Egalet's (EGLT) CEO Bob Radie on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Blair Clark-Schoeb – Senior Vice President-Communications

Bob Radie – President and Chief Executive Officer

Jesse Neri – Vice President-Finance

Thank you all for joining us today to discuss our first quarter 2019 financial results this afternoon. Leading the call today will be Bob Radie, our President and CEO, who's joined by Jesse Neri, our VP of Finance.

During this call, the management will make projections and other forward-looking remarks regarding future events and the company's future performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in this afternoon's press release and Egalet's filings with the SEC. Investors, potential investors, and other listeners are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Egalet specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition, for the full prescribing information, boxed warnings and medication guides of Egalet's market products, please visit our Product page on eaglet.com

Bob Radie

Thanks, Blair. Good afternoon everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2019 earnings conference call. The first quarter of 2019 was transformational for our company. On January 31, 2019, we completed the acquisition of five marketed, non-narcotic, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs or NSAIDs from Iroko Pharmaceuticals.

In conjunction with the acquisition, the Egalet completed a voluntary plan of financial reorganization. With this transaction, we substantially increase the number of non-narcotic pain products in our portfolio. The acquisition has led to a more than doubling of our net product sales while maintaining similar operating expenses to the first quarter of 2018. We believe that the first quarter results validate the thesis of this transaction.

To reflect the intended shift in our focus from being an abuse-deterrent technology company to a broader commercial life sciences business committed to bringing important products to patients and healthcare providers We are changing our name. Our new name, Zyla Life Sciences will be implemented in the coming weeks.

Today, our portfolio consists of products for pain and inflammation. We plan to continue to look for development stage and marketed products that will enable us to leverage our commercial infrastructure. The company will continue to trade under the ticker, ZCOR on the OTCQX exchange. Our goal remains to return to NASDAQ when we satisfied the initial listing requirements.

Through the Iroko acquisition, we added three FDA approved low dose and NSAID products to our product offerings. These products were developed using SoluMatrix fine particle Technology. The concept of which was to reduce the particle size of the active molecule to promote dissolution and rapid absorption while providing lower overall systemic exposure. Our SoluMatrix portfolio consists of TIVORBEX, the active ingredient indomethacin, which is indicated for the management of mild to moderate acute pain, VIVLODEX or meloxicam, which is indicated for the management of osteoarthritis pain and ZORVOLEX/diclofenac, which is indicated for both the management of mild to moderate acute pain and osteoarthritis pain.

In addition, we acquired INDOCIN/indomethacin suppositories and INDOCIN oral suspension. There are no other NSAIDs available in suppository form in the United States. All five of these products complement our previously acquired in licensed products, SPRIX Nasal Spray and OXAYDO. We anticipate that SPRIX, ZORVOLEX, and INDOCIN will be the three main drivers of our revenue growth going forward.

Following the acquisition of these assets, we expanded our sales force from 82 territory managers to 87. Within two weeks of the close of the transaction, our territory managers had completed the required training and begin active educational efforts to our target healthcare professionals. This is a significant accomplishment in a short period of time. We could have not completed this transaction in effective this transformation without the commitment of our employees. I would like to take a minute to thank our team that has been instrumental in supporting us through this transformational time.

We believe that the financial results for the first quarter support the rationale of the acquisition of the Iroko products. Well, the first quarter contained one month of sales of the legacy products, SPRIX, and OXAYDO, and two months of sales of the combined portfolio. It demonstrates the significant impact of the new products. Due to the complexity of fresh start accounting, please refer to the 10-Q for the detailed financials.

In Q1 of 2019, we more than doubled net product sales from the first quarter of last year with $17.6 million in net revenue. Net product sales increased by $11.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to the three months ended March 31, 2018. first quarter 2019 results consisted of $5.2 million for SPRIX Nasal Spray, $1.1 million for OXAYDO, $3.8 million for the SoluMatrix products and $7.5 million for the INDOCIN products.

First quarter 2019 SG&A and R&D expenses were $16.9 million, comparable to the first quarter of 2018. We were able to bring in the additional five products and add a little incremental expense, because they compliment our current products and fit into our existing commercial infrastructure. We expect that the progress that we have made in the first quarter to continue. We believe we will have between $80 million and $90 million in net product sales for the year and our expenses will remain about the same as last year.

We also put into place a $20 million revolving credit facility in the first quarter. Based on the trajectory of the business, we believe with our cash on hand and that available through our revolving credit facility, the company will not have a near-term need to raise capital.

Now, I’ll have Jesse Neri, our VP of finance, provide a more in-depth discussion of our first quarter 2019 financial results. Jesse?

Jesse Neri

Thanks, Bob. As of March 31, 2019, Egalet had cash and restricted cash totaling $10.8 million. Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended March 2019 was $15.6 million. Cash provided by investing activities for the first quarter of 2019 was $5 million. Cash used in financing activities for the first quarter of 2019 was $14.3 million, consisting of $19.1 million of repayments to the former 13% note holders, partially offset by $4.8 million of net proceeds from the revolving credit facility.

Net product sales were $17.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $6.3 million for the same three months in 2018. The increase in the period was largely due to the addition of the five acquired products at the end of January 2019.

Now, moving on to cost of sales. Cost of sales was $13 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2018. General and administrative expenses were $8.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $7.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. The change was due to an increase in stock-based compensation expense of $2.7 million and an increase in regulatory fees related to the acquisition of the SoluMatrix and INDOCIN products of $373,000. We recognized $3.5 million of unamortized stock-based compensation on January 31, 2019 as a result of the reorganization.

These expenses were partially offset by a decrease in ARYMO ER and OXAYDO post-marketing study fees of $687,000, a decrease in salary expenses of $503,000 due to reduced head count and a decrease in other administrative expenses of approximately $100,000.

Sales and marketing expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 decreased by $1.2 million compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The decrease was primarily because of $817,000 in reduced marketing expenses due to the discontinuation of the promotion of ARYMO ER in September of 2018 and $293,000 decrease in other sales and marketing expenses.

Research and development expenses were $191,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2019, compared to $1.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. This decrease was driven by discontinuation of operating expenses that did not directly support the growth of our commercial business.

Interest expense decreased by $1.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This decrease was driven primarily by the cancellation of the 5.5% and 6.5% convertible notes. The gain from reorganization was $114.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. This was comprised of the gain on extinguishment of debt, revaluation of assets and liabilities, and partially offset by professional fees.

Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, was $96.8 million, compared to a net loss of $12.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018. The net income increase was driven by the gain as a result of the reorganization.

Now, I’ll turn the call back over to Bob. Bob?

Bob Radie

Thanks, Jesse. It’s been a busy quarter. We closed the transaction that added five additional products to our portfolio and we integrated these products into our existing operational infrastructure, allowing for the commercialization of a total of seven marketed products. Having substantially transformed the company, we believe now is the time to change the company name. We are committed to bringing important products to patients and healthcare providers. We look forward to rolling out the Zyla name over the coming weeks. We plan to continue to identify additional business development opportunities that could accelerate our path to profitability.

Thank you everyone for joining this afternoon. We appreciate your interest in our business and we look forward to updating you during our second quarter earnings call. If you have any follow-up questions, feel free to e-mail us at ir@egalet.com.

