Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) CEO Sam Kolias on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

James Ha

Thank you, Leone. And welcome to our first quarter results conference call.

With me here today is Sam Kolias, Chief Executive Officer; Rob Geremia, President; William Wong, Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Russell, Senior Vice President of Acquisition and Development; and Lisa Smandych, our Chief Accounting Officer. Note that this call is being broadly disseminated by way of webcast. If you haven't done so already, please visit boardwalkreit.com where you will find a link to today's presentation, as well as PDF files of the Trust's financial statements, MD&A as well as supplemental information package.

Starting on Slide 2. We'd like to remind our listeners that certain statements in this call and presentation may be considered forward-looking statements. Although the expectations set forth in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Boardwalk's future operation and its actual performance may differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements. Additional information that could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements are detailed in Boardwalk's publicly filed documents.

At the conclusion of today's presentation, we will be opening up the phone lines for questions. I'd like to now turn the call over to Sam Kolias.

Sam Kolias

Thank you, James and thank you everyone for joining us this morning.

Starting on Slide 3. We are pleased to report on a solid start to 2019 delivering 16.7% FFO per unit trust's growth, our fourth consecutive quarter of FFO growth with continued positive momentum as market fundamentals as our core Alberta markets continue to improve.

For the first quarter of 2019, same property revenue and NOI grew by 3.6% and 5.3% respectively, including the continued progress and stabilization of our new asset acquisitions and developments. Total revenue growth was 4.5% while total NOI growth was 7.1% on-apples-to-apples basis.

As our team continues to focus in on peak performance, we believe Boardwalk offers exceptional value with currently trades at a significant discount to our IFRS, NAV and recent sales transactions at $39 per Trust unit at the price yesterday, the implied value of Boardwalk high quality overall portfolio equates to approximately $144,000 per apartment door. Boardwalk has recently sold a non-core asset in Saskatoon for $148,000 per apartment door, allowing us to access equity at over $60 IFRS unit price.

Recent transactions in Calgary and Edmonton average over 200,000 a door. Further replacement cost are significantly higher than these apartment trading prices. Our exceptional value provides for a unique opportunity for our partners and stakeholders as we continue to focusing in on delivering solid growth.

On slide 4, we illustrate current rental market fundamentals for each of the markets where we operate. Boardwalk strives to create value through all stages of the rental market cycle. Approximately 60% of Boardwalk's portfolio is in Alberta where the rental market fundamentals continue to improve and balance. Major refining, upgrading and oil transportation investments were made in the last quarter.

In addition Albertans recently welcomed a new conservative government and are confident that our newly elected officials will position Alberta very competitively going forward. The Alberta economy continues to diversify along with increased international migration continuing to increase the population and demand of housing.

Grande Prairie is already seeing benefits from an improved economy and continues to move into a strong rental market, almost fully occupied with strong demand for rentals. Fort McMurray remains in a soft rental market with the Western Canadian Select differential recovery. Red Deer is seeing significant improvement in recent months, contributing over 38% NOI growth this quarter. Calgary rental fundamentals are ahead of Edmonton, which is re-balancing and moving toward improving rental market fundamentals as we head into the stronger spring-summer season.

Our focus on a peak performance culture along with significant capital investment made earlier in Calgary has produced an NOI gain 8.4% and reflects a successful strategy of our product diversification, which is delivering significant gains in NOI. We are applying these lessons into our Edmonton market with much lower cost for better gains in NOI this year. In the first three months of this year, NOI grew by 4% in Edmonton.

Our Saskatchewan region continues to remain in a softer rental market with green shoots up higher occupancy. We are focusing in on improving operating efficiencies, which should provide a positive NOI growth in the foreseeable future. Ontario continues to deliver solid results as we increase investment and adjust our pricing to market levels in order to better position and compete with new supply.

Quebec rental market fundamentals have improved, and our sequential revenue for the last quarter is increased by 1.2% and is positioned for better results as we have reduced expenses, increased occupancy and rental revenue.

Slide 5 highlights a number of positive economic supportive trends of rental demand in Alberta. Some highlights include continued positive net migration, labor growth, economic diversification with increased AI investment in Alberta, CMHC rental market fundamentals improving and increasing affordability for the renter demographic. The Alberta economy continues to evolve and we are finding new ways to deliver performance in this different economy.

