasis added)

The completion of the merger of the two MLPs in October 2018 simplified Energy Transfer's corporate structure and eliminated its IDRs, lowered its cost of capital, and created one of the strongest distribution coverage ratios in the MLP industry.

(Source: Energy Transfer investor presentation)

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Energy Transfer, formerly Energy Transfer Equity, has never cut its distribution since its 2005 IPO. Kelcy Warren, the founder, and CEO of the MLP, directly owns over 40 million units paying him almost $50 million per year in tax-deferred distributions. According to Morningstar's Travis Miller, including indirect ownership via his stake in ET's general partner (which isn't publicly traded) Warren owns 31% of ET giving him an immense incentive to keep the payout rock solid during all industry/market/economic conditions.

The first thing I look at with any dividend stock is the safety of the payout. Some investors, who use Simply Safe Dividends' safety scores (they are super conservative and have predicted 98% of dividend cuts since 2015) are a bit concerned about ET's borderline safety rating.

Company Yield Distribution Coverage Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Energy Transfer 8.3% 2.07 56 (borderline safe = average safety) 4 (safe) 8 (Blue-Chip) Safe Level (for MLPs) NA 1.1 or higher 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, earnings release)

But there are two important things to note about that safety score. The first is that as Simply Safe itself explains, its issue with ET's distribution safety isn't due to a lack of stable cash flow coverage, but rather one debt metric in particular.

ET's current net debt-to-capital ratio is 60%, which is a reasonably safe level but is nearing the high side for MLPs and could leave ET with less flexibility to take on significantly more debt should the need arise." - Simply Safe Dividends (emphasis added)

According to CSI Marketing, the average debt/capital ratio for MLPs is currently 57%. Simply Safe's potential concern with ET's debt is likely based on concerns over how the company's financial flexibility will fair during a future recession when credit conditions are likely to tighten (see risk section). However, SSD (where I'm an analyst) doesn't consider the payout unsafe.

Overall, ET's dividend looks to be about as safe as the average company's. While ET is likely a source of reliable dividend income, conservative investors often prefer to have most of their portfolios invested in companies whose dividends appear safer than average." - Simply Safe Dividend emphasis added

Most likely Energy Transfer's biggest risks, in terms of access low-cost debt, would come from its BBB- credit rating, which the MLP is working hard to improve via long-term deleveraging.

That included a $4.21 billion debt exchange and $800 million in new preferred unit issuances in Q1 that were used to pay down debt, reduce interest costs, and extend its average debt duration (reducing long-term interest rate risk).

Company Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Energy Transfer 4.4 4.7 60% BBB- 5.0% Safe Level (for MLPs) 5.0 or below 2.5 or above 60% or below BBB- or higher below ROIC Industry Median 4.4 4.5 57% NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, management guidance, CSI marketing)

The MLP's actual balance sheet is strong by industry norms and its borrowing costs are 5.1%, which is reasonable given its returns on capital. In the future management says it will maintain a long-term leverage ratio of 4.0 to 4.5, far below the 5.0 credit rating agencies and bondholders consider safe. That would likely be enough to deliver it an upgraded BBB credit rating, and lower future costs of capital.

What's more, Energy Transfer's distributable cash flow or DCF, the MLP equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the payout, grew 39% in Q1 2019 (DCF/unit rose 34%). That was both due to the ET/ETE merger completed last year, as well as numerous growth projects coming online.

(Sources: earnings release, Motley Fool)

For the full year, management is guiding for $10.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA, representing about 12.5% YOY growth in cash flow (roughly four times the growth rate analysts expect for the S&P 500 this year).

In Q1 2019 ET, courtesy of its booming cash flow and a lack of distribution growth (due to management prioritizing deleveraging and self-funding growth) the distribution coverage ratio (DCF/distributions) hit a record high of 2.07. That means the MLP is paying out just 48% of DCF, one of the lowest payout ratios in the industry. In Q1 ET retained $856 million in cash flow to fund its $5 billion growth spending plan for the year.

