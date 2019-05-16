Yara International: Decent Quarter, Despite Production Problems

On Friday, April 26, 2019, Norway-based international fertilizer giant Yara International ASA (OTCPK:YARIY) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be rather disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of its analysts on the top-line and only managed to achieve bottom-line earnings that were in line with what they expected. A closer look at the company's results reveals much the same thing. There were certainly a few very positive items in the report, but there were also quite a few items that were very disappointing to see.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Yara International's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Yara International reported total revenues of $3.014 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 5.53% increase over the $2.856 billion that it had during the first quarter of 2018.

The company reported an operating income of $198 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 47.8% increase over the $134 million that the company reported in the same quarter of last year.

Yara International had deliveries of fertilizer and ammonia totaling 8.248 million tonnes in the period. This represents a slight decline over the 8.301 million tonnes that it delivered in the same period of last year.

The company had an EBITDA of $465 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 25.7% increase over the $370 million that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Yara International reported a net income of $91 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 19.5% decline over the $113 million that the company earned in the first quarter of 2018.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone reviewing the highlights is likely to notice is that Yara International saw its revenues increase fairly significantly during the quarter. This comes in spite of the fact that the company delivered lower amounts of fertilizer to its customers than it did in the year-ago quarter. This was also mentioned in the highlights shown above. One of the reasons for this year-over-year revenue growth is that fertilizer prices were generally higher in the first quarter of this year compared to the year-ago one, although admittedly not by a whole lot:

Source: Yara International

The reason why higher fertilizer prices have a beneficial effect on Yara International's revenues is much the same as it is for oil and gas companies. In short, higher prices mean that the company received more money per tonne of product sold than it did in the previous period. In some cases, this extra money can be enough to offset the decline in revenues from selling fewer products. That would appear to be the case here.

One of the biggest problems for Yara International during the quarter is that it suffered from production problems at three of its facilities. These facilities were Pilbara in Australia, Sluiskil in the Netherlands, and Tertre in Belgium. The company did not state exactly what the problems were, except to say that they encountered technical problems following maintenance turnarounds. For our purposes, though, we want to know exactly what the impact on the company's production was. This was to decrease its production of ammonia by around 200,000 tonnes and its production of finished fertilizer by about 100,000 tonnes. Fortunately, the company was able to partially offset this by increasing its production in other plants, but, overall, it did not produce as much as it would have, had these problems not occurred.

Source: Yara International

Fortunately, Yara International has been able to correct these problems and, therefore, saw its production levels increase in March:

Source: Yara International

This should obviously be good for the company going forward since it should result in a higher level of production going forward than what the company had in this quarter. The company curiously did not provide any production forecast for the near future in its earnings report, although this is the logical conclusion when we look at the trend at the end of the quarter. Of course, the company will still sometimes need to perform maintenance that will cause its production levels to drop on a temporary basis.

In previous articles, I have discussed the Yara Improvement Program, which is a cost-cutting program that the company has embarked upon with the goal of reducing its recurring costs by $500 million by 2020. As might be expected, the company's success at achieving this goal would prove to be positive for both its earnings and cash flow due to less money leaving the company. Unfortunately, though, the problems that the company encountered at its three production facilities set this back somewhat. Yara International notes that it managed to achieve reductions of approximately $20 million during the quarter, but the problems at its facilities resulted in cost increases of approximately $55 million. This more than offset the improvements that it was able to make elsewhere, and as a result, this improvement program is behind where it was at the end of the fourth quarter.

Source: Yara International

With that said, the company does believe that it can reverse these cost increases and get itself back on track with this program. Management stated that the company is still on track to achieve total cumulative cost reductions of $500 million by 2020. Nonetheless, we do certainly see some setbacks here.

Despite the production problems that the company had during the quarter, it managed to boost its EBITDA compared to last year's levels.

Source: Yara International

As we can clearly see here, the $465 million that the company reported in the first quarter of this year was not only a marked improvement over the $377 million that it earned in the year-ago quarter but was also a marked improvement over what it earned in any quarter of last year. There were two major reasons for this. The first was favorable currency fluctuations. As Yara International is paid in and reports its results in U.S. dollars but pays its bills with other currencies, it benefits through increasing margins when the U.S. dollar increases in value against other currencies. This is exactly what happened over the past year. This factor alone increased its EBITDA by $40 million, but since the company obviously has no control over currency prices, we cannot count on this as a consistent source of income growth for the company. In addition, as was already discussed, fertilizer prices increased over the past year, but, for the most part, the prices of the raw materials did not. This naturally had a beneficial effect on the company's margins. Yara International notes that improved margins boosted EBITDA by $37 million over last year's levels. As Yara International, likewise, cannot control fertilizer prices on its own, we cannot count on this to be a permanent revenue booster. However, the forward fundamentals for the fertilizer market are attractive right now, so it does seem likely that we will be seeing elevated margins here for a while.

In conclusion, this was a mixed quarter for Yara International. The company encountered production problems that dragged down its results, but it still managed to post quite solid year-over-year earnings and cash flow growth. The company also appears to be on track to keep improving its margins. Overall, I continue to be positive about the company.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YARIY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various Norwegian funds that count Yara International among their holdings. I have no position in the ADR or directly in the stock.