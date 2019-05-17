Retail Is Dead! Except For The REITs That Are Not

High-quality properties are continuing to do well, while analysts are putting too much emphasis on lower-quality properties.

2019 has been a difficult year for retail, but many REITs are finding ways to adapt.

2019 has been an exceptionally difficult year for retail.

Retail store closures in 2019 have dramatically surpassed analyst estimates for the first five months of the year. The elevated level of store closures puts pressure on occupancy and leasing spreads for the landlords. The combination reduces the growth rate in same-store net operating income and in FFO per share. Despite these headwinds, stock selection still comes down to valuation.

While many investors may be running for the doors, we continue to find solid valuations.

What we will be covering today

Today, we will take a look at Macerich (MAC), Regency Centers (REG), and Walmart (WMT).

The mall and strip center REITs have a great deal in common. They both lease out space to other stores and their ability to grow rent is significantly impacted by the tenant’s ability to grow sales. One of the metrics they will often discuss is the occupancy costs. That reflects how much of their tenants' revenue needs to be spent on rent. If the tenant’s revenue is largely drained on rental payments, the tenant will not earn much income from the location. Consequently, the tenant will be unlikely to renew their lease at a higher rate.

We often talk about relative valuations and think it’s important for investors to have a decent understanding of the topic.

Relative valuations

The lesson for investors who are new to the concept of “relative valuation” is to remember the importance of considering each investment against other comparable stocks. When determining whether a stock is a good investment, it helps a great deal to have a solid knowledge base on several of their peers.

This is a flaw for many popular analysts. By covering an area that's too wide, they don’t have sufficient resources to thoroughly dive into each stock. Even a great initial report lacks the follow up to stay on top of the subsector. Perhaps just as dangerously, many investors coach their friends to diversify while doing all of their own research. Diversification is great. To get diversification, there are three options.

Get an analyst for every sector (can be too expensive for some investors). Pick individual sectors to study and analysts who cover them, use ETFs for the rest. Drive yourself crazy trying to stay up to date on several stocks in different sectors without any professional assistance.

Many investors coach their friends to use option 3, which is generally the worst choice available. It's a major reason so many investors underperform the stock market by a staggering amount:

While REIT indexes returned 9.1% annualized and the S&P 500 returned 7.2% annualized, the average investor achieved only 2.6%.

At The REIT Forum, we have a limited scope of coverage. Some investors prefer to get a service that's “more diversified.” Effectively, they want to buy research from an analyst who is picking option 3. Does that seem like a great choice?

Let’s jump into some of our current valuations.

Walmart

Walmart owns a significant chunk of real estate. Their properties are generally located in strip centers much like the portfolio for Regency Centers. Walmart has benefited over the last few years from a rapid growth in their online sales. We expect Walmart to play second fiddle to Amazon (AMZN) in e-commerce. However, second fiddle is still extremely attractive given the future size of the e-commerce market.

Our neutral outlook on Walmart comes despite seeing solid growth in their online sales platform. When shares were in the $60 to $80 range they were extremely attractive. The market recognized an enormous mistake over the last few years and shares to be properly valued.

Walmart was one of our favorite picks a few years ago.

The company traded at a low multiple of earnings and the enterprise value represented a low multiple of EBITDA:

At the time, investors were concerned about multiple aspects of Walmart’s operations. They were concerned about the potential growth rate for online sales given the fierce competition from Amazon and the potential impact of higher wages on store profit margins.

Most investors today should be able to accept that the market was fiercely wrong about those factors a few years ago. Shares rallied from around $60 to trade at more than $100. When a stock continues to pay out a solid dividend and sees the share price increase by two-thirds, it's reasonable to suggest that the bears were wrong.

Our bullish thesis on Walmart was built on the belief that the company’s earnings would remain fine. The dividend was more than sufficiently covered and the low valuation would enable the company to repurchase shares and drive faster growth in earnings per share.

The rise in the share price makes buybacks far less attractive which could reduce the future growth rate in earnings per share. However, most investors will accept that the higher share price also reflects expectations for success in the company’s fundamental operations. While buybacks are nice, the ability to rapidly grow their online platform is likely to outweigh the potential impact of buybacks, especially at the recent share prices.

If shares of Walmart were still available in the $60, or even the $70 range, we would still be quite bullish. At those valuations, the company’s earnings multiple and EBITDA multiple would still be fairly low. The dividend yield also would be quite a bit higher. Given the rally in the share price, we believe the market is providing a fair valuation on the expected future growth in earnings.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers also has excellent retail assets. The assets for Regency Centers are strip centers which have enjoyed a much better perception in 2019. Following our bullish calls on Regency Centers in 2018, shares have performed much better than their retail peers.

