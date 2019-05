Summary

Investors need to keep an eye on the oil market, which has the potential to be even more disruptive than the U.S.-China trade dispute, Brexit or other geopolitical crises.

The 20-month high in oil inventories should be bearish for oil, but prices are rising because the market weighs tension between the U.S. and Iran more than the current glut.

While short-term investors should be eyeing Brent crude oil futures, in the long-term, a Middle East conflict could ratchet up the price consumers pay at the pump.