Sonae SGPS SA (SOSSF) Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sonae SGPS SA (OTC:SOSSF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Joao Dolores - Chief Corporate Center Officer

Rui Almeida - CFO, Sonae MC

Paulo Simoes - CFO Worten

Filipe Rosa - Haitong Bank

Jose Rito - JB Capital Markets

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone. First of all apologies for this delay, but there seems to be having a technical problem. Thank you all for attending Sonae's Q1 2019 results conference call.

Together with me today, we have the following CFOs of our businesses, Rui Almeida from Sonae MC; Paulo Simões from Worten; Miguel Mota Freitas from Sonae Fashion; Alcio Worth [ph] from Sonae Investment Management and also our Investor Relations team.

As always and before the results I’ll review, I would just like to make a couple of remarks. First of all as you know from this quarter onwards, our reporting structure includes the new Sonae MC segment, which is comprised of the historical Sonae MC segment’s Maxmat and Sonae RP’s operational assets. Also the former Sonae’s Sports & Fashion segment was split into Sonae Fashion and ISRG, given the different nature and independent management teams of both businesses.

Additionally, this will be the first full year line by line consolidation of Sonae Sierra’s account. So we will have Sonae Sierra’s third quarter statutory accounts consolidated into Sonae’s accounts for the first time.

In addition, and as you already know 2019 also marks the adoption of the IFRS 16 accounting standard. All-in-all and for comparable reasons, historical figures were restated to include all given mentioned changes, with the exception of Sonae Sierra consolidation, as we only acquired the additional 20% in September last year.

Given these initial notes, I will now make an overview of our results for Q1, starting with the highlights from the individual businesses and then finally covering Sonae’s consolidated figures.

Starting with Sonae MC. Sonae MC had a good start of the year, outperforming once again the market with top-line growth of 7.4%, with a like-for-like growth of 1.1% despite the negative seasonal effect of Easter, and thus reached a total revenue figure of EUR1.048 billion. During this process Sonae MC continued expanding its store network with 14 new company operated stores, including three Continent Bom Dia stores our proximity format.

In addition, Sonae MC completed the acquisition of a 60% space in Arenal in Spain, reinforcing its position in the Health & Wellness segment, one of its main strategic development pillars.

In terms of profitability, underlying EBITDA grew by 8.1% year-on-year to EUR81 million, implying a stable margin of 7.7%. You can see more detailed information which was published by Sonae MC and is available on our website.

At Worten, Worten the first few months of the year at the business were impacted by the effects of a later Easter and also a typical weather conditions, both having a significant impact on total market growth in the quarter. Worten also had a challenging comparable as like-for-like growth stood at 9% last year. All these effects played a role in the year-on-year decrease in sales of 2%. This top-line performance coupled with both the store expansion in the last 12 months, and also continued efforts towards digital transformation led to an underlying EBITDA of EUR8.1 million, EUR1.8 million below last year. Still in Portugal Worten further reinforced its market share and the online channel continues to record strong growth.

Moving on to Sonae Fashion, after challenging year of 2018 the first few months of 2019 showed a resilient performance with Sonae Fashion growing above market references. Despite the calendar effects of a later Easter, like-for-like growth stood at 4.4% and total turnover increased 1% year-on-year reaching EUR98 million at the end of Q1. This was mainly fueled by a strong omni-channel performance that compensated lower wholesale and franchising sales.

In terms of profitability, the adverse calendar effect had a slightly negative impact on underlying EBITDA, having decreased 1.9% to EUR8.2 million in the quarter. As in all retail businesses, the first half results will provide a better picture of the performance of the business.

Regarding ISRG, our partnership in the sports retail sector, the last quarter of the company's fiscal year produced a very positive performance with sales growing 12% year-on-year and EBITDA improving 2.9 percentage points to 10.3% at the end of Q4. For Sonae these results are accounted for through equity method. And in our P&L we had a EUR4.6 million of positive impact when compared to Q1 2018.

In our financial services divisions, we continue to have a positive evolution. Turnover increased by 17% year-on-year to EUR8.1 million in Q1 and underlying EBITDA almost doubled to EUR2 million, which equates to a margin of 25%. The universal credit card continued to have an important role in the payments market in Portugal, with a number of cards reaching 775,000 at the end of March, an increase of 138,000 cards year-on-year. And this also means the reinforced market share in terms of the payments market that grew 1.3 percentage points over the last 12 months and reached 12.8% in March this year.

