Avianca Holdings' (AVH) CEO Renato Covelo on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Avianca Holdings SA (NYSE:AVH) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Luca Pfeifer – Investor Relations Officer

Renato Covelo – Interim Chief Executive Officer

Roberto Held – Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Barbara Halberstadt – Bank of America

Jairo Agudelo – Bancolombia

Ricardo Sandoval – Bank of Colombia

Nicolás Erazo – Ultraserfinco

Stephen Trent – Citi

Victor Mizusaki – Bradesco

Kyle Owusu – Reorg

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Avianca Holdings First Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the presentation. [Operator Instructions] And as a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Luca Pfeifer, Investor Relations Officer for Avianca Holdings. Thank you, Mr. Pfeifer. You may begin.

Luca Pfeifer

Thank you very much. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for your time this morning. Welcome to this call. My name is Luca Pfeifer, Investor Relations Officer for Avianca Holdings. It is our pleasure this morning to review our business results for the first quarter 2019. As on prior occasions, we will be simultaneously translating our earnings results from English to Spanish.

Joining me on the call today is our Interim CEO, Renato Covelo; and our Senior Vice President of Finance and CFO, Roberto Held. Renato will go over the most relevant aspects occurred throughout the first quarter in 2019. And Roberto will review the financial results for the quarter. Afterwards, we will open the floor for question-and-answers.

And at this point, I turn it over to our CEO, Renato.

Renato Covelo

Thank you, Luca. Thank you very much for organizing and preparing this conference and for your hard work and dedication. And thank you all for participating on this quarter’s call. It's a pleasure to have you all this morning with us. My name is Renato Covelo and it’s an honor for me to address you today as Avianca’s acting CEO, which Kenyan effects last May 1, when our former CEO Mr. Hernán Rincón retired from the company.

As we have indicated our process of indemnify Mr. Rincón’s sector is well underway and we will keep the financial community updated, when we have more developments on this. We are going under a comprehensive search currently being conducted by an independent firm as per Avianca Holdings by laws. As soon as we had more information, more details, we will inform you accordingly.

I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Rincón and we’d like again to express our sincere gratitude for leading our Company’s transformation process and establishing a solid foundation for our Avianca’s long-term strategic and organizational development program, which is now firmly in place.

Let me begin saying that, as discussed in our fourth quarter and full year results call back in February, we are focusing on this transformation plan. And we have folks that we are working very hard and we are successfully involving the company from a growth model to a profitability and liquidate model. This is our main goal, our focus, and we have all the dedication of the administration and management of the company to achieve these important points.

And we – I’d like to take a moment to reiterate the key pillars of this plan. First of all is to reveal and recalibrate Avianca’s fleet plan. We successfully closed negotiation with Airbus in March where we reveal our purchase order of 128 Airbus A320 Neos, with Airbus where we agreed to drop 17 airplanes – 17 Airbus A320 Neos from the regional order and we will postpone delivers and deferred deliveries that were supposed to be in 2019 and through 2022 to 2026 and this will involve another 35 aircraft of the same side.

And this will cause us a cash conservation of more than $100 million and $350 million over the next three years, which is a great achievement for the company and will impact in our results accordingly. With this we have also gave us a reduction of $2.6 billion in financial commitments. And this – through with this referral of aircraft and these cancellation order, we will – we were able to negotiate with our resource that terms and conditions of our current lease agreements, extending the term of certain aircraft. And this will also give us the positive impact of $14 million per year. All the above will result in a strip net margins moving forward, which is part of our transformation plan.

Another pillar of this transformation plan is that divesting our non-core assets. The company will focus on the aviation business. We’ll focus on the airline business as well. And we will divest from other assets that will not be part of their core business like the CAE agreement with our flight simulator training center here in Bogotá. We also get an agreement with Getcom to decide our participation in the – our call center. And this provided us certain liquidate that were very important in the first quarter.

We will also improve operating profit and liquidate with the network we shuffle. We are reviewing our network route by route and deciding take actions to get a better network for the coming months.

So now I would like to invite our CFO, Roberto Held to go through our details and our numbers for the first quarter. Roberto, please.

Roberto Held

So good morning, everybody. Thank you, Renato for the review that you just went through on your – actually its first quarter. Before I’m entering to the financial numbers, I just want to update you on a specific matters that were recently disclosed to the market and also top several of your reports recently.

So the first one is we filed back on April 29, our 20-year report and under such report we highlighted and identify under the Risk Factors section, certain situations that have been identified under certain agreements entered into by our shareholder BRW with United under a loan agreement.

In that regards, we have also expressed at the company Avianca Holdings is taking all the steps towards doing all the required amendments that will derive in a specific situation that allow us that any potential change of control that might be triggered under the loan agreements as it has been highlighted will not have any effect under the current financial agreements of the company. Therefore, we are already taking the steps and we should be also having that in the next weeks properly close.

We have also announced recently to the approval by the board of directors to have and to launch at our liability management transaction in regards to our 2020 bonds that have maturity in one year. In that regard, we have been working with three brands that we’re previously engaged as we announced that in our fourth quarter results 2018 and we are evaluating at this moment the best options and alternatives to tap the market to refinance the outstanding portion of the bonds 2020. Associated with this and in regards to all the processes that we’re carrying out at the level of the company, we were notified by S&P last week, one Monday, in regards to an action that downgraded Avianca from a B credit to a CCC plus credit.

We are disappointed of this action taken by the rating agencies since we have been working very closely with the banks and we have established a schedule to tap the market before the maturity of such bonds. And we are, as mentioning, working as hard and fast as we can to amend certain specific agreements to resolve the risk factors identified under 20-F that are also linked to the launch of the transaction in the market.

So those are three important highlights I wanted to address before we enter into the financial statements and that is also the plan towards the liability management transaction that we have been approved to launch to a market in regards to our financial plan that we have established since last year towards the financial plan of the company going forward for the next years. So moving now towards the first quarter results.

So, as an executive summary, we had reached 82.1% load factor for first quarter, more than 7.7 million passengers transported, which is an increase of 4.3%. We have been focusing our efforts as Mr. Covelo was mentioning on the three main pillars of the business going forward, which is passengers, cargo and loyalty. Therefore, we have a very strong a presence in the Valentine’s season that just went through in February. And we can also share with you that also we had our very strong performance in the Mother’s Day season that also took place last week. In regards to our profitability strategy, we identified to cancel non-profitable routes and therefore we have determined to exit the domestic route – market leaving only the Lima hub and also maintaining the Lima Cusco and the Bogota Cusco routes, addressing specific strategy to have profitable routes and therefore we took the decision.

In addition to that, we have also announced to the market that we’re canceling the Lima Mendoza, Bogota Montreal, Bogota Chicago, Bogota Boston among other specific routes that will drive in a better financial health of the network going forward. So these are specific measures that we have determined to take in regards to this quarter that will allow us going forward to have a better performance of our network.

In that regard, we closed the quarter with $1.1 billion in revenues, which is a slight reduction of 1.5% versus last year. I would say and I would want to highlight that we have been working very hard at the level of the company in terms of transformation plan as well as our cost efficiencies plan and that has already proven to be at the level of results being evidence. In that way, we are now reaching 6.0 cents at the level of CASK-ex fuel, which is a very strong reduction of almost 6.3% year-on-year.

And I want to highlight that because it evidences that the strategy that we established last year in addition to our transformation plan that we announced at the beginning of the year are already evidencing the progress. We have also reached a level of 8.2 cents, which is a reduction of 4.5% in regards to CASK – at the CASK level. So the evidence is that the company is also moving very strongly forward in that line and that should also remain going forward with additional reductions. So that is a very positive advance in regards on how we’re performing in regards to our cost – unitary cost operation.

We have also deployed our regional operation in Columbia, our career began operations and that will also enhance and support the connectivity in the Columbian domestic market, a strong performance at the level of OTPs from performance also the level of load factors in the regional operations. So we feel also confident that we will continue on that same line and on stats and trends.

As Mr. Covelo was mentioning throughout the call, we announced back in March 12, a very important milestone that we have been working for the past year with the vendors together and we announced a cancellation of 17 aircrafts from the order that we had placed back in 2015 and a rescheduling of addition of 35 aircrafts for the period 2020 to 2022. That is a very important milestone for the company going forward that will allow us to reduce financial convenience of the company starting this year in excess of $2.6 billion. And we’ll also have cash conservation at the level of the company for this year of $150 million among the $350 million for the next few years. So this is a strategic pillar also on the financial side that we have achieved in the first quarter.

In regards to our divestment of assets, we also announced the execution of two of our projected divestments, the first one Getcom was announced on the – by the last days of the year and took place the first quarter, as well as the divestment of our training facility with CAE. So we’re moving forward, we’re executing the plan and that has also been proven to be on the right track.

In regards to our customers, which is the center of our strategy we remain delivering the best product we can get and that has been recognized on a couple of awards recently. And we want to highlight the Kayak award and also the TripAdvisor awards as we were – that we received recently in this work.

So moving on, in regards to our fleet plan. So we have – also have very important advances in regards to the announcement that we did back in February in regards to our – to a phase out of the Embraer fleet. We continue to move forward. We continue to execute such a phase out that will be taking place in the next two quarters of this year.

So we will then standardized all the operation of the narrow bodies under the Airbus A320 fleet. And that also will provide additional profitability, higher margins and a reduction also at the level of CASK-ex fuel versus the current operations that we were having with the Embraer fleet. So we are moving forward and we will be delivering the first planes to the purchase there in this next two quarters. We have also announced recently that we are moving forward with the sale of the operations of Sansa and La Costeña in Central America and that will also take out from the fleet 13 Cessna Caravans aircraft that we have into A342s that we have under such operations.

So we are also moving forward on that and therefore we will have a reduction of fleet in the coming months in the range of the 25 aircraft as we announced back in February. We have also – we want to also highlight that during the quarter, we had also received one 330 passenger aircraft that was so pleased to Oceanair back in 2018 and was part of the process that we establish until February this year to operate on our behalf the route over [indiscernible] and that aircraft has also returned back to us, as well as the A330 freighter that was operating certain route –certain cargo routes on behalf of the cargo operation on their Tampa for the Southern Cone region. So we have also received such aircraft that will be operating in this coming base back under the Avianca and Tampa operation.

Moving forward with the performance of the operation, so we have – we had a strong capacity growth, please bear in mind that when you’re varying year-on-year, you should consider that by the first part of last year, the company has the hangover of the strike and therefore we had a reduction of certain operations back in first quarter 2019. And therefore that’s why you’re seeing right now an increase of ASKs of the level of 8.5% quarter-over-quarter and an increase of 2% last 12 months.

Worth mention that we remain confident and our plan is to continue to have a gross capacity of ASKs in the range of flat 2%. So that means that we will remain flat in the next couple of quarters and even we will be also taking out certain capacity of certain markets as we have already announced that we’ll derive in such performance of the ASKs.

RPKs grew below the ASKs 6.5% quarter-on-quarter, and that has an increase of 1.6% last 12 months in Brussels 2018 last one month. First quarter load factor, as I mentioned previously, 82.1%, which is a slight reduction and the yield as it has been share with you got to $8.6 million, which Alliances taught, there’s a reduction on the first 4.6% reduction on first, as well as slow down on certain markets.

Moving in regards to remedies, as we were highlighting $1.15 billion of total revenues. The RASK has been impacted from 9.2 to 8.3 for the quarter, mainly driven by an average fair and also certain specific depreciations that we saw throughout the first quarter in specific markets, especially in the Colombian domestic market we saw a very strong depreciation that had also an impact in regards to our financial numbers of the quarter.

Very important and I also want to highlight again, that the efficiencies and the cost reduction strategy that we’re deploying, our evidence, we’re reaching the lowest CASK ex-fuel number in several quarters and in several periods we’re reaching a level of 6.0 and I have total cost of 8.2 that is 6.3% reduction year-on-year. So we feel confident that the confirmation plan is advancing on the positive side and we have strong pillars going forward to move towards this strategy.

In regards to our EBITDAR, we see a reduction versus last year. A couple of comments in that regards, we see an increase in fuel, slow down on reduction on fares and an impact of FX at certain level as I mentioned in certain specific markets. Couple of onetime events associated to the closing of the cargo operation in the South Cone that had a onetime event effect for this quarter and another effect that we had provision for this quarter, which is a one time of balance.

So that totals both of them in the range of $10 million at the level of EBITDAR, which is 1.6%, totaling up $18 million for the quarter, as we were mentioning strong headwinds for this first part of the year, but we’re confident that the strategy going forward will derive in the better performance of the company with the transformation plan and the plan that we have been sharing with you since last quarter 2018 that will derive in a much stronger performance of the company and will be the pillar of the profit strategy that we have announced since last year.

In regards to our deployment of capacity in the different regions that you are seeing. We have very strong capacity available in especially growing in their home markets to North America. That was part of the plan that we announced back in October 28, 2018, where we deployed a regional capacity to certain market markets. And you will see, this confident having a certain reductions in regards to the cancellation of certain routes going forward, especially in some home markets to North America as well as home markets to South America reach, where we are seeing certain slow down, especially in the home of the markets of Argentina, Brazil, especially.

We remain strong in regards to our home markets to Europe and it’s also worth to highlight the strong load factor remains for several quarters and we are confident that throughout the year we will remain also at the north of 82% load factors. Moving forward to our presence in the markets, we remain a very strong player in the Colombian domestic market as well as the Central American market, we remain with the very strong network and a good presence throughout the region and we have been also they’re in very strong results in regards to our home markets to North America, into home markets as well as a very strong performance markets to Spain, where we’re actually adding a seasonal flight for this coming summer period to Barcelona, which is also a very good offering for our passengers.

Moving forward to the cargo units, we also had a slowdown in that market. It’s a regional effect that we are seeing throughout several of the market as yet I was highlighting in our recent report. There’s a cargo slow down also taking place, but we are confident that the redeployment of capacity specialist to routes to Europe as we are seeing on routes to North America is having from results for the operation, we remain as the preferred cargo operator in Columbia and with a very, very strong presence also at the level of the hub in Miami.

So we are confident that the capacity – the cargo capacity that has been added in regards to new A330 freighter that was being operated by OceanAir and now taking part under the Tampa operation will also benefit the new deployment of capacity, especially in the routes to Europe, as well as the Alliances that we’re closing with other partners in our regions.

Going forward in regards to loyalty. Loyalty remains very strong in regards to our memberships reaching almost 9 million members, which is a 12% increase. We have been deploying a very strong capacity of Alliances also with new partners. And we had also a new platform being launched by LifeMiles, recently we had also an impact of five days – five to seven days, which represented a blackout period for some of the redemptions and the gross billings, but that will be a recuperative in the coming periods.

So we feel confident and we are very strong also in that regard announcing also strong Alliances in the different regions. So our flat – freight plan going forward, we remain at the levels of flat to 2% growth passengers throughout the year. ASKs will remain in the region of none to 2%. Load factor should be also in the range of 81% to 83%. And in regards to our EBIT, we are currently doing a change or from of our outlook coming from 7% to 9% down to 5.5% to 7.5% in that range. So pass the word to Luca, so we can have Q&A session and open the line for questions.

Luca Pfeifer

Thank you very much, Roberto. The team could please help us to facilitate the line for the question and answers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first questions are from the line of Barbara Halberstadt with Bank of America.

Barbara Halberstadt

Hi, good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I wanted to ask about a little bit more on timing and color for the liability management that you guys are looking at, and also if you could give us an idea of what’s the CapEx you’re looking for the year giving these renegotiations with Airbus and also if they can add another one, how much you are expecting to raise from your assets sales for the non-core assets? Thank you.

Roberto Held

So, Barbara, thank you very much. So, in regards to your first question as steady with the liability management. As we were highlighting at this moment, the company is working to amend certain specific documents associated with certain specific financing agreements, where we have to adjust specific provisions associated with our shareholder on any event that would derive in a potential change of control that could be triggered on their other agreements in that regards.

In that way, we are planning and we have been already working very, very fast to amend those agreements. We see that the market has been strong and there’s a window of opportunity in the coming weeks to address the market and to tap, the market wants these agreements have been finalized with the different financial entity.

So, that should be in track, where we hope we can tap the market in the second quarter if we are able to amend such agreements, but that depends of course, of the conversations with third parties. So that is the expectation of the company. Nevertheless, we will continue to address the opportunity of the liability management going forward. And as mentioned, I mean, we are interact to do the rollover of the bond in that regards.

