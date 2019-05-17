DLH Holdings: Strong Performance Still Outweighs The Risks

Government contractor DLH Holdings (DLHC) has executed a hugely impressive turnaround:

But after rewarding the early improvements, investors in recent years have largely shrugged:

Admittedly, there are reasons why investors have shown caution toward more recent growth, which has continued into the first half of fiscal 2019 (ending September). FY18 results benefited from some apparent one-time revenues which may not repeat, creating tougher comparisons that impacted Q2 numbers released earlier this month. And a Supreme Court decision has put a key contract at risk.

That said, however, the risks seem priced in - and investors focused on the short- and long-term worries seem to be missing an attractive growth story. DLH EBITDA for fiscal 2019 is on pace to be roughly triple that of 2016 - yet the stock hasn't moved. Management is well-incentivized. Execution seems on point. The strategy is logical, and another M&A deal should follow the successful purchase of Danya back in 2016.

Of late, I've become increasingly bullish on DLHC, and took the opportunity to buy the dip in December. DLHC has bounced nicely since then - but I still see more upside ahead longer-term.

The Fundamental Case

For some time now, DLHC has looked cheap on a fundamental basis. The questions surrounding the stock stemmed more around whether growth would continue - and what the risk of a contract loss meant for DLH earnings and the DLHC share price.

But the quantitative case now looks particularly compelling. Earnings growth has continued with the share price relatively flat. Adding to that case, DLH has paid down the debt raised to fund the Danya acquisition: as the company pointed out in its Q2 presentation, net leverage went from 4.44x EBITDA at September 30, 2016 to a current zero.

Pro forma for Danya, DLHC traded at a bit over 10x EBITDA in early 2017. On a trailing twelve-month basis, the multiple now is below 6x. TTM P/E is below 13x. Free cash flow is even more impressive, owing in part to a capital-light model (DLH's first half capex was $4,000 - four thousand dollars - per the 10-Q). P/FCF on a trailing twelve-month basis is under 5x. There's some help in that free cash flow figure from NOL carryforward utilization and working capital, but even normalizing for both P/FCF is in the 8x range.

What's interesting about the fundamental profile of DLHC in this market is that it looks like a cyclical stock. The multiples certainly match those of housing plays, for instance. And like a number of cyclicals, it seems the market isn't giving credit for near-term performance, but instead remaining laser-focused on mid- to long-term risk. DLH grew revenue 15% in fiscal 2018 - and another 4.5% in the first six months of FY19. Operating income increased 32% last year and an impressive 46% YTD, thanks to both gross margin expansion and SG&A deleverage.

There appears to be some help from the stock price in Q1 FY19 SG&A, which decline on an absolute basis year-over-year was attributed in the 10-Q to lower share-based compensation. Still, fundamentally, DLH is performing exceedingly well - and seemingly doing everything right. Yet the market is valuing the stock as if earnings are at or approaching a peak - which in turn requires that the risks facing the company actually come to fruition.

As will be discussed shortly, that may indeed be the case. But there are more growth drivers on the way as well. DLH management has consistently talked of plans for another acquisition, and on the Q2 call attributed a modest spike in G&A to efforts on that front. That seems like good news, given the success of Danya and the fact that DLH clearly has waited for its pitch (and the right valuation) in recent quarters. At the very least, it gives DLH some ability to diversify away from its existing reliance on the VA (Veterans Administration) and HHS (Health and Human Services), which combined comprised 97% of FY18 revenue, per the 10-K.

There's also the fact that DLH continually has driven organic growth in recent years by expanding its reach. Those gains could, and should, continue. There's some $600 million of opportunities in the pipeline, per the Q2 call. Veterans spending is going to rise. Danya's significant exposure to Head Start looked like a risk not all that long ago, given the long-running conservative opposition to that program. Preference on that side of the aisle for block grants would remove oversight from the federal government - and presumably upend Danya's contract. But both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019 saw the largest increases in appropriations for that program in history.

The bull case is that DLH is a defensive stock being treated as, and valued as, a cyclical one. Witness too the Q4 tumble in DLHC shares: the government shutdown may have played a role, but management insisted before and after that event that its effect would be immaterial, and DLH had no exposure to the key immigration debate that drove the shutdown. The cyclical fears that seemingly drove the broader market sell-off simply had no relevance to DLHC's valuation.

Longer-term, there's no reason why DLH can't continue to grow revenue - whether organically or inorganically - and benefit on the margin front from scale. As the company itself points out in the 10-K, some larger government contractors have moved away from services, chasing higher-margin (and, at the moment, faster-growing) defense revenue, leaving a potential niche for DLH to fill. And at the shareholders' meeting, DLH highlighted the fundamental potential of that growth:

Obviously, these are management targets - not guidance. But ~50% revenue growth conceivably can triple earnings. Sales that double get EPS over $2. It's a multi-year path - but one that also suggests DLHC rising from the current $6 to the double-digits, and then $20+.

Again, those returns aren't guaranteed. But this is a stock trading at 12x earnings. None of this potential is priced in, at all. And this is a management team that's earned some level of trust. CEO Zachary Parker came on in 2010, and CFO Kathryn JohnBull in 2012. Under their leadership, DLH has performed exceedingly well. The Danya deal was a winner - and the company has wisely positioned itself to further gain scale.

This is a well-managed, well-positioned company embedded with key customers - DLH runs the VA's mail-order pharmacy, for instance - and with room for growth. Yet the market values DLHC stock as if the end is nigh.

