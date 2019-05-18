Sanofi: A Robust Pharma Giant With Strong Growth In Q1

This paves the way for dividends, share buybacks, and the acquisition of new promising drugs/companies.

Introduction

Sanofi (SNY) doesn't need a long introduction as it's one of the largest pharmaceutical groups in the world. The company is operating in four different business divisions; specialty care, primary care, consumer healthcare, and vaccines:

Source: company presentation

Considering Sanofi has a full listing on the NASDAQ, there's no reason why you should revert to Euronext Paris. The US listing is sufficiently liquid to ensure smooth trading. Keep in mind 1 ADS (SNY) represents just one-half of a Sanofi share. The OTC listing (OTCPK:SNYNF) represents one full share of Sanofi.

Data by YCharts

The first quarter was absolutely excellent

In the first quarter of 2019, Sanofi was able to increase its revenue by approximately 3.8% to 8.4B EUR, and although there was a slight decline in the revenue generated in the so-called 'mature markets' (-0.6%) mainly due to a 12% lower revenue in the primary care segment, the emerging markets showed impressive growth results, culminating in a 13.6% revenue increase for the emerging markets.

One doesn't need to be alarmed by these results as the lower contribution from the mature markets primary care division appears to have been accelerated by the sale of Zentiva, a European division focusing on generic medication. However, the glargine part of the diabetes franchise lost approximately 150M EUR in revenue as well. While the revenue in the European markets appears to be slightly increasing, the diabetes-related revenue in the United States fell off a cliff, showing a 22.8% revenue drop to 445M EUR.

Source: press release Q1

But, despite these weaker results in the mature markets, the total revenue climbed to 8.39B EUR, while the gross profit also increased by 9.2% to 6.1B EUR. And, the 'good news show' didn't end there, as despite a higher amount of R&D expenses and a 321M EUR charge related to restructuring expenses, the operating income increased by approximately 17% to 1.41B EUR. The financial expenses increased a little bit, but the bottom line still shows a net income of 1.14B EUR attributable to the shareholders of Sanofi, which translates into a net income of 91 eurocent per share (which is approximately $1.02/share using a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12). Each ADS in the US consists of one-half of a Sanofi share, so the EPS in Q1 was approximately US$0.51 per ADS.

Note this is the reported net income using accounting standards. Sanofi also publishes something it calls 'business net income', which polishes the numbers by excluding impairment and amortization charges, restructuring expenses and other non-recurring items. As amortization charges and impairment charges are an integral part of doing business, I prefer to focus on the reported results.

Source: press release Q1

According to Sanofi's press release, the net debt decreased by approximately 850M EUR to 16.8B EUR, thanks to a strong cash flow result despite having invested 651M EUR in the working capital position and incurring 491M EUR of restructuring expenses.

This bodes well for the entire financial year

Unfortunately, Sanofi hasn't provided a detailed cash flow overview for the first quarter, so we went back to the annual report of 2018 to figure out the conversion rate of paper profits (the net income) to free cash flow.

In FY 2018, Sanofi reported a net income of 4.31B EUR attributable to Sanofi's own shareholders, for an EPS of 3.45 EUR per share. This was a bit lower than expected due to the 1.48B EUR charge related to restructuring expenses and substantially higher amortization and impairment charges (2.9B EUR in 2018 compared to 2.16B EUR in 2017 and 1.9B EUR in 2016).

Source: annual report 2018

Sanofi reported a full-year operating cash flow of 6.83B EUR in 2018, but this included a deferred tax payment of 727M EUR but also included a 265M EUR 'change in non-current provisions', which relates to payments to Sanofi's pension fund. If we would adjust the reported operating cash flow for these elements, the adjusted operating cash flow in FY 2018 would have been around 6.35B EUR. The total capex in 2018 came in at 1.98B EUR, resulting in an adjusted free cash flow result of 4.37B EUR, which is almost exactly the same result as shown by the income statement.

With a conversion rate of 101% (the free cash flow result is approximately 1% higher than the net income), it's reasonable to assume Sanofi's adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter of this year won't be materially different from its net income.

Investment thesis

With Sanofi on track to generate approximately 3.65-3.80 EUR per share in net income and free cash flow, its shares are currently priced at a free cash flow yield of approximately 5%. That's relatively reasonable. Considering the company's dominant positions in certain markets and considering Sanofi's finance team has done a great job in spreading out debt repayment over time, the balance sheet risk is pretty low. An expensive 4.125% bond will mature in October, and if the 4.125% coupon could be refinanced at 1.5%, Sanofi will further cut its interest expenses by in excess of 20M EUR per year.

Considering there are options available on Sanofi, it could make sense to write an out-of-the-money put option in an attempt to get the stock at an even lower price (and higher free cash flow yield).

Source: Interactive Brokers trading station

The screenshot uses the US listing of Sanofi and a strike price of US$38 per ADS represents US$76 per share. Using the same EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.12, this translates into an EUR-equivalent share price of approximately 68 EUR, about 5% lower than the current share price. This would boost the free cash flow yield to approximately 5.2%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.