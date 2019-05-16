Macquarie Infrastructure: Dividend Coverage Still Precarious

If we exclude everything relevant, the dividend is indeed very well covered.

The overall numbers are fine but we don't think they make a resounding bull case.

When we last covered Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC) we left with the message that

The dividend is still covered for 2019 but the coverage has dropped markedly. The stock has certainly lost some of its appeal here. It is still cheap on an FCF yield basis but in the sector itself, there are definitely better picks. We have had a few good trades on this one including the October 2018, $40 put sell in Wheel Of Fortune, where we made an annualized 34.62%. We will watching this one to see when to reissue a buy alert.

We would hardly call that a negative assessment but we did get to read a resoundingly positive one this morning. Readers interested in the other side of the story we are going to say, should check that out. Rida makes the case that MIC is throwing off tons of free cash flow and has low debt, and this will only get better down the line.

The Good

MIC started off the slide deck with a bang and you would think this was some technology company based on what they reported.

Source: MIC Q1-2019 Presentation

Just in case you were still in doubt if you should dump your FANG stocks for this, they hit you again with their free cash flow growth.

Source: MIC Q1-2019 Presentation

All their segments appeared to be firing on all cylinders as well and we could see a single weak spot. Their press release showed their payout ratio at 54% for the quarter.

The dividend represents a distribution of approximately 54% of the Adjusted Free Cash Flow from continuing operations generated in the quarter.

Source: MIC Q1-2019 Press Release

We too were woozy as we tried to recall the last time a 9.5% yielding stock had such a low payout ratio and were looking to get a second mortgage to buy some shares when we happened to dig a little deeper.

The Bad

The first thing that caught our attention was that if payout ratio was 54% for the quarter, why was it going all the way to 82% for the full year?

For the full year MIC expects to distribute approximately 82% of Adjusted Free Cash Flow as dividends.

Source: MIC Q1-2019 Press Release

Using some rough math on the numbers, it implies that payout ratio was going to blossom to close to 92% levels for the next three quarters. That is a big turnaround from the 54% levels. The key reason for this is that MIC is one of those rare companies that would choose to include a one-time payment into adjusted EBITDA (emphasis ours).

IMTT generated EBITDA of $104 million, up 33% compared with the first quarter in 2018 including receipt of a $39 million fee related to the termination of an agreement with the owner of a refinery at IMTT's terminal in St. Rose, LA. Excluding the refinery fee and associated storage and infrastructure revenue and normalizing for the timing of property tax payments, EBITDA generated by IMTT would have declined by 10%, as anticipated, compared with the first quarter of 2018, primarily as a result of the reduction in average capacity utilization to 82.5% from 88.1%, lower average storage rental rates and higher expenses. Approximately half of the decline was attributable to increased expenses, primarily property taxes. Average capacity utilization increased from 82.0% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is currently approximately 83.0%.

Source: MIC Q1-2019 Press Release

Excluding this $39 million one-time payment, we are back to a 91% payout ratio for the year. The adjusted number also excludes base management fees which are conveniently paid in shares.

Source: MIC Q1-2019 10-Q

If we assume about 800,000 shares will be issued over the course of the year (trailing four quarters is much higher), then we can put a price tag of about $33 million on this. That pushes up the coverage ratio to 100%.

The Ugly

We would also like readers to refocus their attention on a long-standing debate of what is growth and what is maintenance capex in the case of MIC. MIC here has classified just $10 million as maintenance capex for this quarter. On the other hand, "growth" capex is expected to approach $300 million for 2019.

We continuously evaluate opportunities to prudently deploy capital in acquisitions and growth projects, whether in our existing businesses or new lines of business. We expect to undertake a number of capital projects related to the repurposing and repositioning of certain assets at IMTT and the enhancement of the capabilities of the businesses in our other segments. We estimate that the majority of our 2019 growth capital expenditures will be made in support of IMTT. In total, we expect to deploy $275 million to $300 million of growth capital during 2019.

To make it easy for readers to visualize, we have put the adjusted EBITDA for the last three years for this segment (IMTT).

Source: Author's calculations

So a simple question for our readers, if in 2021, IMTT's EBITDA hits the same level as that in 2017 and we got there by spending $475 million of cumulative "growth" capex, would you call that "growth" capex or "maintenance" capex?

We did not pull that number out of thin air by the way. MIC themselves identified this in their 2018 presentation.

Source: MIC Q1-2018 Presentation

Currently, MIC is spending at least $120 million a year to get EBITDA back to old levels. We are torn as to how to allocate this amount but we think at least half should be considered in maintenance capex. We want to make it clear that this is our version of what we think is "real." True draconian style treatment might allocate the entire amount, while Bambi may go with what the company said.

Source: Author's calculations

Even removing the additional true maintenance capex, or what we would like to call the Bambi version, we are still at a 99% payout ratio.

Source: Author's calculations in consultation with Bambi

Conclusion

So on a cash basis, the dividend is "covered" for the year. But by year-end, MIC will have put a lot of money to work in getting IMTT numbers back up and increasing its debt back to 4.25X. MIC's debt was downgraded in the quarter, although we, like management expect this to have no immediate impact.

I also wanted to mention the action taken by Standard & Poor's on March 16, in part as a result of a change in evaluation methodology, S&P elected to reduce its issuer credit rating for MIC from BBB-minus negative outlook to BB-plus stable outlook. As we noted in our press release at the time, the action is not expected to have any impact on the performance and prospects of the company. There are no covenants in any of the debt facilities across MIC or its operating businesses were affected nor does it result in any changes in the cost of those facilities.

However, it will make them cap their debt to EBITDA levels at year-end levels and we will have to see where they guide for next year. Overall the shares are on the slightly cheap side but there are definitely better choices within the midstream space than MIC.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD