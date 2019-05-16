Nanophase Technologies Corporation (NANX) CEO Jess Jankowski on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nanophase Technologies Corporation (OTC:NANX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 16, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jess Jankowski - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Wayne Irwin - Private Investor

James Lieberman - Revere Securities

Rand Kay - RKA

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Nanophase First Quarter 2019 Financial Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

The words expect, anticipates, plans, forecasts and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the company’s current beliefs and a number of important factors that could cause actual results for future periods to differ materially from those expressed in this news release. These important factors include, without limitation, a decision of the customer to cancel the purchase order or supply agreement, demand for and acceptance of the company’s nanocrystalline materials, changes in development and distribution relationships, the impact of competitive products and technologies, possible disruption in commercial activities occasioned by terrorist activity and armed conflict and other risks indicated in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nanophase takes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or uncertainties.

I would now turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jess Jankowski. Please begin.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you, Norma. Good morning, everybody. I appreciate everyone being here and those choosing to listen later online. I am happy that you could join us to discuss our first quarter 2019 financial results, our current state of the business and strategic updates. I will be on this call solo today. We currently have an Interim Finance Leader in place as we keep focusing on building our Solesence business and ensuring that operations are as efficient as they can be. Unless identified otherwise, all numbers will be stated in approximate terms.

Our Q1 2019 revenue was up by 30% over the same quarter in 2018. Year-over-year, we saw sales within our personal care ingredients product category go down by $300,000 and our advanced materials product category was up by $300,000. The major difference was within our Solesence product category, where sales were $900,000 this quarter versus $60,000 in last year’s first quarter and $1.4 million for all of 2018. So, in Q1 of 2019, we already had 66% of full year 2018 volume and we expect to record a multiple of 2018 Solesence revenue this year. As you may have seen in the release, Solesence had another product launch through a leading natural skin and body care brand in the first quarter of Q1. This resulted in low 6-figure revenue and along with follow-on orders from existing Solesence customers helped us to achieve solid revenue for Q1. The newly launched product has been lauded as one of the best-in-class in a recent competition and we have received a first reorder for this product. We believe this to be a demonstration of strong consumer acceptance which we continue to see with our Solesence products. In total, by the end of the second quarter, we manufactured products being marketed by over a dozen different brands. I am happy with our progress and I expect us to not only continue to grow, but also to enter the stage where we can capture more margin from each products as we become more familiar with the product development and scale of processes.

Looking at the bottom line, we did a good job in managing our operating expenses year-over-year, but we struggled in Q4 last year and in Q1 on some of the execution issues that plagued many companies like ours, companies that are growing aggressively in a newer product area and ultimately, these drove down our initial gross margins. We believe this to be a temporary situation and it has become a top area of focus for management going forward. Although we had a better bottom line in Q1 of 2019 than in Q1 of 2018, the last two reporting quarters have reflected a degree of growing pains that have been costly and their impact has been recent Food and Drug Administration’s announcement of the first new proposal in decades that was issued on sunscreen ingredient safety. There are 16 active ingredients currently listed in what the FDA calls the monograph. This is the list of ingredients currently allowed to be used in human sunscreens in the United States. The FDA has concluded that two of these ingredients are unsafe for humans and that there is not enough data to determine if 12 more of these ingredients are safe for human use. Combined, those 14 active ingredients represent all of the ingredients currently allowed in the monograph that we referred to as chemicals based sunscreens. They are our most significant market competition and they make up 14 out of the 16 ingredients in the monograph.

Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, the two remaining options in the current monograph are the only two that the FDA has deemed to be safe for human use. This should be another big positive for us and it should drive further market growth. Our technologies and our expertise developed over the years and everyday are allowing us to make enabling materials and products, products that feel better on the skin, are easier to use and hope to reduce the whitening effect that has been viewed as the main detriment of minerals based products over the years. Further, the active stress defense technology marketed to brands through Solesence also allows us to formulate with non-nanomaterials and achieve the same performance. This presents another marketing advantage as non-nano is important to many consumers of cosmetics.

