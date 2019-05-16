Sell Cato Corp.: Weak Brand Momentum With No Turnaround In Sight

The Cato Corp. (NYSE:CATO) is an apparel retailer with a network of 1,300 stores across the U.S. specializing in women's fashion. The company appears to be struggling with the changing landscape of brick-and-mortar retail; now reporting four consecutive years of not only declining sales, but also falling or flat same-store-sales. Beyond what can be blamed on outside forces, I see CATO as having weak brand momentum in a deteriorating operating environment. The weakness here is no secret, the stock is down 50% from its 52-week high and I see more downside ahead. This article highlights my bearish thesis for the stock and why investors should not fall for what I believe to be a classic value trap setup.

On the surface, CATO's headline financial metrics appear to suggest an intriguing investment opportunity. The balance sheet is stable with a cash position of $210 million and no debt. The current ratio at 2.6 implies there is no immediate liquidity concern. The company remains profitable and free cash flow positive although both have been trending lower. Valuation metrics including a P/E ratio of 11.2 and P/S ratio of 0.40 might have you think this is a bargain, but the more immediate concern is declining sales and weak outlook.

Fiscal 2018 revenues declined 2.3% following an 11% decline in 2017. CATO is losing customers and there is little to suggest they are coming back. The company was able to post a profit of $30.5 million in FY 2018 but as per the income statement below, this was driven by lower cost of goods sold which declined coincidentally by nearly the same amount. The profit for the year was simply based on inventory management. The EBITDA margin in 2018 of 6% was down from a 10-year average of 10%.

The numbers have actually deteriorated into 2019 with the company publishing monthly same-store sales updates in press releases that are reflected in the poor stock price performance this year. For the month of March, sales fell 10% while same-store sales for the month decreased 7% year over year. In April, somewhat of a misleading press release described same-store-sales as jumping 16% only to further explain that the figure was a result of the shift in the Easter holiday. The company said that sales for the quarter was down 3% while same-store sales are down 1% compared to last year. Full financial results will be released May 23.

Sales for the first quarter ended May 4, 2019 were $228.1 million, a 3% decrease from sales of $236.0 million for the first quarter ended May 5, 2018. Same-store sales for the first quarter decreased 1% compared to last year.

The company's response has been store closings totaling 60 in the past two years. Management expects to close another 50 in 2019, noting that they are closing the stores as the retail leases expire to minimize financial costs. The strategy along with limited investments has proven to be effective at maintaining cash flow, but is not sustainable in my opinion.

Analysis

If we consider that the closing of 50 stores in 2019 (net 38) out of 1300 currently represents about a 3% hit to revenues, and combine that with a 1% decline in same-store sales; I estimate revenues for 2019 are on track to fall at least 4%. Going out 2-3 years it becomes pure speculation how far revenues will decline and the impact to free cash flow. Considering tight working capital management, and stable margins; free cash flow could remain positive out through any forecast period under a scenario of a 'soft landing' in sales. The next concern turns to the dividend that currently yields +9.5% and represents an annual payout of $32 million representing a payout ratio above 100%. I think there is a risk of a cut given as its nearly above the minimum cost of equity. The rate actually appears sustainable in the near term but I'd bet a dividend cut will come sooner rather than later.

The problem is that there does not seem to be a sense of urgency with management simply content on keeping the current business afloat. Ideally investors should want to see bold leadership describe a vision for future growth with targeted investments possibly through a brand refresh/marketing campaign. Don't hold your breath.

I model a DCF based on revenue declining 4% on average for the each of the next 5 years than stabilizing at a decline of 2% into perpetuity. A discount rate of 9% implies a fair value of the share at $12.50 or about 10% downside. Of course, should the operational deterioration accelerate look for a much lower share price.

Conclusion

To be clear, this is not a train-wreck type of situation but more akin to a frog stuck in a slowly warming pot of water. The company could likely continue as-is for years continuously closing the poorest performing stores as the retail leases terminate. Negative growth and poor sentiment is not a good combination for equity investors. Same-store sales is likely the most important metric to monitor in this company.

The risk to the bearish thesis is that the company embarks on a growth renaissance. Considering the currently depressed valuation and retail footprint, CATO could also be an interesting acquisition target although there is no indication this is being discussed by any party. The stock remains highly speculative to both bulls and bears although my base case is that the risks are tilted to the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CATO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.