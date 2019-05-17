Cotton Tanks After WASDE And The Trade Dispute Escalates - A Volatile Fiber

In 2011, the price of cotton reached an all-time high at $2.27 per pound. The rally took cotton futures to a lofty level as the fluffy fiber had not traded above $1.1720 before 2010 dating back to the early 1970s. The move to the highs caused manufacturers to abandon cotton as they replaced the fiber with synthetic materials. Production increased as the price of cotton rose, and inventories grew. As the price fell from 2011 through 2016 stockpiles of cotton in China and the US grew to a level where there was enough of the fiber in warehouses to produce two pair of jeans for every man, woman, and child on our planet.

Cotton reached a low at 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016 at which point production slowed, and inventories began to decline. The pricing cycle for cotton found a bottom at just under 60 cents per pound, and the price made higher lows and higher highs reaching a peak at 96.50 cents per pound in April 2018.

India, China, the United States, Brazil, Pakistan, and Australia are leading cotton producing nations of the world. When it comes to consumption, China, India, and Pakistan are the leaders. The trade dispute between the US and China has impacted the price action in the cotton market which declined below the 70 cents per pound level to a low at just over 65 cents on May 13 for the first time since July 2016. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product (BAL) does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the cotton futures market.

A history of volatility

Cotton is a member of the soft commodities sector which is one of the most volatile groups of raw materials that trade on futures exchanges. Sugar, coffee, cocoa, frozen concentrated orange juice, and cotton futures all trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. These five products are highly sensitive to the weather in producing regions, politics, and changes in policy in producing and consuming nations, global economic conditions, and crop diseases. When it comes to the cotton market, trade when it comes to tariffs and subsidies that create barriers to trade, the weather that impacts annual crop yields, and the health of the global economy can make the price action a rollercoaster of price variance.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart highlights, the wide price swings in the cotton market throughout the years. The rise to $2.27 per pound in 2011 and decline to under $1 that same year is an example of the wild price action that can grip the market at times.

Since cotton fell to a low at 55.66 cents per pound in March 2016, the price had made higher lows and higher highs. The price of cotton rose above 70 cents in 2016. The following year, the bullish trend took the price of the fiber to a high above 80 cents per pound, and in 2018 cotton futures rose to a peak at 96.50 cents. The price action over the past few days that took the price of the fiber below the 2017 low at 66.49 cents per pound to a low at 64.50 on the continuous futures contract ended a trend of higher lows that had been in place for over three years since 2016. Moreover, if cotton closes the end of the second quarter below 69.53 cents, it will put in a bearish reversal on the long-term chart which could mean that we will see lower prices for the rest of 2019 and perhaps into 2020.

The price action in the cotton market since mid-April and over the past few sessions is a reminder of just how volatile the price of cotton can be at times.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the July ICE cotton futures contract shows, the price fell from 79.57 on April 9 to a low at 64.50 per pound on May 14, a drop of 18.9% in a little over one month. The bulk of the move came since May 1 when the price was at a high at 76.87 cents. Since then, cotton futures posted losses in eight of the past ten sessions.

Cotton first tested below the 70 cents per pound level on May 9, but the events on May 10 and 13 sent the price reeling on the downside. The breakdown in trade negotiations between the US and China on May 10 and release of the USDA's monthly WASDE report on the final day of trading last week created a perfect bearish storm for the fiber futures.

Trade sent cotton lower

The primary reason for the decline in the price of cotton was the escalation of the trade dispute late last week. The US increased tariffs to 25% on Chinese imports into the US on May 10 and on May 13, China retaliated with tariffs on US goods. Since the US is an exporter of agricultural commodities, products like cotton took the brunt of the escalation of the trade conflict.

On May 10, cotton fell from a high of 71.52 cents to 68.35 cents per pound as the price broke down. On May 13, the price dropped to a lower low at 65.45 cents on the July contract, and in early trading on May 14, 64.50 cents was the low before the price recovered and settled at 66.76 cents. Time will tell if the low at 64.50 cents will stand as a bottom for the cotton futures market as it was the lowest price since July 2016 and only 8.84 cents above the March 2016 low and level of long-term technical support in the cotton futures market.

The primary reason for the decline in cotton was the escalation of the trade dispute, but the May WASDE report did not help matters.

