April Residential Construction: Not Nearly So Positive As The Headlines

So the details of the report indicate that this leading sector will continue to put downward pressure on the overall economy for at least the remainder of this year.

And units completed declined again, arguing that jobs in residential construction - a leading indicator for jobs overall - will probably continue to decline.

Introduction

The headlines in this morning's residential construction report were certainly positive: permits increased by 0.6% and starts by 5.7% m/m. I've been looking for a bottom in housing, based on lower mortgage rates, so this is good news because the bottom in overall permits and starts on a monthly basis may have been reached.

But the news was not nearly so positive underneath.

Single-family permits, three-month moving average for starts, and units completed all augur poorly

As I have repeated many times, single-family permits are my favorite metric, because permits lead starts, and single-family permits are the least volatile of any of the measures. Well, single-family permits sank to a two-and-half-year low, at 782,000. This is -11.7% off their February 2018 high:

The least that single-family permits have fallen prior to a recession in the past 50+ years was prior to the 2001 recession, at -12.5%, so we are very close to that threshold.

The saving grace in this number is that permits for multi-family dwellings have increased at the same time. This is socially beneficial, because these are more affordable for households unable to afford single-family housing, which had become very unaffordable up until a few months ago. It also ameliorates some of the negative economic impact of the decline in single-family construction. By contrast, just prior to the 2001 recession, multi-unit construction declined by -34% as well.

Next, housing starts are much more volatile than permits. And despite the great monthly improvement in starts, the three-month moving average is also at a new one-plus-year low:

Because starts represent actual economic activity, that this has continued to decline argues that the long leading effects of housing on the economy are going to continue to be negative for perhaps another year. And by the way, lest you think I am cherry-picking, the metrics above are the same ones I have been checking month after month after month for years.

Finally, I've been watching construction employment as a leading sector of that metric. Employment has been the coincident indicator for the economy that has improved the most in the past half year. In fact, all three of the other four big coincident indicators remain below their highs of last November or December:

In the past, residential construction employment (red in the graph below) has usually started to decline within six months after the peak in the number of housing units under construction (green), and coincident with the peak in housing units completed (blue):

The number of units under construction peaked four months ago in January and has declined ever since. Completed units peaked two months ago in March. Residential construction employment declined in April.

Conclusion

So this morning's housing report is powerful evidence that we should expect to see continued declines in residential construction employment in jobs reports going forward, and a negative overall economic impact from this leading sector continuing for the rest of this year at least.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.