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Four projects are currently slated for 2020 completion rounding out the committed backlog and ensuring at least 15% cash flow growth from today's levels by the end of next year.

ET had previously been guiding for $2.5 billion to $3 billion in annual retained cash flow (and a coverage ratio of just 1.8) and is now at a $3.4 billion retained cash flow run rate, enough to fully fund its future growth plans with virtually no debt (if it wanted to do that).

Given the number of new projects coming online by the end of 2019 and early 2020, Energy Transfer will have the financial flexibility to start raising its payout soon (Morningstar expects 6% annual distribution growth) or buying back its highly undervalued units (which have 16% DCF yields at a unit price of $15).

(Source: ET investor presentation)

Energy Transfer's massive network of midstream assets (86,000 miles of oil & gas gathering, storage, export, transportation, and NGL production facilities) is one of just three that serves all of America's largest oil & gas shale formations (and runs through 38 states).

(Source: ET investor presentation)

That vertically integrated network (which moves about 30% of all US oil & natural gas) gives it a highly diversified customer base, which when combined with long-term and mostly volume committed contracts creates an extremely stable and relatively commodity insensitive (about 88% of cash flow is fixed-fee based) cash flow to support the generous distribution.

ET's cash flow remained stable even after oil prices were more than cut in half during the second worst oil crash in the past 50 years (2014 to 2016).

(Source: ET investor presentation)

The legacy intrastate Texas pipeline system is the highest margin and widest moat business it has, with a virtual monopoly for most of Texas's largest shale formations (like the Eagle Ford and Permian Basin). 95% of that cash flow is under long-term volume committed contracts.

The MLP has steadily diversified into other opportunities to serve America's shale oil & gas renaissance. These newer projects tend to have shorter contracts and have more long-term commodity sensitivity in that when contracts are up for renewal their rates can be more variable and based on supply/demand which can fluctuate more than the regulated rates it enjoys in Texas.

However, in recent years the new assets have come to represent over 50% of cash flow and yet the MLP's adjusted EBITDA continues to remain stable even in the face of two 40+% oil crashes, indicating income investors likely have little to fear from the new contract structures it's pursuing.

Energy Transfer's growth in 2019 and 2020 is likely to be very strong, courtesy of that $5 billion growth backlog. But what about beyond 2020? Well here's what CFO Thomas Long told analysts at the Q1 conference call about the company's long-term growth potential.

We'll give guidance at least for 2020 later this year. But when you look at, I think you're probably at a run rate of -- the $3, maybe $3 billion to $4 billion, $4 billion just because of the share, scale and size of the company is probably a good run rate. But we'll update those and it could be a little bit lumpy as you know, we've been talking about LNG and stuff. So keep all that in mind as we look out, but I think that $3 to $4 range is probably a good number." - Thomas Long (emphasis added)

For context, roughly $3.5 billion in annual growth spending (all of it self-funded with zero equity issuances) would equate to a standard MLP five-year backlog of $17.5 billion. That would give ET the third largest growth backlog in the industry, behind only TC Energy (TRP), and Enbridge (ENB).

To fund that growth ET has $4.15 billion in liquidity under its revolving credit agreements as well as over $3 billion in annual retained cash flow it's generating each year.

Energy Transfer recently opened its first foreign office, in Beijing, part of its plan to expand its energy export business. The MLP already owns two facilities on the Gulf Coast with daily export capacity of almost 2 million barrels of oil and natural gas liquids.

In March 2018 ET formed a joint venture with China's Satellite Petrochemical Corp to built an ethane export terminal on the Gulf Coast, with the project expected to completed by the end of 2020.

More recently Energy Transfer announced a joint venture with Shell (RDS.B) to convert its Lake Charles liquefied natural gas or LNG import facility into an export terminal with an annual export capacity of 16.5 million tons of LNG. That project is expected to be complete in late 2024 or early 2025. This $3 billion project hasn't yet been approved (final decision expected next year) and thus isn't part of the official growth backlog.

