Aurora Cannabis: Supply-Demand Imbalance Is Bullish, But Sentiment Is Not

ACB is due for a pullback, as the stock has gotten ahead of itself without significantly optimistic sentiment or financial changes.

Sentiment and earnings predict no excess returns and average returns at best over the coming quarter.

Aurora Cannabis bulls emphasize the company's growth; the bears emphasize the negative EBITDA. Which side did the recent earnings report support? A little of both.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB) recently reported its Q3 2019 earnings. The stock dropped nearly 5% in response, but dip-buying drove the price up to above its pre-earnings price. So was the news bad or good?

Sentiment Analysis

The answer to that question requires two parts. First, earnings updates and the finances of the company. Second, management sentiment and guidance change. The latter explains 50% more of the post-earnings price movement variance than the former and helps predict the stock's price movement over the coming quarter. In addition, sentiment analysis answers the first question by proxy, as financials are always discussed in the earnings call.

Today, we will run a sentiment analysis on ACB's earnings call. I ran my financial lexical analysis on the company's earnings calls, past and present, to find the change in management sentiment. The sentiment score produced shows optimism in management matching the average level in the market.

Sentiment dropped 31% year over year. Yet it rose 15% quarter over quarter. In sum, ACB's management was highly optimistic in 2018 and now shows an average amount of positive outlook, slightly rising from the below-average sentiment from last quarter.

We now look at some of the forward-looking statements flagged by my analysis:

The Good

"We are also looking forward to an improved retail infrastructure across Canada, which will further increase consumer engagement."

- Management has emphasized a lack of supply in the market. It intends to keep on top of production so as to move with the retail environment, staying on top of the market. This is one of the company's strengths. As we see the retail environment becoming more welcoming to legal cannabis, we should see ACB continue to present strong numbers for its market share and growth. ACB is very well positioned to ride the expansion of this market.

"Aurora was one of the three winners in the competition, which was judged based on the design, quality, security and logistics of the growing facility."

- This is a highly bullish statement, as it is essentially a third-party's objective vouching for ACB. This competition had 80 applicants, and ACB essentially came in first place, winning enough lots to produce 4,000kg of cannabis over the next four years. This is a strong bullish catalyst for ACB's expansion in Europe.

"Sky, a massive closed system indoor facility with a glass roof deployed state-of-the-art technology to produce cannabis of high and consistent quality while benefiting from a high degree of automation to increase efficiency."

- Aurora Sky was licensed in Canada this quarter, adding 100,000kg to the company's annual production numbers. The target production cost in this facility is $1 per gram. We should see this have a tangible effect on the company's margins in Q4.

"Sun also represents an advance in our production process with the facility focused solely on high and efficient production with the dry cannabis shipped to other facilities for further processing."

- Aurora Sun is set to be more advanced than Sky. Management mentioned that construction is proceeding as planned, and the fact that Sky was successfully licensed implies that Sun should have no problems in receiving acceptance. Upon completion, Sun will add 230,000kg to ACB's annual production.

"While many in the industry are still evaluating how best to build their cannabis business, we have built a solid and rapidly growing business that is exceptionally well positioned to capitalize on the enormous global opportunities in cannabis."

- This is an important bullish statement. The company is aiming to be the market leader in a young industry, not just locally but globally. As other companies experiment, ACB already has a foothold in the industry. We cannot say where the cannabis industry will be in 10+ years, but ACB will most likely be a leader for the coming decade, if only because it has a head start. This is one reason many consider ACB the most conservative (read: safest) cannabis company for their portfolios. Management further emphasizes this, claiming the company to be the inventor of modern cannabis production:

"We truly believe we have invented 2first century cannabis cultivation and we also believe and this is central to our business strategy that you have to do that if you want to build a global enterprise."

The Bad

Not all forward-looking statements were optimistic. With regard to the financials, management addressed some of the negative aspects of the company. Investors know that ACB's balance sheet is not exactly healthy. This is normal for a growing company, but we should nevertheless be aware of the financial issues the company must tackle before stable earnings. ACB has great growth potential, but as management mentions, the company saw its revenue drop this quarter:

"This negatively affected our revenue in the quarter by $3 million or 5%."

- Revenue dropped 5% due to "this," which is referring to the company absorbing the tax so as to keep prices low for its customers.

The company's growth story is like many companies in a new industry: The bulls focus on the growth, while the bears focus on the lack of profitability. EBITDA is still negative, though decreasing in magnitude (read: the loss is decreasing). For now, this is the bulls vs. bears question: When will profitability be reached, and is that timing natural or catalyst based? This question is currently unanswerable, and we therefore have a fight between two objective facts: the company is growing fast and its current value is intangible.

Another downside for ACB is that it is also missing a key potential market in its portfolio: The United States. Management remains pessimistic on this market because of unpredictable regulatory changes. ACB does not want to compete with the MSOs in the US and sees growth in the US to be a difficult task relative to Canada and Europe:

"If they don't erase the state to state line in the cannabis space, once it's legalized, then it's a very difficult market to operate at scale in."

ACB will find it difficult to consider itself a true global operator while avoiding the market with the highest potential revenue. In addition, ACB is highly focused on producing medical cannabis, which is an industry that is seeing declining sales. ACB might be sailing on a rising tide, but its ship of choice has a hole.

Conclusion and Trade Idea

Overall, this quarter's earnings contained facts and statements that both sides of the bulls-bears war can use as ammo. Sentiment is predicting average returns for ACB over the coming quarter. All things being equal, ACB is unlikely to produce excess returns over the coming quarter, and investors should wait until next quarter's developments before adding to their positions.

I believe that without any significant developments this quarter, ACB is due for a pullback, especially in light of the increasing competition among cannabis stocks and in light of the seasonal downturn in the market (i.e., "sell in May"). Here's one way to play this pullback:

Buy 1x May 31 $9 put Sell 1x May 31 $7.5 call Sell 1x May 31 $9.5 call Buy 2x May 31 $9 call

This position is opened at a net credit of $20 approximately. This strategy profits greatly on the downside, yet can still profit should ACB rise. Essentially, we are playing with the belief that ACB will not remain stagnant, but with a bearish bias.

Happy trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.