WASDE was not all that bearish

The USDA released its May World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report on Friday, May 10 and the news was disappointing for the market. The USDA said:

Led by higher production, the U.S. cotton forecasts for 2019/20 includes higher exports and ending stocks. Production is forecast at 22.0 million bales, based on 13.8 million planted acres as indicated in the NASS March Prospective Plantings report. While planted area is expected lower in 2019/20, increased precipitation to date in the Southwest suggests abandonment will fall from 2018/19's above-average level and harvested area will rise. With harvested area up, production is projected 20 percent higher than in 2018/19. Domestic mill use is projected unchanged at 3.1 million bales, while exports are expected to rise 15 percent to 17.0 million. At 6.4 million bales, 2019/20 ending stocks are projected 1.8 million higher than the year before, equivalent to 32 percent of use. This would be the highest U.S. stocks-to-use ratio since 2008/09. The marketing year price received by producers is forecast to average 65 cents per pound, 5 cents lower than in 2018/19. For 2018/19, U.S. cotton production is reduced marginally from last month. The export forecast is reduced 250,000 bales to 14.75 million bales as the expected U.S. share of world trade declines, and endings stocks are increased about 200,000 bales. The world 2019/20 cotton projections show a small decline in stocks and rebounding production and consumption. With global harvested area for cotton projected at its highest in 7 years, and yields rebounding in major producing countries, production is expected to rise 7.0 million bales to a near-record 125.5 million. U.S. production is expected to rise the most, closely followed by India, while lower crops are foreseen for Australia and Brazil, and China's crop is projected unchanged. World consumption is expected to rise 2.6 percent to 125.9 million bales, slightly above the previous consumption record realized in 2006/07. Projected world trade is raised from 2018/19 as import-oriented consumers such as Bangladesh and Vietnam are accounting for a larger share of world consumption, and China's imports rise. Global ending stocks are projected down 0.8 million this year, to 75.7 million bales, 60 percent of consumption. An even larger decline is expected in China's stocks, and stocks outside of China are expected to rebound from their decline in 2018/19 to a new record level. For 2018/19, both world production and consumption is decreased about 500,000 bales from last month, leaving ending stocks virtually unchanged. Production is lower in India, more than offsetting an increase in Brazil. Use is reduced in Indonesia and Vietnam. Source: USDA

The USDA projected that cotton market production would rise for the 2019/2020 crop year along with exports and ending stocks. The data that both world production and consumption declined by one-half million bales from last month for 2018/2019 and that stocks were unchanged weighed on the price of the as it disappointed the market. Together with the news on trade, the fundamental supply and demand data led to selling as it increased concerns that the situation between the US and China would cause weakness in the global economy leading to falling demand for products that require cotton. However, the USDA also said that they project global stocks would decline in 2019/2020. The report was not all that bearish, but trade overshadowed the May WASDE report, and the market focused on the negative aspects of the USDA data rather than the decline in stockpiles for the coming year.

Levels to watch in the cotton futures market

Since the price of cotton fell below July 2017 area of support on the long-term chart at 66.49 cents per pound, the next level of technical support stands at the March 2016 bottom at 55.66 cents which was the lowest price since late 2009. It is possible that we have already seen the low for 2019 at 64.50 cents, but further declines below that level could take cotton to a 50 handle for the first time since 2016. On the upside, 69.53 cents, the mid-February 2019 low is likely to stand as the first level of technical resistance, but the critical level on the upside will be the mid-April high at 79.31 cents. Cotton is a highly volatile commodity so we could see some wild price swings over the coming weeks after the recent spike to the downside. Long-term resistance stands at the 2018 peak at 96.50 cents per pound. Therefore, risk-reward favors the upside with cotton at the 66 cents per pound level.

BAL is the cotton ETN product

I believe that the price action in the cotton market over the recent session was an overreaction to the news on trade and the May WASDE report which together created a perfect bearish storm for the fiber futures. Any positive news on trade would likely cause a sharp rebound in the price of cotton futures, and given the current price level, there is more upside than downside for the fiber as the USDA told the market that global stocks would decline in 2019/2020. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return ETN product is the only game in town for those market participants who do not venture into the volatile futures market on the Intercontinental Exchange but wish to take advantage of the decline in the price of cotton on the long side. The fund summary for BAL states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Cotton Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the âindex components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

BAL has net assets of $8.59 million and trades an average of 2,280 shares each day. Despite being less than liquid, the ETN does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the cotton futures market.

The price of July cotton futures rose from 72.33 cents in mid-February to a high at 79.57 cents per pound on April 9, a rise of 10%. The decline from the early April peak to this week's low at 64.50 cents took cotton 18.9% lower.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, BAL rose from $42.82 to $47.75 per share or 11.5% and fell to a low at $39.33 per share or 17.5% this week. The ETN outperformed the July cotton futures contract on the way up and lost a little less than the futures on the way down making BAL an attractive product for small positions in the cotton market. The small level of net assets is a warning sign that liquidity could suffer, and bid/offer spreads are likely to widen during volatile periods in the cotton futures market.

Cotton futures are now at a level where risk-reward favors the upside. However, the recent price action did a lot of technical damage to the market and time will tell if cotton can avoid an ugly bearish reversal on the quarterly chart. The price needs to close at above the 69.53 cents per pound level at the end of June to prevent the reversal pattern.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.