Occidental's Big Mistake: Overpaying For Resources In An Age Of Energy Abundance

Meantime, Chevron walks away a stronger company with its financial discipline firmly intact (and a $1 billion break-up fee that will be used to buy back shares).

OXY's stock has been on a downward trend ever since it started bidding for Anadarko and is now trading at 12-year lows.

Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) stock has been heading lower ever since it started bidding for Anadarko Petroleum (APC). It's now trading at the same level it was back in May of 2007. Interestingly enough, so is Exxon Mobil (XOM). And for the same reason: overpaying for resources in an age of energy abundance (in Exxon's case, it was a $40 billion deal to buy XTO).

OXY should have realized that in an age of "no moat" energy investing (see my article Energy Companies' Big Problem? There's No Moat), it is a huge mistake to overpay for resources. As I pointed out in my "no moat" piece - instead of a handful of big companies dominating domestic energy production prior to the shale renaissance, there are now dozens and dozens of domestic E&P companies that are producing significant volumes of oil and gas.

The result, of course, is lower prices. NYMEX gas is currently trading around $2.60 and the CME futures strip show it will trade under $3 as far as the eye can see. Associated gas in the Permian Basin is so high, and pipeline exit capacity so constrained, that ConocoPhillips (COP) reported on its Q1 conference call that WAHA gas went severely negative during the quarter:

We're generally, I'd say in the first quarter of most of our gas was sold into Arizona and California market. So we didn't see why I type pricing. On the other hand – other side of that on the gas marketing side, we did benefit a good bit from Waha pricing as we were in the market some days with producers paying us, as much as $6 or $7 Mcf.

That is, Permian producers were paying COP $6-7/Mcf to take their gas production and ship it out of the region. Note that Conoco - which has a large gas marketing business and sells much of its regional gas production into Arizona and California - is not much exposed to WAHA pricing. That is one reason COP's average realized price for Q1 ($50.59/boe) was so much higher as compared to companies like EOG Resources (EOG) ($39.56/boe) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) ($37.84/boe). The other, of course, is that COP's production profile is 75% levered to Brent instead of WTI.

Going forward, things aren't a whole lot better on the oil front. Domestic E&P companies are fully aware the oil price recovery they are currently enjoying is because both Saudi Arabia and Russia decided to cut back production in order to get the price up and to allow U.S. exports to elbow their way into the global oil market.

But even that may not work much longer because in the 2H of this year multiple Permian-to-Gulf Coast oil pipelines will go in-service - including Phillips 66's (PSX) 900,000 bpd Gray Oak pipeline - that will greatly enhance pipeline exit capacity out of the play. This is happening just as two heavyweights - Chevron (CVX) and Exxon - are now in "manufacturing mode" in the Permian and will be significantly ramping up production. Will Russia and Saudi Arabia continue to allow the US to pick up more global market share? Again, there is an abundance of supply.

Overpaying For Resources: A Recipe For Disaster

So as we have seen over the past few years, the price of natural gas has been decimated and the price of oil is dependent on the actions of other nation states to cut production. This is exactly what you would expect in an age of energy abundance and the "no moat" energy sector that enables any company with easy access to money and shale drilling technology can punch a hole, drill a well, and produce hydrocarbons.

The worst mistake a company can make in this environment is to overpay for resources. And OXY had a perfect example to learn from the Exxon deal for XTO. After years of spending tens of billion dollars on share buybacks, most of those shares were reissued in Exxon's $40 billion deal to buy XTO. And then the bottom dropped out of the price of gas. The XTO assets were not even able to pay the dividend obligation on the re-issued XOM shares. As a result, Exxon's stock today trades below where it was 10 years ago.

Similarly, OXY's stock is now trading below where it was 12 years ago. Why do I say OXY overpaid? Rather than go into an in-depth analysis of APC's reserves report (which many might argue is absolutely necessary), just consider that APC came to an agreement to sell out to Chevron for $33 billion. Now one would assume that Anadarko's CEO and Board of Directors did do an in-depth analysis of the reserves report. Some may disagree considering Anadarko's BOD decided to greatly increase the CEO's compensation should a buyout happen, and they may have a good point. But that's a separate issue and, still, the agreed upon price was $33 billion.

Then OXY comes along and bids ~$38 billion for Anadarko (~15% more than Chevron). If you tack on the $1 billion break-up fee that APC has to pay Chevron (and that OXY can't keep...), the bid was ~18% higher than Chevron's.

Even worse, OXY - in a hurry to get financing in place - made a $10 billion deal whereby Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) will:

Receive 100,000 shares of Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock with a liquidation value of $100,000 per share.

Receive a warrant to purchase up to 80.0 million shares of Occidental common stock at an exercise price of $62.50 per share.

Receive an 8% annual dividend on the preferred stock (or with respect to dividends that are accrued and unpaid, 9%).

So not only did OXY pay significantly more than Chevron was willing to pay (and that APC was willing to take), they took on some very expensive debt AND created what is in effect a new and separate class of stock just for Berkshire Hathaway. Wow.

Now, some analysts made a big deal out of the fact that OXY was able to make an $8.8 billion deal to sell APC's African assets to Total (TOT). That will certainly help OXY's balance sheet. However, consider that Chevron has much more experience in building and operating LNG assets than either OXY or APC and likely had a very good idea of what APC's African assets were worth - whether by monetizing the asset by selling it, or, by participating in the LNG project itself.

Summary And Conclusion

As a result of the big Anadarko deal, OXY's stock is weakening and Chevron's stock strengthening. Those who say Chevron "lost" in the deal obviously don't understand that Chevron - with a market cap of $232 billion, more than 5x that of OXY - could have easily "won" the bidding war for APC had it chose to do so. But, as Chevron CEO Michael Wirth said in the "bowing out" press release:

Winning in any environment doesn’t mean winning at any cost. Cost and capital discipline always matter, and we will not dilute our returns or erode value for our shareholders for the sake of doing a deal.

This quote echoed comments that ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance made at this week's Annual Meeting regarding Permian M&A:

The big corporate M&A that requires these very large premiums that we've seen here in the last month or so, those are very tough. Those are hard to do. Those are destructive to value. They're destructive to returns.

It's no coincidence that I own both Chevron and Conoco. Both are FCF-generating machines with WTI over $60. Both have excellent management teams that are pragmatic about the new age of energy abundance and are showing excellent capital discipline. And both will likely significantly outperform those companies that are not pragmatic about the age of energy abundance and are not disciplined (Exxon and OXY, just to name two).

Chevron is a BUY and I reiterate my $135 price target based on expectations for high quality earnings and massive FCF generation (not to mention the extra $1 billion in share buybacks due to the break-up fee). See my late 2018 Seeking Alpha article Chevron: A FCF Generating Machine In High Gear. Chevron's 4% dividend yield is very attractive considering the recent US/China trade "squabble" has the 10-year Treasury back under 2.5%.

Note that Chevron is now a "conviction buy" at Goldman Sachs with a $144 price target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.