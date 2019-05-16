China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL) CEO Zhengdong Zhu on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Zhengdong Zhu - Chairman and CEO

Mark Marostica - Co-CFO

Greg Pendy - Sidoti

During management's prepared remarks, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. Following management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Before we start, we remind listeners that this conference call contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The outlook for the third quarter and full fiscal year 2019, oral statements from management on this call, as well as the company's strategic and operational plans, in particular, the anticipated benefits of strategic growth initiatives, including the promotion of the company's lifelong learning ecosystem, regular class test prep enrollment growth, cost control and year-over-year improvement of operating margins, among other things, may contain forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Further information regarding this and other risks is included in the company's annual report on Form 20-F, and in other documents of the company, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable law.

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. In addition, the presentation we will be referring to during the course of the call can be downloaded from the company's Investor Relations website. Further, a webcast of this conference call will also be available on the company's IR website at ir.cdeledu.com.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Zhu. Mr. Zhu. Please, go ahead.

Zhengdong Zhu

[Foreign Language] Thank you, everyone, for joining our second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call. Our operating results were distributed earlier via internet newswire services and are also posted on our website where a slide presentation is available as well.

[Foreign Language]

If you will now refer to the presentation, I will begin on Slide 4 with an overview of our financial results.

[Foreign Language]

In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, our net revenue increased by 30.3% year-over-year to $38.8 million, exceeding the high end of our guidance range, and what is typically our seasonally weakest quarter of the fiscal year in terms of revenue and profitability. The second quarter's better than expected revenue performance was attributable to the strong growth of our accounting vertical together with a significant increase in revenue from the sale of learning simulation software. Revenue from the legal vertical generated by Beijing Ruida also contributed to our second quarter revenue growth.

[Foreign Language]

Cash receipts from online course registration grew by 29.8% year-over-year to $57 million. Second quarter cash receipts were boyed by strong growth in cash receipts from our market leading accounting vertical, and more student enrollment in our longer duration premium and elite classes.

[Foreign Language]

Total enrollments increased by 8.9% year-over-year during the second quarter point to strong growth in accounting and engineering & construction or E&C continuing education course enrollments.

[Foreign Language]

This year we have been successful in monetizing our longer duration classes, which offer our students more value added services such as closer oversight from our tutors, employment guidance services, personalized learning reports and longer study periods among others. Such premium and elite classes are priced at relatively higher price points than our regular classes. While our pivot to higher value, longer duration classes has driven robust cash receipt growth in recent quarters, we believe our relatively lower price, shorter duration regular classes as well as our free classes are important drivers of increased traffic to our websites, our course websites, and help us further promote our higher growth classes. And looking ahead to next year's test preparation season, in an effort to better serve our students, we have formed a team, which is focused on enhancing our course websites with enriched content and improved website navigation.

[Foreign Language]

As previously disclosed, we decided to voluntarily delist CDEL's controlled company, Zhengbao Yucai from the New Third Board, China's over-the-counter stock exchange. This decision was due to a lack of both trading volume of Zhengbao Yucai's shares and fundraising opportunities. Zhengbao Yucai completed its voluntarily delisting from the New Third Board on April 22, 2019. We will continue to consolidate Zhengbao Yucai's financial and CDEL's consolidated financial statements.

[Foreign Language]

Next, CDEL decided to acquire an additional 9% equity interest in Beijing Ruida, a leading provider of exam preparation services for participants in China's Legal Professional Qualification Examination, for a total consideration of RMB38.3 million or $5.6 million, bringing the company's total equity interest in Beijing Ruida to 60%. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of fiscal 2019. In addition, Beijing Ruida reported revenue of approximately $4.5 million in the second quarter.

[Foreign Language]

Turning to our mobile platform. As of March 31, 2019, China Distance Education offered 68 mobile apps and recorded cumulative downloads of 54 million, up from 48.8 million as of December 31, 2018.