Sonae Investment Management, during Q1 Sonae Investment Management reinforced its participation in some portfolio companies, sold 100% of safety to a management buyout, and invested in CB4, a company based in Israel that provides patented artificial intelligence software solution for brick and mortar retailers.

Regarding its operational performance Sonae Investment Management turnover fueled by the integration of Nextel and Excellium recent acquisitions increased by more than 40% year-on-year to EUR44 million. And even on a comparable basis, turnover increased by 19% with positive contributions across most companies.

Underlying EBITDA decreased EUR1.4 million or EUR0.4 million on a comparable basis to basically a flat level of EBITDA in the first quarter. Total EBITDA actually increased EUR4 million to EUR4.9 million underpinned by the capital gains generated by the sale of Saphety, which also has an impact on Sonae’s consolidated results.

Regarding Sonae Sierra, the company once again showed a solid performance with proportional EBIT increasing 8.6% year-on-year to EUR29 million and direct results reaching EUR20 million, a 16% year-on-year increase. This was fueled by both the European portfolios performance and also by an increase -- an improved performance in the services division.

At the end of March NAV stood at EUR1.48 billion, a slight growth of 1.6% compared to the value registered at the end of the year. During the first three months of 2019, Sonae Sierra has continued the execution of its capital recycling strategy with the sale of Loop5 in Germany and opened its first shopping center in Colombia, Cucuta, which is an important milestone for the company’s international development activity. Beyond that it continues the development of several projects in Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

Also on the service front Sonae Sierra continue to accelerate its activity and acquired a 50% stake in Balmain, a Polish multi service provider for retail and leisure assets.

Regarding NOS, as you know NOS already published its Q1 results just a couple of quick highlights here consolidated revenues reached EUR385 million, 0.6% year-on-year growth driven by more robust growth in the telco business, EBITDA increased more than total revenue 2% year-on-year, which reflects solid cost discipline and also operating leverage. Net result increase more than 20% from EUR35 million last year to EUR43 million this year and the company's transformation program is on track and that is reflected also in terms of profitability. Q1 have seen good free cash flow good momentum thus reinforcing the company’s solid capital structure.

Finally, looking at our consolidated figures, I would say that despite the applicable calendar impact in Q1, which typically affects our retail businesses total turnover posted a 9% year-over-year growth surpassing EUR1.4 billion in the quarter. Underlying EBITDA reached EUR105 million, an increase of 16% year-on-year and this was mainly fueled by Sonae MC and also the full consolidation of Sonae Sierra.

EBITDA reached EUR136 million, a EUR34 million increase when compared to Q1 2018 and this was underpinned by the growth in underlying EBITDA and also by equity method result of EUR26.5 million with the particularly positive note on Sonae Sierra and also ISRG. And also non-recurring items of EUR4.6 million, which are mostly related to the capital gain from the sale of Saphety by Sonae Investment Management. This good performance at the EBITDA level has drawn direct results to EUR32.8 million, EUR24 million above 2018 and therefore net income group share increased 6.5% to EUR18.3 million.

Regarding our capital structure and on a like-for-like basis Sonae net debt decreased by EUR99 million year-on-year to EUR1.167 billion. Total net debt stood at EUR1.7 billion, driven by the acquisitions of the 20% stake in Sonae Sierra and also the 60% stake in Arenal. Both cost of debt and our average maturity are quite comfortable level and since the beginning of the year, we have already replanned EUR230 million in long-term facilities being currently financed for the next 18 months. Overall, I would say that we are quite pleased with this solid set of results and also quite confident for the rest of the year.

I will now end this brief overview of our Q1 results and invite you to ask your questions. You can, please open the section for Q&A.

Good afternoon, everyone. So two questions from me, if I may, the first one probably on non-food retail, I was curious because you said that you managed to take share on Worten, and I was looking at the data for the electronics marketing in Portugal and I believe it grew in the first quarter. So I would like to understand if your sales in Iberia has dropped probably that would imply that the performance in Spain was very negative and in Portugal was positive. So just trying to understand between Portugal and Spain whether there has been a very different performance and why? Okay, I know that the comparable was tough, but we haven't seen in the market such a big effect from Easter. And okay, still related with that, if you could give us the evolution of sales at Worten, because I think that we do have a negative quarter for Worten in terms of sales growth for a long time. That would be my first question.