In regards to CapEx, yes, we have been working very hard since last year to optimize the CapEx. These represent a strong reduction, the order represents a strong reduction. Going forward, what we’re targeting is to be in the rage of $350 million of the level – $350 million, $400 million level of CapEx, which is a very strong reduction. I would say, coming from levels of $700 million. So, it’s an optimization of our CapEx and that will also drive the creation of less financial requirements as well as building up cash.

Barbara Halberstadt

Okay. Thank you. And just regarding the assets of the non-core assets, do you guys have an expectation on how much you’re going to be able to raise from this sales?

Roberto Held

Yes. What we have informed the investor community team in regards to our plan is that we’re targeting a ticket that could be in the range of $100 million, $150 million, and that is based on the valuations of the different assets that we are currently divesting.

Barbara Halberstadt

Okay. Thank you. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next questions are from the line of Jairo Agudelo with Bancolombia.

Jairo Agudelo

Yes. Hello to everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I just have one question on investor relation with the notes of the consolidated numbers to present it today. There is something in relation today cash litigation. So, I think the relation with Synergy Aerospace bridging some covenants with A Class. Can you give us maybe a little bit more of color if that could have any impact on Avianca financial results, already impact on your refinancing growth or the agreement you are trying to include united and A class litigations, but what can happen with that, because that’s something new that we didn’t have in mind?

Roberto Held

Yes. So, thanks for your question. The answer to that is that the company has been notified by the A Class facility agents in regards to certain provisions associated to certain specific agreements entered into by Synergy Aerospace, the ECAs among the financing of certain other aircrafts, not operated by Avianca Holdings. In that regard, there are some provisions associated to Synergy under our agreements, but for the conversations and the analysis that we have been working out with the ECAs that does not represent at this moment any change of the situation of Avianca or the financing or any situation that could change or have a material events – adverse effect on the financials of Avianca.

So, to reiterate, at this moment, the company’s current, no notification has been delivered to us in regards to any situation associated to the performance of Avianca under such agreements. And therefore, this has specific information that has been shared by the ECAs with Avianca, but we’re working with the ECAs under the whole conversation with them to do all the proper adjustments that are required. So, we have also areas that there’s no event of default by Avianca under such agreements, because of the situation generated under the non-compliance of other provisions of other agreements by Synergy Aerospace.

Jairo Agudelo

Okay. Thank you.

Roberto Held

And I just want again, to reiterate, I mean we are current and all of our obligations remain us, we have been signed them since the beginning. So, there’s no change for Avianca Holdings in that regards.

Operator

Our next questions are from the line of Peter Goshawk [ph] with Barclays.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good morning and thanks for taking my questions. First perhaps, can you elaborate a little deeper in your refinancing options and what are you seeing that’s available to you? You mentioned tapping the bond market, but I guess over the past 12 months or so, you did various things including, if I recall correctly like securitized loans, Jo-Kell [ph] financing. So, can you perhaps share your thinking on whether you intend to use those facilities before the bond market?

Roberto Held

Yes. Peter, thank you for your question. So, Avianca continues to work with the different financial partners throughout the world. In that regards, we have been working to close additional agreements, financing agreements as you might not be aware, we have a majority of the Colombian peso bond in the next month of August. And therefore, we can also perform other security – securitization of other transactions. The market remains open and the comment in regards to buy S&P was focused on the refinancing risk, but that does not create additional risks associated to the performance of the company or tapping other facilities that we have been addressing in the continuous conversation with the financial partners that we have currently.

So, we’re tapping different markets. We’re tapping different partners. For example, we continue to do very strong on Jo-Kell financing structures. We continue to do the divestment of our assets and that will allow us and facilitate as well any additional funding that is required by the company. So, those are the topics in regards to your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And maybe, as a follow-up, considering your liquidity today, call it maybe, slightly less than $300 million of cash on the balance sheet. What liquidity you think your – who will be comfortable with and do you think there’s any opportunity you can buy back some bonds heading into refinancing?

Roberto Held

So, the planner of the company is this year to strengthen the liquidity at the level of 12% of target and going forward, stronger liquidity for the next three years on a little bit transformation plan in the range of 16% to 20%. That will be created also based on the efficiencies, the capture of more profitable routes, their reduction of operating expenses and in addition to any divestments and new financing possibilities that the company is addressing at this moment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you guys and best of luck.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Ricardo Sandoval with Bank of Colombia.