Slide 6 displays positive traction on revenue increases in Alberta as well as throughout our portfolio towards the later part of the first quarter. Of note, net effective increases on rental, on renewal rates are in the mid to high single digits. Our focus on the best product quality service and experience has allowed us to proactively negotiate retention and renewal increases each month.

Our net effective increases on new rentals has trended upward since the beginning of the year and has well positioned both Boardwalk and the broader market for the seasonally stronger spring and summer rental season.

Moving on to Slide 7. Our focus on occupancy in the winter months have led to a 110 basis point improvement since the beginning of the year, up to nearly 97%. Our occupied rents continue to rise at $1,139, well below average household incomes and represent exceptional affordability, a key indicator which most accurately correlates to future rental growth opportunity and underpins our ability to reduce incentives which half per unit continued to decrease and are beginning to see the cumulative impact on total incentives.

Slide 8 provides a summary of our strategy over the next several years and priority number one remains the recapture of our revenue from this cyclical trough and to deliver on organic growth. This represents a significant opportunity as our incentive reductions and increases in revenues gather momentum.

Our brand diversification has provided outsized returns and performance in our Calgary market where we began this program over two years ago. We are applying our lessons and increasing our focus in our Edmonton market, which is much bigger in scale. Our lessons learned in Calgary will allow us to stretch our capital dollars much further in Edmonton, realizing much better results.

Fine-tuning our strategy, creating the scarcity of renovated units in all our markets will allow us to further enhance our returns from our brand diversification investments. Increased geographic diversification over the next decade will reduce volatility further, while remaining optimistic towards high grading our Western Canadian portfolio. A strong balance sheet and a maximum reinvestment of cash flow supports an external growth strategy maximizing our net asset value.

I'd like to now turn the call over to Lisa Russell. Lisa?

Lisa Russell

Thank you, Sam.

Starting on Slide 9, we are pleased to announce a transaction that high grades Boardwalk's portfolio. The Trust acquired Insignia Tower, a newly constructed 124 unit concrete high rise building in Edmonton for $35.8 million equating to 289,000 per door before transaction costs. Insignia tower is well located in Southwest Edmonton in the established and desirable community of Windermere.

The property is in close proximity to stores, restaurants, parks, schools, golf courses and an extensive network of walking path. All of the 124 units in Insignia Tower are large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom suite that are 910 square feet on average. These units feature luxury specifications such as floor to ceiling windows, premium flooring, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.

Acquisition and leasing of the building began in April of 2019. We are exceeding leasing projections with 22% of the building leased at rental rates above internal expectations. The first estimates the stabilized capitalization rate of the asset to range from 4.5% to 5%

Also subsequent to the first quarter of 2019, the Trust agreed to the sale of St. James Place, a 140 units wood frame low-rise asset located in Saskatoon for total proceeds of 20.7 million or 148,000 per door, a premium to the Trust IFRS value. This sales transaction is expected to close on May 28 of 2019. The sale of non-core assets at a premium to the Trust IFRS value and recycling towards higher-quality assets with superior returns provides an excellent source of equity capital for the trust to high grade it's portfolio.

Slide 10 provides an update on our two joint venture developments. Rio with a premium 12 story concrete 162 unit mixed use project that is being developed in partnership with RioCan. The structure is complete, the exterior window wall system is close to completion and the interior partition framing, mechanical, electrical and dry wall installations are all well underway and at various levels of completion.

There were some revisions made to the interior suite design and specifications, which has extended the construction schedule. Occupancy is now estimated to occur in Q2 2020, which is an optimal leasing period based on historical seasonality.

45 Railroad is a mixed use development consisting of 25 and 27 storey concrete tower connected by a 3 storey podium with approximately 11,000 square feet of retail space. It is located near Downtown Brampton and directly across from the GO Transit station. This development is in partnership with Redwood properties who will act as the development partner and Boardwalk will act on behalf of the partnership as the operating partner, once construction is complete.

Shoring and excavation work began in mid-January, shoring is now nearly complete -- is now nearing completion and bulk excavation is progressing well. Estimated construction completion of Tower one and Tower two to be 2022 and 2023 respectively with stabilization of the entire development occurring in 2024.

We also continue to move through the early stages of rezoning, development concepts and mapping on select development opportunities on excess land across our portfolio, primarily focusing on the supply constrained markets of Ontario and Quebec. We remain opportunistic in seeking opportunities that diversifies and/or high grades our existing portfolio.