Also on fashion, I would think that good growth in sales in Iberia, they didn't grow much, but they also grew more than recurring sales of Sonae. So, it seems like you continue to like in that industry and I would perhaps compare with the performance you have of the adjacent formats from Sonae MC, which has a high-single-digit like-for-like, despite the Easter effect. So I would like to understand those for Worten and for Fashion why the top-line performance has been so weak taking into account the overall backdrop that we have seen in Iberia, which has been quite supportive?

The second question relates to Sonae MC, whether you could update us on what has been the performance up to April in several [ph] variety, what been impact from Easter? And as of today, with the information you have whether you could elaborate a little bit on the competitive backlog and what is the outlook for the full year in terms of like-for-like, because you are doing very well, if you just for Easter.

So just trying to understand whether you think that you could have a like-for-like -- I don't know higher something similar to what you had in Q1, but adjusting for the calendar effect. And in terms of margins, whether do you think that the trend in Q1 could be replicated for the full year, because the overall like-for-like should be better than in Q1?

And finally, my third question relates to net debt. Net debt in Q1 has been above my forecast. Just trying to understand for the full year probably it’s better to put it this way, what do you think it would be a reasonable evolution for the net debt taking into account that of course for the full year, the impact of the acquisition of Sierra, will no longer be there. And I think that's in terms of the acquisition of Arenal this will be the big change versus 2018. So if you could guide us for your expected evolution for net debt for the full year? Thank you very much.

Okay. Thank you Filipe for your questions. I will first hand it over to Paulo to answer the question on Worten, then to Miguel to address the question on Fashion, then to Rui for the one on MC and then finally, I'll take the net debt one.

Thank you. Good afternoon all. Thank you Filipe for your question. Regarding the market behavior in Iberia what we have seen from the data that we have and maybe we don't have exactly the same source. The market overall has been more or less flat in Iberia. So clearly not showing the same kind of performance that it was showing last year.

Regarding Worten performance, we already gave you the main effect. The calendar effect of Easter did impact Worten. We also felt unfavorable weather conditions that negatively impacted, so our full season product like [indiscernible] machines and [indiscernible] for example.

In addition to that, there was some aggressive promotional activity from some of our competitors in Spain, which we decided not to follow. In fact, we lowered our promotional activity overall in the first quarter versus last year in Iberia and improved our commercial margin in percentage points.

So it was a decision taken. So, it is a fact that we have gained market share in Portugal and in addition to that, also in some regions in Spain like [indiscernible]. Most recent performance on turnover has been more encouraging. So, we are not really concerned going forward. And I think, I've gone through your questions regarding Worten. Thank you.

Filipe Rosa

Thank you.

Filipe actually regarding Sonae’s Fashion. We know that we only grew about 1% our turnover, but we have to look into the sales to understand exactly the movement that we’ve made, because performance that we have in our original operations was very positive and strong sales and we reached more than 4% growth in this first quarter. And that compares positively to the market to the referentials that we have from the market, both in Portugal and in Spain, where we saw rates below this grow in both markets according to the information that we have. That's why we said that we have been improving our market share.

But on the other hand, we have some delays in our achievements and with our -- in our performances of franchising and wholesale that we are recovering in the month after the first quarter. So we really believe that we are gaining market share in our operation.

Filipe Rosa

Thank you.

Now it’s my turn, actually thank you for your [Technical Difficulty] This is Rui Almeida speaking. Well, the impact of seasonal effect in our first quarter in terms of sales has been more than 2 percentage point. Excluding this effect we -- one can say that all formats are presenting positive like-for-like and growing in terms of volume.

Larger stores were being more impact by the Easter effect, but they gaining momentum in April. So, they are now presenting very good figures in year-to-date.

Okay. So now it’s my turn to take the net debt question. Regarding the net debt evolution as you know, we don't provide guidance for the future, but what I can tell you is that on a comparable basis, we, as I said before, decreased our net debt level by approximately EUR100 million year-on-year, which is, in essence, the level at which we have been decreasing our debt level in the last few years. And we remain confident that we will continue the driving path going into the future. So, useful operating cash flow generation and also due to further potential assets disposal evaluation in our capital support.

