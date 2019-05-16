Alliance Resource Partners: The Future Of Coal

I think this is perhaps the best coal producer play out there, and I do prefer thermal over metallurgical. However, I think the bull case is a touch early.

Is coal dead? It certainly does not look that way. However, is Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), perhaps one of the best run coal companies around, a buy at current prices? That's a tougher question to answer. While bulls are right to latch onto long-term projections that coal-fired power generation is not on the way out here in the United States, there is also no mistaking the data that retirements have been swift, and there are plenty of seemingly relatively uneconomic assets out there that could be hit. For those of us bullish on the domestic natural gas story (production growth, reasonable pricing), it is also tough to reconcile the advantages of natural gas versus coal when it comes to either outright retirements or baseload switching (idling coal for natural gas when pricing dictates it). While leverage is low and the distribution is covered, fundamentally, the story is much harder for me to get behind than it was just a few short years ago.

Overview Of The Headwinds

As of year end, Alliance Resource Partners held approximately 1.7B tons of coal reserves in the Illinois and Appalachia regions. There are eight total underground mining complexes being operated in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia. It's a pretty mixed bag of mining types between continuous mining and longwall, although the bias is towards continuous which tends to sit lower on the cost curve. Still, coal mining remains plagued with issues related to overburden: the deeper a miner goes, the more waste material to remove, and the further it has to be moved to get access. Coal grades produced vary, but at the end of the day, the majority of Alliance production is thermal coal used in electricity generation by utilities. Including international sales, I estimate nearly 85% of sales are made to the power generation sector. This is their bread and butter. I do note that the majority of coal produced and sold is medium or high sulfur content, and not all utility customers are running pollution control devices. Deferring pollution equipment is often a sign that a coal power plant retirement is on its way and the utility is exploring other options for its capital spending - a risk I will elaborate on further below.

While coal tonnage produced has been broadly flat for many years and really earnings have held up decently as well, these headline figures disguise just how the Alliance Resource's story has changed. Even though several of the company's U.S. markets still have coal as the top source of energy production, shuttered domestic coal plants have nonetheless shifted the business model significantly in recent years. In 2016, just 4.5% of company production was exported into international markets. By 2018, that number had grown to 27.8%. For Alliance Resource Partners, that is a major change in the dynamic.

*Source: BTU Analytics, Coal Plant Utilization

As can be seen above, there is quite a bit of domestic coal capacity out there operating below peak plant capacity. While many point to Energy Infrastructure Administration ("EIA") data that coal consumption in the United States is expected to be flat (the two most recent research notes by Power Hedge and Rida Morwa do so), I do not believe this goes deep enough into the dynamics of the coal industry. To be clear, I'm not saying that coal is completely dead from a secular perspective. Still, there has been a large swath of coal retirements over the past decade, and the picture going forward looks bleaker in my view than what many expect. My base is more bearish than the EIA in that I see more of a shift towards domestically-produced natural gas.

The stage is set worse for Alliance Resource Partners. What the EIA classifies the "Eastern Region" was disproportionately impacted by plant retirements, but it is actually worse than that. Eastern US plants also make up the glut of underperforming plants in the BTU Analytics graphic above. It is pretty clear how well comparatively mid-America plants are doing versus those on the Eastern Seaboard. Unsurprisingly, neighboring states to company production have already been hard hit. Markets in Virginia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee have seen significant curtailments in coal use in recent years.

*Source: Energy Infrastructure Administration, Capacity Retirement Data

Why does this matter? Coal is relatively expensive to ship and move. It costs roughly $15/ton to ship coal by rail from Central Appalachia to Ohio; that figure spikes to $30/ton to ship to Florida. As a percentage of the good, moving natural gas via pipeline is a fraction of the cost. The producer is the one bearing these costs, either directly via shipping agreements or indirectly via reduced competitiveness versus other energy alternatives. It is apparent in Alliance Resource financials (transportation revenue booked with an equal and offsetting transportation expense); this cost item has grown from a small amount in prior years to $112mm in 2018. With high sulfur Appalachian 13,000 BTU coal currently pricing at $50/ton in the spot market, this is a meaningful chunk of overall production value.