Ricardo Sandoval

Hi, Roberto. Thank you for the presentation. I just want to have a bit more detail of the short-term CapEx. On the Investor Day last year, you comment that about 70% of your short-term CapEx for 2019 and 2020 comes from other investment. I would like to know if you still with the same guidance that on the Investor Day for CapEx in 2019 and 2020, especially between in other business. Thank you.

Roberto Held

Ricardo, our CapEx, the majority of the CapEx of the company is currently under the maintenance line. And that is drives the major amount of the some that we have been shared – that we’re sharing. We are also focusing certain specific CapEx investments, in regards to technology, but aside from that it’s minimum what we are putting into other investments, but is mainly driven by maintenance events.

Ricardo Sandoval

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Nicolás Erazo with Ultraserfinco.

Nicolás Erazo

Hi, good morning, everyone. For the moment, I have three questions. The first one is regarding yields and ticket prices. Why strategy could Avianca implement to increase its yield for the rest of the year. Also according to the Colombian market share, there is a low cost company increasing its position. Could you – could these be a threat for Avianca? Another question is regarding the Embraer and Cessna models announcements. Are we expecting another sale or reschedule of your fit plan during this year? These are two questions for the moment and after the answer I will ask you the third question.

Renato Covelo

Yes. So, Nicolás, I got the first one answer, I’ll ask you the second one again shortly. So in regards to yield, we have been seeing a slowdown in terms of fares. That is filed a market dynamics, but we have been also very confident on the performance of our other routes, especially in Europe and in other markets in the region. So we are seeing that this is an industry effect as we have seen in our peers, but it’s based on market demand at the end of the day. In regards to the third question, and I’ll go back to your second question. The Embraer and Cessna, at this moment, the company is working with the agreement that we reached recently with Airbus. The plan is the one that we’re share with you recently, which is a very strong reduction in regards to new incorporations.

We have only the plan this year to phase out for now, Embraer and the Cessna fleets that we highlighted on the fleet section. And any announcement in regards to future or potential additional reductions of fleet we will be shared, when time is comes, if that is the analysis and the outcome of further analysis within the transformation plan. But for now, we remain with the Airbus renegotiation, the Embraer phase out and the Cessna phase out that will be based on the sale of such asset. So I just wanted to ask you again on the, what was the second question?

Nicolás Erazo

The second question was about the Embraer and Cessna models and if – but you already answered about the rescheduled or the [indiscernible] but that’s okay. And the last question is, in the case of a change of control could happen coming from United, about this synergy loan, would the commercial agreement, you guys have with Copa and United will be affected by regulators.

Renato Covelo

So the question goes in regards to a JBA that was announced back in November. That is a process that has been ongoing. We are currently filing at the level of the authorities such agreements to where the proper approval. That is based on the condition that Avianca is an operator together with Copa and United in the other regions. So we don’t feel that there should be any conditions in regards to such JV. I don’t know Renato do you want to…

Renato Covelo

No. Just compliment that is – its right. So as two completely different things, one is the JBA executed among Copa Airlines, United and Avianca SA and all the airlines under below Avianca Holdings. This is a commercial agreement that standard in the industry. We are taking all the necessary actions to implement in the following months, taking all the actions with the antitrust authorities in the United States, Panama and Colombia as already discussed in the past. The loan agreement between United Airlines and Synergy Group, we are not a part. There is no relation to Avianca.

The only thing that is the collateral of these obligations of the – BRW’s obligation, BRWs, just to remember you all that is the company that is hold this year at Avianca Holdings that is 100% controlled by Synergy. The obligation under this United Loan agreement is a secured by applied of shares – of the shares of BRW at Avianca Holdings. And that’s what we can say in any actions, any execution of rights by United, its write under those agreements our mere speculation from our end and so we will not talk about any United rights or obligations or actions under this agreement.

Nicolás Erazo

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from the line of Stephen Trent with Citi.

Stephen Trent

Good morning, everybody and thanks for taking my questions. I just had one or two more for you, I guess. First off, looking at the quarter, I think it’s worth noting your cash flow from operations actually improved year-on-year by 12%. And when I think about the working capital cycle, are there other specific initiatives you can take a supplier negotiations or receivables factoring that could push that number a little north?