Filipe Rosa

Thank you very much. Can I just follow-up just to try to say in terms of competitive backdrop for the full business, so sorry, because I love just to -- whether there have been any change from when we've begun? Thank you.

Joao Dolores

Sorry, could you repeat the question please?

On the competitive backdrop in the food business, whether have you seen any changes because it seems like the company is quite supportive?

Rui Almeida

No, no have pretty same situation that we were facing in last year it is competitiveness of this market is being basically same impact. For instance in terms of promotional activity, promotional activity increased slightly by almost 1 percentile point and we are basically seeing same situation in the first quarter of this year, the various discussion was pretty much the similar to the situation that we faced in the last quarter of 2018. It’s pretty much the same.

Filipe Rosa

Okay, thank you very much.

Thank you, Filipe.

Yes, good afternoon. I have some follow-up questions on Filipe’s main points. So firstly on the debt evolution Joao Dolores, just mentioned that it will decline on a comparable basis by EUR90 million in Q1 and the company does not see any change that should lead to any different evolution going forward. So -- but the fact is that the seasonality in four and holding in Q1 was a little bit stronger than usual I think this was related to the Easter. So my first question is this up until April the seasonality because of the Easter has moved that will be my first question.

Second also on this net debt evolution, it shows that the EUR90 million is retrospective for you had no consolidation or contribution from Sierra now consolidated Sierra and Sierra also EUR100 million net debt versus the year end. So should these EUR90 million be a reference going forward now that Sierra included or could eventually Sierra lead some additional seasonality going forward?

Then on fourth final question also on the margin side, it was slightly up in Q1, was -- is due to lower promotions due to the fact that we had no Easter in the quarter. Obviously it is revolving and also, is are least accretive margins, I know that this is a small operation, but just understand the specific related for the business margins? Thank you.

Joao Dolores

Sonae Sierra also had an impact obviously, with the first time in the first quarter, in which we consolidate Sonae Sierra’s net debt. And here we have also some typical behavior of debt at this time of year, driven by the distribution of dividends, to the partners we have at the fund or asset level. And this year, in particular, also due to the efforts done in a number of our development projects, namely expansions of our current shopping centers, but I think those are the main drivers that explain the deviations that you mentioned.

Now I’ll hand it over to Rui.

Rui Almeida

Hi, Jose, this is Rui. Thank you for your questions. Yes, Arenal is accretive in terms of our margin. And again, as you said, you are totally right, first quarter of this year is a little bit -- it's not typical. We were suffering by -- in terms of sales effort and in terms of -- we will not having the same calendar effect that we have last year. In terms of sales that impact obviously, the margin.

But again, margins have been kept at the level that we were having in last year and evolving accordingly with sales.

Okay, thank you. So just a follow-up on the net debt as far as basically the forecast is the evolution in Sierra it was slightly more than EUR100 million in full year 2018. The net debt has become very important. How do you see these evolving going forward? So it increase in Q1, should we assume that it will maintain roughly stable when you compare with 2019? Or what should be our expectation for this business going forward?

And then in terms of margins, so what you are saying that trying to assume Q2 because you will have the Easter eventually, the margin evolution and you could even be slightly higher than it was in Q1 because I remember that last year, it increased slightly in Q1, and that was not the case in Q2. So theoretically, eventually the compares will be a little bit easier for the full -- for Sonae MC in Q2 just to clarify this?

Joao Dolores

What I can tell you is that on a like-for-like basis, yes, there is some seasonality at Sonae Sierra as well. And we would expect the seasonality to play a role particularly in the first quarter.

Rui Almeida

Regarding margins in the second quarter as I -- well i.e., as I have while ago to Filipe, the market is being a little bit more aggressive in terms of promotional activity. Yes, first of all, we need to consider that. We are in May, just soon to give you some guidance just for the second quarter. But we are very confident to maintain margins and continue to grow as we are focused and continue to grow our market share in our sales and keeping the margins at the same level that we were having last year.

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Thank you.

Okay, thank you very much, everyone, and looking forward to talking to you again for the Q2 results.

