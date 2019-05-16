Establishment Labs: Changes To A Key Scientific Disclosure Raise New Questions

As we detailed in our April 10, 2019 article, Establishment Labs (“ESTA” or the “Company”) claims to have superior safety outcomes for its breast implant products versus FDA peers as evidenced by a multitude of studies. As we discussed in our prior posting, one study is of particular importance – the “independent” three-year Dolan Park Hospital study led by one Dr. Marcos Sforza.

The “independence” of the Dolan Park study was important enough that the SEC specifically asked the Company in a letter dated June 6, 2018 (prior to the Company’s IPO) to “[t]ell us whether you commissioned this study for use in connection with this registration statement.”

In ESTA’s June 21, 2108 response to this question, they state they “did not commission the study and that it was an independent academic study conducted and published by Dr. Sforza and his institution” (emphasis added).

The study, which was published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal on September 17, 2017, carried a disclosure stating (emphasis added below):

"During the study period, Prof. Sforza declared no potential conflicts of interest with respect to the research, authorship, and publication of this article. In 2017 (after the study was completed and was submitted to this journal), Prof. Sforza accepted a position at Establishment Lab's Medical Advisory Board." -Source

As we wrote at length in our original article there were questions around Dr. Sforza’s claim to “no potential conflicts of interest” as he was, during the relevant study period, traveling extensively to promote ESTA’s product. Furthermore, the Dolan Park hospital had a contractual obligation with ESTA to “promote the use of the products” during a portion of the relevant study period. Additionally, our April 10 article documented the fact that Dr. Sforza received compensation in the form of options from ESTA prior to 2017.

On May 8, 2019 the Aesthetic Surgery Journal published a corrigendum to the September 17, 2017 article containing the original Dolan Park study. A corrigendum is printed to amend an author’s error (versus an erratum which would correct a publisher’s error). In this case the corrigendum amends the disclosure originally provided by Dr. Sforza as the lead author of the Dolan Park study. The corrigendum revises the study’s original disclosure to state:

“After Aesthetic Surgery Journal was alerted to July 13 and 16, 2018 Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. correspondence with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the author's disclosures have now been amended by the editor, to wit: Dr. Sforza serves as coordinator of the Medical Advisory Board, has a consulting agreement with Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc., is a US clinical trial investigator, has received an option grant in September 2016 for 36,953 Class A Ordinary Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc., and the author's institution on April 17, 2014 entered into a Supply Agreement with Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc.”

The language which is not included in the corrigendum is as telling as what was added. The revised disclosure no longer states that Dr. Sforza had “no potential conflicts of interest” or anything similar to the same effect.

As far as we can discern “independence” is a surprisingly vague scientific and legal concept. Our approach is simply to state the facts and let the reader decide if the above corrigendum in the context of ESTA’s relationship with Dolan Park is indicative of an “independent study.”

Why is this relevant?

If, from a legal perspective, the Dolan Park clinic cannot be fairly represented as independent then ESTA’s S-1 IPO prospectus could have contained incorrect information. This could possibly raise issues under federal securities laws.

ESTA’s sky-high relative valuation and “story” rests upon the notion that its breast implant products are dramatically safer than U.S. FDA approved peers. In recent weeks bloggers and analysts have pushed the narrative that because of their safety and exclusive focus on smooth implants they are likely gain greater market share1. A closer look reveals potential conflicts of interest and a lack, in our opinion, of high integrity data which takes a comprehensive look at the safety of ESTA’s implants.

Putting aside legal and Wall Street concerns there is an obvious ethical and safety question looming. Tens of thousands of women are walking around today with ESTA implants in their bodies. Were the doctors that chose to use Motiva implants unduly influenced by the Aesthetic Surgery Journal article which carried an arguably incorrect and inaccurate disclosure?

1 These arguments often ignore the fact that ESTA’s major international competitors such as Allergan already carry smooth implant products which can be pushed through their deep and wide distribution networks. ESTA will be going up against serious competition for any market share gains. Furthermore, only 10% of implants in the U.S. are textured. There is unlikely to be a large vacuum in the U.S created by declining sales of textured implants. Such a vacuum is even less likely to exist by the time ESTA gains FDA approval, (assuming they gain such at all) in the estimated 2021 to 2022 timeframe. Talk of the FDA’s actions benefiting ESTA makes little to no sense as the Company is not in the U.S. and likely will not be for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are short ESTA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above content was written by Cannell Capital LLC. Cannell Capital LLC has sold but not yet purchased shares of Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. Cannell Capital LLC may buy or sell shares of Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc.in the future. Cannell Capital LLC does not own shares of any competitor of Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc. This report is provided for informational purposes only. Any implied recommendation as to whether these shares should be sold or bought is explicitly withheld. Caveat emptor.