The story isn't just higher domestic costs either. In 2016, just 20mm short tons of thermal coal was exported into international markets from the United States. By 2018, that figure had ballooned to nearly 60mm tons. That's a massive increase and shows that Alliance Resource Partners is not alone in counting more on international sales to drive earnings. Also calling out EIA Energy Outlook data, the EIA has stated that coal exports are not expected to increase from here under its base case assumptions because of "competition from other global suppliers closer to major world markets". As more volatile international markets ebb and flow, demand is often hit, something that occurred as recently as Q1:

Internationally, we continue to believe the long-term supply/demand fundamentals of the global coal markets will provide opportunities for strategically located low-cost mines. In the short term, however, these markets are under pressure. While we expect opportunities for coal exports to develop later this year as markets improve, it is difficult to predict time timing of when conditions will become favorable.

Coal demand is being driven by Southeast Asia where countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, China, India, and others are constructing new coal-fired power plants to support economic development. The world's largest coal producers that export (Australia, Indonesia, Russia, South Africa) are much better positioned to serve these markets than a player in the Eastern U.S.

Adding to issues, domestic customers have also begun to favor shorter-term contract supply agreements. Uncertainty on the future of coal assets breeds uncertainty in setting up long-term agreements, and international sales are even more adverse to long-term supply contracts. If bulls are going to use EIA data as a cornerstone of a bullish thesis, I don't think they can cherry-pick the parts they like and those that they don't. So, when contrasting 2014 when EBITDA peaked 25% higher than today (yet the share price is down more than 60%), I think it is important to remember that:

Coal power plant retirements and lower prices are driving lower gross and operating margins per ton ($8.24/ton in 2018 versus $11.49/ton in 2015). This is despite tailwinds from lower booked depreciation, depletion, and amortization expense due to less conservative accounting.

Bringing assets to market is more expensive than it has been in the past. Management has done an excellent job of controlling costs where it can, but there are limits. With transport costs for natural gas materially lower, baseload switching where applicable tends to favor natural gas.

Shorter-term contract structures reduce future cash flow visibility, reducing perceived safety in the eyes of the market.

Increasing international sales reliance raises the specter of competition from larger international competitors that are more strategically located to growth markets in China.

On the whole, these are all reasons to be concerned. 2019 production guidance was cut due to a combination of these factors, particularly in international markets. Whether it is just a blip in the story or a long-term trend is something that will get proven over time as we learn more on trends in Indonesia, Australia, Russia, and South Africa work out: all countries that sit lower on the cost curve on an all-in basin to the major growth regions for coal.

Financial Structure, Maintenance, and Spend

What I believe has lured in many investors here is the debt load, or rather the lack of it. As of Q1, the company only had $696mm in net obligations outstanding. This includes asset retirement obligations ("AROs"), unfunded pension and workers' compensation costs, lease obligations, and a large pneumoconiosis ("black lung") accrual. I believe it is important that investors do include those other obligations in their view of the total debt load - no question these costs get borne by the company at some point. However, even including those, there is clearly a low leverage story: less than one turn of EBITDA. For many that have gotten burned on levered companies, this brings a lot of perceived safety - which is true. Unlike many of the firms that I cover, there is not a lot of embedded risk in the capital structure, in my opinion.

Where the company does fall flat is within its capital-intensive nature. Management has guided to $5.50/ton of maintenance spending within the business to keep production and/or costs stable. That is roughly $220mm/year, a figure that is on the rise after significant underspending in 2016 and 2017 when the situation looked more bleak for coal. A little catch-up spend is in order, and that is coming through guidance: 2019 spending was forecast to $380mm at the midpoint; my view is 2020 spending remains elevated at similar levels as well. While some of that is underpinned by growth spending (Excel Mine No. 5 development, increasing production at River View and Gibson South), it's likely that this limits any true free cash flow that might be set aside for a rainy day:

*Source: Author Calculations.

Takeaways

Is the distribution covered? Yes. Is management spending within its means and not relying on the debt markets for all of its obligations? Yes. Given that, if management can keep this level of cash flow, there is a solid case for undervaluation here. I'm just not so certain that EBITDA will not continue to bleed off with time. Since I owned the 2016 my views on the long term path towards natural gas have only been reinforced. Breakevens on shale have fallen to levels that I do not think many expected back then. It's just tough for coal to be competitive.

But, on the plus side, the lack of leverage makes this a much less volatile play structurally than other ways to bet on coal - even the bigger producers carry more leverage and obligations than this one. If someone is going to make a strategic bet on coal, this is probably the way do it safely. I don't hate the idea at face value, but I'd be much more interested at lower prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.