(Source: Shell investor presentation)

The Lake Charles LNG facility is ET's way of profiting from the long-term growth in LNG demand, mostly from emerging markets such as India and China.

The growth backlog also includes expansions of the Permian Express pipeline, a Joint Venture with Exxon (XOM).

(Source: Ryastad Energy, RTLR S-1)

The Permian Basin is estimated by some analysts to be the largest oil formation ever discovered, potentially with almost 250 billion barrels worth of remaining recoverable oil and oil equivalents, with about half of that at sub $40 per barrel break-even costs.

(Source: EPD investor presentation)

That loan formation is expected to double production over the next five years, creating immense demand for new pipeline takeaway capacity (including to export facilities on the US Gulf Coast).

According to the US Energy Information Administration, America's oil exports are expected to grow through at least 2030, but possibly not peak until beyond 2040, with improved fracking tech and strong energy prices possibly allowing for up to 10 million bpd per day of exports.

Source: EIA

America's long-term energy boom is expected to require about $800 billion in new midstream infrastructure through 2035 alone, about 50% of that for oil, and 50% for gas/LNG/NGL.

(Source: KMI investor presentation)

Should the EIA's more bullish long-term estimates prove true, then through 2050 US midstream infrastructure needs will likely top $1 trillion, creating a decades-long growth runway for the midstream industry.

Energy Transfer, as one of the largest blue-chips in the industry, will be well situated to profit from that, resulting in potentially decades of generous, safe and eventually growing income that should result in strong double-digit total returns.

MPLX: Objectively Strong Fundamentals The Market Is Totally Ignoring

MPLX is one of my favorite high-yield MLPs, due to its great combination of safe sky-high yield (nearly 9% right now) and steady long-term payout growth (6% in 2019 and likely 5% long-term).

Company Yield Distribution Coverage Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) MPLX 8.6% 1.4 (including ANDX acquisition) 43 (borderline safe = average safety) 4 (safe) 8 (Blue-Chip) Safe Level (by industry) NA 1.1 or higher 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, earnings release)

Simply Safe's relatively low safety score for MPLX likely comes from its slightly high debt/capital ratio (64%). However, Andeavor Logistics's LP (ANDX) 54% debt/capital ratio means the acquisition will slightly lower this ratio, as will the MLP's self-funding business model over the long-term.

That's because on May 8th, MPLX announced it was buying ANDX in a $9 billion all-stock deal ($14 billion including debt). ANDX investors will get a 7% premium on price, an effective 27% distribution cut, and Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), the general partner of both MLPs, is accepting a 2% reduced price for its ANDX units in order to make the deal slightly accretive to MPLX's DCF/unit (by about $0.01).

Andeavor Logistics was part of the $23 billion acquisition MPC made in May 2018 when it bought refiner Andeavor, and it's long been expected that MPLX would eventually swallow up ANDX in a simplification transaction.

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

MPC has long had a history of being very generous to MPLX investors when it comes to structuring major acquisitions so as to benefit the MLP's investors (one of the reasons why I trust management).

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

When the deal closes in the second half of 2019 MPLX will be 63% owned by MPC, whose interests are closely aligned with retail investors (a safe and steadily rising distribution even in a recession).

Thanks to this deal MPLX's other pro-forma credit metrics all show a strong balance sheet which explains the BBB credit rating, which is superior to Energy Transfer's and thus results in 0.5% lower borrowing costs.

Company Debt/Adjusted EBITDA (post-ANDX acquisition) Interest Coverage Ratio Debt/Capital S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost MPLX 4.0 6.6 64% BBB 4.6% Safe Level (industry specific) 5.0 or below 2.5 or above 60% or below BBB- or higher below ROIC Industry Median 4.4 4.5 57% NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, management guidance, CSI marketing)

That low cost of debt is about three times lower than the returns on capital the MLP is pursuing via its organic growth investments.