Other consumer benefits that we have proven are comprehensive environmental protection, including protection against pollution, broad spectrum UV protection protecting the skin from damage that can be caused by both UVA and UVB light and stopping the formation of free radicals which contribute to premature aging such as wrinkle formation and skin discoloration. These claims for Solesence products help the brands to provide evidence with anti-aging benefits, which continue to be one of the biggest drivers of demand from consumers. We often refer to our Solesence clients as brands. That’s because these clients will be marketing these products with their brand names on them using their distribution channels enabled by our Solesence technology, our formulating expertise, marketing support and our regulatory and production backbone. We are marketing Solesence products to luxury and prestige brands and we are having good success, not just in terms of effectiveness, but in terms of feel and appearance.

Within the footnotes related to 10-Q you will see that we are now breaking out our revenue in three product categories. These are personal care ingredients, Solesence and advanced materials. I have explained these in greater depth during our previous call and will devote more time in the future to doing the same. But I don’t chose to do so today just not to – many of you have been on the last several calls and I try to keep it as fresh as I can. And now you will also be able to track all of our progress more easily in our public filings, thanks for this. Although most of our investors listen to the webcast or review the transcript after the live call, I would like to invite those participating in today’s call to ask any questions you may have or to share your comments. Norma, would you please begin the Q&A session?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Wayne Irwin, a Private Investor. Your line is open

Wayne Irwin

Yes. I would like to express all congratulations and all the appreciation as our company has struggled for your determination that’s taken through and keep counting away at it, I am very pleased with the people you have at work, Jess. And I hope as Solesence stuff continues to grow, these calls get something you really look forward to, but I think in the last 3 months you have really shined and I really appreciate it? Thank you.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you, Wayne. I appreciate you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from James Lieberman of Revere Securities. Your line is open.

James Lieberman

Yes, so it’s Revere Securities. Hi, congratulations. It’s dilutional or is this really beginning of something dramatic, because you have now multiple customers, just looks like really almost like an explosion of opportunities coming your way, is this all happening right before our eyes right now, is this something I am missing or is it really happening?

Jess Jankowski

It’s happening. And we have – I mean we are very happy with the amount of traction that we have gotten with new products and new brands in the market. I think the continued success is going to have a lot to do with reorders. As we go, this is a different market than Nanophase has been in and certainly, Solesence, this is the only market Solesence has been in, but a lot of our history has been in these markets that takes forever to get into the market, it’s a 4-year lead time sometimes and you have had us set and maybe you don’t get a lot of growth. In this case, you get into the markets more quickly and it’s dependent on consumer acceptance. I think we are in a great spot. I think we will see more reorders going into later in the second and then the third quarter, which is going to shore up our results for this year and the ones that are starting this year that are smaller presuming consumer acceptance will be larger next year. So yes, it is exciting, it’s just a – it’s a lot of keep track of and we are scrambling. And as I mentioned we are having some growing pains, but we are working through them.

James Lieberman

So talking about growing pains, I understand the requirement of managing cash flow when you are building revenues and growing this finally starting to get some real growth in place and that’s another challenge, is it better challenger than trying to see the growth coming at all, but do you also see one wonders whether there is a moving target, it used to be when you got to like $3 million a quarter, where you are just about breakeven and then about $4 million were just about breakeven, are we talking more like $5 million now to be like a positive cash flow per quarter or is that really not even easy to measure because it’s a question of how you manage inventories and receivables?

Jess Jankowski

Well, it’s yes, I mean certainly if you cash flow from operations is different than total cash flow and you are right, inventories have a lot to do with it. The cycle on these can be longer. I will say that our business we have got three parts of our business, but the main parts are the personal care ingredients, which is largely the BASF business and the Solesence business. The advanced materials business has been relatively flat. The toughest part for us relative to managing that breakeven is until the Solesence business gets big enough to kind of equate with where the BASF business is, BASF has such an outside impact on what happens to us. As the volume goes up in that business, the margin per unit goes down, dollar margin goes up. And so it’s kind of a – it has been a moving target, I will say and what I think is the reason we are having this success with Solesence is that if you compare the resources we are putting into product development through R&D and our advanced engineering and really, our marketing, it’s much higher now than it’s been in the past. So at one level, one could argue that has pushed up the breakeven point a little bit. On the other hand, we have a lot more control and we are seeing the influence of what we are doing on the market. So I think all-in-all, it’s a good thing. I probably have a better answer for your question after we get through to Q2 and maybe into Q3, because we have had the growing pains we have gone through and the issues with the results and also having to respond quickly to that big reduction and expected volume have created some anomalous things that I don’t think are going to keep going on. I would like to have a few, a quarter or two of steadier operations to make that call.

