Wall Street Breakfast: A Protracted Trade Dispute

More tariff talk

Some relief was seen yesterday as the Dow closed up another 116 points as multiple sources revealed that President Trump planned to postpone European auto tariffs by up to six months ahead of a Friday midnight deadline. Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Mnuchin said the U.S. was "close to an understanding" with Canada and Mexico on resolving steel and aluminum tariffs that were not resolved during negotiations over their new trade agreement. Key lawmakers have signaled they would not vote for USMCA unless the levies were removed.

13F filings

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) said it owned 483,300 shares of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as of March 31, a stake worth more than $900M based on the company's closing price on Wednesday of $1,871.15. Berkshire further increased its holdings of JPMorgan (JPM) and Red Hat (NYSE:RH), while reducing its bets on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC). Some of the highest-profile U.S. hedge funds, like Tiger Global and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW), also fell back in love with FAANGs in the first quarter, according to regulatory filings.

Walmart earnings on deck

The stakes are high for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) this morning as it reveals its battles for a piece of the e-commerce pie, with recent reports suggesting the company was making progress on this front as well as winning more share in grocery. Investors will also be watching out for guidance on the economy and consumer demand, as the threat from Chinese tariffs and resultant price increases loom large. Last year was a tough one for Walmart, with many worrying that the retail giant was paying too dearly for growth as it battled Amazon (AMZN).

Release date for Galaxy Fold?

According to Yonhap, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) is now testing the units with mobile carriers in South Korea after fixing several key issues. It has integrated the display's protective layer inside the screen to prevent people from tearing it off and has filled a gap near the hinge to avoid debris from getting inside the device and damaging components. Samsung had to eventually cancel all pre-orders of the device and postpone its launch, but Galaxy Fold is now set to hit the market in June.

E-cig stocks on watch

U.S. Federal Judge Paul Grimm has ordered the FDA to begin its review of e-cigarettes, calling the agency's delay "so extreme as to amount to an abdication of its statutory responsibilities." FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb - who departed last month - previously ruled that e-cig manufacturers would not have to submit their products for review until 2021, saying more time is needed to prepare for regulation. Separately, North Carolina's attorney general has announced the first state lawsuit against Juul (JUUL), which dominates the U.S. vaping market, saying, "we cannot allow another generation of young people to become addicted to nicotine."

Forex rigging fines

The financial industry has been hit with billions of euros in fines worldwide in the last decade for manipulating key benchmarks. This morning saw the latest penalties from EU antitrust regulators, which fined Barclays (NYSE:BCS), Citigroup (NYSE:C), JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM), Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MUFG) and Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) a total of €1.07B for rigging the spot foreign exchange market for 11 currencies. Swiss peer UBS (NYSE:UBS) was not penalized as it alerted the two cartels to the European Commission.

Boeing targeted at 737 MAX hearing

The U.S. planemaker received some rough treatment yesterday at a hearing of the House aviation subcommittee, whose chairman said the FAA has a "credibility problem" with its safety certification of the 737 MAX. Acting FAA chief Dan Elwell expects Boeing (NYSE:BA) to submit a software fix in the "next week or so" and is concerned by its lengthy delay in disclosing the anomaly. He also said Boeing should not have waited 13 months to tell the FAA that it inadvertently made an alarm alerting pilots to a mismatch of flight data optional on the MAX, instead of standard as on earlier 737s.