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

All while pursuing a low-risk self-funding business model that has zero reliance on fickle equity markets to support its growth plans. The stock price could be cut in half and MPLX's ability to grow wouldn't be affected in the slightest.

Basically, I have little concern about MPLX or ET's balance sheet, which when combined with their investment grade credit ratings and self-funding business models (supported by strong coverage ratios) is why I consider them 4/5 safe dividend stocks.

More importantly, post-ANDX merger MPLX will be well situated to continue diversifying its operations, as it has since its 2012 IPO. That includes in the Permian super Basin, where it has no less than four growth avenues to pursue (including three oil pipelines and two gas ones serving that formation's thriving output in both).

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

MPLX is also planning on cashing in on US oil & gas exports. It currently has two export facilities with plans to build two more and expand the ones that are currently operating.

MPLX's fast growth continued in Q1, with 22% growth in both adjusted EBITDA and DCF/unit.

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

The MLPs growth plan is part of a long-term strategy to diversify away from purely serving MPC's logistics needs (the pipelines that supply the largest independent refiner in America) which currently represents 60% of MPLX's cash flow.

While high single customer concentration isn't good, keep in mind that all of those MPC contracts are long-term (5 to 10 year) with 100% volume commitments, representing very steady cash flow with a financially sound counterparty. This is largely what has allowed MPLX to raise its payout for 25 consecutive quarters (every quarter since its IPO).

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

Better yet, the logistics and storage business (which serves MPC) is thriving, with 11% growth in pipeline throughput fueling 12% growth in adjusted EBITDA (even excluding last year's huge drop downs).

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

And the gathering and processing segment, formerly MarkWest, is similarly seeing booming cash flow (up 15% YOY) courtesy of nearly 20% growth in gas and NGL fractionation volumes. As the largest midstream provider in the Marcellus/Utica shale (the second largest gas formations in North America) MPLX has a long and visible growth runway created by the decades-long expected growth in US gas production.

Source: EIA

The majority of that growth in gas production (which will be partially fueled by LNG demand growth) is expected to come from the Marcellus/Utica shale that MPLX dominates (its fractionators produce 55% of all NGLs out of those two formations).

(Source: MPLX merger presentation)

MPLX has a large number of organic growth projects planned for both its business segments, totaling $4.2 billion in 2019 and 2020 (plus now ANDX's organic growth projects). Better yet ANDX also brings plenty of great assets, including ones serving the Permian (where MPLX has just started to expand into) and the Bakken formation of North Dakota.

Andeavor Logistics Assets

(Source: Andeavor Logistics Investor presentation)

Andeavor had $3 billion in organic growth and Andeavor dropdowns planned but its high leverage, low unit price (12% cost of equity) and a coverage ratio of about 1.0 meant it was in a liquidity trap. MPLX, upon acquiring ANDX, will be able to execute on those growth opportunities with a cost of capital of just 4.6%.

MPLX has $2.8 billion in liquidity under its two revolving credit facilities (including a $1 billion one from MPC, once more showing the kind of support its sponsor gives it). There's also the $860 million in annual retained cash flow plus low-cost borrowing the MLP can tap to grow as quickly as management can secure contracts for profitable future projects.

The biggest short-term risk to MPLX prior to this acquisition announcement was what terms it would get for an ANDX buyout. MPC taking a 2% haircut in terms of the price it's getting for its stake in the smaller MLP shows just how shareholder friendly Marathon management is to MPLX investors.

With the final big acquisition now done, and MPLX's DCF/unit being virtually unaffected, that rock solid 1.4 coverage ratio and excellent 4.0 leverage ratio means MPLX's payout safety is intact and the payout is likely to grow for the foreseeable future.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

It won't be as fast as in recent years when steady MPC drow downs ($12 billion in 2017 and $8 billion last year) helped fuel incredible DCF growth at MPLX.

