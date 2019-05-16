Avoiding Turbulence May Lead To Better Returns

In this article, I explore the idea that monitoring (and at times acting on) volatility spikes may help to generate superior returns.

Volatility has quickly returned, and some investors have been asking if this is a good time to pull out of equities.

Volatility is back on the rise. And along with it is investor skepticism.

Those who follow the financial news on TV must have noticed the recent spike in multi-expert panel discussions about the "direction of the markets." Following a couple of rough weeks for equities driven by failed trade negotiations, should investors stay fully invested in stocks? Or should they play defense in anticipation of a market correction and hold some cash for as long as the turbulence persists?

Credit: Sustainability Times

My knee-jerk response to these questions is consistent with what most passive, long-term investors are likely to do when faced with adversity: Stay put, do not sell at a low, and ride out the storm. I have even argued recently, as part of my core investment philosophy, that "nobody knows the future - so stop trying to guess it." If past performance is not a guarantee of future results, why head for the exits in fear when the markets hit a bump in the road?

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

But today I want to play devil's advocate and challenge my own instincts. Pushing me in this direction are a couple of factors that investors might want to consider, should the market continue to ride the roller coaster: (1) volatility clustering and (2) the inverse correlation between volatility and returns.

Clustering: A rare leading indicator

Most investors are familiar with and subscribe to the idea of the market's "random walk," a concept made popular by economist Burton Malkiel and supported by the efficient market hypothesis. According to it, stocks are no more likely to head lower in the future if they have dropped in the past. In other words, past and future market returns do not seem to be meaningfully correlated.

Volatility, however, is a different story. The concept of volatility clustering "refers to the observation [...] that large changes (in asset returns) tend to be followed by large changes, of either sign, and small changes tend to be followed by small changes." The graph below helps to illustrate the relationship between annualized daily volatility in the S&P 500 (SPY) in a given month and the volatility levels in the previous month, each pair represented by one blue dot. Notice the upward slope that suggests positive correlation.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

Using the concept of volatility clustering, one could reasonably argue that the recent pickup in market turbulence could very well lead to further ups and downs in the foreseeable future.

But when it comes to making better investment decisions, why does the ability to predict volatility matters? To answer this question, allow me to make a second observation.

Higher volatility, lower overall returns

According to Crestmont Research, there's "an uncanny relationship between stock market performance and the volatility of the market." The firm elaborates: "The coexistence of the relationship implies that many measures of risk actually compound in declining markets. By contrast, the reward-to-risk relationship improves significantly in strong markets."

The tables below show how higher monthly returns tend to correlate with lower monthly volatility - and higher annual returns, with lower annual volatility.

Source: Crestmont Research

The concept above could be clearly observed in the stock market over the past five years (see graph below). Notice how the volatile period of May 2014 to February 2016 produced dismal returns of 1.4% per year, while the even bouncier 14 months between February 2018 and today saw the S&P 500 produce only 0.3% in annual market gains. On the other hand, the calm years of 2016 and 2017 pushed equities higher by an encouraging 21.2% per year.

Source: DM Martins Research, graph by Yahoo Finance

So far, the most important takeaways can be summarized as follows:

Current-period volatility has traditionally been a good leading indicator of future volatility levels

The more turbulence the market endures, the lower the returns tend to be

Therefore, a reasonable rule of thumb can be derived from the above:

Being cautious when the market is jumpy and aggressive when the market is calm might be a good investment strategy and eventually lead to superior results.

A strategy that could (continue to) work

To prove (or disprove) the concept above, I did a 70-year back test on the daily returns of the S&P 500 index going back to 1950. In my analysis, I compared the performance of a $100,000 passive investment in the stock market against an active investment strategy that follows a simple set of rules:

If the trailing calendar month (22 trading days) index volatility falls outside the 10% most volatile monthly periods in history since 1950, buy (or keep) the S&P 500.

the 10% most volatile monthly periods in history since 1950, buy (or keep) the S&P 500. If the trailing calendar month (22 trading days) index volatility falls within the 10% most volatile monthly periods in history since 1950, hold cash.

