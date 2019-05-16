Jinko Solar's Secondary And First-Quarter Earnings Should Be Buying Opportunities

Jinko Solar (JKS) just announced a secondary for up to $75 million in stock and $85 million in convertible bonds. The proceeds will help pay for the $400 million in capital expenditures JKS plans to invest for 2019. Secondaries normally put pressure on the issuing stock and shares have lost ground. The company will also likely issue first quarter 2019 earnings in late May if historical earnings timetables hold.

What's interesting about Jinko Solar is its massive 200% rally from the lows on October 29, 2018 to $21.55 just five months later. Other than an oversold bounce, the sector outlook was not too promising after China decided to cut solar subsidies in June 2018. Solar module average selling prices (ASP) continued to drop to the low $.20s/watt, squeezing margins and pushing most in the industry into losses.

What most people missed was the unexpected strength in demand. The drop in solar project costs made its energy production cheaper than fossil fuels in regions of the world with adequate annual solar irradiance. Based on the $1.20/watt balance of system (BOS) selling price estimated by competitor Canadian Solar (CSIQ), 20-year levelized costs were brought down to $0.05/kwh or less assuming 1500 annual hours of solar irradiance (four hours a day average). This compares to $0.08/kwh to $0.25/kwh electricity rates for most of the industrialized world. In fact, I wrote about how solar was already at grid parity in 2012 when solar module prices were 4x higher than today's levels.

So what does this really mean? Solar manufacturers are no longer bound by governmental subsidies. Industry cost leaders are also able to capture share in a still growing market and remain profitable even despite razor-thin margins. This is how Jinko Solar was able to surprise most industry watchers by predicting their shipments would up to 15GW for 2019 from 11.4GW shipped in 2018. JKS did not have a particularly good year in 2018 but still was able to post annual profits of $59.1 million, or $1.52 in EPS.

What to expect for Q1 earnings report and beyond:

In Jinko Solar's secondary prospectus, first-quarter shipment expectations were raised to 3 to 3.05GW, up from 2.7 to 3GW estimated in their Q4 2018 earnings report. This puts first-quarter revenues at around $900 million and analysts will likely up the $855 million averages estimates if they are paying attention. This is the good news.

On the profit side, I do not see how analysts were able to come up with a profit of $0.09 EPS for first-quarter on just $855 million in revenues. If they raise estimates based on the prospectus guidance, first-quarter EPS estimates will likely go higher, potentially providing for a larger EPS miss.

There are several reasons for a potential first-quarter earnings miss:

• The first quarter is seasonally the weakness quarter, during which production is shut down for the Lunar New Year holiday. Lower production increases average production costs due to fixed equipment depreciation costs. Lower shipments also means higher operating costs as a percentage of revenue, since most operating costs outside of shipping/handling costs are fixed.

• The RMB gained on average 2.5% from fourth-quarter levels. Since Jinko Solar mostly exports to dollar/euro denominated currencies, a strong RMB equates to higher production costs relative to weaker selling prices once converted back to JKS's native currency.

• Weaker foreign currencies also put JKS's non-RMB-denominated assets (revenue payments in offshore accounts) at risk. Based on historical currency translation and hedging, they will likely post a net currency related loss below the operating line.

Jinko Solar is not as transparent as in the past on operating efficiencies so estimating quarterly EPS is no longer an exact science. This said, I find it difficult to estimate anything higher than a break even operating line outside of unexpected one time items. After factoring generally fixed net interest expenses and assuming no taxes based on a quarterly loss, JKS could post a GAAP loss of $20 million, or about $0.50 in EPS. This still could range widely due to potential subsidy income, subsidiary loss, and anything that isn't a neutral tax line. In any case, it's highly unlikely to be anything near the $0.09 in EPS profits currently estimated by analysts.

