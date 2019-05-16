Shareholders Approve The Merger Of II-VI Inc. And Finisar

I think that investors could buy either stock now as the merged company is expected to produce earnings growth through improved operational efficiencies.

Management expects the combined company to grow earnings by around 10% in the first year, with potential for higher growth rates in the future.

The merger is in the final stages of regulatory approval which could be granted by the middle of 2019.

The shareholders of II-VI Incorporated and the shareholders of Finisar Corporation have approved the merger.

II-VI to Merge Finisar Into Its Operations

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will merge Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ:FNSR) into its operations. After the merge Finisar shareholders will own 0.2218 shares of II-VI and receive a cash payment of $15.60 per Finisar share.

The shareholders of both companies have approved the merger, with 97% of II-VI shareholders voting and 99% of Finisar voting in favor of the merger.

The merger is subject to regulatory approvals. Four of the five required countries have approved the merger, with China being in phase II of the Chinese regulatory process. The Chinese approval could be granted by the middle of 2019.

II-VI has 63.5 million shares outstanding. Finisar has 117.9 million shares outstanding, which would form 26.2 million new shares of II-VI. The total shares outstanding of the combined company would be 89.7 million, with Finisar shareholders owing around 30% and II-VI shareholders owing 70%.

The market cap of II-VI is currently $2.3 billion and the market cap of Finisar is currently $2.7 billion. On a market cap basis, Finisar is actually larger than II-VI.

In 2018, II-VI produced $1.16 billion in revenue and produced $1.32 billion in revenue. II-VI produced has net assets (shareholder' equity) of $1.1 billion and Finisar's is $1.6 billion.

Finisar's actually produces more revenue and has higher net asset value than II-VI. Interestingly, Finisar shareholders will own a smaller portion of the combined company. Based on this, it appears that II-VI is getting a good deal, so I can see why II-VI shareholders approved the merger.

Interestingly, management of both companies see the merger as beneficial. The merger is expected to increase the operating efficiency of the combined company with costs expected to be reduced by $150 million over a three year period.

II-VI's President and CEO stated in the their news release:

We expect that the combination with Finisar will allow us to leverage our combined technology and intellectual property. To achieve faster time to market, cost and scale.

Finisar's CEO stated in the their news release:

This combination will accelerate our collective growth and will take advantage of the technology, products and manufacturing expertise that Finisar has uniquely developed over the course of its 30 year history.

I think that the merger would improve operational efficiency as there is some overlap from the two companies, particularly in lasers and optics. Both companies need to spend on R&D to develop products. In 2018, II-VI spent $136 million on R&D which represented 10% of revenues and Finisar spent $227 which represented 18% of revenues. As Finisar spends more on R&D, the merger would benefit Finisar more so than II-VI based on R&D expenditure.

The combined company will also benefit from increased market exposure as larger companies have larger marketing budgets. The merger is also expected to boost earnings growth. As stated in Finisar's news release, the combined company is expected to increase earnings by around 10% for the first full year, with potential to double that rate in future years.

Financials for II-VI

II-VI has a history of growth which the analysts are expecting to continue through to 2020 with the merge of Finisar. The company operates with moderate profit margins which have ranged from 6% to 12% over the last decade and the company's return on equity has ranged from 6% to 15%.

II-VI is a financially sound company with low debt levels and operates with ample working capital. The company's long-term debt is $485 million which represents 25% of the value of its assets and its total liabilities is 43% of its assets value. The company has plenty of working capital (with a current ratio of 3.4) meaning that the company's short-term assets (cash and deposits) easily covers its short-term obligations (such as bills). II-VI's long-term and short-term debt levels are well-managed.

II-VI's forward PE multiple is 13.3x with a stock price of $36. The company's trailing PE multiple is 25.5x and its book value multiple is 2.1x. These multiples imply that II-VI is reasonably priced.

II-VI has a history of growth with its revenue increasing 16% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows II-VI's revenue and earnings trend over the last decade along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

II-VI data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, II-VI's revenue has consistently increased over the last decade and the forecasts show this trend continuing into 2020 with the merge of Finisar.