In the second quarter, daily traffic to our mobile website continued to increase with daily active users in our accounting, healthcare, and engineering & construction verticals, increasing by 41.9%, 10.9% and 43.6% year-over-year respectively.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my update on our business operations and strategy. I will now turn the call over to Mark, our Co-CFO, to walk through key operating metrics and financials.

Mark Marostica

Thank you. Before I discuss the details of our second quarter financial performance, I want to touch on a few items related to our profitability and operating margin outlook. We believe our second quarter fiscal 2019 marks an important inflection point in terms of profitability. Our second quarter gross margins expanded year-over-year, which is the first quarter in over two years where we see gross margin expansion, and both second quarter salaries and related expenses and rental related expenses grew at a slower pace in revenue growth for the first time in the last six quarters.

Our efforts to balance growth to profitability are beginning to bear fruit. Excluding the operating results of Beijing Ruida and $1.7 million in amortization expenses of intangibles arising from the acquisition of Beijing Ruida, our second quarter fiscal 2019 operating margin would have improved by 436 basis points year-over-year, underscoring the improving profitability of CDEL's core business. This would mark the first quarter in the last nine quarters where we've seen year-over-year operating margin expansion, again, excluding the operating results of Beijing Ruida and the amortization expenses of intangibles attributable to Beijing Ruida. Of note, we began consolidated Beijing Ruida into our consolidated financial statements in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018.

Looking ahead, we expect our operating margins will expand year-over-year in both our third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2019 based on our expectation of healthy revenue growth and diligent expense control.

Enrollments in our Online Accounting Test Preparation courses were down 21.8% year-over-year in the second quarter, primarily due to declines in Certified Public Accountant, or CPA, enrollments as well as Accounting Professional Qualification Exam, or APQE, enrollments. That said, our accounting premium class test preparation enrollments were up almost 600% year-over-year in the second quarter and drove accounting test prep cash receipts growth of 47.8% year-over-year in the quarter. Enrollments in our accounting continuing education courses increased by approximately 180% year-over-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2019, primarily due to a resumption of accounting continuing education in certain jurisdictions.

Total online Accounting Test Preparation, ASPs, increased by 89% year-over-year in our second quarter as ASPs increased significantly in our CPA and APQE courses. These ASP increases were mainly due to increase student enrollment in our longer duration premium classes. Enrollments in our Online Healthcare Test preparation courses in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 decreased by 20.9% year-over-year, primarily due to enrollment declines in our medical practitioners and physician assistants test preparation courses. ASPs for our Healthcare Test preparation courses increased by 24.6% year-over-year in the second quarter, mainly due to overall ASP increases and in particular our longer duration premium classes.

Enrollments in our online Engineering & Construction or E&C test preparation courses decreased by 9.8% year-over-year in the second quarter, primarily due to enrollment declines in our associate constructor and constructor test preparation courses. Enrollments in our E&C continuing education courses, however, increased by 52.5% year-over-year in the second quarter. ASPs for our E&C test preparation courses in the second quarter increased by 30.5% year-over-year, primarily due to overall ASP increases of our longer duration premium classes. The ASPs for E&C continuing education courses decreased by 32.1% year-over-year in the second quarter.

The significant year-over-year increase in our second quarter E&C continuing education enrollments and corresponding year-over-year decline in E&C continuing education ASPs were primarily due to a policy change implemented by the E&C professional certification authorities, whereby students are now allowed to purchase continuing education services from multiple providers in order to fulfill their continuing education requirements, instead of from a single provider, as was the case previously.

Let's now turn to Slide 10 to look at some of our financial metrics. To be mindful of the length of our earnings call, I'll focus on key financial highlights and encourage listeners to refer to our earnings press release and financial filings for further details.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 39.9% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 compared with 37.3% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2018. The year-over-year expansion in gross margin was primarily due to decreased salaries and related expenses, and better leverage on lecture fees and rental and related expenses, partially offset by expenses associated with Beijing Ruida, including amortization expenses of intangibles arising from the acquisition of Beijing Ruida.