However, while 2020 distribution growth guidance isn't yet available, I fully expect 1 penny per quarter (6%) growth rates to continue for several years. Morningstar expects payout growth to accelerate to 9% over the long-term in 2020 and beyond. CEO Mike Hennigan told analysts at the Q1 conference call that the MLP's previous payout ratio growth guidance for 2019 is unchanged by the ANDX merger.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

That's likely because MPC's last guidance for MPLX + ANDX showed about 15% DCF/unit growth for 2020, which should easily support continued 6% payout growth. All while allowing the coverage ratio to climb steadily higher and the leverage ratio to fall under 4.0, possibly earning it an upgrade to a BBB+ credit rating (and to a level 9 SWAN stock status under my quality rating system).

And given that Factset Research reports the analyst consensus for five-year DCF/unit growth as 5% (which I consider reasonable given the growth prospects and strong access to low-cost capital) that likely makes MPLX a great long-term high-yield income growth investment.

One that should easily deliver strong double-digit total returns over the coming years from today's rock bottom valuation.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Incredible Bargains Plus Safe High-Yields Means Great Probability Of Double-Digit Total Returns

What determines my retirement portfolio buys and article recommendations is a dividend stock's total return potential, which is based on the safe yield, expected long-term cash flow growth, and the current valuation.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected DCF/Unit Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Energy Transfer 8.3% 3% to 6% 11.3% to 14.3% 13.4% to 22.6% MPLX 8.6% 5% 13.6% 16.2% to 20.2% S&P 500 1.9% 6.5% 8.4% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

Today MPLX and Energy Transfer are offering truly astonishing yields, but as I've clearly demonstrated, ones that are safe and likely to be sustained even during a recession.

In terms of long-term growth potential analyst estimates for Energy Transfer are about 5%, the same as MPLX. Those estimates might prove overly conservative given the huge demand for new infrastructure but I prefer to err on the side of conservatism. Even modest 5% long-term DCF/unit growth would still likely deliver about 14% long-term total returns, even assuming today's extremely low valuations persisted forever.

That kind of mid-double digit total return potential is far above the market's historical 9.1% CAGR and far better than the roughly 4% CAGR total returns most asset managers expect from the S&P 500 over the coming five to 10 years.

However, when we factor in valuation then Energy Transfer and MPLX become even more attractive high-yield opportunities, with the potential for up to about 20% CAGR five year total returns.

While there are many ways to value a stock, I consider three to be the most useful for income-paying blue-chips like these.

MLP Forward P/DCF 5-Year Average P/DCF DCF Growth Baked Into Price Expected Long-Term DCF Growth Energy Transfer 6.4 14.1 -0.7% 3% to 6% MPLX 8.3 12.5 0.3% 5% Industry Average 8.6 NA NA NA

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Benjamin Graham)

The first is forward P/DCF, the MLP equivalent of a forward PE ratio. The MLP bear market continues and the typical MLP trades at just 8.6 times forward cash flow. Any quality and growing income producing asset purchased at single digit cash multiples is generally a good investment.

But MPLX is trading at just 8.3 times cash flow (despite objectively higher than average quality management and a stronger balance sheet) while ET trades at truly mouth-watering 6.4 times DCF. Both multiples are far below their five-year averages, all of which occurred during the worst bear market in industry history.

Today that means both MLPs are trading at valuations that bake in virtually no long-term growth, which the last few quarters (and current growth plans) prove 100% false. This implies that both MLPs (and the entire industry) is set for significant future multiple expansion.

To estimate how much (and complete my valuation-adjusted total return model), I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 53 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Now many investors will correctly point out that the MLP business model has changed a lot over the past five years. Gone forever are the days of hyper payout growth replaced with self-funding business models and much lower leverage ratios. While that's true I'd also point out that a five-year average yield, which occurred entirely during a bear market, seems like a conservative estimate of where each stocks' yield can be expected to return.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (CAGR) Energy Transfer 8.3% 6.7% 19% 24% 2.1% to 4.4% MPLX 8.6% 6.2% 28% 38% 3.3% to 6.7%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

DYT estimates ET and MPLX are 19% and 28% undervalued, respectively. Even if it takes the market another five to 10 years to return to those reasonable fair value yields, that would still mean shares would likely appreciate about 4% to 5% faster than cash flow per unit over time.

