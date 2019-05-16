Ralph Lauren Might Have Little Upside Ahead

Unless the company can demonstrate renewed growth in free cash flow, then I would not see much further upside for this stock.

Ralph Lauren has lagged behind competitors in terms of growth in earnings and free cash flow.

Ralph Lauren (RL) has become a household name in the luxury apparel industry.

However, the stock hasn’t had an easy ride from a financial point of view. Over the past decade, we see that returns for the stock have significantly lagged behind competitors V.F. Corporation (VFC) and PVH Corp. (PVH):

Source: investing.com

Moreover, what is particularly notable is that Ralph Lauren is not particularly cheap compared to its competitors on a P/E basis:

Source: ycharts.com

Additionally, we see that earnings growth for Ralph Lauren over the past ten years has lagged behind the two competitors:

Source: ycharts.com

It is fair to say that with economic growth concerns, particularly the renewed risk of a US-China trade war, the luxury apparel industry may well endure some hardship in the near future – particularly when one takes into consideration that China has become a very large market for this industry.

When examining the company’s Q3 2019 earnings release, we see that revenue growth was strongest in Europe and Asia (up by 10%), while North American revenue was up by 3%:

Source: Ralph Lauren 3Q19 Earnings Press Release

While revenue growth for Europe and Asia were in the double digits – the risk remains that a slowdown in Asian growth would have a negative effect on overall revenue growth going forward. Specifically, the release of 4Q19 earnings this month will be a significant telling point as to whether revenue growth in Asia can continue.

Even though the company saw revenue growth in the recent earnings quarter, Ralph Lauren also saw a significant decrease in cash flow.

In particular, the company recorded a USD 179 million loss in cash flows from operating activities owing to inventories, i.e. the company has purchased more goods than it can sell on to customers.

Source: Ralph Lauren 3Q19 Earnings Press Release

More generally, the company has seen negative growth in free cash flow over the past five years, while its competitors have outpaced it in this regard:

Source: ycharts.com

While Ralph Lauren has seen modest revenue growth in North America (and might do so in Asia if US-China trade tensions accelerate), Ralph Lauren has not been adopting a strategy of using price cuts to lift demand. Therefore, even if demand dips in the short-term, it might be the case that premium prices could still allow the company to maintain a respectable degree of profitability.

To the company’s credit, the stock has rebounded significantly from lows seen in 2016:

Source: investing.com

However, the company’s cash flow situation would concern me at this point in time, as well as the fact that earnings growth for Ralph Lauren has not been as vibrant as its competitors. Unless this company can show a significant turnaround in cash flow growth specifically, and also demonstrate further sales growth in Asia, then I would not see much upside for the stock beyond this point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.