The Risks

And to be fair, the end may be nigh, at least in terms of growth. There are short- and long-term risks here that need to be considered.

The short-term concerns raised their head a bit in this month's Q2 report. FY18 results certainly contained a fair amount of incremental, and unexpected, revenue under existing contracts. Revenue growth has decelerated in the first two quarters of this year, coming in at 7% in Q1 and -2% in the second quarter. Another tough comparison is on the way: sales soared 23.5% year-over-year in Q3 FY18, due in part to Head Start revenue that even CEO Parker admitted was "somewhat of an anomaly".

With Q4 FY18 strong as well, it wouldn't be stunning if the 4%+ revenue growth in the first half was followed by a roughly equivalent decline over the next two quarters. To some extent, DLHC has overearned in recent quarters. Indeed, with the Q3 comparison still looming, it's possible, and maybe likely, that four quarters from now, trailing twelve-month profits might not be all that different from the current $0.47 in EPS and ~$12.6 million in GAAP EBITDA.

That said, as far as risks go, "the company performed too well last year" is probably one of the better to have. Meanwhile, gross profit dollars still rose 8%+ in Q2, and both EBIT and EBITDA increased year-over-year even with an incremental $500K of spend in the M&A hunt, a ~150 bps headwind to margins. And, again, the stock is trading at 5.8x EBITDA and 12x EPS; a near-term plateau in earnings hardly raises valuation concerns, or offsets the long-term bull case. Earnings can plateau pretty much forever at this point and DLHC shareholders still come out OK.

The mid- and long-term risk here admittedly looks a bit more serious. As I discussed last year, DLH could be a victim of the so-called "rule of two". Back in 2006, Congress required the VA to award contracts to VOSBs (Veteran-Owned Small Businesses) and/or SDVOSBs (Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses) if at least two of those entities made a bid at a "fair and reasonable price".

The VA essentially ignored the directive, but the Kingdomware (2016) Supreme Court decision led the agency to finally change its procedures. And those changes put a reasonable amount of DLH revenue at risk. Per the 10-Q (p. 21), 58% of the current business with the VA comes from nine contracts that, after extensions, expire in October. More extensions are likely - but there is an RFP (request for proposal) outstanding that encompasses all nine contracts. That RFP "requires that the prime contractor be a SDVOSB, which precludes us from bidding on the RFP as a prime contractor," per the filing.

About 65% of TTM revenue comes from the VA, according to figures from DLHC filings. That in turn means that something like 37-38% of revenue is linked to these nine contracts - which DLH is not going to renew, at least as a prime contractor. The company has joined an SDVOSB bid as a subcontractor, and wrote in the filing that "we expect to continue to perform a significant amount of the contract's volume of business". The other seven contracts expire in November - and could wind up with similar bid requirements.

In theory, close to two-thirds of revenue is at risk - but that almost certainly overstates the case. It's not assured that a second SDVOSB will enter a "fair and reasonable" bid - in which case the VA would reopen the bidding, allowing DLH to re-bid as a prime contractor. It's unlikely DLH's partner offers much in the way of capabilities; it's similarly unlikely that any small business can manage the VA's needs. There's a reason the agency ignored the "rule of two" directive in the first place.

Still, the SDVOSB partner in theory should take at least a few of the revenue and profit dollars if DLH becomes a subcontractor. (Many years ago, I dealt with a business which used its beneficial designation to bid on federal projects as a prime contractor; its role was essentially to provide a name on the paperwork in exchange for a fee. That's not to say this situation is the same, but it wouldn't be a surprise.) It's not a role DLH is used to: 99% of revenue, per the Q, comes from projects on which the company is the prime contractor. And there is the chance that DLH, despite a strong history of success on recompetes, loses a reasonable chunk of business either with the nine contracts under RFP or the seven that will come up for bid later this year.

Any decent-sized loss hurts fundamentally - but also qualitatively. The case for DLHC in part relies on the idea that it's growing nicely and can continue to do so - even with limited diversification. The reliance on two departments looks far more risky if the company loses over half (or close to half) of its contracts in one fell swoop. A potential micro-cap gem instead looks like a company without the weight to manage in D.C.

Valuation

At this price, however, DLHC basically seems like a bet that it won't lose that business. Even assuming a move to being a subcontractor takes 10% off its profit dollars, that's still a ~$500K hit and leaves DLHC barely above 6x EBITDA and ~13-14x earnings. It's only in the outcome where DLHC actually loses business that a real bear case comes into play. FY16 revenue, for instance, was about $86 million, roughly where the top line would go if the nine contracts were lost and the rest of the business stalled out. DLH generated ~$4.5 million in EBITDA that year, which even at a 7-8x multiple still drops the stock to $3-$3.50.

There's little evidence to suggest that the business will be lost, however. And DLH still will have several quarters of extensions and possible protests before revenue disappears, giving it time to execute on M&A or otherwise adapt to what would be the new normal.

If a contract loss doesn't happen, DLHC almost certainly rallies, even if takes some time. HHS revenue looks reasonably safe, given Democratic control of the House of Representatives and little apparent interest by the GOP in targeting the program. M&A remains on the table. Margins still are headed in the right direction, even with a light Q3 probably on the way. And there's plenty of slack in the valuation to handle a modest change to the status quo on the VA side. It could be a bumpy ride over the next couple of quarters, but as long as the worst-case scenario doesn't play out - and I don't believe it will - DLHC should get back to moving higher.