James Lieberman

And from a standpoint of an investor and a consumer whereas I have really enjoyed this product, the Sunforgettable product, are there other product names you are allowed to pass along to us at this stage?

Jess Jankowski

I am not, but I will say that, if you – one of the things you can’t do is to follow us on Instagram and Twitter and some of the customers that we are using are more free with talking about themselves and who they are and attaching themselves to us than I am allowed to be relative to our agreements with them. Over time, our goal is like the Sunforgettable products that our name will appear somewhere on those labels, ideally our logo was well and there will be a freeing experience. For now, you have got to kind of search for some of these, but they are bigger brands in the prestige world. And with the breakout that we are now doing in the Ks and Qs you would really be able to see much more clearly what those customers are contributing and as they grow and they become more than a certain percent of our quarterly revenue we will have to whether we name them or not, break them out separately which will also be helpful.

James Lieberman

Okay. And then the other question I have to get a little more clarity, we would say that by the end of the second quarter you have over a dozen different brands marketing products, is that brands means distinct companies or different brands, several brands within one company?

Jess Jankowski

For the most part those are distinct companies, the Sunforgettable is the name of a product, the brand is Colorescience. And there are – we have more, some are small, some are larger, some are nascent that we hope are going to grow. Some are relatively larger companies with smaller product lines. It’s hard to know where it’s going to go. And I think the wildcard for a lot of this is the growing consumer demand for minerals based products in light of the changes both regulatory that are coming and then the changes we have had plus just the natural focus and the green focus. Our materials are just by design or not by design, I suppose by god’s design are greener when you go out there. And I think that’s going to be a continuing – we are seeing while millennials don’t use as much these cosmetics say, the 20 some things. There is a big push in that direction to make them natural either food based or mineral based and we have a nice advantage in that space.

Jess Jankowski

Well, really, congratulations again for the progress you are making. Thanks.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Rand Kay of RKA. Your line is open.

Rand Kay

Hey guys, how are you?

Jess Jankowski

Good, how are you…?

Rand Kay

Good. In hindsight over the last two quarters what are the models that you guys are looking to scrub or evaluate going forward to make them more practical or robust, are they financial models, are they operational models, are they make and buy models, what seems to be the area where you are putting most of your elbow grease and reevaluating the way you have done business and the way you want to go forward doing business?

Jess Jankowski

Well, okay. That’s a good question, pretty broad. There are several, I think our key focus right now has been on the make or buy side. We manufacture the active ingredients for everything, well we have few products we don’t, but almost everything we make and certainly at the dispersion level we do. What we historically have done was done all of the packaging outside and some of the – there are a few treatments that we do to our products that we don’t have the infrastructure to do. We are working on bringing as much of that in as we can in a cost effective way because of the combination of – for us $1 million of revenue or doubles, triples if we end up with the $10 million less business in few years that’s not big volume to the people that do a lot of the other pieces in this contract manufacturing selling through brand world where you would have to have 100,000, 1 million pieces of everything that make it worth a while. So the treatment we get and the costing we get hasn’t been as competitive as we hope, so we are – that is a high area of focus. We also getting into looking at our inventories the bulk of our inventory growth has been related directly to Solesence and the ingredients required to make those products as well as the bulk formulas required to put into the consumer packages. And I think one of the things that we are very focused on is first of all are we carrying more than we have to carry and tying back all of our SKUs to that inventory, but also we don’t have the buying power necessarily in some of these markets yet to have distributors, stock materials for us and do some of the things that they will do in larger volumes. So those are operational issues that are pretty critical and we are also spending high degree of efforts trying to make sure that we have our workforce cross-trained and valuable. We basically have – our business is very congruent strategically if you compare the personal care ingredients business with Solesence even with the business we are selling into medical diagnostics. Those are all – they aligned well. There is a lot of regulation. There is a lot of backbone that company has to has to support those, so they fit. Operationally, the consumer product business, which is the company historically has sold things in tots or big boxes or super sacks or drums and now we are selling pellets of fancy boxes with 50 milliliters of lotion in them that can’t damaged, can’t be moved, working through those issues is something that has been a challenge and it’s not going away, but it is we are mitigating it, the more you do it, the better you get at it. And the best part is the positive results we are continuing to get in the marketplace and the market continues to be strong. So I’d say our top focus getting back to original 3 points is making sure that operationally we can execute more efficiently and bring as much of it under our control as we can get and some of that had to do with our size. We are not the – people jump on L'Oréal wants something or a large manufacturer for L'Oréal wants something, that’s so much for us. And then secondly we do have to manage our working capital and manage our margins to a point where what we are doing is profitable and what we are putting new investments forward, which isn’t being hindered, because of some of the old things that we are working on. And we have been – you have seen that over the years that we have been migrating towards things we know better. We have a stronger position and we think we will keep doing that into this year and looking forward to more growth and more efficient growth next year.