But in case you think that the classic MLP business model breaking means DYT is invalid for this sector, let's consider one final valuation method, Morningstar's conservative three-stage discounted cash flow models. Morningstar analysts build these 100% fundamentals driven models using some of the most conservative growth assumptions on Wall Street (often lower than even management guidance).

If Morningstar says a stock is at fair value, it's generally undervalued and a good buy. If they say it's highly undervalued that usually means it's a screaming buy.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Potential Energy Transfer $14.78 $22 (medium uncertainty) none (stable trend) Standard (average to good) 33% (5-star valuation, very strong buy) 4.1% to 8.3% MPLX $30.60 $39.5 (low uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Standard (average to good) 23% (4-star valuation, strong buy) 2.6% to 5.2%

(Source: Morningstar)

Morningstar thinks that MPLX is overpaying for ANDX by about 19%, which is why it reduced its fair value estimate from $44 to $39.5. But even factoring in that, and ET's long-term DCF/unit growth of just 3% (as I said very low growth assumptions) Morningstar thinks that MPLX and ET are 23% and 33% undervalued, respectively.

When deciding on my official recommendations I average DYT and Morningstar's conservative estimates to minimize the chance of readers overpaying for any blue-chips. Thus I estimate that these stocks are

Energy Transfer: 29% undervalued

MPLX: 31% undervalued

Dividend Sensei Blue-Chip Valuation Scale

0% to 9% undervalued: buy

10% to 19% undervalued: strong buy

20% to 29% undervalued: very strong buy

30% or more undervalued: ultra strong buy

Under my blue-chip valuation score that makes Energy Transfer a very strong buy while MPLX is an ultra-strong buy.

Of course, that's only as part of a well-diversified and constructed portfolio and for income investors comfortable with each MLP's risk profile.

Risks To Consider

I can't stress enough how important good risk management is (sizing positions based on your risk tolerance and proper asset allocation) to long-term investing success. Long-term income growth investing depends both on selecting quality companies and being able to hold them during times of severe market volatility.

Because as Peter Lynch, the second greatest investor in history behind Buffett (29% CAGR total returns at Fidelity's Magellan Fund between 1977 and 1990) famously said

Some readers have the mistaken impression that my quality score classifications (especially the SWAN rating) imply a stock is impervious to sharp short-term declines, such as during the late 2018 correction.

(Source: Ycharts)

Let me be very clear that all dividend stocks, no matter the quality, can and eventually will suffer sharp and sometimes ferociously rapid declines. During the last correction (peak decline of 19.8% for the S&P 500, the worst correction in a decade) MLPs in general, and ET and MPLX, in particular, all fell hard and fast.

Where they undervalued at the time based on their objectively strong fundamentals and solid long-term growth outlook? You bet. But when the market is gripped by terror (in this case fears over a possible 2019 recession) none of that matters. As I like to say "in the short-term, the market's stupidity is infinite" which means that even deep value blue-chips can get a lot cheaper when panic grips Wall Street (investor sentiment hit a 10 year low in December).

While I have confidence in my analysis of these two MLPs, and the safety of their respective distributions, that doesn't mean that both might not become a lot more undervalued during a future correction or bear market.

Which is why only those comfortable with MLP risk profiles (including execution risk and high volatility often linked to volatile energy prices) and who don't mind using K-1 tax forms (increased tax complexity in exchange for deferred tax liability) should consider these stocks.

And even then only as part of a diversified and well-constructed portfolio that uses asset allocation that's appropriate for your individual needs and risk tolerance.

Here are my risk management rules of thumb, based on numerous market studies as well as consultations with a trusted colleague who has decades of experience as a mutual fund manager.

Most importantly of all, I need to point out that my expertise is in blue-chip dividend stocks, which is why that's what I write about (it's my circle of competence). However, all my recommendations are purely meant for the equity portion of your portfolio and NEVER as a bond alternative.