For example, on May 14, the S&P 500's trailing month annualized volatility reached 12.3%, which fell well below the top 10% mark. The active investor, in this case, would have held on to stocks going into May 15. On the other hand, on Oct. 26 of last year, trailing volatility reached 21.5%, a top 10% historical read. The active investor in this case would have sold stocks at the end of the trading day and held cash going into Oct. 27, 2018.

The graph and table below illustrate the results of the strategy.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

The first and most obvious observation is that the active strategy would have under performed the S&P 500 since 1950: 7.3% in annual returns vs. the benchmark's 7.7% (both numbers exclude dividend payments, for simplicity). This seems intuitive, since the active strategy would have been 10% less exposed to risky assets that, theoretically, are expected to generate positive returns over time.

But notice how actively avoiding (or trying to avoid) periods of volatility would have also resulted in:

Substantially lower portfolio volatility (measured by one standard deviation) of 11.9% vs. the S&P 500's 15.3% Significantly higher lows, as measured by worst calendar year and rolling 30-day period returns Better Sharpe Ratio (risk-adjusted return) of 0.44 vs. the S&P 500's 0.37

There are a couple of ways to look at these results and conclude, in both cases, that the "low vol" active strategy has proven to be superior historically. From the perspective of the more risk-averse investor, attempting to sidestep high volatility would have produced only slightly lower absolute returns in the long run while minimizing the large drops. The chart below, for example, illustrates how the strategy would have lost "only" 30% peak-to-trough during the Great Recession of 2008, compared to a much more painful 54% drop experienced by the S&P 500.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

From the point of view of risk-tolerant (i.e. growth) investors with a long time horizon in mind, however, being out of the market (even if only 10% of the time) may not have helped them achieve their more aggressive financial goals. Still, the active strategy could have worked just as well, provided that small amounts of leverage were used.

The chart below depicts the results of a very similar scenario, but one in which the long S&P 500 positions are levered by a factor of 1.275x (i.e. 27.5% leverage above the benchmark). Today, this effect could be produced in a number of ways, including (1) by simply holding small quantities of leveraged ETFs, like the Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (SPXL), at a ratio of about 86.2% SPY and 13.8% SPXL, (2) by going long E-Mini S&P 500 futures contracts, or even (3) by holding deep in-the-money call options, although the investment risk-return profile would look a bit different than what is illustrated below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance

I chose the odd leverage factor of 1.275x on purpose, with the full benefit of hindsight, to illustrate how managing a portfolio's exposure to volatility would still have produced fewer ups and downs historically- even when leverage is used.

One might think that monitoring a $100,000 portfolio daily and dabbling in derivatives trading might be too much of a hassle for the great majority of investors - and I can certainly understand the argument. However, the extra $26.7 million in lifetime returns (ignoring trading costs) hypothetically produced since 1950 may be a good enough reason for some to consider giving the strategy a try.

So, sell stocks following the recent volatility spike?

Back to the issue at hand, I don't believe that the recent spike in volatility warrants a panic rush for the exits. For starters, stocks have only barely crossed the trailing volatility historical median, after being at a ten-percentile low as recently as May 3.

But at the same time, I believe there's an argument to be made about active investors taking some money off the table during periods of intense turbulence - just not yet. The behavior of the markets in the next few days, or perhaps weeks, will help to determine if making tactical allocation shifts in and out of equities might make sense.

"Thinking outside the box" is what I try to do everyday alongside my Storm-Resistant Growth (or SRG) premium community on Seeking Alpha. Since 2017, I have been working diligently to generate market-like returns with lower risk through multi-asset class diversification. To become a member of this community and further explore the investment opportunities, click here to take advantage of the 14-day free trial today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.