Non-GAAP selling expenses increased by 65.9% to $13.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 from $8.3 million in the prior year period, driven primarily by increases in advertising and promotional expenses, salaries and related expenses, commissions to our agents, and other miscellaneous selling expenses, as well as expenses associated with Beijing Ruida.

Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses increased by 15.5% to $6.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 from $5.3 million in the prior year period, mainly due to an increase in salaries and related expenses and expenses associated with Beijing Ruida. Overall, the non-GAAP operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 was $3.6 million compared with non-GAAP operating loss of $2.4 million in the prior year period.

Income tax benefit was $1.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 compared with income tax benefit of $1.4 million in the prior year period, primarily due to a lower estimated effective tax rate applied in fiscal year 2019 compared with the prior year period. Non-GAAP net loss was $3.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019 compared with non-GAAP net loss of $2.7 million in the prior year period.

Now let's turn to Slide 11 to review our cash flow. Net operating cash inflow increased by 128.8% to $16.5 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 from $7.2 million in the prior year period. The operating cash inflow was mainly attributable to the increase in deferred revenue generated from our professional education services segment. The operating cash flow was partially offset by the increase in accounts receivable, prepayments and other current assets, and the decrease in accrued expenses and other liabilities, income tax payable, deferred tax liabilities, and amount to a related party.

Cash and cash equivalents restricted cash and short-term investments as of March 31, 2019, increased by 17.7% to $130.1 million from $110.5 million as of December 31, 2018, mainly due to the operating cash inflow generated in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019, partially offset by capital expenditures of $1.7 million.

This completes my financial overview. I will now return the call to Mr. Zhu for concluding remarks as well as financial guidance in both the third quarter and for fiscal year 2019. Mr. Zhu, please.

Zhengdong Zhu

Thank you, Mark.

[Foreign Language]

Overall we're pleased with our progress in the first half of fiscal year 2019 as it generated healthy growth of cash receipts from online course registration, while effectively controlling our cost structure setting the stage for improved profitability in the quarters ahead.

[Foreign Language]

Our steadfast efforts to broaden our lifelong learning ecosystem have enabled us to build a well diversified business model with multiple revenue streams across four key industry verticals, including accounting, healthcare, engineering & construction and legal. We've also deepened our service offering within our industry verticals, particularly in our market leading accounting ecosystem. We now offer exam preparation services for high stakes professional certification exams with multiple fast phase and learning modalities tailored to individual learning styles and preferences. Our continuing education ensures students maintain the professional certifications understanding. Our practical accounting training courses bundled with employment guidance services better prepare students to start their careers. We also offer career enhancement skills training for working professionals, college-focused accounting learning assimilation software for enhanced self-learning experience, as well as accounting services for corporate clients.

[Foreign Language]

We remain committed to delivering high quality courseware and educational services to our students to help them advance in their careers while integrating best of breed learning technologies into our educational solutions. Our focus on optimizing the integration of learning and technology will ultimately pave the way for future growth and strengthen our leadership position in China's Education Industry. As China's trusted leader in online professional education, our vision has remained consistent over the years, which is to cultivate online learning as a lifestyle or striving to position China Distance Education as our students' preeminent learning partner on their lifelong learning journey.

[Foreign Language]

We are confident in the long-term value we can bring to investors.

[Foreign Language]

We continue to expect to generate non-GAAP operating income growth in fiscal 2019 with improved non-GAAP operating margins while we balance growth with a key focus on prudent cost control. And we are pleased to report that we are seeing continued strong growth momentum in cash receipts from online course registration, which increased by approximately 30% year-over-year on a constant currency basis during the third quarter fiscal 2019 through the end of last week.

[Foreign Language]

Turning to guidance. For the third quarter of fiscal year 2019, the company expects to generate total net revenue in the range of $61.6 million to $64 million representing year-over-year growth of approximately 30% to 35%.