The earnings are volatile but have broadly trended upwards over the last decade at the average rate of 10% per year. The company's earnings declined from the 2011/06 fiscal year until the 2014/06 fiscal year. Since then the earnings have trended higher with analysts expecting earnings to continue increasing into 2020 with the merge of Finisar.

Financials for Finisar

Finisar has a history of revenue growth, but its earnings have been volatile. The company has operated with profit margins ranging from 1% to 17% over the last decade. The company's return on equity has ranged from 1% to 16%.

Finisar is a financially sound company with low debt levels and operates with ample working capital. The company's long-term debt is $506 million which represents 21% of the value of its assets and its total liabilities is 31% of its assets value. The company has plenty of working capital (with a current ratio of 6.8) meaning that the company's short-term assets (cash and deposits) easily covers its short-term obligations (such as bills). Finisar's long-term and short-term debt levels are well-managed.

Finisar's trailing PE multiple is not applicable as the company booked an earnings loss for the last fiscal year. The company's book value multiple is 2.1x with a stock price of $23.

Finisar has a history of revenue growth with its revenue increasing 10% per year over the last decade. The chart below visually shows Finisar's revenue and earnings trend over the last.

Finisar data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Finisar's revenue has broadly increased over the last decade even though they fell slightly in the last fiscal year. The earnings have been volatile without any upwards trend and the company booked a small loss last fiscal year.

Stock Charts

The stock charts for II-VI and Finisar are shown below.

II-VI chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade II-VI's stock price has climbed higher, but the stock did decline from 2011 until 2014. The decline corresponds with the earnings decline seen on the earnings chart from above.

Finisar chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Finisar's stock price has been volatile, but it's still higher now than it was ten years ago. The volatility in the stock price is reflected in its earnings volatility as shown on the earnings chart above.

Investor Reaction

The day before the merger announcement, II-VI's had a stock price of $46.26 which dropped to $33.25 the day after the announcement. The announcement (9th November, 2018) was during the market pullback through the latter part of 2018. The stock bottomed at $30 and then rallied higher as the stock market rallied this year.

Finisar's stock price was $17.93 before the announcement and $20.93 after the announcement. The stock stayed around the $21 level until the market rallied this year and the stock then rallied higher.

It's not surprising that Finisar's stock showed a positive initial reaction to the merger (which was worth $26 per share at the time of the announcement) as the offer was at a premium to the $17.93 on the day before the announcement .

Also, it's not surprising that the initial reaction from II-VI shareholders was to drive down the stock price (as II-VI investors probably felt like they were getting a bad deal).

The Finisar's stock deal is now worth less than the $26 offer at the time of the announcement as II-VI shares are now lower now. The deal is currently worth $23.59 (which is calculated from the current II-VI $36.01 stock price times 0.2218 plus $15.60 cash).

As for Finisar stock price rallies, Finisar's stock price is tied to II-VI's stock price, so Finisar's stock price will follow II-VI's stock price movement.

II-VI's stock price is tied to investor sentiment and this is a battle between investors who are bullish on the deal and investors who are bearish on the deal. If more investors are bullish, then the stock will have upwards pressure to drive the stock higher. The opposite applies if bearish investors dominate.

Personally, I think any bearishness is coming from new investors looking to buy the stock. As for the existing shareholders, those with voting rights voted almost unanimously in favor of the deal (from both II-VI and Finisar shareholders).

Management of both companies wanted to merge and I'm inclined to think that over the long-term that the combined company would perform better than each company did on their own.

Conclusion

The shareholders of II-VI and the shareholders of Finisar have approved the merger. The merger is in the final stages of regulatory approval which could be granted by the middle of 2019. II-VI shareholders will own around 70% of the combined company while Finisar shareholders will own around 30%.

Management expects that the combined company will grow earnings by around 10% in the first year with potential for higher growth rates going forwards. While II-VI and Finisar both have a history of revenue growth, neither company has a good track record of producing reliable earnings growth. This may make new investors apprehensive and hesitant to buy.

Over the long-term I think that the combined company will continue to grow as both II-VI and Finisar have a history of revenue growth. Investors looking to buy now could buy either II-VI or Finisar as management expects the combined company to produce future earnings growth due to increased operational efficiencies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.