Bonds are a separate asset class which in the modern era (since 2000) of slower growth/lower inflation, have been generally countercyclical to stocks.

This means that a well-designed portfolio needs to balance the historical total return superiority of stocks with the lower volatility of bonds. Cash equivalents (such as T-bills) are what you need for meeting expenses during the market's inevitable downturns (such as retirees on the 4% rule). Bonds are what you use if you run out of cash and help reduce overall portfolio volatility. This allows you to sleep at night during corrections and avoid panic selling stocks. No matter how well stocks do over time, if you get scared out of them, your returns will suffer.

Since 1926 bonds have been far less volatile, experiencing their worst single-year decline in 1969, a mere 8% fall. In contrast, stocks can be over five times as volatile with their worst year being 1931's 43% market plunge. Granted that was part of the 90% peak market crash during the Great Depression, the worst in US market history.

Future stock market declines are not likely to be nearly as severe, but the point is that the superior market returns of stocks are meaningless if you can't hold them through an inevitable downturn.

Bonds and cash equivalents are meant to offer you a stable/appreciating asset that can be sold to fund living expenses (either planned or unplanned) during corrections/bear markets, and thus avoid becoming a forced seller of stocks at the worst possible times (such as at fire-sale prices during market panics).

Such panic selling, when combined with FOMO (fear of missing out) buying of overvalued stocks, is the primary reason that retail investor returns over the past 20 years have been so horrible, underperforming every asset class and even historically low inflation.

In contrast, a 60/40 stock/bond portfolio (the default recommendation for most conservative investors) almost matched the S&P 500's 5.6% CAGR total return and even a highly conservative 40/60 stock/bond portfolio did nearly as well.

The point is that anyone buying MPLX or ET needs to do so as part of an overall portfolio strategy, that fits their individual needs and risk tolerances.

What about individual company risks? The biggest potential worry I have for Energy Transfer (not large enough to break its thesis) is the low investment grade credit rating, which the MLP is working diligently to improve. While ET has no trouble access low-cost debt today, during times of financial market fear (such as corrections and recessions) that can change in a hurry.

(Source: Ycharts)

As you can see even BBB rated corporate bonds (which MPLX has but ET doesn't) can be highly volatile, with their risk premia (yields minus 10-year yields) spiking when credit markets become spooked.

BBB risk premia have averaged about 1% over the past decade, but during recessions, they tend to rise to about 3% and during the Financial Crisis, BBB rated bond yields hit double-digits.

This is a key reason why I only recommend or own MLPs with strong balance sheets and good access to low-cost fixed-rate bonds. While the next recession is likely to be mild (the usual 12 to 18 month 1% decline in GDP) and not a repeat of the Great Recession (almost a 5% decline in GDP) you want to make sure that any dividend stock you own isn't likely to face a liquidity trap due to credit markets tightening up.

Just how much of a risk is a recession right now?

(Source: New York Federal Reserve)

The bad news is that it's now the highest in 10 years, according to models by the Cleveland and New York Federal Reserves.

While 28% to 34% recession risk isn't necessarily a cause for alarm, it's important to point out two things. First, prior to the last three recessions, 12-month recession risk peaked at between 35% and 50%.

We're very close to those danger zones right now and the current escalating trade war, which Moody's Analytics estimates might reduce annual US GDP growth by about 1.8%, could be sufficient to put the US into a mild recession in 2020 or 2021.

And as Lipper Financial's Research makes clear, if the US experiences a recession, a bear market, while not 100% certain, is extremely likely. Since WWII no economic downturn has ever not caused a bear market, which tends to be about 13% more severe than the rare non-recessionary ones.

During a recession, energy prices can be expected to decline significantly. While both MPLX and Energy Transfer have diversified and long-term contracted cash flow streams, and the US shale industry is now far less leveraged than it was during the 2014-2016 oil crash (with breakeven costs about half as high) each MLP does have modest cash flow risk.