Rand Kay

On a follow-up to that question, do you feel now that do you have the either in-house expertise or are you using consultants for this kind of ramp up, not kind of ramp up for this ramp up, is there somebody that is on staff who has been there, done that and had a peak around the corner or are our consultants at this point driving that process?

Jess Jankowski

For the most part, we don’t really have consultants driving. I mean we here and there have consultants at a set of hands or a specific advisor, Kevin Cureton, our Chief Commercial Officer has experienced managing a division that was doing the same thing. He was at Amcol HBS which was doing something very similar to what we are doing, while obviously he wouldn’t be as hands-on. He has helped us with just guiding us down certain path. We also are – we have a strong formulating group who has a lot of experience. We brought experience in from the market and we also raised some experience up internally and we brought some consultants in to help us with that. And I think that area is strong. Our chemical engineering group is strong. We are in terms of scaling up some of these processes. And for the first time, I would say the company is working on processes and equipment that is much more standard you know the issues we have are issues that are addressable, there is a known way to deal with them whereas with the equipment that we built the business on originally, much of that was fabricated from scratch and there was nobody to call if you had a operating issue, it was your people. Now we have got more available resources. That said, all those resources cost money. And so from an internal perspective, if I go up 1,000 feet and lately I haven’t been operating as high up as I would like to because of the situation, but you look at it, this company has struggled since inception with finding a business that the market supports that we can sell and on the business development side, I think we are in really nice shape which means to me than the issues that are okay if I had more money or more internal experience, this would go faster, we get the scale up down we would have the equipment running 90 days after we have ordered it and now sometimes it takes a while when we buy used equipment, etcetera. Those things are movable though. And I think that any of the issues that the company has to struggle with over the next several years as we are following this strategy are things that are more commonly addressable and knowable. Now it’s a question of can we turn this into an exciting company, where we can grow quickly enough and profitably enough to make it an exciting investment for all of our outside investors as well as all of our stakeholders internally. I mean we have got a great team that thinks we are going to just hit it out of the parkway these days. And I can’t disagree but as Wayne Irwin said earlier, it has been a slog and we thought we were little closer to turning the corner at the end of last year than we ended up being in, some that had to do with the outside forces that we had to contend with them, that weren’t something we planned on.

Rand Kay

Well if there was one wish that I would love to see is you now have an opportunity to hire a really, I hope a very dynamic CFO that can really present you with solid modeling opportunities for financial consequences going forward. So I look forward to the choice you guys make, but if you can find someone who has been there, done that, I know it’s going to be expensive, but that would be – I think that would be a tremendous boost to your team?

Jess Jankowski

I agree. That’s been something that we need to bulk up on. That’s good input.

Rand Kay

Thank you, gentlemen.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you, Rand.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ronald [indiscernible], a Private Investor. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Hey, Jess. Why did provide BASF cut their orders and you expect them to return?

