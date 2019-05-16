Manhattan Bridge Capital Deserves Some Attention

Slightly more than $50 million, that's how much Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) is worth on the stock market. This makes it one of the smallest companies I have ever looked at. The company is a New York based provider of real estate loans that has had a phenomenal growth story. The stock is a strong outperformer and deserves to be bought by traders who are bullish on financials.

Source: Annualreports.com

Not Spectacular, But It Works

Manhattan Bridge Capital is not an undervalued tech stock working on the next breakthrough app or technology. It's a lender in the New York metropolitan market. The company provides short-term secured financing to real estate investors in New York. The company charges higher-than-conventional rates and offers a faster approval. The loans the company offers are mostly between $300K and $600K.

The company's business model has been successful, thanks to above-average consistent return as well as low risks. The company performs rigorous due diligence while offering the possibility of a quick approval. The main focus is on the assets and cash flow and net worth of principal. The company has a conservative loan-to-value of 75% of the property value and up to 80% of construction costs.

Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital Investor Presentation

The loans have terms generally up to one year with an interest rate between 10% and 14%.

Over the past 12 years, the company has completed 740 transactions with accelerating momentum. In 2018, the company had revenues of $7.2 million, which are up from 5.9 million in 2017. Net income accelerated from $3.4 million in 2017 to $4.2 million in 2018. Since 2007, not one loan has gone into default even though some have been renewed or extended to avoid the premature sale or refinancing of the property. The long-term graph as seen below shows the powerful sales growth trend of the past few years which has caused net earnings to reach more than $4.2 million in 2018.

Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital Investor Presentation

In the most recent quarter (ending March 31, 2019), the company reported operating income growth of 14.4% to $1.12 million. The EPS result unfortunately was unchanged at $0.12, thanks to the higher number of shares outstanding. In the most recent quarter, we see that the share count rose from 8.1 million to 9.7 million.

Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital 10-Q

The share count has increased steadily since 2010 as total outstanding shares have roughly doubled since 2014.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, the company distributes 90% of its earnings to shareholders thanks to its REIT model. This allows the company to offer investors an 8% dividend yield while I am writing this. Personally, I am not interested because of the dividend yield only. Yes, an 8% yield is great, but I expect this company to cut dividends as soon as the housing market turns into a headwind instead of a profitable source to grow this business. The graph below might be one of the most important ones as it shows the correlation between the leading housing indicator building permits and the company's stock price.

Source: TradingView

Based on the current housing market, I think Manhattan Bridge Capital is not yet a full-blown buy. However, once the economy in general along with housing starts to bottom, we might get a very interesting buying opportunity along with a very juicy dividend yield.

With that said, I am on the sidelines. I am waiting for an economic bottom before I start adding cyclical stocks to my portfolio. When we get these bottom signs, I am looking forward to add some shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital to see if they rise to new highs. I think only a devastating housing decline will be able to damage this company's financials as it continues to be prone to the quality of its loans. Nonetheless, the ability to focus on quality loans will continue to benefit investors as long as housing sentiment remains at current levels. It needs a lot more than "some housing weakness" to do damage to this company.

Source: TradingView

However, note that I am not making the company a large part of my portfolio in a bottoming scenario. Even though the dividend yield is juicy, I prefer bigger, less volatile companies. Nonetheless, this company is a very interesting growth story that deserves some more attention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.