I would now like to turn the call over to William Wong.

William Wong

Thank you, Lisa.

Slide 11 is a summary of our revenue, NOI, FFO and AFFO achieved for the first quarter of 2019. Current quarter, overall and same store rental revenue was $111.9 million and $110.3 million respectively, an increase of 4.5% and 3.6% from the same period last year.

Total and same store NOI increased 13.6% and 5.3%, respectively compared to the same period in the prior year to $59.9 million and $58.9 million. For the first quarter of 2019, FFO and AFFO were $28.2 million and $22.3 million respectively, compared to $24.3 million and $18.5 million in Q1 of 2018, an increase of 16.2% and 20.1%.

FFO and AFFO per unit for the current quarter was $0.56 and $0.44 respectively, an increase of 16.7 and 22.2% compared to the same period last year.

The next slide, Slide 12 provides a snapshot of Boardwalk's liquidity. Boardwalk had over 263 million in liquidity at the end of the current quarter, plus 31 million coming from our 2017 [B2B] due later this year. Liquidity as a percentage of total debt was approximately 9% and debt net of cash was 48% of the reported asset value. Interest coverage continues to improve to 2.69 times at the end of the current quarter.

A summary of Boardwalk's mortgages is provided on Slide 13. Of the approximately 532 million of mortgages maturing in 2019, Boardwalk has renewed or forward lock 385 million or over 72% of 2019 maturing mortgages at a weighted average interest rate of 3.19% for terms averaging close to eight years. The 312 million mortgage maturing in November represents one mortgage on Boardwalk's Nuns' Island property, which was forward lock at a rate of 3.27% for a term of eight years. To date Boardwalk has also added close to $66 million of new financing at a weighted average interest rate of 2.85% for six years.

I would now like to turn the presentation over to Rob Geremia. Rob?

Rob Geremia

Thanks William.

Boardwalk continues to look for ways to achieve superior returns by investing back into our existing communities. The Trust property investment program has been expanded outside of the specific suite renovation plan and now includes lobbies, hallways and amenity areas where appropriate external upgrades.

Although we continue to achieve above average returns on our suite renovations, we have found that we are able to add to these returns through the additional investments outside of the suites. These investments completed on a cost-effective basis through the combined use of internal and external contractors are delivering double-digit investment returns.

Slide 14 and 15 highlight two recent projects, our in-house capital teams have undertook. Both communities are located in Calgary and focused on creating experienced centers designed to provide warm and inviting experience to existing and potential resident members. In the case of Pine Ridge, we expanded the project to include lobbies, hallways and the laundry room. Upon completing of these projects in both cases, we were able to adjust market rents on all suites by $10, which will result in a significant double-digit return on annualized basis.

Slide 16 shows Boardwalk's quarterly sequential revenue growth. Once again, current quarter results continued to an overall trend posting growth of 1% as compared to the previous quarter. Slide 17 reports on Boardwalk's stabilized portfolio for the first quarter of 2019. For the first quarter, revenue continued to improve, particularly in Alberta, which posted a revenue growth of 4.1%.

Overall, revenue grew by 3.6%. The Trust stabilized net operating income grew by 5.3% with the strongest growth again reported in Alberta, which posted a 7% growth. It should be noted that these amounts have been adjusted to reflect the new asset management model -- the asset manager operating model the trust introduced in the latter part of 2018.

Slide 18, shows a review of the Trust's 2019 financial guidance. As we have in the past, it is a policy of the Trust to review and update it's financial guidance on a quarterly basis and where necessary make any warranted revisions.

Based on our review of the key input variables and taking into account that the first quarter results, which were in line with our internal range expectations, we are reconfirming our reported 2019 guidance of an FFO range per Trust unit of between 235 to 250 and AFFO range of 180 to 203. To accomplish this, we expect stabilized NOI growth to be between 4% to 9%.

The trust will continue with its property improvement program investing between 95 million and 122 million on existing projects depending on anticipated returns. In addition, we - our new development investment will be consistent with the amount shown.

Slide 19, reports the Trust distribution. Boardwalk's minimum distribution policy allows the Trust to re-invest free cash flow back into value added opportunities. For the months of May through July 2019, our monthly distribution is set at $0.0834 per month, consistent with our annual target of $1 per Trust unit.

