Politics And The Markets 5/16/19

This article is an experiment. Let us know in the comments if you'd like us to continue it.

This is the forum for political discussion on Seeking Alpha. Please don't leave political comments on other articles or news, and please avoid personal insults!

Here's a brief summary of some of the day's political news stories with potential market impact. Please add stories we missed in a comment with a brief summary and a link.

Immigration: President Trump unveiled a "merit based system" for immigration that prioritizes high-skilled workers over those with family already in the country. It doesn't address the status of undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. The plan "stands little chance of advancing in Congress, where lawmakers of both parties have greeted it with skepticism" (WaPo).

Iran: President Trump Trump is not convinced the time is right to attack Iran, and is frustrated with Pompeo and Bolton for excessive belligerence given Trump's pledge to end costly foreign wars (WaPo). Trump made a statement saying he doesn't want war with Iran (NYT). Meanwhile, two U.S. warships entered the Persian Gulf without incident (U.S. Naval Institute), and a state-aligned Saudi newspaper is calling for "surgical" U.S. strikes in retaliation against alleged threats from Iran (Ynet).

China 1: Kraft Heinz, Adidas and Gap are among the Western firms entangled in China's clampdown on Muslims. Their supply chains run through Xinjiang, where China is cracking down on its largely Muslim population, requiring many residents to go through job-training programs that include political messaging (WSJ).



China 2: The Commerce Department's moves to restrict exports to Huawei may hit U.S. chip companies (WSJ).

Impeachment: President Trump, who is refusing to cooperate with more than 20 congressional investigations, instructed current and former aides Wednesday to ignore a House committee's request for documents. Chron: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told Democrats in a closed-door caucus meeting Wednesday morning to stick to their policy agenda ahead of the 2020 election rather than initiate impeachment proceedings. NYT: Pelosi suggested Thursday that House Democrats could always open an impeachment inquiry to pry free documents and testimony from stonewalling Trump administration officials.



Trump approval rating: The daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Thursday shows that 45% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Fifty-three percent (53%) disapprove. (Rasmussen Reports)



Financial well-being: 51% of working U.S. adults would need to access savings to cover necessities if they missed more than one paycheck. Workers respond to missing paychecks by using credit cards (47%), borrowing from friends or family (47%), selling or pawning something (41%), seeking a job in the "gig" economy (29%), withdrawing money from retirement accounts (27%), skipping payments on essential bills (24%), and taking a payday, auto or short-term loan (17%). (NORC)

Boris redux: Boris Johnson said he will run for the Conservative Party leadership. Theresa May has said she will resign once MPs back her Brexit deal, and the House of Commons votes on her Brexit bill early next month. (BBC)