Roberto Held

Well, yes, we have been working on that side since last year. We continue to develop and potentialize certain initiatives in regards to our cash position. We work strongly with our partners or vendors. I mean that regards, we see that there are certainly opportunities that we are addressing. And that has also been reflected in the financial statements as you are saying.

Stephen Trent

Okay. Roberto, I appreciate that. And I’m curious, I appreciate your color on the routes. You guys have pulling out of Domestic Peru, et cetera. I was just wondering how that – whether that decision overlapped with what you’re seeing on a competition level coming from some of the discount airlines or maybe Sky? Or whether you guys were simply not satisfied with the raw profitability even without the new competitors coming in?

Renato Covelo

Well, thank you very much for your question. And we are doing a very discipline job from by the network team in regards to the analysis of the whole network and that derived on this decision. This is a work in progress and this is our decision that is dynamic among this type of companies. And these moment we decided to exit the Domestic Peru. Based on our strategy of profitability and that is a pillar of the decision and that’s why we took it recently announced to reduce that capacity in that market as well as in other specific routes.

Stephen Trent

Great. Thank you. And just one more quick one. Just to confirm, I think I heard you earlier in the call say, you expected some assets sales to rise between US$100 million and US$150 million. And I just wanted to confirm I heard that correctly?

Renato Covelo

Yes. That’s part of the divestment plan and that we are executing and we are already probably half of that road in events.

Stephen Trent

Okay. Got it. Thanks for the time.

Operator

Our next questions are from Victor Mizusaki with Bradesco.

Victor Mizusaki

Hi. I have a few questions to you. The first one, with regards to your fleet of Embraer’s, I’d like just to confirm first if you already just got a beat to sell those planes, and if you can close deal how much money you can regulate to do the transaction? And the second one, if you can comment about the profitability of international routes?

Roberto Held

Yes. In regards to Embraer, we have been advancing very, very good and in regards to the process of the bid. We should be, as I mentioned to you announcing shortly, the outcome of such bids on the timeline in regards to a phase out. But we are – I mean advancing on the positive side to have this executed within the next two quarters, phasing out 10 aircraft they sign. But we have already been advancing on having a very good progress with the bidders.

In regards to your question, associated to the routes. We have been working very strongly on our network. We have been also reviewing the best routes that we can provide to our customers, the best performance of the network. And we don’t – we don’t disclose much, our profitability of certain specific routes or areas, but we – you can be confident that the progress on that side has been strong. And that’s why we have been really blowing certain routes on a certain capacity and counseling certain routes. So that, that will remain part of the analysis will be kept as ongoing job and we will be announcing our seasonal flights as we announced with Barcelona. We are also adding specific routes to Medellin, Cali on a new route to San Diego. So, we’re confident that the deployment of the capacity, both on the domestic and the international routes, remains strong and of course, based on the specific requirements of our customers, providing the best routes and the best frequencies that we can get to it.

Victor Mizusaki

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next questions are from Kyle Owusu with Reorg.

Kyle Owusu

Thank you. Actually, my question got answered. It was around the liability management exercise, but I appreciate it. Thank you.

Roberto Held

Thank you.

Operator

Okay. this concludes our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the floor back to management for closing comments.

Roberto Held

So, thank you again for participating in today’s call. I’d like to close by saying that while Avianca faces a very challenging macro-economic environment in this first quarter, especially with fuel prices, FX rates, not only in Colombia, but in many countries of the region and a reduction of the downturn in the Argentinean and Brazilian market. We are still working hard to keep the transformation plan and move the company throughout the year. We remain folks that are moving from a growth model to a profitability and liquidity model as we explain during the call today, that is our main focus.

This quarter demonstrates that we are successfully executing this plan. We expect futures on future headwinds, but we also have demonstrated our ability to evolve and adapt to ever-changing environments and demands. We’re also successfully leveling the challenges that the industry and macro environment can offer – can often put forth and ultimately, to emerge as a stronger company. So, we will keep this turnaround, we will keep our transformation plan and we believe that the results will come.

So, thank you very much for today’s participation and hope to see you in the next earnings call.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today’s teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.