This concludes the formal part of our call. And just prior to opening the call up for questions, let me remind everyone to keep questions to a maximum of two, please just to ensure that we can get as many questions as possible on the line. We would like to open the phone lines up now for questions.

[Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Jonathan Kelcher from TD Securities. Jonathan. Please go ahead.

Jonathan Kelcher

First question just on the disposition in Saskatoon. What was the cap rate on that?

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Jonathan Kelcher

Jonathan Kelcher

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Brendon Abrams

Brendon Abrams

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

So we're really happy to be able to, going forward provide both great value for our renters, our most significant stakeholder and great results for our unit holder and investor stakeholders as well. And so this unwinding of the incentives will create exceptional growth over the next several years.

Brendon Abrams

Brendon Abrams

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Brendon Abrams

Brendon Abrams

William Wong

William Wong

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

William Wong

William Wong

In the short term, we continue to build value by just focusing on our organic growth, including the recapture of rental growth revenue, during the past downturn. So, that's really where we see best our capital allocation efficiency in the near – and going forward in the near future.

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

So, we got ways to go to diversify our portfolio, we've made great strides and we're really happy with our strategic partners and joint ventures that we're in to accomplish that geographic diversity. And so that was a major focus of ours, which we're delivering, and again, we're always looking at the unit buyback as a source of allocating our capital we’ll continue to do that going forward.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

William Wong

William Wong

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

William Wong

William Wong

And taking a holistic approach to that as you mentioned on Slide 6, shows that it really does and you balance these altogether, really does show the strong single-digit, high single-digit growth as we’re reducing. If we take a look at our, if we strip out just the pure renewals in our portfolio on which is really a nice number to look at because it doesn't include any new renovations to the suites or any material mark to market. What you find is we're unwinding incentives at about 12% to 15%. So, it's really moving in the right way. But I guess take your question head on, yes Edmonton is a little bit behind Calgary. But we are showing the growth and the strength overall as well.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

But thinking about this change, the asset management model is, were you running the two systems in tandem throughout 2018 as you sort of flip the switch in 2019. And that allowed you to sort of remove a lot of duplication that you were carrying in 2018 or I was just trying to get a sense of how the sequential change could be so dramatic?

William Wong

William Wong

And layer on top of all the changes we made over the last 12 months and really starting to come into effect, right now so, we have a lower wages and salaries. We have lower repairs and maintenance. So on an overall effective basis, we're really hitting the ground running full speed now, so as number of areas where we're seeing cost effectiveness and cost savings.

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

William Wong

William Wong

Mike Markidis

Mike Markidis

William Wong

William Wong

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

They're improving for both good and sad reasons. Good reasons, our population is increasing significantly and our jobs are increasing as well. Sad reason is, the jobs the pay isn't the greatest. And it actually favors rentals as a result and also there is still some job losses and there's just still some reorganizations that are taking place in our Alberta market and sadly some folks have to move from homes or ownership to rentals. And so, those are both good and the sad reasons why the rental fundamentals are improving.

We're also seeing significant improvement in our market share in particular because of our brand diversification and our huge investment, first and foremost in our team we have to give all the credit to our team. We've reengineered our culture and we balanced our resident satisfaction. We get its super important to keep our residents happy, but it's super important to deliver great results too. So our reengineered culture of peak performance and balancing that customer satisfaction with performance is critical and key.

We're seeing that as we speak and again, we have to give all the credit to our team for delivering both exceptional residents scores because our net promoter score continues to rise and is over 60%, which is exceptional and our financial performances now kicking in and rising as well.

So we're doing both, and so we're just so proud of our team for delivering these results and rising to the occasion of both keeping, which is a very tough call and order our residents and shareholders happy. That's a tough combination to keep happy.

Rob Geremia

And just to add to that Mario, I think we're really benefiting from the fact we invested over the last couple of years in our buildings and our suites. And it's really coming to a fruition now because we see that turning over already been renovated and there is very little downtime. So we're really able to leverage off that as well.

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Rob Geremia

Rob Geremia

Moving forward, yes, we do believe there will be a strong correlation longer term in the NPS score and customer service and overall operating margins. We are seeing that customers are willing to pay a little more for better quality service. We did survey our customers, and one of the big things that came back on the survey was quality of service and security. So we really are focusing our service on that and we're getting rate reviews.

