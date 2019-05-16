Sell Ollie's Bargain Outlet: Not A $100 Stock

Stock is now overvalued with current price implying aggressive assumptions out over the next decade that remain far from certain.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:OLLI) is a big box type discount retailer with a growing presence along the eastern and southern part of the United States. The company bills itself as "One of America's largest retailers of closeouts, excess inventory and salvage merchandise." The model has worked with revenue growth that has averaged 18% per year since 2014. Investors are drawn to the steady earnings growth and an optimistic company outlook.

The stock is up 370% since the IPO in 2015 and nearly 50% YTD 2019. My attention however turns to what I believe to be a stretched valuation at a market cap of $6.3 billion. I believe the stock is overvalued at the current price and not justified by perceived growth opportunities. This article highlights my bearish thesis for the stock including a simplified DCF model.

This article will explore the following points that make up my short thesis.

Expensive growth (extreme multiples/5% EPS growth 2019, 1% S-S-S)

Challenges of long-term growth (outlook for 950 stores/margin pressure)

Insider transactions all selling in 2019

Q1 earnings recap

Ollie's has an on overall solid financial position with no long-term debt on its balance sheet. Liquidity is strong represented by a current ratio of over 2x. The company released its fiscal Q4 2018 earnings on March 29. Ollie's reported EPS of $0.71, beating expectations by $0.02 while revenue of $394 million, up 10.4% y/y, was in line with consensus. The company noted the strong results for the year highlighted by an EBITDA margin expansion of 40bps to 14.8%.

Comments by management were overall bullish including the announcement of a $100 million authorized buyback program effective for up to a two-year term representing a relatively modest 1.5% of the current shares outstanding.

Our focus remains on our proven business model and the execution of our strategic initiatives, including the opening of our new distribution center in 2020, which further positions us to capitalize on the long runway of growth ahead. Based on our confidence in the business, consistently strong cash flow generation and ongoing commitment to driving shareholder value, we are excited to announce our first ever share repurchase program.

On the other hand, guidance for the 2019 fiscal year was slightly weaker than expected resulting in an initial negative trading reaction in the stock that was down as much as 5% on the report trading down to $82. The pullback was short-lived however as shares of OLLI rallied hard and is up approximately 20% in the past six weeks despite no new major development.

The company is looking for comparable sales growth of 1%-2%, which would be a decline compared to 4.2% last year. It's possible management is being conservative here for the short run but this level is reasonable for the long-term outlook. The EPS estimate between $2.10 and $2.15 was below the published consensus of $2.16. The sales guidance between $1.436 billion and $1.449 billion would be an increase of 16%.

The Bearish Case For OLLI

I don't believe the numbers here reconcile with the apparent exuberance in the current valuation that would otherwise suggest something of a disruptive revolution in the retail space. Ollie's has an interesting concept with an apparent loyal following of customers, but at the end of the day, this is a relatively straightforward brick and mortar retail business will well understood economics.

Valuation

The combination of trading-based valuation metrics is unjustified in my opinion. OLLI is an expensive and richly-priced stock any way you look at it.

Name Ticker P/E FWD P/E PEG P/B P/S Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings OLLI 47.4 45.1 9.1 6.5 5.2

OLLI trading multiples. Source: data by YCharts table by author

Based on estimates which are now in-line with guidance, EPS is only expected to grow 5% this year as the company is investing in a new distribution center. Looking out into 2020 and 2021, earnings growth around 19% in each of those years implies a current 3-year ahead P/E ratio of 33x, a level that hardly leaves room for error. Unlike a typical biotech or internet stock where these ratio levels would be more common, nothing in Ollie's business model suggests the possibility of a blowout in growth to justify these premiums.

Ollie's thinks it can grow its store count by ~650 units from its current 324 base. Playing around with the numbers, if the company continues the current pace of opening 40-50 stores per year. I estimate Ollie's could roughly double revenues in the next 5 years assuming it grows as a function of store count and comparable store sales growth.