That's created by either spread differential businesses (which account for about 13% of ET's cash flow) or due to a lack of pure "take-or-pay" volume committed contracts MPLX has within most of its MarkWest segment.

The good news is that the high coverage ratios each MLP now enjoys are likely to make a distribution cut during a recession a low-probability event. However, it's highly likely that a hyper pessimistic market is going to worry a lot about MLP payout safety, given the high amount of distribution cuts the industry saw during the 2014-2016 oil crash.

That could create yields as high as 10% to 12% in both stocks, which is great for value-focused income investors but could be painful and scary for anyone who foolishly bought either of them as bond alternatives or becomes a forced seller due to financial necessity.

Due to the credit market fears during the next recession, I am waiting for Energy Transfer to earn an upgrade to BBB before I raise its quality rating to 9, earning it a SWAN designation.

What about MPLX risks? The biggest short-term one to consider is the possibility that Marathon Petroleum will possibly buy it out, should the current valuation persist too long.

Remember that MPLX's cash flow continues to grow steadily, despite what the flat to falling unit price might indicate. This creates an incentive for MPC to eventually buy it out in an all-stock deal, which would likely come with a 10% to 20% premium.

While that would mean a short-term pop for anyone buying right before such a deal were announced, it wouldn't be necessarily great news for any investors attracted to MPLX's safe, sky-high and steadily growing yield or whose cost basis was below the buyout price.

Marathon Petroleum: 4.2% yield and 10% long-term dividend growth expected

MPLX: 8.6% yield and about 5% long-term payout growth expected

Should MPC buy MPLX in a stock-based deal, the difference in yield is highly unlikely to be offset by the exchange ratio we get (a stealth payout cut). What's more, MPC's long-term dividend growth potential while much higher than MPLX's is still likely to create a slightly lower long-term total return potential.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

Personally, should MPC buyout my MPLX units (with 63% ownership retail investors can't stop a roll-up) I'd keep my shares of MPC, which I consider an excellent high-yield dividend growth blue-chip.

But we can't forget that any MPC buyout of MPLX would be a taxable event, resulting in potentially painful short-term tax implications. Any deferred tax liabilities would be triggered and is one reason that so many income investors have shied away from the MLP industry in recent years.

That's because depending on what your cost basis is, a buyout might lock in a loss AND lead to a one-time tax bill that could be significant.

Bottom Line: Today Is A Potentially Great Time To Add These Safe 8+% Yielding MLP Blue-Chips To Your Portfolio

Don't get me wrong, there is no such thing as "must own" dividend stocks that all income investors should buy. MPLX and Energy Transfer LP, while great deep value high-yield blue-chip options, are not right for everyone.

Some people hate K-1s with a passion (my best friend's accountant won't let him touch them). Others don't like that their unit prices (which have been in a bear market for five years) are so correlated with cyclical energy prices (despite their low cash flow sensitivity making this unjustified). And some investors just don't like anything connected to oil & gas, either out of moral objections or due to the need to own something that can be bought and held for several decades (the oil & gas age is likely to eventually end, though not for many years).

But assuming you're not one of those people, then today is a potentially excellent time to add Energy Transfer and MPLX to your diversified income portfolio. Both MLPs have strong cash-rich and commodity insensitive business models that, when combined with strong coverage ratios, good balance sheets, and low-risk self-funding business models, should ensure generous, safe and steadily rising distributions over time.

And as hard as it might be to believe after a five-year industry bear market, at some point Wall Street won't be able to ignore steadily rising cash flows and the long growth runway each MLP enjoys.

With both stocks about 30% undervalued, their combination of 8+% safe yields, plus about 5% long-term DCF/unit and payout growth, and significant valuation boosts should result in strong double-digit returns, potentially as high as 15% to 20% over the next five to 10 years.

This makes them some of my favorite high-yield blue-chip recommendations today and is also why I own both in my retirement portfolio, with plans to eventually increase my positions (when my sector concentration falls below 20%).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET, MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.