[Foreign Language]

For the fiscal year 2019, the company expects to generate total net revenues in the range of $210 million to $218.3 million represents year-over-year growth of approximately 26% to 31%. The company's prior fiscal year 2019 full year total net revenue guidance range was $208.3 million to $216.7 million.

[Foreign Language]

This concludes my prepared remarks. Thank you for your time. Operator, we're now happy to take questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Mr. Greg Pendy from Sidoti. Your line is now open. You may now ask the question.

Greg Pendy

Just a couple here. Just wanted to know, I think, first off, if you could expand a little bit, you said the resumption of continuing education, I believe it was a headwind last year in the prior quarter. Can you just give us a little bit more color on what's going on there? Why is it -- is it throughout China and certain provinces? And why it might be kind of coming back?

Mark Marostica

Sure. In the wake of the cancellation of the accounting certificate examination, there was certainly a low and inconsistent enrollment results for accounting continuing education for several quarters. And we saw that, certainly, in our results. What we have been seeing recently is a resumption by certain jurisdictions across China in providing accounting continuing education services and promoting those services. So, in fact, we saw a pretty substantial increase in our accounting continuing education course enrollments in the quarter as a result of this resumption. I would also add to your question, the note on engineering & construction continuing education enrollment, which also surged in the quarter for a different reason. On the back of a policy change, which -- and allows students to fulfill their continuing ed requirement using multiple providers instead of a single provider, as was the case previously.

Greg Pendy

And then just, I think on just the cost outlook, can you give us an update on where you are in terms of rent? I believe that you had elevated rent this quarter. But does that, is that something that you've exited some space, I guess on a going forward basis?

Mark Marostica

Yes. We are beginning to enjoy some improved leverage on rental and related expenses. You may recall that a year ago with our renting, the Anhui Qiao [ph] location. We doubled up on rent expense during the period we were making leasehold improvements Anhui Qiao [ph], which are behind us for the most part at this point. And so, as we mentioned in our prepared remarks, we're now seeing some nice leverage on rental and related expenses. Every anniversary, the Anhui Qiao [ph] initial rent expense, as well as exiting some space in Haidian headquarter building, mainly the second floor and part of our first floor as well as the seventh floor of our Haidian location. So this is something we had talked about on prior calls that we were planning to do. And I think for these reasons, as we go forward in the third quarter, current quarter and fourth quarter and beyond, we should see improved leverage on rental and related expenses. And in fact, looking at the overall expense outlook for the company in the second half of the fiscal year, we do expect continued year-over-year gross margin expansion and leverage our G&A spending as we saw in the second quarter. We do expect year-over-year selling expense growth to moderate in Q3 compared to Q2 with some leverage on selling expenses coming back in Q4, due to the fact that we're now able to capitalize and amortize certain agent commissions over the service period, which was not the case in Q4 of fiscal 2018. All-in-all, Greg, we do expect 50 to 100 basis points of operating margin expansion in fiscal 2019.

Greg Pendy

And then just one more if I can. You had a 51% stake in Beijing Ruida, so I guess, a controlling stake you decided to increase it. Can you kind of give us just the big picture on kind of any thoughts on what kind of -- what was behind the decision to go? I know you had the option to go up to 60%. But any kind of color on what the longer term strategy is behind Beijing Ruida? And any thoughts on just kind of what you've learned in terms of your turn ownership?

Mark Marostica

Sure. I'd like to highlight three key reasons. First, upping our equity stake in Beijing Ruida underscores the importance of Ruida to our overall business strategy, right. Ruida has clearly moved us squarely into a fourth vertical that being legal education, which helps diversify our business model. Secondly, we like Ruida's high quality content, leading lecturers and market positioning. And third, we believe the returns on invested capital with respect to Ruida will be attractive over the next several years.

[Operator Instructions] There are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back to the management for the closing remarks.

Mark Marostica

Thank you, operator. On behalf of the management team, we thank you for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our progress.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our conference call today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.