When we’re monitoring the valuations, we put a huge emphasis on relative valuations. It was this emphasis on relative valuations that enabled our prior transaction on REG:

Source: The REIT Forum

Because strip center REITs should usually trade in high correlation with each other, one useful visual tool to include is a chart showing the recent total returns across several peers. It's important to point out that tools like this shouldn’t be used in isolation. They help to identify relative movements, but fundamental valuations are still very important to setting price targets.

Below we have a chart demonstrating how much an investor would've needed to invest (with dividend reinvestment) at the closing price on any day to reach $100k today:

Using either of those starting dates, REG was a top performer among the strip-center REITs. It also kept up with, or even beat, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ). While we always strive to beat the indexes and regularly succeed, this is a pure-play retail REIT outperforming VNQ during a period of retailer bankruptcies. Q1 2019 saw retailer bankruptcies significantly surpassing analyst estimates. Beating VNQ with a pure-play retail REIT was not a simple task.

Why should investors like REG? Let’s start with a brief overview before discussing valuation. For the overview, we’ll use some slides from REG’s Q3 presentation.

The risk rating of 1 goes along with a lower than average payout ratio and a solid level of dividend growth:

That declining payout ratio on AFFO compared to the increase in the ratio for peers is a very important distinction. A high payout ratio wouldn’t go with a risk rating of 1.

They also are in a great position regarding Sears (OTCPK:SHLDQ):

Notice that they indicated the locations already had grocery-anchors producing average sales of $955 per square foot. That is exceptionally high. These are very desirable properties where REG would love to kick out the old anchors and redevelop. Rents would be dramatically higher than the current $8 per square foot.

Finally, they are running at a risk rating of 1 because they have exceptionally low debt-to-EBITDAre at 5.4x:

The 5.4x multiple is pretty low in itself, but the major difficulty of using debt-to-EBITDAre is that it ignores the quality of the properties. For CBL Properties (CBL), even a 5.4x multiple would be too high. Due to the low value of their properties, CBL should be aiming for a much lower multiple.

Because these properties trade at low cap rates, the asset value is higher relative to the amount of NOI (net operating income) they produce. By using debt-to-EBITDAre, they aren’t fully communicating the strength of the balance sheet.

Macerich

We don’t see fundamentals collapsing for high-quality retail real estate. However, they have weakened. That’s a bit ironic given the increase in sales per square foot occurring. Growth in brick-and-mortar sales isn’t fast compared to e-commerce, but it's still present. The growth also is appearing mostly in high-quality locations. Consequently, growth in sales per square foot was very strong last year for the top-quality mall REITs:

Source: MAC

On the other hand, low-quality retail real estate has seen collapsing fundamentals. This is often reflected by significant increases in vacancy combined with very poor spreads on new leases. We would prefer to avoid any sector where we see a high chance for fundamentals to collapse.

When we see fundamentals collapsing, it merits a high score for the risk rating.

Fundamentals collapsing is not common, but it's present in low-quality malls. On the other hand, it does not appear to be present in high-quality malls. However, there's some weakness expected in occupancy and leasing spreads due to high levels of store closures.

Leverage is one of the most common factors for dividend issues. In these cases, there might be no plundering and the fundamentals might be mediocre. If fundamentals were downright excellent, high leverage could boost the returns. In some cases, it could boost them significantly. However, the moment fundamentals run into any challenge, high leverage can crush an equity REIT.

Why does high leverage happen? Often it's smaller REITs with big plans for growth. They leverage up on the acquisitions they can find at higher cap rates, borrow as much as they can, and hope the market will give them a higher share price. They want the higher price so they can issue equity to pay down the debt. When it works, management looks brilliant. When it doesn’t, the investor eats a huge loss.

In other cases, we may see higher leverage occur for a larger REIT. A larger REIT may reach higher levels of leverage through running a share buyback program. If the buyback isn’t funded through dispositions, it can dramatically weaken the REIT. They may have felt the shares were cheap, but been dramatically wrong. MAC ran an extensive share buyback program at the wrong time and funded it by carrying too much debt:

We support buybacks when a REIT appears cheap, but want them funded through asset sales. MAC was paying a very high price for those shares a few years ago. However, their assets were also valued quite highly. If they had been selling properties at the same time (or in advance) in sufficient amounts to fund the buyback, this would be a much smaller issue.

Alternatively, if a REIT has an impeccable balance sheet (such as an A- or better credit rating), they can repurchase a small portion of their equity without asset sales.

Leverage is the single greatest factor in our risk ratings, but we apply it at the balance sheet level. Leverage is often the heaviest factor in risk ratings.

Excessive leverage is a very common problem, but we still find shares of MAC compelling at the current price.

Final thoughts

We find Macerich to be relatively cheap given the high quality of their real estate portfolios. Walmart has been a good example of how retail can transition profitably into the future. However, the market caught on to Walmart’s success and is valuing them fairly, in our view. Regency Centers is a strip-center REIT that continue to be successful. REG is another company that has rallied into our neutral zone.

Bullish on MAC

Neutral on REG

Neutral on WMT

Diversification

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.