Boeing: Time To Board Cautiously

I added BA this morning, and I believe this valuation represents an opportunity where one could invest in the stock, despite potential for further drops.

While the stock price initially did not reach these levels, as of today, it has, making the thesis relevant once again.

In this article, we'll revisit Boeing (BA), a company I wrote about when the 737 MAX scandal came to light, in my article Should you be boarding Boeing?

Given the share price drop, I believe it's once again relevant to look at this company, now that we've received some numbers including effects from the crashes - and by numbers, I mean orders.

The expected/feared drops in orders, increased costs, and other variables have materialized, and I believe this represents a good time to check out this company once more and revisit the potential of investing in Boeing.

Boeing - Revisiting The Crash

Let's begin by stating that I believe everything I wrote in my earlier article regarding the company is still true regarding its long-term stability, strength as a company and overall profit potential. I believe my thesis for the company as a long-term dividend growth investment is intact.

We simply have more facts to look at, more data to take into consideration to try and come up with a reasonable valuation for this aviation company.

Let's start with some recent developments that could be considered relevant here.

Q1 Results

Q1 results were numbers I considered "lukewarm" due to lower BCA revenue, operating earnings, charges booked with software updates and related training, as well as increased costs to produce the aircraft.

The company's so-called "relentless commitment to safety and quality" is, of course, put into question, given revelations over the past few months. As I indicated in my earlier article, the company will have to work relentlessly to rebuild customer confidence, a process of years.

During that time, we may see more results like this.

And that drop is still "offset" by defense/service volumes. I do not consider this positive, but rather see where we might be if that offsetting variable had not materialized.

The focus on returning to service is admirable, but the fact remains that the company needs to face a whole host of lawsuits seeking damages for, in my opinion, justifiable loss of service from many companies, Norwegian (OTCPK:NWARF) and TUI (OTCPK:TUIFF) among them in Europe.

Despite this, let's not make the whole Q1 perception negative. The fact is, margins in Defense, Space & Security were up for the quarter, Boeing managed to capture new business (new 71 F/A-18 Super Hornets and other aircraft for various navies) and managed to grow Global Services by $600M for the quarter.

The company also has a more than substantial backlog to tap. Substantial isn't exactly the right term however - the backlog is valued at almost $500 Billion. 'Monumental' would probably be a better term here.

While short-term results may be down, and confidence/reliability perception of the company has taken a sledgehammer blow, the company is far from crippled or even hurt at this point.

Boeing has stumbled and will rise again.

Potential Damages From Lawsuits

At this point, I believe it an exercise in futility to try and assess the potential damages from all the incoming lawsuits aimed at Boeing from virtually every corner of the world.

Suffice to say, the people suing are shareholders, companies flying the planes, private customers and certain companies.

Boeing's screw-up, the loss of 350 lives can be called that, is costing Norwegian 15M SEK per day. TUI has taken a $200M+ hit from the grounding of the planes, and the company has explicitly warned Boeing that any further delay will push this up into $300-$400M, demanding clarity regarding the plane's future. (Source: CNN)

There are class action lawsuits, operator lawsuits - lawsuits all over the place for Boeing at this time. So apart from the $1B hit, and the other costs we may expect going forward, Boeing is also facing a more or less completely unknown cost in the form of at least 35 lawsuits (Source: Yahoo).

The impact from these is, I believe, impossible to guess at the moment, and must be calculated as a major risk in the stock prior to considering an investment.

The Thesis

Looking at a 6-year period, the share has finally entered a material fair value according to blended P/E value and currently trades at roughly ~22.

In my previous article, we forecasted annual returns of about ~12%. At this valuation, this has risen to over 17%. Now we're starting to see some real potential market-beating returns from a blue-chip dividend stock, and now is the time to ready and perhaps, depending on your view, even deploy some of that dry powder you have stored up.

Boeing at a 17% annual rate of return is in no way a bad deal. I believe the company's premium valuation, given all the advantages the company has that I mentioned in my initial article, still be intact (albeit a bit dented).

I believe the company's backlog and future innovation into widebody aviation and other products will make certain that the company's future growth remains at the very least at an expected, baseline level even with the troubles from the 737 MAX fiasco included in the calculation.

The main point is this, however.

My overall Boeing thesis has not changed. Nothing that has been put forward over the past few months has made me question my overall faith in the company's ability to generate profits over a long period of time.

The only thing we saw over the past 3 months was the value of actually waiting for a larger drop in the share price. 370/share was, in my view, not acceptable for this stock - nor was 350. But at 340 and below, or roughly around $340/share, we're starting to look at some appealing valuations.

At this valuation, I've gone ahead and increased my own exposure slightly. However...

Key Risks

While my thesis is intact, I believe the risk of the stock has increased. As such, I advise caution with regards to investing here, as I believe the stock may be headed for even lower territories. 330-340/share is a decent price for this company, but as the lawsuits start materializing more concretely, it's not at all unlikely that the share price, in reaction to these, may drop to levels of 330 and below. At such a time, it would, of course, be far better to invest.

Because we do not know the final extent or damages, if any, from such lawsuits, we can characterize these merely as risks. If I were prone to classifying risk on a 5-step scale, I would say that the risk in Boeing has increased from a solid 2 to a weak 3 at this time, with potential for true long-term growth and profit weakness due to a combination of lawsuit costs, lower orders, production costs, and other factors.

As a result, I now would recommend you to temper your position size even further. The main thing to watch for here going forward is when the companies suffering start claiming damages from Boeing, and what the size of these damages may be.

None of that, however, changes the fact that at ~340/share, The Boeing Company is a "BUY."

My recommendation

Boeing is a 'BUY' for me at a price of $330-$340/share representing a blended P/E of about ~21. I recommend sizing your position according to your risk tolerance and be aware of the risks evident to this aviation stock as a result of recent developments.