So I don't really have a stat with respect to real estate specifically on NPS core relating directly to margin growth. What we are seeing is our customer is staying longer, we're seeing our renewal rates go up, our customers are happy and they have been before and, and they're willing to pay more on renewals when they see more money coming back into the Suites. So I think it all works together to make it happen. And we are very proud of our team and the service they are providing.

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

So, it's easier to look at our financials as a picture and colors and when our teams and our site see green that's a good color and when they see yellow or red that needs to be fixed. And then our key performance metrics that are graphical, it brings the entire goals to the entire team and company and that's part of the re-engineering of our culture to look at data, financial results and literacy throughout the entire organization. So we're all on the same page with respect to our measurable objectives that we have to meet and or exceed. There is no option, but success. That's the culture we have now.

Mario Saric

Mario Saric

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

And we keep hearing the same answer, referrals, referrals, referrals. That's what happens when residents are super happy, they pound on the table and they say, you got to rent at Boardwalk don't think of renting anywhere else. And when we have any problems with any one of our – residents they remind us. Hey, I have referred all my family and friends to Boardwalk. I've got a problem because I know you're going to solve it.

And when we do have a challenge, we solve it and we will recover quickly because we realize the importance of recovery and their importance of keeping everybody happy. We also realize the importance of balancing that with financial performance, because we need that to continue to provide the exceptional product quality, service and experience to our residents.

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

William Wong

William Wong

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

William Wong

William Wong

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

William Wong

William Wong

Matt Kornack

Matt Kornack

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Dean Wilkinson

Dean Wilkinson

Rob Geremia

Rob Geremia

Dean Wilkinson

Okay.

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Dean Wilkinson

Dean Wilkinson

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

Rob Geremia

Rob Geremia

Yash Sankpal

Yash Sankpal

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

We are finding great success with partial renovations and re-position common areas and that's much less capital cost than what we learned in Calgary over the last couple of years and so Edmonton is a much bigger market and so we're seeing much better response with respect to that in the communities that we are doing, we're very, very busy, we got to give Edmonton all the credit for really going all out with these common areas.

Our team is really going all out delivering these common areas and re-branding of our communities and working super, super hard and realizing phenomenal results. This month, Edmonton, a big shout out to team Edmonton for the rentals this month are unbelievable outpacing even Calgary.

And so, we believe our re-branding and re-positions having a big effect. We are seeing condominium developers change their closing into rental developers and calling themselves rental developers and so we're seeing a big drop in condos, we're seeing a big drop in housing, new housing starts and we're just seeing the finishing off of condos that really are called rentals now in this marketplace and so we're seeing less excitement about building new - well I'll talk about building new rentals, but we're just not seeing a lot, lot of evidence of a whole lot more rentals coming on stream.

Simply because the rents just are not supportive of new rentals yet. And so, the market is absorbing whatever is coming onto the marketplace because rental fundamentals are improving in Edmonton as well.

Our entire market and surveys reflect less incentive in Edmonton as well and higher occupancy. But again, it's just not as strong for instance the back-to-back rentals are not a strong in Edmonton, as they are in Calgary and we still have some communities in Edmonton with higher than target vacancy in the often be the past locations and so, Edmonton is probably a year away from where Calgary is.

Yash Sankpal

Yash Sankpal

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

The brand new empty apartments just over a 100 suites, where we're way ahead of schedule renting at the first month we're super happy with the velocity of that. We should be fully rented by September. We budgeted for entire year absorption and we're using way less incentives and we're getting much higher revenues. While we're getting a great response from a lot of our residents, believe it or not, that want to move up into brand new concrete, high rise concrete, there‘s a lot more demand for that.

The consumer is very, very sophisticated with respect to concrete versus wood and the soundproofing benefits of concrete, and the location of this really exceptional location, phenomenal amenities right across the street, cinemas, fitness, restaurants just and the airport.

Airports distribution sheds and beds is the new theme and distribution super, super important and the Edmonton International airport is a huge employer and distribution we find is going to become bigger and bigger as industrial moves to retail, clicks become more bricks in industrial and bricks become more clicks, it's the big war on Amazon versus Walmart and the mergers of both of those and how we position ourselves right in the middle of that phenomenon that's taken place in repositioning of industrial into retail and retail into industrial and that location in particular is right in the middle of that phenomenon.

Troy MacLean

Troy MacLean

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Troy MacLean

Troy MacLean

Lisa Russell

Lisa Russell

Sam Kolias

Sam Kolias