Jess Jankowski

I do. Effectively last year, so there was a massive increase in demand worldwide in the beginning of the year and they picked up a lot of that demand, some of it was spot buying. We are estimating that potentially almost half of that shortfall this year could have been related, half of that $3 million that we took out of our forecasting could have been related to spot buying last year. There were some customer changes and there was also a inventory build that wasn’t clear to us and we didn’t determine the extent of all of that to probably the end of January February. So, we are looking at this year’s volume without betraying any confidences and being at roughly half of our peak production that we ramped up to last year in order to satisfy this growing demand. The market is growing rapidly and is going to start to grow even more rapidly in a couple of years. That study, that was applying study I believe that’s value was before any of the FDA information came out. And they are talking about this 300% growth. BASF is a big player in that market. They are also a big player in the organic chemical sunscreen market. And one good thing about that although it’s not weighed from that perspective for them is that they are one of the few that has something like us already producing high quality minerals based sunscreens. So I don’t think that’s going to be a permanent situation at all. It may actually go up as we get further into the year and just we are so [indiscernible] spend on operating on free cash and everything else that we are operating is that’s what it is. And we are going to work with it, but again the market is good. They are really a good partner to a good company. They have got a nice position in the market. And I think this is a temporary situation, painful situation for us, but a temporary situation.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Did you add significant new capital equipment in the quarter?

Jess Jankowski

I think we added about $300,000 worth of equipment in Q1 and we have equipment on order where that has been delivered so far in April and May. Our goal is I don’t know what the number is for the full year yet, but our goal is to get some more of the equipment that will allow us to in terms of that make-buy decision to make more of the things internally, give us greater efficiencies and allow us to cut down on the – some of the growing pains in the costs, the initial costs that you have when you are trying to ramp up is our volumes. As you know you have been around for a while, we always want to scale up slowly and my bent is to sell it first and then as we get a market and its robust then start investing in equipment that has a payback even though if it’s a quick payback, it’s still, we only get a payback if you continue to sell. I think Solesence is that product for us. It’s a – for that line I should say it’s a growth engine and I don’t see it going away anytime soon. And I see [indiscernible] influence it being much greater and much more immediate than what we have had in the past.

Unidentified Analyst

Are you financing those with operating [Indiscernible]?

Jess Jankowski

We are not for the most part we had in the past. We have – we had a term loan that we put on towards the end of the year. And we have a revolving loan, in that we have the new equity. And so the terms of the loan package are that we don’t add anymore debt for the time being and that runs through first quarter in ‘20. But to me this is all about growth and successful growth because everybody we talk to – everybody from our largest investor who is a great investor to every bank we have a few quarters of some nice growth with some proved more traction in the market multiple larger customers. And I think this becomes a much easier undertaking for us. I shouldn’t say easy or straight forward…

Unidentified Analyst

I was [indiscernible] any chance that you are breakeven cash wise?

Jess Jankowski

I don’t know. I think the I had to guess I would say no. I think the – we are still in that mode we were. We are now beating up April to see, we have put in some measures to pickup some efficiencies that we know we didn’t have in Q1. We started doing that towards the end of Q1. April is closest to a full mark, definitely no more soon. But I am not sure right now where it’s at and there is that degree of variability that we are struggling with.

Unidentified Analyst

And you mentioned you have largest shareholder is being very supportive, is the minority shareholder that make you to pass on, our thanks and gratitude to him for his support in the company. It’s important to us all and I think he has done it in a fairway with regard to the interest of the minority shareholders. So, I do appreciate that. That’s it. Thank you.

Jess Jankowski

I will pass that along. Thank you, Ryan.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time I have no further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back over to Mr. Jess Jankowski for closing remarks.

Jess Jankowski

Thank you, Norma. Before I start my prepared closing remarks, I do want to say that we had a several investors call and want me to contact them prior to the call and because the call was so late typically I am in a quiet period when we are preparing the financials before release once the quarter is closed and with the financing that we just had, then it becomes a flat out black out. So I apologize to anybody that I didn’t get back to on schedule. Now in terms of where we are at, I think given that we found our growth engine in Solesence and clearly it’s become the area of our business where we can exert the greatest degree of influence. I am really looking forward to reviewing our progress in future calls as we discussed the ongoing strategy. In the meantime, I reiterate in addition to following us on Instagram and Twitter, it’s good to get on the Solesence website, which is constantly evolving and that’s at www.solesence.com. And while we have our challenges, we are in the right markets with the right strategy, at the right time. I expect 2019 to continue to be an excellent year for Solesence. And I am looking forward to the opportunity to discuss the business with all of you again soon. Thanks again to all of you who have taken the time to listen and to support Nanophase and Solesence. Have a great day everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a wonderful day.