For the rest of the year, things should be much better. Production and shipments will ramp up, slightly lifting gross margins. Jinko Solar's efficiency improvements due to a higher blend of high efficiency products made possible by its capacity expansion and retrofitting of older production lines will also be a boost to margins. While currency rates are hard to predict, the current trade tensions between China and the US will likely weaken the RMB to JKS's benefit. So far in the second quarter the USD is already up almost 3% vs the RMB. Most important, solar module prices have remained firm so far this year while the higher-end products that Jinko Solar is concentrating more on have actually ticked up slightly in ASPs.

This means for the rest of the year, JKS will likely be able to post much better than the 2.2% operating margin it saw in the fourth quarter of 2018. As a result Jinko Solar will likely easily beat the $0.25 second-quarter EPS analysts are currently expecting. There are still a lot of moving factors and while I do expect JKS to badly miss first-quarter estimates, the full year 2019 estimates of $1.90 in EPS appear easily surpassable. This annual EPS estimate may explain in part JKS's massive rally in the past few months.

Trade Strategy:

I've covered the solar industry for a very long time, and one thing I have learned about solar stocks is to trade them and not invest in them. Some of the moving parts outlined above make their earnings (and losses) swing wildly, and as a result their stock movements usually mimic those results. The general rule is to buy the dips and sell the rips even if the news looks absolutely horrible and even if the earnings/valuations make the stock appear dirt cheap. If you follow and understand the industry, you can narrow the time factor by knowing when to avoid the sector and more important which companies to avoid completely (which is most solar companies). Jinko Solar, unlike most others, is a proven survivor and is highly leveraged to industry up cycles.

For JKS, which has been in a range of low teens to low 20s for the past several years, when to buy and when to sell appear straightforward. Yes, in times of panic JKS has periodically dropped below 10 and yes, during cyclical upsides JKS has rallied to the high 20s. But those have been the exceptions that traders should fade, not play into momentum. Even in their early high-growth phases, most solar stocks traded like cyclical stocks so now that they are more mature I would not expect any different.

The secondary should pressure JKS to perhaps retest recent lows of 16, which it has bounced off a few times so far in 2019. I would buy a 25% position at around 16. The 200-day moving average is at 14 so that is where I would buy another 25% position on a retest after breaking above this line for the first time in over a year in January. Any negative sell-off based on a first-quarter miss should be bought in my opinion, especially if shares test the 14 level.

What's interesting is solar stocks haven't really traded in correlation with the markets, even after trade tensions with China. I follow a lot of Chinese ADRs, and on days 95% of them tank due to China-related bad news, a lot of the time JKS shares (and other solar stocks) don't follow. This also means JKS might not rally on China good news, either, unless it's sector related. This said, I would not rule out some panic that could take JKS back to 10 and I would only add another 25% position at that level. The last 25% position would not kick in until a sky-is-falling drop below 8.

Trade Warning:

If you cannot stomach a potential drop from 16 to 8, JKS is not for you. This is a highly volatile stock and for this reason you should never be brave and go all in like a madman; the amount allocated to a JKS position should not exceed 4-5% of your overall portfolio. I obviously do not expect such a panic drop but after watching the sector for over a decade I wouldn't rule it out either.

However if you employed this averaging in strategy the last time JKS tanked in panic, a double could have been booked. I believe for some of the points I outlined above, there should be a slightly bullish tilt and the odds of it seeing low 20s is higher than for low teens. If both entries at 16 and 14 hit, and hopefully only those two, the target is $20.50, or a 36% gain on a half position.

Holding 16 even after a secondary and potential first-quarter earnings miss would indicate very strong positive momentum. In this scenario, I would raise the exit point to 22, or a 37% gain on this smaller quarter position.

The time frame is six to eight months since the news flow for the next couple quarters should be fairly positive. The worse-case scenario is the cycle ends early and APSs start dropping again. This would require investors to sit on JKS for four to six quarters and wait for the cycle to turn again. For those who like to buy into panic selling and don't mind waiting, a worse case might not actually be that bad then. I will post updates if events for the industry changes materially.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JKS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.