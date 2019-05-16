Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 5/14/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/14/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are picking up right on cue and will continue increasing into mid-May.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Unifi (UFI);

Kinder Morgan (KMI), and;

Coty (COTY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Targa Resources (TRGP);

NuStar Energy (NS);

Newmark (NMRK);

Inovalon (INOV);

ServiceMaster Global (SERV);

Papa John's International (PZZA);

PriceSmart (PSMT);

Okta (OKTA);

Motorola Solutions (MSI);

Carvana (CVNA);

BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI);

Arista Networks (ANET), and;

Axon Enterprise (AAXN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

UGI (UGI).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Harf Peter DIR Coty COTY B $54,493,528 2 Laubies Pierre CEO, DIR Coty COTY B $7,542,327 3 Kinder Richard D CB, DIR, BO Kinder Morgan KMI B $5,858,610 4 Hermance Frank S DIR UGI UGI B $5,410,480 5 Novo A S BO Milestone Pharmaceuticals MIST JB* $4,999,995 6 Gosin Barry M CEO Newmark NMRK B $4,328,086 7 Evans Robert B DIR Targa Resources TRGP JB* $2,025,037 8 Greehey William DIR NuStar Energy NS B $1,931,907 9 Dunleavy Keith R CEO, CB, BO Inovalon INOV B $1,836,955 10 Valueact DIR Unifi UFI B $1,060,450

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund DIR BioDelivery Sciences International BDSI JS* $9,000,000 2 Schnatter John H BO Papa John's International PZZA S $6,010,217 3 Huston Benjamin E COO Carvana CVNA AS $5,926,054 4 Jenkins Mark W CFO Carvana CVNA AS $5,923,520 5 Partovi Hadi DIR Axon Enterprise AAXN S $4,631,018 6 Brown Gregory Q CB, CEO Motorola Solutions MSI S $3,173,638 7 Race Charles O Okta OKTA AS $3,148,411 8 Duda Kenneth CTO, VP Arista Networks ANET AS $2,863,935 9 Wegner Mary Kay PR ServiceMaster Global SERV S $2,834,024 10 Bahrambeygui Sherry S DIR PriceSmart PSMT S $2,807,701

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UFI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.