A potential 950 store count in the future is ambitious. This of course relies on continued streamlined execution with no hiccups in brand momentum or distribution bottlenecks. Being bearish on the stock requires a more pessimistic outlook which is my base case.

Ollie's revenue bullish case forecast. Source. Author estimates

I model the future revenue above with a flat 2% comparable store sales growth. Ollie's current market cap of $6.1 billion would still be richly valued in the year 2023 at a then P/S of 2.5x. Expanding the model to consider free cash flow, FCF should generally grow linearly at flat margins with store count expansion. The company is now adding a new distribution facility to cover its planned ~345 stores this year, this implies each center can service about 150-200 stores which should be sufficient to cover growth for the next 5 years. Extrapolating the numbers, I find that free cash flow with the above estimates could reach $225 million in 2023 in a bullish-case scenario.

I can tell you now that you need aggressive assumptions to get a DCF to approach a fair value at the current share price of $100. The market is clearly extremely bullish on OLLI but I don't think the growth will play out as expected.

DCF

I'm presenting below what I believe to be the market implied bullish case for the stock. This simplified DCF suggests OLLI stock is priced for perfection under unrealistic expectations. Basically, I worked backwards to data-fit the current share price. If we assume the company can add 50 new stores per year and free cash flow grows relatively linearly, the company can approach recurring free cash flow near $400 million per year in the next decade. In this scenario, Ollie's would operate approximately 800 stores by 2028, on track to reach its goal of 950 stores by the mid-2030s. A discount rate of 9.0% and a long-term growth rate of 5.5%, would make the current share price of $97.5 nearly fully valued for the next decade of growth.

The market implied Bullish Case

OLLI bullish case DCF. Source. Author estimates

The bearish case simply requires you to be skeptical of these estimates. I think Ollie's will hit a roadblock to growth down the line based on its business model in a competitive landscape. If we consider a discount rate of 10% and long-term perpetual growth rate closer to 4% (still generous) with all the inputs as-is, the stock should only be worth ~$70. The following points outline why I don't see growth going as planned.

The Bearish Case

I disagree with the company claiming there is "tremendous white space" growth opportunity. There is nothing particularly unique with Ollie's business model; a number of publicly listed companies already offer similar discount big-box-retail concepts. Dollar General Corp. (DG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) may have different inventory but the extreme value idea is the same. Ollie's use a cartoonish type of brand marketing to stand out which may be fun and attractive but does not represent a competitive advantage in my opinion.

Compared to comparable retailers, Ollie's trades at a significant premium across most trading metrics particularly price to sales.

Ollie's could face difficulties sourcing the necessary "closeout, excess inventory, and salvaged merchandise" to adequately supply a much larger retail footprint. Anecdotally, right now, the company is able to secure a certain number of items at liquidation to offer in its stores and customers are attracted to these bargains. There may simply not be enough quantities of the same type of value items to fulfill 3x the current store count in a significantly larger operation. By definition excess inventory and salvaged merchandise should be relatively limited. Ollie's risks turning into just another Walmart Inc. (WMT), Target Corp. (TGT) or Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) competitor having to supplement its core inventory with more 'regular' consumer items to fill shelf space. The company right now excels in offering customers with "good stuff, cheap" but there may not be enough cheap-good stuff to go around where the company can effectively compete with much larger competitors.

Insiders are selling. All publicly disclosed insider transactions in 2019 have been sales. Of course, the typical explanation includes executives looking to diversify their wealth, purchase a new motor yacht, or pay for their children's education, etc., but the more cynical reason is simply that stock is clearly expensive. Regardless, the number of insider sales does not build confidence in purchasing the stock at this time.

Conclusion

While I am personally shorting shares of OLLI via puts, my recommendation to would be investors is to at least avoid OLLI at current price levels There is nothing to see here. The stock is priced for perfection and given the clear-cut nature of retail brick and mortar there is little reason to suggest a blowout over-performance of expectations. Upside should be limited by the business model economics and already high growth premium. The main risk to the short thesis is that the market remains irrational and continues to bid up the shares, but I wouldn't bet on it here.

